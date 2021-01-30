45 Cheap & Clever Things That Make Life Downright Easier

If you ask me, the easiest path forward is almost always the best path forward. Granted, you can't apply this to everything — otherwise, we'd both be eating instant ramen seven days a week. But when it comes to making dinner, cleaning your house, or staying organized, it never hurts to go the simpler route. Luckily, there are tons of cheap and clever products on Amazon that can help make your life so much easier.

Don't worry, I've only picked the best of the best for this list — the kind of stuff that'll make you wonder how you ever lived without it in the first place. Case in point? Let me direct your attention to the "angry mama" microwave cleaner. Just fill her up with water and vinegar, then watch as the steam that erupts out of her head loosens up any baked-on food. Once the cleaning process is done, you'll be able to easily wipe everything out using nothing more than a damp paper towel. And if your microwave is already pristine, there are other convenient items like grippy jar openers, a collapsible strainer, bottle caps for your soda cans, and more.

Because it doesn't matter whether you're tidying up your bathroom or getting dinner on the table: Amazon's got loads of genius products that can help make everyday life easier. Keep scrolling for a few of my favorites.

1 The Durable Silicone Food Bags That You Can Keep Reusing Zip Top Reusable Silicone Food Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these food bags reusable, but each one is made from tough, tear-resistant silicone that's completely BPA-free. The pinch-lock top helps keep air out so that your meals stay fresh, and the flattened bases help them stand upright. Plus, they're eco-friendly options that can replace wasteful plastic baggies.

2 These Motion-Detecting Puck Lights That Help You See In The Dark URPOWER Motion Sensor Light (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stick these puck lights in closets, underneath cabinets, or in dark hallways to add a little illumination where you need it. They feature built-in motion sensors so that they only turn on when someone is in the room, and each order comes with adhesive strips for easy installation.

3 These Dish Cloths That Won't Absorb Unwanted Odors The Crown Choice No Odor Dish Scrubber (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Regular sponges can absorb that unwanted mildew odor over time, whereas these all-purpose dishcloths are odor-resistant and long-lasting. They shouldn't leave scratches on your delicate cookware, and any trapped bits of food easily rinse away under running water.

4 A Collapsible Colander That Doubles As A Cutting Board QiMH Collapsible Cutting Board and Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With this collapsible colander, you've got options. Use it to rinse off new vegetables, or fold the sides down and use the base as a cutting board. And if that isn't enough, you can also use it as a small tub when transporting items around the house.

5 This "Angry Mama" That Helps Clean Your Microwave mixigoo Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Fill this angry-looking container with some diluted vinegar, then pop her into the microwave for about seven minutes. Steam will erupt out of her head to help loosen up any baked-on food inside the appliance. Her arms should stay cool to help prevent burns when it's time to pull her out, and reviewers "highly recommend" it.

6 An Oil Sprayer That Makes Cooking That Much Easier Misto Cooking Oil Sprayer Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can fill this sprayer with cooking oil, vinegar, wine, or even citrus juices, as the pressurized pump ensures that the mist comes out evenly. It doesn't rely on any chemical propellants to spray, and the outside is made from brushed stainless steel.

7 The Jar Opener That Works With Nearly Any Lid SGLIGHT Jar Opener Amazon $10 See On Amazon With eight sizes of gripper built into this jar opener, it's almost too easy to open stubborn jars — regardless of how big or small the lids are. As a bonus, each order also comes with a handy bottle opener that even works with cans, as well as a gripper pad made of silicone.

8 A Tube Of Goop To Help Repair Worn Shoes Shoe Goo Shoe Repair Adhesive Amazon $5 See On Amazon Whether your shoes are made from leather, vinyl, rubber, or canvas, this goop can help patch up any holes. Unlike other shoe-repairing adhesives, this one is completely waterproof — and it even helps create extra traction on worn soles.

9 This Tool That Splits, Pits, & Slices Avocados OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon There's no need to dirty up a knife and cutting board when you've got this handy tool, as it's designed to split, pit, and slice your avocado with a few simple motions. The pitter is made from stainless steel, while the splitting blade is sharp enough to pierce avocados.

10 The Soda Can Lids That Can Keep Your Drink Carbonated Smart House Inc. Soda Can Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ever wish you could save your open soda cans for later? Just pop one of these reusable lids on top. Not only do they help your fizzy drinks stay carbonated, but each one is also 100% leakproof. Choose from a variety of colors, including yellow, orange, pink, and others.

11 The Smashing & Mashing Tool For Ground Meat Farberware Heat Resistant Meat Chopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sometimes, you just need to smash and mash whatever you're cooking — and this tool is a must-have for any avid home cook. It's made from heat-resistant nylon that won't melt when exposed to temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's available in two colors (both of which are BPA-free).

12 A Pack Of Wipes That Can Help Quickly Whiten Your Teeth White Wipes Teeth Stain Remover Wipes (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon After you've finished your mug of coffee or glass of red wine, you can use these wipes to help brighten your smile and prevent unwanted stains. They're individually wrapped so that you can easily take a few with you to dinner — and many reviewers raved about how they "really work."

13 This Universal Magnetic Smartphone Mount For Your Car WixGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon There's no need to check what model you have, as this universal magnetic mount is designed to work with all smartphone brands. Simply hook it into your car's air vent after connecting the coinciding metal plate to your device, and it'll hold your phone steady.

14 A Pack Of Silicone Oven Rack Covers To Help Prevent Burns LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Slip these covers onto your oven racks, and they'll help keep your arms protected against accidental burns anytime you reach inside. They're made from heat-resistant silicone that's BPA-free, and you can also trim them to fit smaller toaster ovens if desired.

15 The Smart Plug That's Compatible With Alexa Kasa Smart Plug Mini Amazon $23 See On Amazon Simply connect this smart plug to Alexa or Google Home, and you'll be able to control your devices using voice commands. The compact design won't block a second plug — and unlike many other smart plugs, this one doesn't require a smart hub.

16 A Gadget That Helps You Find Lost Items Tile Mate (2020) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slip this little tile onto your keyring, into your wallet, or stick it to anything else you commonly misplace. Once your item goes missing, you can use the downloadable app to help yourself find it from up to 200 feet away. Plus, it's even compatible with Alexa.

17 This Dish Rack That Rolls Out Over Your Sink Koroda Over The Sink Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don't need to clutter up your counters with a bulky drying rack — just put this roll-out version overtop of your sink. It's made from tough stainless steel that won't collapse under the weight of heavy dishes. And since it's heat-resistant, you can also use it as a trivet.

18 A Burger Press That Helps You Stuff Your Patties Mountain Grillers Burger Press Patty Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you've finally grown tired of eating the same meals every week, let this burger press change up your dinner. Not only does it help ensure that your patties are even so that each one cooks evenly, but you can also use it to stuff your burgers with cheese, veggies, or any other ingredient you like.

19 The Water Flosser That Features 3 Cleaning Modes Bestope Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $24 See On Amazon With pulsating, soft, and normal cleaning modes to choose from, this water flosser is suitable for all types of gums — even if they're sensitive. Each order comes with six interchangeable jet tips to help you clean every nook and cranny in your mouth, all while the powerful water stream can remove up to 99.99% of trapped food residue.

20 A Lotion Applicator That Helps You Reach All Over Your Back Vive Back Lotion Applicator Amazon $10 See On Amazon There's no need to twist and contort in every direction to spread lotion on your back, as this applicator features an extra-long handle that makes it easy to reach all over. The wood handle is coated with a clear waterproof layer, and the applicator pad is made from reusable foam.

21 This Spray That Helps Make Your Shoes Waterproof Sof Sole Waterproofer Spray for Shoes, Boots, and Jackets Amazon $7 See On Amazon Shoes, jackets, boots — you name it, and this waterproofing spray can help keep it protected in wet conditions. The formula dries extra-quickly so that you're not left waiting around, and it's even suitable for use on delicate fabrics (like suede and nubuck).

22 A Garment Steamer That's Simple To Travel With hOmeLabs Handheld Portable Garment Steamer Amazon $14 See On Amazon I've never opened my suitcase after a long flight to find pristine, wrinkle-free clothes, which is why I always make sure to travel with a garment steamer like this one. It's small and compact, yet provides up to 10 minutes of continuous steam. You can also use it to sanitize surfaces — just in case your hotel room looks a little different from the photos.

23 The Tool That Strips Kernels From Corn Cobs Houselog Corn Stripper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you're whipping up fresh salsa or drying out some kernels for popcorn, this corn stripper can help. Simply insert the cob, then gently twist as you push downwards to pop each kernel off. And if you don't like corn, you can also use it to shave garlic (as well as peel potato skins).

24 A Magnetic Bracelet For Your Bobby Pins PERFEHAIR Magnetic Wristband Amazon $12 See On Amazon It's almost too easy to misplace bobby pins while you're styling your hair, which is only part of what makes this magnetic wristband so great. Not only does it help you keep track of all your pins, but it'll also work with sewing needles, clips, as well as other small magnetic pieces.

25 These Dry-Erase "Sticky" Notes That You Can Put Nearly Anywhere JJPRO Dry Erase Sticky Notes (8-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Designed with tiny suction cups on the back, these reusable dry-erase sticky notes can be placed all over your home — or wherever you need a quick reminder. Each order comes with eight, and one reviewer even raved about how "they stick really well and they don't seem to leave a mark when removed."

26 A Monitor Stand That Adds Storage To Your Desktop Klearlook Maximized Clarity! Foldable Monitor Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon Place this stand underneath your computer monitor, and it'll instantly add storage space underneath for notebooks, office supplies, or even a tablet. The width is adjustable to fit monitors up to 20.5 inches — and with a weight limit of up to 55 pounds, there's no need to worry about it collapsing.

27 This Miniature Vacuum That Powers Through Pet Hair FRUITEAM Cordless Mini Vacuum Amazon $29 See On Amazon With its powerful cyclonic filter, this miniature vacuum easily powers through pet hair, dust, fuzz, confetti, and more. It comes with three interchangeable suction heads to help you clean deep into tight crevices, and they also work particularly well when it's finally time to tidy up your car.

28 A Splatter Guard That Helps Protect You From Oil Splatters Frywall Splatter Guard Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sure, you can use this splatter guard to help protect your skin from popping hot oil — but that's not even the best part about it. The silicone walls also act as extensions for the walls of your pan — and since it's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, there's no need to worry about it melting.

29 The Flexible Hair Catcher That Works On Multiple Drains Gotega Drain Hair Catcher (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Calling the plumber is almost never a cheap experience, so why not keep your pipes clear in the first place with these drain covers? Each one is made from slip-resistant, thermoplastic rubber, and they're designed to work on all types of drains — from your kitchen to the bathroom.

30 A Toothpaste Dispenser That's Easy To Mount iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon There's no complicated drilling necessary when you're mounting this toothpaste dispenser, as each order comes with super-sticky adhesive that lets you install it practically anywhere. It's made from high-quality ABS plastic that's BPA-free, and it's an easy way to make sure you aren't overloading your toothbrush with paste (or even using too little).

31 This Tray That Helps Thaw Frozen Meats Without Electricity YUNDOOG Defrosting Tray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Forget to take something out of the freezer to defrost for dinner? That's not a problem when you've got this defrosting tray. There's no electricity or batteries required; simply lay your frozen ingredient on top, then sit back and watch as it quickly thaws.

32 A Miniature Bag Sealer To Help Snacks Stay Fresh EZCO Bag Sealer and Cutter Amazon $12 See On Amazon Rolling down your bags or securing them with clips will only keep your snacks fresh for so long, whereas this bag sealer keeps outside air completely at bay until you're ready to eat. It's made from high-quality ABS plastic and only requires two AA batteries to operate.

33 These Cable Clips That Help Tidy Up Your Desktop INCHOR Cord Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Got a ton of wires and cables scattered willy-nilly over your desktop? Just pop them into these cable clips to help tidy your space up. They come with strong 3M adhesive that you can use to secure them down to your desk, and each one is made from high-quality silicone — not chunky plastic.

34 A Pair Of Handles That Help You Carry Heavy Bags Mighty Green Solutions Bag Handle (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Simply loop your heavy grocery bags onto these handles, and their weight will be evenly distributed so that the load is easier to carry. You can also twist the handles onto your bags to help prevent spills while you're driving, and many reviewers raved about how they help consolidate "multiple trips" to the car.

35 The Funnels That Collapse To Save You Space KongNai Silicone Collapsible Funnels (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whereas plastic funnels can be difficult to store due to their shape, these silicone ones are collapsible so that you can stash them away practically anywhere. Each one is BPA-free as well as heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — just in case you need a quick trivet.

36 These Makeup-Removing Cloths That Work With Just Water S&T INC. Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stop using disposable makeup wipes and switch over to these eco-friendly cloths. They're made from ultra-soft microfiber that lifts away dirt and makeup better than regular cotton. Plus, there's no remover serum necessary — just get them wet with water and they're ready to work.

37 These Shower Shelves That Don't Require Drilling KINCMAX Shower Basket Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon No need to break out your power drill to install these shower shelves, as each order comes with waterproof adhesive that sticks effortlessly to tile. The edges are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the hooks at the bottom are perfect for everything from razors to loofahs.

38 A Set Of Tongs That Double As Spatulas Clever Tongs Kitchen Spatula (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Since the spaces between the centers of these tongs are covered with heat-resistant silicone, you can use them as spatulas to flip pancakes, burgers, and more. The silicone tips also give them better gripping power than regular plastic — and one reviewer even raved, "Flipping my pancakes and eggs are easy-peasy now."

39 The Nail Caps That Help You Remove Gel Polish Onwon Nail Soak Off Caps (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you've got gel or acrylic nails — these caps can help the remover stay in place so that your polish melts away with ease. The best part? They're also more eco-friendly than using sheets of foil, since you can reuse them to your heart's desire.

40 A Sponge Holder That Also Dispenses Soap Aeakey Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Just press your sponge down into this holder, and the built-in pump will add the perfect amount of soap into its fibers. And don't worry about it corroding over time — it's made from high-quality, shatter-resistant ABS plastic. Plus, using it is an easy way to prevent yourself from using more soap than you need.

41 This Portable iPhone Charger That's Ultra-Compact iWALK Mini Portable Charger Amazon $26 See On Amazon As long as you have this portable iPhone charger tucked into your pocket, you'll be able to power up your iPhone 6 and newer no matter where you are. It's about the size of a lipstick tube — and the battery is powerful enough to power most iPhones all the way from zero to 100%.

42 A Smartphone Stand Made From Sturdy Aluminum Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon With non-slip pads on the bottom to help keep your phone in place, this stand is perfect for watching shows, making video calls, or even just tidying up your desk. It's compatible with nearly any brand of phone — and the aluminum alloy body is designed so that it won't tip over with larger screens.

43 The Smart Light Bulb That's Compatible With Alexa Sengled Smart Light Bulb Amazon $10 See On Amazon Once you've paired this smart light bulb with Alexa or Google Home, you'll be able to control it using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. The best part? You can also set schedules using the downloadable app so that your lights are on when you come home.

44 A Vegetable Chopper That Catches The Pieces As You Go Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Chop, slice, dice, and julienne your vegetables using this handy chopper to save yourself some time in the kitchen. The interchangeable blades are made from sharp stainless steel, and the collection bin underneath keeps everything together until you're ready to cook.