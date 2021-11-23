Anyone who works from home knows how crucial it is to have your space looking and feeling good since you’re essentially there 24/7. Of course, it’s easier said than done, so if you’re on Zoom calls and spreadsheets right there in your home office (or kitchen), this list of clever things that make your space better for working and living is for you — and it’s guaranteed to put a little skip in your step.

So how about we do this from the ground up? Check out this vintage-inspired rug that comes in a wide range of sizes, and which will warm any space right up with texture and color. Plus, it’s sooo budget-friendly — not that second-mortgage kind of rug. Then how about adding some coziness with this throw blanket that comes in a dozen shades, one to go with any decor scheme. Add to that a little lighting — such an important tool in transforming any space — with these amber bulbs that cast a homey glow in any room.

As you can see, there are so many great home items on this list, but don’t sleep on the self-care products packed in, too. While you’re shopping, pick up a lumbar support cushion to support your back, and be sure to snag this lavender eye pillow to ease your eyes after a long day of looking at your laptop screen — you’ve earned it.

1 This Table That Lets You Eat & Work In Bed Greenco Foldable Bamboo Table Amazon $19 See On Amazon Crafted from renewable bamboo, this bed tray provides a stylish and serviceable base for breakfast — or any meal — in bed. Also great for playing cards, working on your laptop, and a bajillion other things, this table features foldable legs that allow it to be stowed away compactly when not in use.

2 A Lumbar Cushion That Cradles Your Back In Comfort LOVEHOME Memory Foam Lumbar Support Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from memory foam, this ergonomically shaped lumbar cushion supports your lower back, eliminating strain and encouraging better posture. It’s the perfect addition to every seat, from your office chair to your car, and can be attached easily with the straps on the reverse. Plus, the breathable mesh cover can be removed for easy washing. Available colors: 7

3 The Electric Kettle That Doubles As A Design Piece Bodum Electric Kettle Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel, this electric tea kettle adds industrial good looks to kitchens of any style. Available in both burnished black and silver finishes, its long, graceful gooseneck pours from the bottom, making it easier to control the flow of the water inside. This kettle heats quickly and includes an auto-off function for safety. Available colors: 2

4 These Colorful Cable Clips That Organize Your Cords Shintop Cable Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Restore some order to your desk or entertainment center with these cable clips backed by durable adhesive. Each pack comes with six clips in bright colors that’ll cheer up any space. No more tangles or trying to figure out how to extract the one cable you need to take on the road with you from the nest of snarled wires behind your desk.

5 An Area Rug To Perk Up Your WFH Space Unique Loom Sofia Area Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon Nothing ties a space together quite like a carpet, and this over-dyed area rug is just the ticket to pulling your living room or WFH office together. This French-inspired rug, made in Turkey, is available in a variety of colors and in a range of sizes, so you can find one to suit any space. It’s great for kids and pets, too, since it’s stain-resistant and easy to clean. Available sizes: 6

6 A Highly Rated Laptop Stand That Keeps Your Neck Happy Soundance Laptop Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon Raise your computer to eye level to prevent headaches and neck strain with this laptop stand that’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 30,000 reviews. Made from lightweight yet sturdy aluminum alloy, it’s capable of holding laptops up to 15 inches, and the open-bottom design helps prevent overheating. Available colors: 7

7 This Knit Blanket That’s The Ideal Snuggling Companion LOMAO Knit Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from super soft acrylic and designed to keep you toasty warm, this blanket comes in a dozen delightful colors and two extra-large sizes, all great for gifting to your loved ones or to yourself any time of the year. It’s the perfect weight for snuggling while working on your computer or hanging in front of the fireplace. Available sizes: 2

8 A Personal Space Heater Sized For Desks Amazon Basics Mini Space Heater Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a very small footprint — just 6 by 6 inches — this mini space heater churns out far more warmth than you’d expect, and it’s great for cutting the chill while you work. Keep it on your desk to warm your hands, or place it underneath to keep your feet and legs warm when your home office feels like the polar ice cap. It comes in four colors and has tip-over protection for safety.

9 These Earbuds With 250,000 Reviews TOZO Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon A fraction of the price of the name-brand alternatives, these earbuds boast hundreds of thousands of reviews and offer clear, crisp sound with rich, deep bass. They’re made with Bluetooth 5.0 technology for fast pairing with any of your devices for both listening and calling, and are waterproof up to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes. Plus, with the charging case, you get a full 30 hours of play time.

10 This Cleaning Tool For Your Laptop Keyboard & Screen OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon With two sides — one for the keyboard and one for the screen — this ingenious gadget from trusted brand OXO gets that workhorse of a computer looking shipshape. One side features a soft brush that’s great for getting all the crumbs and dust off of the keyboard, while the other has a microfiber pad that wipes down the screen.

11 An Organizer That Will Whip Your Desk Right Into Shape SimpleHouseware Desk Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you work from home or not, chances are your house has a business center where paperwork and folders collect and then multiply and make a mess. With its sturdy steel mesh structure, this organizer will whip that area into shape, featuring space for folders, a tray for paperwork, and a drawer for your office supplies — and maybe even an emergency snack.

12 This Dense Memory Foam Mat That Will Save Your Feet Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $38 See On Amazon Ideal for use while you’re cooking, washing dishes, or working at a standing desk, this anti-fatigue mat is constructed with a high-density memory foam core to absorb shock and cushion feet and joints. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, the 0.75-inch mat features a nonslip bottom and no-curl edges to prevent tripping. Available sizes: 4

13 The Calendar That Will Keep You Organized At A Glance Volcanics Magnetic Dry-Erase Calendar Amazon $10 See On Amazon Finally, a way to keep you and your crew organized at a glance: a highly rated dry-erase calendar that’s magnetic for mounting to the refrigerator. After all, digital calendars and apps are great, but sometimes you just need a good old-fashioned visual reminder that you can reference at a glance. The board is stain-resistant and the calendar boxes are generously sized for notes.

14 A Bath Pillow That Turns Your Tub Into A Real Retreat Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’ll be able to lounge in your tub and wash away your cares when you incorporate this pillow into your bathing routine. Made from plush foam, it’s designed with a neck roll as well as an ergonomic back rest. The breathable cover dries quickly and mounts to any tub with ultra-strong suction cups that just won’t budge.

15 This Sleek-Looking Power Strip To Charge All Your Stuff One Beat Power Strip With USB Ports Amazon $18 See On Amazon Offering three AC sockets plus three USB-A ports and one USB-C port, this power strip pretty much has you covered when it comes to your charging needs. The 5-foot cord is covered in braided nylon to resist fraying, and the compact size means it won’t take up a bunch of space, whether you’re at home or traveling.

16 The Weighted Eye Pillow That Relaxes You With The Scent Of Real Lavender Happy Wraps Lavender Eye Pillow Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from luxe satin and filled with whole lavender buds and flax seeds, this eye mask not only gives off a relaxing aromatherapeutic scent, but can also be used for hot or cold therapy. Just throw it in your microwave for a few seconds to soothe your eyes and sinuses with warmth, or place in the freezer briefly for a chill that helps with everything from eye puffiness to headaches. Available colors: 9

17 An Organizer To Sort Teas, Condiments, Craft Items & More mDesign Stackable Tea Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from sturdy, shatter-resistant plastic, this organizer is designed for tea packets but also works great for takeout food condiments and tiny craft supplies. The transparent design lets you track what’s inside, and the hinged lid allows you to stack items on top for efficient storage. Available colors: 6

18 This Carafe For Making Delicious Cold Brew Right At Home Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold-Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a body crafted from BPA-free, shatterproof Tritan and an infuser filter that’s made from fine stainless steel mesh, this carafe is designed to make the perfect batch of cold brew coffee for you right at home. Available in 1- and 2-quart options, it’s small enough to fit on your fridge door shelf and makes a batch in just 12 to 24 hours. Available sizes: 2

19 A Table Lamp With A USB Port For Easy Charging YarraDecor Table Lamp with USB Port Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a sleek minimalist design and sturdy base construction, this lamp has the perfect profile for use almost anywhere in your house, whether you place it on a side table, nightstand, or desk. It’s available in five colors and has two USB ports integrated into the base, so you can charge your tablet or phone, without taking up any extra wall outlet space.

20 This Mini Humidifier That Works Like A Charm Geniani Mini Humidifier Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a small footprint that makes it ideal for use on your desk, nightstand, or next to your favorite perch in the den, this humidifer definitely punches above its class when it comes to power. Boasting tons of high ratings, it features easy one-touch operation, so you can add hydration to the air (and your skin and your hair, too).

21 These Memory Foam Pads That Up The Comfort Factor On Your Office Chair Aloudy Memory Foam Office Chair Armrest Pads (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re logging hours in that office chair to get work done or putting in hours on your latest gaming obsession, these armrest pads will make your task so much more comfortable. They’re made from cushy memory foam and slip on easily to relieve the pressure on your arms and elbows as you cross that stuff off of your list or defeat the bad guys to get to the next level.

22 The Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Appliances From Anywhere In The World Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Schedule your lamps to turn on and greet you when you come home at night, operate lights remotely to fool people when you’re out of town, and even control your electronics with your voice via Google Home or Amazon Alexa when you pick up these smart plugs that make it all possible. All you have to do is download the Kasa app to start customizing your home lighting and appliances from your phone.

23 This Space-Saving Dry-Erase Board That’s Perfect For Your Brainstorms Quartet Desk Dry-Erase Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon Designed to sit on your desktop right where you can see it, this specially designed dry-erase board lets you jot down ideas and add reminders, so you can keep track of everything. It truly makes the most of your desk space, as it incorporates a slide-out drawer for stashing pens, pencils, and other office supplies within.

24 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Promotes Feel-Good Ions Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon You won’t only appreciate this Himalayan salt lamp for its soothing glow, you’ll love it for the negative ions it releases to balance the charge of your space and give it a better vibe. Healers have long been a fan of these crystals, and this brand is crafted from 100% pure and natural Himalayan salt and finished with a neem wood base and a dimmer for convenience.

25 The Magic Bullet Blender That’s Perfect For Smoothies & Sauces Magic Bullet Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon This versatile, compact blender doesn’t take up much room on your countertop or in the cabinet, but it really pulls its weight in functionality. The high-torque base powers through ice with ease and works with the three included cups to produce smoothies, protein drinks, sauces, and much more in the blink of an eye.

26 These Clever Wall Hooks That Offer Unique, Minimalist Storage HomeDo Wooden Wall Hooks (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Crafted from natural wood, these hooks add storage space wherever you need it in a stylish way and without taking up a lot of room. They mount easily with the included hardware and are available in several wood finishes like beech, cherry, and black walnut. They’re ideal in the hallway to catch coats and hats or in the bathroom for towels and your robe.

27 This Laptop Stand That Helps You Make The Most Of Your Desk Space HumanCentric Vertical Laptop Stand Amazon $35 See On Amazon When your laptop is running in docked mode and you’re using an external monitor and keyboard, make the most of your desk space by using this laptop stand that’s made from sturdy, lightweight anodized aluminum alloy. Designed to grip your computer securely but without damage, the stand has nonslip protection on the bottom, so it will stay put.

28 An Essential Oil Diffuser To Scent Your Environment ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon With this essential oil diffuser, you can add a stimulating scent like citrus when you need to be alert, or choose one that’s more relaxing such as lavender when you’re ready to wind down. With seven LED colors that run on a dimmer, it also works as a night light, and it offers three timer settings plus an auto-off function.

29 These Under-Cabinet Lights That Add Drama Without Fancy Installation Brilliant Evolution Under-Cabinet Puck Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Under-cabinet and shelf lighting always looks so luxe, but adding wired lights can be so expensive and complicated to install. These puck lights are an inexpensive way to get the same effect. Battery-operated, they adhere with ultra-strong 3M adhesive or can be attached with the included screws, and work on long-lasting LED lights that are controllable via remote.

30 The Wi-Fi Range Extender That Eliminates Dead Spots NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon $29 See On Amazon Providing support for up to 20 connections, this Wi-Fi range extender boosts your signal up to 1,200 feet, eliminating those annoying dead spots inside your home, so you can click and scroll in record time. Universally compatible with any router, it also supports WPA and WPA2 security protocols for safe surfing.

31 This Amber Light Bulb That Cuts Blue Light & Gives Your Home A Cozy Glow Hoogalite Amber Light Bulb Amazon $12 See On Amazon Why choose harsh white lights for your home when you can be bathed in the warm tones of this amber light bulb? Unlike standard bulbs (which tend to be blue light-heavy), the amber glow can actually help stimulate the production of melatonin in your body so that when you go to bed, you fall asleep faster and rest better.

32 This Gadget That Will Keep Your Coffee Warm All Morning VOBAGA Mug Warmer Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll feel as if you had a butler by your side topping off your coffee with this mug warmer that keeps your drink steaming for as long as you’re sipping away (magic refills not included). It has a 5-foot power cord for convenience, three temperature settings, and an auto-off function for safety. Plus it comes in vibrant shades like sky blue and bright white.

33 A Smartphone Stand That’s Sleek & Set Up For Charging Lamicall Phone Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon Crafted from lightweight but ultra-strong aluminum alloy, this fan-favorite smartphone stand is designed to securely hold your phone for hands-free audio or video calls and streaming. Compatible with all smartphones, it’s great for use next to your computer or while reading recipes in the kitchen, and the cutout in the back allows for a charging cord. Available colors: 5

34 These Cozy Candles That Come In 37 Scents CoCo Benjamin Scented Soy Candles Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in 37 delightful scents like white freesia, cashmere, almond and vanilla, and honeysuckle and jasmine, this candle provides a terrific way to add some ambiance to your home just by lighting it up. The candle is made with soy wax, and it’s hand-poured into an amber glass jar that’ll look great in any space.

35 This Ergonomic Mouse That Fends Off Wrist Strain Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Designed so that you hold your wrist in the “handshake” position, this ergonomically designed vertical mouse works to prevent strain and any potential repetitive stress injuries. Along with scrolling, the mouse has right- and left-click buttons as well as next- and last-page buttons. Plus, it’s wireless, so you get the full range of use across your desktop.

36 A Tray That Fits On Your Armrest To Provide A Stable Surface GEHE Armrest Tray Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this tray wraps right around the armrest of your couch or favorite easy chair to give you a stable surface for your drink and snack. It even features a slot to hold your smartphone at the perfect viewing angle, so you can FaceTime or keep an eye on Instagram.

37 These Bookends That Expand To Fit Your Needs JIARI Adjustable Bookends Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed in the fashion of an accordion, these bookends expand and retract, so they’ll organize small and large collections of books alike. They’re made from steel to provide a sturdy grip and feature a nonslip base so they’ll stay put wherever they’re placed. Available in six colors and styles, they add a touch of industrial chic to any home. Available colors and styles: 6

38 A Memory Foam Footrest That Will Truly Make You Say Aaaaahhhhh Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Footrest Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from sturdy memory foam, you can use this footrest while you’re seated at your desk or while relaxing on the couch to better align your spine and legs, promote circulation, and relieve strain. The teardrop shape is ergonomically designed to contour to the arches of your feet, encouraging your whole body to relax, from your soles up.

39 A Press That Makes Grilled Sandwiches Like A Pro Chefman Gourmet Sandwich Maker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Featuring a lid that opens up a full 180 degrees so that it can be used either as a press or a griddle, this sandwich maker will turn you into a real pro in the hero and hoagie department. The floating hinge means you can pile that sandwich as high as you want, and the nonstick plates make it possible to fry up burgers and steaks, too.

40 A Set Of Succulents To Add Realistic-Looking Greenery To Your Home Jelofly Artificial Succulents (Set of 5) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you feel like you have a black thumb or just don’t have the time to care for real houseplants, this set of artificial succulents is a great option to add some pops of green to your indoor homescape. They’re extremely lifelike in appearance due to the color variations, and they’re perfect on windowsills, desks, or arranged as a centerpiece on a table.

41 The Wobble Disc That Can Improve Your Core Strength While You Sit Gaiam Balance Disc for Office Chair Amazon $22 See On Amazon Exercising while you work or watch TV sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t. This balance disc can be placed on any firm chair, and the wobbly surface will force you to engage your core and improve your posture while you’re doing other things. It’s much like sitting on a balance ball, but more convenient and less bulky.

42 The Mattress Protector That Guards Against Stains & Allergens SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep your mattress in good shape for years this waterproof mattress protector that has 150,000 perfect five-star ratings. It’s designed with a 100% waterproof membrane, but the cotton backing stays cool and quiet and won’t make that annoying crinkly sound. It’s also dust mite-resistant, making it a great choice for anyone with allergies. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

43 This Milk Frother Lets You Be Your Own Barista Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Featuring a stainless steel whisk, this milk frother enables you to get the same silky, foamy crema they achieve down at the corner cafe right in your own home. You’ll look like quite the barista, and the great thing is that this device is also great to make whipped cream and conjure up foamy cocktails that will amaze your friends.

44 A Memory Foam Pillow That Keeps Your Spine In Alignment Cushy Form Memory Foam Knee Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from memory foam, this knee wedge pillow has a bow-tie design, so you can place it between the knees while sleeping on your side in order to bring your spine and hips into proper alignment. Great for pregnant people and anyone dealing with lower back discomfort, this pillow comes with a cover that’s machine-washable for easy upkeep.