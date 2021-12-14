50 Cheap, Clever Gifts That People Will Love As Much As Expensive Ones

While it might be an age-old saying, when it comes to gifting, it truly is the thought that counts. A thoughtful gift doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, and the recipient will cherish it much more than some generic present. As it turns out, Amazon is full of cheap, clever products that are perfect for gifting — you just have to know where to look.

In my humble opinion, the best presents are things that you can get a ton of use out of, but would never necessarily think to buy for yourself. For example? This wearable sherpa blanket with sleeves that’s essentially a super oversized and comfortable hoodie — perfect for watching movies or working at home. Or, for the budding home chef, this set of sleek wooden kitchen utensils is a great option that upgrades both your cooking game and the look of your kitchen counter. Other unique gadgets include this hand warmer that doubles as a portable charger and a stainless can cooler that keeps your beer or soda ice-cold during a barbecue or sports game. Know someone who loves to travel? Gift them with this memory foam travel pillow that twists into any shape.

It doesn’t take a diamond necklace or a pair of fancy headphones to show someone you care about them. Below, I’ve rounded up tons of cheap but thoughtful items on Amazon that your friends and family will enjoy for years.

1 This Handheld Tumbler With A To-Go Lid Swig Life 14-Ounce Tumbler with Lid Amazon $32 See On Amazon Keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold with this stainless steel tumbler that comes with a convenient to-go lid. Fill it with wine, tea, coffee, or any other beverage of your choice. There are tons of different solid colors and fun patterns to choose from, so you can gift your loved one with a tumbler based on their interests — whether that’s golfing, dogs, surfing, or painting. Available colors and styles: 42

2 Some Classic Pajamas That Are So Soft & Cozy Amazon Essentials Cotton-Modal Pajamas Amazon $25 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love waking up on a chilly morning in a pair of their comfiest PJs? This set of classic cotton-modal pajamas is so soft and smooth, you’ll want to wear it all day long. While the long-sleeve top and long pants are certainly cozy, the breathable fabric keeps you from overheating underneath the covers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

3 These Luxe Satin Pillowcases That Help Prevent Hair Breakage Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from smooth satin, these luxurious pillowcases are actually great for your hair and skin. The silky surface protects your hair from breakage — and preserves your skin’s natural oils — more than cotton does. Not to mention, this pair of pillowcases gives your room a sophisticated touch, and they’re available in all sorts of neutrals, pastels, and rich jewel tones. Available colors: 23

4 A Candle That Smells Like A Walk In The Woods LA JOLIE MUSE Balsam Fir & Cedarwood Scented Candle Amazon $33 See On Amazon With notes of balsam fir, cedarwood, and pepper, this soy wax candle’s invigorating scent captures the feeling of walking through the woods on a crisp day. Set in a gorgeous glass jar, it also serves as a piece of elegant home decor. Perfect for winter holidays — or anytime, really — the candle has a wooden wick that creates a cozy crackling sound when it’s lit.

5 These 3 Seasoning Jars With Built-In Spoons FANTASTICRYAN Glass Condiment Canisters (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Display your spices, seasonings, and condiments right on your counter with these glass canisters that sit in a sleek bamboo tray. Each jar has a bamboo lid that keeps its contents fresh, while also adding a natural touch to your kitchen. A small opening in each lid holds a bamboo spoon, so you can easily scoop out salt, chili powder, peppercorns, and more.

6 This Geometric Wine Rack With Space For 9 Bottles Buruis 9-Bottle Metal Wine Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon Constructed from durable wrought iron, this minimalist wine rack has seven compartments for standard wine bottles, as well as two spaces on top for oversized bottles. Modern and chic, the honeycomb-shaped rack looks marvelous on your kitchen counter, shelf, or dining room table. Choose from gold, bronze, and matte black finishes. Available colors and styles: 4

7 A Multifunctional Swiss Army Knife With High Ratings Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife Amazon $21 See On Amazon Perfect for any handy person in your life, you’d be surprised just how many uses this Swiss Army Knife has. Besides functioning as a pocket knife, this multitool works as a nail file, screwdriver, toothpick, tweezers, key ring, and scissors. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

8 The Gold-Plated Twist Ring With Cubic Zirconia Crystals PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Open Twist Band Amazon $14 See On Amazon Elegant and understated, this open twist ring is an affordable gift your loved one will get so much use out of. Plated in 14-karat gold and adorned with cubic zirconia crystals, the ring adds a subtle touch of bling to any ensemble. “I love how unique this ring is! It's so cute and I love how it can be worn with literally any outfit and for any occasion!” one reviewer raved. “Definitely worth snagging one for yourself and one for a friend!” Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 3

9 This Essential Oil Diffuser With A Ceramic Cutout Design Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $31 See On Amazon Enjoy the soothing benefits of aromatherapy in your home with this essential oil diffuser. The exterior features a unique ceramic cutout design, which can be illuminated from behind using the included color-changing light. A wooden base gives this diffuser a natural-looking finish. Just add your favorite fragrance, and let the bliss begin.

10 A Face Mask & Hand Cream Set That’s So Skin-Soothing TONYMOLY I'm Mask And Hand Cream Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon If someone you know is in need of an at-home spa day, gift them with this K-beauty face mask and hand cream set. Complete with two sheet masks, a leave-on sleeping mask, and a hand cream, this bundle revitalizes skin and leaves you feeling fresh. Choose from multiple scents, including radiant rose, nourishing honey, calming hemp, and soothing lavender.

11 This Tiered Storage Case That Organizes Your Cosmetics Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case Display Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tired of sifting through cluttered drawers to find all of your makeup? Now you can see all of your cosmetics at once with this transparent tiered organizer. With multiple drawers and compartments, the storage case allows you to separate your individual makeup items and display them on your bathroom counter or in your bedroom. Available colors: 7

12 The Mini Flashlight That Fits In Your Pocket Hatori Super Small Mini LED Flashlight Amazon $8 See On Amazon Never be without a flashlight again — this mini LED flashlight runs on batteries, with a clip-on attachment that allows you to secure it to your pocket. Shorter than a ballpoint pen, this flashlight comes in handy at music festivals, while camping, or any other time you need to find your way in the dark.

13 A Set Of Sleek Wooden Cooking Utensils NAYAHOSE Wooden Cooking Utensil Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from natural wood, this set of cooking utensils adds a rustic touch to your kitchen. You get six hand-crafted pieces, including a spatula, stirring spoon, and slotted spoon. Not only do these utensils look gorgeous, but they’ll last you for years to come. Plus, they make a great housewarming gift.

14 Everything You Need To Make The Perfect Hot Toddy — & 16 Other Cocktail Options W&P Portable Craft Cocktail Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pick your alcohol of choice, and get busy crafting the perfect hot toddy with this cocktail kit. Complete with ginger syrup, cinnamon sticks, and lemon packets, all you have to do is mix in your spirit with the included bar spoon. Each kit comes with enough ingredients to make two cocktails, so you can whip up a second drink for your friend or partner. Plus, you can choose from 16 other cocktail recipes, like an old fashioned, a margarita, or a Moscow mule.

15 This Rose Water Facial Mist That Rejuvenates Your Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with botanicals like aloe vera, herbs, and rose water, this gentle face mist clarifies and rejuvenates skin while adding a boost of hydration. Perfect for beauty fans or anyone who could use a little pampering, the spray has earned 36,000 perfect five-star ratings. Keep it in your bag and give yourself a spritz every time you need a refresh.

16 A Can Cooler That Keeps Your Drink Ice Cold RTIC Can Cooler with Splash-Proof Lid Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your ice-cold can of beer or soda from getting warm by investing in this handheld stainless steel cooler. Available in 17 colors, the can cooler creates an airtight seal that keeps your beverage chilly for hours. Complete with a splash-proof lid, this tumbler will make you the envy of anyone at your next tailgate or barbecue. Available colors: 17

17 These 6 Natural Body Oils That Soothe & Hydrate Skin Weleda Body and Beauty Oils (Set of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Replenish your skin’s moisture the natural way with this set of body oils from fan-favorite skin-care brand Weleda. Derived from natural ingredients like lavender, pomegranate, wild rose, and arnica, each oil nourishes your skin and body in a different way, from relaxing sore muscles to adding deep hydration. Simply massage a small amount onto your skin after a shower and enjoy the soothing effects.

18 The Shoe Cleaning Kit To Keep Your Kicks Looking Fresh Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you know someone who pays attention to their shoes, this cleaning kit is a sure hit that includes all the essentials you need to spruce up leather, suede, nylon, canvas, vinyl, or rubber. You get a 4-ounce bottle of Jason Markk’s best-selling cleaning solution, as well as a thick bristle brush that gently scrubs away dirt and debris.

19 An Essential Oil Warmer That Works With A Votive SXCHEN Tea Light Holder and Essential Oil Warmer Amazon $13 See On Amazon A chic alternative to traditional diffusers, this essential oil warmer fills your house with fragrance using a simple tea light candle. Just fill the small top bowl with water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil, then light a votive underneath — the heat from the flame will slowly warm the oil to release the scent into the air. Compact and modern, the oil warmer makes a great addition to any room. Available colors: 3

20 This LED Light Bulb Made With Pink Himalayan Salt Himalayan Glow LED Salt Light Bulb Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ve definitely seen those aesthetically pleasing Himalayan salt lamps all over your social media, but did you know you can get the same calming ambience in light bulb form? This LED light bulb made with real pink salt crystals can be installed into any light fixture, casting an amber glow throughout your space. (Hello, mood lighting.)

21 The Fun Way To Make S’mores Without A Campfire Sterno Family Fun S'mores Maker Amazon $32 See On Amazon As it turns out, you don’t need a campfire to whip up delicious s’mores for the whole family. This unique gadget has a central burner with a roasting screen, as well as compartments for holding graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows. You also get two roasting forks and a can of heat fuel, so you can immediately start up the s’more-making fun.

22 A Modern Set of Stainless Steel Kitchen Knives Home Hero Knife Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Display your collection of brand new stainless steel kitchen knives by placing them inside the included transparent knife block. With a unique fan-shaped design, the block holds all five knives in between uses. This set also includes a knife sharpener, so you can freshen up your blades when they start feeling a little dull. You can choose from two blade colors: matte black or traditional stainless steel.

23 This Streamlined Electric Kettle With A Matte Finish Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle Amazon $28 See On Amazon Ideal for pour-over coffee or a piping hot cup of tea, this electric kettle heats up to 27 ounces of water in just a few minutes. With a sleek gooseneck spout and a nonslip cork handle, the stainless steel kettle features a matte black finish that looks great sitting on a countertop. Available colors: Black, Silver

24 An On-Trend Handbag With A Chic Faux Crocodile Print DOREAMALOE Retro Classic Clutch Tote Amazon $22 See On Amazon Retro ‘90s accessories are very much in, and this faux crocodile handbag is the best of the best. Besides the shoulder strap, it comes with a longer metallic shoulder chain, so you can wear it as a crossbody bag as well. Available in neutrals such as black and tan — as well as fun shades including pink and green — this bag makes the perfect present for the fashion-forward friend in your life. Available colors: 15

25 The Lip & Cheek Rouge From Lady Gaga’s Makeup Collection HAUS LABORATORIES by LADY GAGA: Tutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge Amazon $32 See On Amazon While none of us can actually become Lady Gaga, we can at least take some cues from her fierce makeup looks. This gel-powder rouge comes in four gorgeous hues inspired by Italian spirits — Amarone, Rossini, Bellini, and Spritz. The lightweight formula can be applied to both your cheeks and your lips for a dramatic flush. Available shades: 4

26 A Handcrafted Vase With A Cheeky Design BASE ROOTS Butt Planter Body Vase Amazon $15 See On Amazon For your friends with a “cheeky” sense of humor, this planter is the perfect gift. The handcrafted ceramic vase is tastefully shaped like a derrière, with a blush pink speckled glaze. It can hold small plants and flowers, as well as pens, makeup brushes, or kitchen utensils. “Absolutelyyyy beautiful! One of my favorite amazon finds!!!!! The vases are a matte finish and very study and thick!” one reviewer raved.

27 This Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank Karecel Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this nifty handheld device keep your hands warm, but it can power up your phone or tablet, no matter where you are. The slim hand warmer has a single-touch power button on the front, as well as USB input and output ports on the sides. Ideal for outdoor activities like camping and skiing, this compact unit always comes in handy. Available colors: 4

28 The Memory Foam Travel Pillow With A Twist Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’re used to traditional U-shaped travel pillows, but how about this one that twists into any shape? Made of dense memory foam, this flexible pillow can be bent a number of different ways for customized shoulder, neck, and back comfort. Plus, the two ends snap together for 360-degree support. The soft, breathable cotton cover can be removed and washed in the washing machine. Available colors: 5

29 Some Comfy Fleece Slippers Made With Cushy Memory Foam ULTRAIDEAS Fleece Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for everyday use around the house, these fleece slippers will make you feel like you’re walking on a pillowy cloud. They’ve got thick memory foam insoles that support your feet and durable rubber outsoles that keeps them from skidding on hardwood floors. When they need a refresh, just toss them in the washing machine. Available sizes: 5/6 — 11/12

Available colors: 5

30 This Curtain Of Twinkly String Lights That Makes Any Space Magical Twinkle Star 300-LED Curtain String Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon This curtain of LED string lights creates a dreamy atmosphere wherever you hang it. With 300 individual warm white lights, the curtain runs 6.6 feet wide and 9.8 feet tall. Safe for both indoor and outdoor use, the lights have eight different modes you can switch between — including twinkle, slow fade, and flash.

31 A 4-Pack Of Claw Hair Clips That Are Totally 2000s TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Serving all kinds of early 2000s realness, these claw hair clips are perfect for securing your hair into a perfectly messy updo. Boasting a 4.8-star overall rating after 15,000 reviews, they’re made of durable acrylic with sturdy metal springs. You get four in a pack in your choice of 10 color combinations. Available color combos: 10

32 These Over-Ear Headphones With Amazing Sound Quality OneOdio Wired Over-Ear Headphones Amazon $35 See On Amazon Great for Zoom calls, listening to music, recording podcasts, or even DJ gigs, these best-selling over-ear headphones can’t be beat in terms of quality and price point. With a 4.5-star overall rating after 26,000 reviews, the wired headphones feature 50-millimeter speaker unit drivers to provide deep bass, crystal clear vocals, and crisp high tones. The ear cups are padded for comfort and the 9.8-foot cord is coiled to prevent tangles. Available colors: 3

33 A Handheld Milk Frother For At-Home Lattes PowerLix Battery-Operated Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give the gift of cafe-quality coffee beverages with this handheld milk frother. In just seconds, the battery-powered stainless steel whisk creates clouds of fluffy foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and hot cocoa. The compact unit is easy to grip and even easier to use — just press the top power button with your thumb. Available colors: 16

34 This 24-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes With Dense, Fluffy Bristles VANDER LIFE Makeup Brush Set (24 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Ideal for amateurs and professionals alike, this cosmetic brush set includes 24 different tools that help you achieve even the most complex makeup looks. You get several eyeshadow brushes, powder brushes, a foundation brush, a blending brush, and tools for grooming your eyebrows and eyelashes. Plus, the bristles are dense and fluffy for easy application and blending. What more could a makeup lover need?

35 A Classic Waffle Maker That’s Easy To Use Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Mornings just got a whole lot better, thanks to this easy-to-use waffle maker from Cuisinart. With five different browning settings, this round griddle allows you to whip up perfectly golden, breakfast-ready waffles every single time. The convenient indicator light will let you know when your waffle is ready, and the nonstick plates make it easy to remove.

36 The Wearable Sherpa Blanket That’s Oh-So Cozy THE COMFY Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you wish you could wrap yourself in the warmth of a sherpa blanket wherever you go, you need to know about The Comfy. Made from thick, fluffy sherpa material on the inside and a soft velour on the outside, this oversized wearable blanket has long sleeves, a roomy front pocket, and a cozy hood. Warning: You’ll never want to take this off. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 6

37 This Mug-Warming Pad That Keeps Your Coffee Hot VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ever brew a mug of coffee or tea, only to promptly forget about it and let it get lukewarm? It happens to the best of us; that’s why this coffee mug warming pad is such a great idea. With three temperature settings, the warmer keeps your coffee or tea piping hot, and it automatically shuts off after four hours for safety. It even comes in design-savvy colors like sky blue, blush pink, and faux wood grain. Available colors: 8

38 An Extra-Thick Yoga Mat That Cushions Hands & Knees Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a full 0.4 inches of padding, this foam yoga mat gives hands and knees a little extra cushioning during yoga and other floor-based exercise routines. It’s available in fun hues like pink, teal, and orange, and if you want to take it to the yoga studio or gym, you can effortlessly carry it with the easy-cinch shoulder strap. Available colors: 9

39 The Best-Selling Home Style Guide For The Aspiring Interior Designer Elements Of Style: Designing A Home & A Life Amazon $16 See On Amazon A New York Times best-seller, Elements of Style is packed with interior design inspiration, advice, and ideas. Illustrated in full color, Erin Gates’ book features photographs, drawings, and personal essays that can influence anyone to add touches of artistic expression to their living space. Gates’ writing style is warm and funny, so it feels like you’re getting advice from a best friend.

40 This 6-Pack Of Reusable Straws That Snap Apart For Cleaning FORI Reusable Silicone Straws (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Reusable straws are an easy way to reduce plastic waste, and who doesn’t want to help the planet? This pack of six silicone straws can be taken anywhere you go, and they all snap apart for easy cleaning. Soft, flexible, and heat-resistant, the straws can be used in all sorts of drinks, from hot coffee to soda to iced tea. Available colors: 5

41 A Camera That Lets You Check In On Your Pets From Anywhere Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mini smart security camera allows you to check in on things at home while you’re at work or on vacation. It features day and night HD video, and two-way audio allows you to communicate in real time. Download the accompanying Blink app to set up notifications any time abnormal activity is detected.

42 This Compact Portable Charger That Fits In Your Pocket iWALK Portable Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a built-in Lightning cable, this portable iPhone power bank makes it ridiculously easy to charge your smartphone on the go. The compact unit is approximately the size of a credit card, which means it can fit in your pocket or purse without any trouble. Plus, there’s even an extra port for charging two devices at the same time. Available colors: 4

43 The Daily Planner That Helps You Stick To Your Goals Papercode The Simple Elephant Daily Planner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep a clear focus on your short- and long-term goals by using this daily planner from The Simple Elephant. With mind maps, vision boards, and monthly layouts, the planner helps you prioritize tasks and keep track of your daily schedule, while still keeping an eye on the future. Not only will you feel more organized, you’ll actually be able to get more stuff done — that might just be the greatest gift of all.

44 This Deep-Cleansing Mud Mask With Rave Reviews Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Packed with fortifying minerals like magnesium, calcium, and zinc, this mud mask deeply cleanses and exfoliates your skin for a smooth and clear complexion. Ideal for those with oily skin, the mask acts as a detox for your face, and the addition of aloe and shea butter help ensure hydration. “Don't ever change this formula! This stuff is absolutely incredible,” one reviewer raved. “After trying hundreds of different skin care products this is hands down the best one I've used.”

45 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker For A More Flavorful Brew COSORI Pour-Over Coffee Maker Amazon $34 See On Amazon A fantastic gift for any java lover in your life, this pour-over coffee maker gives you extra control over the brewing process, and the method helps extract more flavors and aromas for a truly next-level cup of joe. The 34-ounce carafe has a chemistry-inspired design, and the wooden sleeve protects hands as you pour. Both the carafe and permanent stainless steel filter are dishwasher-safe.

46 This Manicure Set That’s Great For Traveling FAMILIFE F03 Manicure Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Equipped with tweezers, scissors, nail clippers, a pore extractor, and more, this manicure kit has everything you need to keep your hands, feet, and face looking fresh. Everything comes packed in a sleek zippered case made from faux leather, with individual organizing slots for each tool. It’s a great set to have while traveling, or for hosting your own DIY pedicure night. Available colors: 4

47 The Award-Winning Cookbook That Teaches You The Science Of Food The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science Amazon $31 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter if you’re a total beginner or an experienced home chef — The Food Lab offers recipes, tips, and techniques that will help anyone improve their cooking skills. Winner of the James Beard Award for General Cooking and a New York Times best-seller, the book dives into the science behind classic American dishes, so you can understand how heat, energy, and molecules create better results. With a little bit of practice, you’ll be whipping up expert-level recipes in no time.

48 A 9-Pack Of Reusable Mesh Produce Bags That Are More Eco-Friendly Than Plastic Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (9-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable mesh produce bags are an eco-friendly alternative to the plastic bags you find at the store. Made from lightweight mesh that won’t add weight at the cash register, the drawstring bags are completely transparent, so the checker can easily see the contents inside.

49 This Handheld Fabric Shaver That Removes Fuzz From Clothes Conair Battery-Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Remove pills and fuzz from clothes, socks, and furniture with this handheld fabric shaver. The sharp blades are covered by a honeycomb mesh surface, protecting your fingers and the fabric while you shave. In just a few minutes, your favorite sweater, sofa, or duvet cover can be returned to a like-new condition. Not to mention, the fibers are stored inside a removable chamber for easy disposal. Available colors: 6