35 Cheap & Clever Things That'll Make You Wake Up Looking (& Smelling) Better

I've never been — and probably never will be — a morning person. Even if I get a full 10 hours of sleep, I'm almost guaranteed to wake up looking like I've had 30 minutes (at most). And while it's totally normal to
not feel runway-ready in the morning, there are tons of clever things on Amazon that can help you wake up on the right side of the bed.
I'm not just talking about silk pillowcases that help keep hair healthy-looking, either (but I admit,
they're awesome). I know tastes can vary, so I've taken the liberty of including a mix of items in this list for everyone and anyone. There's a whitening pen that buffs away stains from your teeth, along with a cooling blanket to help you stay sweat-free so you feel fresh. And if you wake up with tired, swollen eyes — which is also common — make sure to check out the under-eye patches that help soothe inflammation. Not only do reviewers love them, but they're also made with collagen to help improve your skin's elasticity.
Whether you're freshening up your complexion after a deep sleep or looking for ultra-cute pajamas, you can't go wrong with all the
genius things available on Amazon.
Keep scrolling for some of my favorites.
1 These Satin Pillowcases To Help Reduce Unwanted Morning Frizz
Tired of waking up with unwanted frizz? Swap out your cotton pillowcases with
these satin ones. The silky fabric is gentle on your hair and shouldn't absorb any moisture, keeping your 'do smooth and hydrated. And since the pillowcases are available in dozens of colors, it shouldn't be hard to match them to your current sheets. 2 These Socks Lined With Gel To Moisturize Your Heels
Do you have dry, cracked heels when you wake up? If so, pop
these gel-lined socks on, and they can help moisturize your feet while you sleep. You can also wear them during the day — and if you're looking for extra hydration, you can add your own lotion. One size fits most, and they come in various different colors. 3 The Sleeping Cap Lined With Soft, Hair-Friendly Satin
I've been sleeping in
this cap for a few weeks now, and have definitely noticed that my hair has less frizz every morning (thanks to its smooth satin lining that keeps the moisture where it is). It's large enough to fit nearly any length of hair, and the elastic band on the inside helps keep it from falling off throughout the night. 4 The Milk Mask That Helps Soften Parched Lips
Apply
this mask to your lips before bed, and the Persian silk tree extract combined with hyaluronic acid can help soften them in time for the next day. The lavender oil and chamomile extract give it a relaxing scent, and it also "keeps lips soft and not greasy," commented one reviewer. 5 The Colgate Stain Remover That Helps Whiten Teeth In Just 1 Week
It only takes about one week for
this teeth-whitening pen to help erase stains from coffee, red wine, and more. The quick-dry formula — which is made with 3% hydrogen peroxide — won't have you waiting around before you head out the door, and many reviewers raved about how they can "see a difference." 6 This Eye Mask Filled With Cooling Gel To Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness
Keep
this eye mask in the fridge, and it'll be ready to help you de-stress at a moment's notice (or even help reduce unwanted puffiness in the morning). You can also pop it into the microwave for some soothing heat, if that's what you're looking for. The flexible gel beads contour to the shape of your face, and the entire mask is completely BPA-free. 7 A Popular Nighttime Moisturizer Infused With Collagen
Rub
this cream into your face before bed, and it'll create a smooth layer over your complexion to help lock in moisture. It's chock-full of collagen to help plump your complexion, and many reviewers noted how "a little goes a long way." Plus, it currently has over 12,000 five-star ratings (and counting). 8 A Different Nighttime Cream That Focuses On Renewing Your Complexion
Not all overnight creams are suitable for sensitive skin — but
this one certainly is. It's also non-comedogenic to help keep your pores clear, while the hyaluronic acid in the formula helps moisturize any dry areas. Plus, it can even help restore your skin's natural moisture barrier, and it's dermatologist-developed. 9 These Coiled Hair Ties That Won't Leave That Ponytail Bump Behind
When your elastic hairbands have all stretched out, it might be time to give
these coils a try. They're completely waterproof — and if they ever stretch out, simply blast them with a hair dryer to shrink them back to size. And thanks to their coiled design, they'll help prevent those bumps that you'd typically get from wearing your hair in a ponytail to bed. 10 This Lavender-Scented Spray That Helps You Relax Before Bed
Give your pillow a few spritzes with
this lavender spray to help ease your mind before bed so you can sleep soundly throughout the night. You can also spray it all over your room if it needs a quick refresh — and the formula is completely paraben-free as well as eco-friendly. One reviewer even wrote that "the look of the bottle is classy, and can be left out at all times." 11 A Minty Rinse That Helps Freshen Breath For Up To 24 Hours
Give your mouth a few swishes with
this mint oral rinse to help remove odor-causing bacteria and keep your breath fresh for up to one full day. Unlike many other mouthwashes, this one doesn't burn or sting because it doesn't use alcohol in the formula — and it's also completely free from any artificial flavors, colors, or gluten. 12 The Memory Foam Pillow Infused With Cooling Gel
Not only does
this memory foam pillow contour to the shape of your body for added comfort, but it's also infused with cooling gel — just in case you get hot at night. The hole-punch design throughout the cushion allows for maximum airflow, and the included pillowcase is zippered to help keep it from sliding out. 13 A Protective Hair Serum That Locks In Shine While You Sleep
Not interested in wearing a sleeping cap? Put
this serum in your hair before bed, and it can help keep your hair looking shiny for up to a full week — even though numerous shampoos. It works best when combed through damp hair, and the formula is absent of any silicones, sulfates, or parabens. 14 This Mask That Helps Exfoliate Chapped Lips
When regular chapsticks aren't doing the trick, try covering your chapped lips with
this mask. According to many reviewers, each order comes with a silicone brush to help exfoliate your lips while coating them. Plus, the berry-scented formula is made with nourishing vitamin C and antioxidants. 15 A Sleeping Mask Made From Gentle Mulberry Silk
Made from 100% mulberry silk,
this sleeping mask is a must-have if the sun is always waking you up too early in the morning. It's hypoallergenic, and the silk feels smooth on your face while remaining lightweight and breathable. And thanks to the elastic band — which is also lined with silk — it'll stay in place while you snooze. 16 These Breathable Pajamas With Cute Lace Hemlines
With adorable lace running along the hemlines,
this pajama set is a chic alternative to that oversized tee you've been wearing to bed. It's made from lightweight fabric to help you stay cool if you're a hot sleeper, and the elastic waistband on the shorts keeps them from falling down. Choose from colors like black, red, green, grey, and more. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large 17 These Hydrocolloid-Infused Acne Patches That Work Overnight
Since
these acne patches are fairly transparent, they'll easily blend into your skin while you're snoozing or getting ready for bed. The hydrocolloid dressing inside each sticker is able to shrink blemishes within just six hours, and the adhesion is strong enough to stay on your face all night or day. 18 The Flexible Rods That Curl Your Hair Without Any Heat
Put
these rods in your hair before bed, and they'll help style your strands so that you wake up with gorgeous, bouncy curls. Each one is made from flexible, lightweight foam that won't hurt your head once you fall asleep — and they're suitable to use on all types of hair. 19 A Pair Of Cotton Gloves That Help Moisturize Dry Hands
Whether your hands are dry or if they have trouble absorbing lotion,
these gloves can help. Unlike other moisturizing gloves, these ones are made from high-quality cotton — not plastic — that allows your skin to breathe while the lotion you applied starts absorbing. One size is made to fit most. 20 A Cooling Blanket Made From Breathable Bamboo
When it's too hot for your regular comforter (but you still need to be under a blanket to fall asleep), you'll be glad you grabbed
this cooling one. It's made from breathable bamboo fibers that help channel your body heat away from you — and with 10 different colors to pick from, it's easy to find one that suits your style. 21 This Stylish, Seamless Sports Bra That's Comfy To Sleep In
With no padding and an ultra-smooth compression fit,
this sports bra is so comfortable you'll find yourself wearing it all day and night. The elastic underwire helps keep you supported, and it's perfect for everything from yoga class to napping on the couch. Plus, it comes in multiple colors that you can wear to sleep or layer for a different look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large 22 These Under-Eye Collagen Patches That Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness
Do you experience unwanted puffiness underneath your eyes when you wake up? If so, give
these masks a try. They're loaded with hyaluronic acid for hydration (along with 24-karat nano gold), and the collagen helps improve your skin's elasticity. Plus, many customers wrote about the "cooling effect" that these create while they work. 23 These Short-Sleeve Pajamas With Bow-Tie Boxer Shorts These pajamas are made from lightweight, breathable viscose, which can help keep you cool while you sleep. The shirt can be buttoned as high or low as you'd like, and the elastic waistband on the shorts are decorated with a bow. Pick from colors including wine red, navy, plaid, and more. 24 A Pullover Set That's Oh-So Comfy
This simple, yet stylish
pullover set is roomy and breathable, making it perfect for sleeping or lounging around the house with friends. The balloon sleeves give it a chic touch, and the drawstring waistband offers customization. It's available in 20 colors (including striped patterns). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 25 The Anti-Frizz Scrunchies Covered With Gentle Satin
Unlike many regular hair ties,
these scrunchies are covered with soft satin that's gentler than cotton (which can help reduce unwanted frizz after wearing your hair up). The band inside is durable, but it won't leave a crimp in your strands if you leave it in too long. Plus, the blush color is almost too cute. 26 A Night Serum That Helps Detangle Knotted Strands
Run
this night serum through your hair before bed, and it can help prevent knots while simultaneously hydrating dry strands. It works regardless of whether your hair is wet or dry — and one reviewer even wrote, "My hair is doing well and feels ten times softer each time I use this product." 27 This Sulfur Treatment That Helps Shrink Unwanted Blemishes Overnight
Do you have a surprise breakout that you're trying to heal quickly? If so, just use a few dabs of
this serum and let it sit overnight. It's formulated with combination of sulfur and salicylic acid to help dry the blemishes out — and unlike many other acne treatments, this one is suitable for all types of skin. 28 These "Super Soft" Cooling Bed Sheets With Over 80,000 Ratings
Not only are
these breathable bed sheets wrinkle-free and made with double-brushed microfiber, but many also wrote about how they're "super soft." They're available in more than 15 colors — from deep purple to light blue — and can stretch over mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Available sizes: Twin — California King (and Split King) 29 The Pajama Set That Comes In Brilliant Patterns
If you love gorgeously patterned clothes, you're going to want
this pajama set. With more than 25 prints to choose from, you're almost certain to find one in your style. And although the set is constructed with polyester, one reviewer wrote how it's "lightweight and soft." 30 This Facial Oil Made With Brightening Retinol 31 A Nail Treatment Made With Acai & Algae Extracts
Made with revitalizing acai and algae extracts,
this treatment delivers a much-needed dose of hydration to dry, brittle nails. One reviewer wrote, "I bought this stuff a month ago, and use it in the morning and at night, before my cuticle oil and hand cream. They are actually growing out at a steady pace, and not breaking, chipping or peeling!" 32 A Long-Lasting Humidifier That Doubles As A Night Light
Not only will
this humidifier help moisturize the air in your home for up to 16 continuous hours, but it also features a built-in night light — just in case you need to get up while it's still dark. It's the ideal size for bedrooms or home offices, and it runs at an ultra-quiet level so as not to disturb your slumber. 33 A Tea Tree Oil & Peppermint Body Wash To Help Soothe Irritated Skin
Athlete's foot, candida, ringworm, unwanted odors —
this body wash can help eliminate all of it and more. The tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic that works to neutralize skin irritations, while the jojoba and coconut oil provide moisture to any dry patches. And unlike other soaps that might smell perfume-like, this one features a natural mixture of scents including peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, and more. 34 This Body Mist With Light Notes Of Papaya & Mandarin
Looking for a perfume that isn't too overpowering? Search no further than
this body mist. The light notes of papaya, mandarin, and sandalwood are perfect for layering underneath other scents, or even wearing on their own. It's also vegan as well as cruelty-free. 35 The Guided Journal That Helps You Reflect On Your Day
No matter how busy your day was, you can still find some time to jot down a few thoughts in
this guided journal. The prompts help you develop positive thinking habits as you reflect on your day, and there's enough space for a full three months' worth of entries.