35 Cheap & Clever Things That'll Make You Wake Up Looking (& Smelling) Better

I've never been — and probably never will be — a morning person. Even if I get a full 10 hours of sleep, I'm almost guaranteed to wake up looking like I've had 30 minutes (at most). And while it's totally normal to not feel runway-ready in the morning, there are tons of clever things on Amazon that can help you wake up on the right side of the bed.

I'm not just talking about silk pillowcases that help keep hair healthy-looking, either (but I admit, they're awesome). I know tastes can vary, so I've taken the liberty of including a mix of items in this list for everyone and anyone. There's a whitening pen that buffs away stains from your teeth, along with a cooling blanket to help you stay sweat-free so you feel fresh. And if you wake up with tired, swollen eyes — which is also common — make sure to check out the under-eye patches that help soothe inflammation. Not only do reviewers love them, but they're also made with collagen to help improve your skin's elasticity.

Whether you're freshening up your complexion after a deep sleep or looking for ultra-cute pajamas, you can't go wrong with all the genius things available on Amazon.

Keep scrolling for some of my favorites.

1 These Satin Pillowcases To Help Reduce Unwanted Morning Frizz Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of waking up with unwanted frizz? Swap out your cotton pillowcases with these satin ones. The silky fabric is gentle on your hair and shouldn't absorb any moisture, keeping your 'do smooth and hydrated. And since the pillowcases are available in dozens of colors, it shouldn't be hard to match them to your current sheets.

2 These Socks Lined With Gel To Moisturize Your Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Do you have dry, cracked heels when you wake up? If so, pop these gel-lined socks on, and they can help moisturize your feet while you sleep. You can also wear them during the day — and if you're looking for extra hydration, you can add your own lotion. One size fits most, and they come in various different colors.

3 The Sleeping Cap Lined With Soft, Hair-Friendly Satin Alnorm Satin Lined Sleep Cap Amazon $15 See On Amazon I've been sleeping in this cap for a few weeks now, and have definitely noticed that my hair has less frizz every morning (thanks to its smooth satin lining that keeps the moisture where it is). It's large enough to fit nearly any length of hair, and the elastic band on the inside helps keep it from falling off throughout the night.

4 The Milk Mask That Helps Soften Parched Lips Milk Makeup Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask Amazon $26 See On Amazon Apply this mask to your lips before bed, and the Persian silk tree extract combined with hyaluronic acid can help soften them in time for the next day. The lavender oil and chamomile extract give it a relaxing scent, and it also "keeps lips soft and not greasy," commented one reviewer.

5 The Colgate Stain Remover That Helps Whiten Teeth In Just 1 Week Colgate Optic White Teeth Stain Amazon $21 See On Amazon It only takes about one week for this teeth-whitening pen to help erase stains from coffee, red wine, and more. The quick-dry formula — which is made with 3% hydrogen peroxide — won't have you waiting around before you head out the door, and many reviewers raved about how they can "see a difference."

6 This Eye Mask Filled With Cooling Gel To Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness NEWGO Cooling Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep this eye mask in the fridge, and it'll be ready to help you de-stress at a moment's notice (or even help reduce unwanted puffiness in the morning). You can also pop it into the microwave for some soothing heat, if that's what you're looking for. The flexible gel beads contour to the shape of your face, and the entire mask is completely BPA-free.

7 A Popular Nighttime Moisturizer Infused With Collagen L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rub this cream into your face before bed, and it'll create a smooth layer over your complexion to help lock in moisture. It's chock-full of collagen to help plump your complexion, and many reviewers noted how "a little goes a long way." Plus, it currently has over 12,000 five-star ratings (and counting).

8 A Different Nighttime Cream That Focuses On Renewing Your Complexion CeraVe Renewing Night Cream Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not all overnight creams are suitable for sensitive skin — but this one certainly is. It's also non-comedogenic to help keep your pores clear, while the hyaluronic acid in the formula helps moisturize any dry areas. Plus, it can even help restore your skin's natural moisture barrier, and it's dermatologist-developed.

9 These Coiled Hair Ties That Won't Leave That Ponytail Bump Behind Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When your elastic hairbands have all stretched out, it might be time to give these coils a try. They're completely waterproof — and if they ever stretch out, simply blast them with a hair dryer to shrink them back to size. And thanks to their coiled design, they'll help prevent those bumps that you'd typically get from wearing your hair in a ponytail to bed.

10 This Lavender-Scented Spray That Helps You Relax Before Bed DRMTLGY Natural Lavender Linen Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give your pillow a few spritzes with this lavender spray to help ease your mind before bed so you can sleep soundly throughout the night. You can also spray it all over your room if it needs a quick refresh — and the formula is completely paraben-free as well as eco-friendly. One reviewer even wrote that "the look of the bottle is classy, and can be left out at all times."

11 A Minty Rinse That Helps Freshen Breath For Up To 24 Hours TheraBreath Mild Mint Oral Rinse (2 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your mouth a few swishes with this mint oral rinse to help remove odor-causing bacteria and keep your breath fresh for up to one full day. Unlike many other mouthwashes, this one doesn't burn or sting because it doesn't use alcohol in the formula — and it's also completely free from any artificial flavors, colors, or gluten.

12 The Memory Foam Pillow Infused With Cooling Gel PharMeDoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this memory foam pillow contour to the shape of your body for added comfort, but it's also infused with cooling gel — just in case you get hot at night. The hole-punch design throughout the cushion allows for maximum airflow, and the included pillowcase is zippered to help keep it from sliding out.

13 A Protective Hair Serum That Locks In Shine While You Sleep Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not interested in wearing a sleeping cap? Put this serum in your hair before bed, and it can help keep your hair looking shiny for up to a full week — even though numerous shampoos. It works best when combed through damp hair, and the formula is absent of any silicones, sulfates, or parabens.

14 This Mask That Helps Exfoliate Chapped Lips Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon When regular chapsticks aren't doing the trick, try covering your chapped lips with this mask. According to many reviewers, each order comes with a silicone brush to help exfoliate your lips while coating them. Plus, the berry-scented formula is made with nourishing vitamin C and antioxidants.

15 A Sleeping Mask Made From Gentle Mulberry Silk Silique Natural Silk Eye Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from 100% mulberry silk, this sleeping mask is a must-have if the sun is always waking you up too early in the morning. It's hypoallergenic, and the silk feels smooth on your face while remaining lightweight and breathable. And thanks to the elastic band — which is also lined with silk — it'll stay in place while you snooze.

16 These Breathable Pajamas With Cute Lace Hemlines RSLOVE Lace Pajamas Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon With adorable lace running along the hemlines, this pajama set is a chic alternative to that oversized tee you've been wearing to bed. It's made from lightweight fabric to help you stay cool if you're a hot sleeper, and the elastic waistband on the shorts keeps them from falling down. Choose from colors like black, red, green, grey, and more. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

17 These Hydrocolloid-Infused Acne Patches That Work Overnight Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment Amazon $13 See On Amazon Since these acne patches are fairly transparent, they'll easily blend into your skin while you're snoozing or getting ready for bed. The hydrocolloid dressing inside each sticker is able to shrink blemishes within just six hours, and the adhesion is strong enough to stay on your face all night or day.

18 The Flexible Rods That Curl Your Hair Without Any Heat Tifara Beauty Flexible Curling Rods (42 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Put these rods in your hair before bed, and they'll help style your strands so that you wake up with gorgeous, bouncy curls. Each one is made from flexible, lightweight foam that won't hurt your head once you fall asleep — and they're suitable to use on all types of hair.

19 A Pair Of Cotton Gloves That Help Moisturize Dry Hands Gaxcoo Moisturizing Gloves Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether your hands are dry or if they have trouble absorbing lotion, these gloves can help. Unlike other moisturizing gloves, these ones are made from high-quality cotton — not plastic — that allows your skin to breathe while the lotion you applied starts absorbing. One size is made to fit most.

20 A Cooling Blanket Made From Breathable Bamboo DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $33 See On Amazon When it's too hot for your regular comforter (but you still need to be under a blanket to fall asleep), you'll be glad you grabbed this cooling one. It's made from breathable bamboo fibers that help channel your body heat away from you — and with 10 different colors to pick from, it's easy to find one that suits your style.

21 This Stylish, Seamless Sports Bra That's Comfy To Sleep In COMFY BRA Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon With no padding and an ultra-smooth compression fit, this sports bra is so comfortable you'll find yourself wearing it all day and night. The elastic underwire helps keep you supported, and it's perfect for everything from yoga class to napping on the couch. Plus, it comes in multiple colors that you can wear to sleep or layer for a different look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 These Under-Eye Collagen Patches That Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness Brouger Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Do you experience unwanted puffiness underneath your eyes when you wake up? If so, give these masks a try. They're loaded with hyaluronic acid for hydration (along with 24-karat nano gold), and the collagen helps improve your skin's elasticity. Plus, many customers wrote about the "cooling effect" that these create while they work.

23 These Short-Sleeve Pajamas With Bow-Tie Boxer Shorts Women's Plus Size Pajama Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon These pajamas are made from lightweight, breathable viscose, which can help keep you cool while you sleep. The shirt can be buttoned as high or low as you'd like, and the elastic waistband on the shorts are decorated with a bow. Pick from colors including wine red, navy, plaid, and more. Available sizes: 16 — 24

24 A Pullover Set That's Oh-So Comfy ZESICA Knit Sweatsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This simple, yet stylish pullover set is roomy and breathable, making it perfect for sleeping or lounging around the house with friends. The balloon sleeves give it a chic touch, and the drawstring waistband offers customization. It's available in 20 colors (including striped patterns). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 The Anti-Frizz Scrunchies Covered With Gentle Satin Kitsch Anti-Frizz Satin Scrunchies Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unlike many regular hair ties, these scrunchies are covered with soft satin that's gentler than cotton (which can help reduce unwanted frizz after wearing your hair up). The band inside is durable, but it won't leave a crimp in your strands if you leave it in too long. Plus, the blush color is almost too cute.

26 A Night Serum That Helps Detangle Knotted Strands KERASTASE Nutritive Magiv Night Serum Amazon $43 See On Amazon Run this night serum through your hair before bed, and it can help prevent knots while simultaneously hydrating dry strands. It works regardless of whether your hair is wet or dry — and one reviewer even wrote, "My hair is doing well and feels ten times softer each time I use this product."

27 This Sulfur Treatment That Helps Shrink Unwanted Blemishes Overnight Malin+Goetz Acne Nighttime Treatment Amazon $22 See On Amazon Do you have a surprise breakout that you're trying to heal quickly? If so, just use a few dabs of this serum and let it sit overnight. It's formulated with combination of sulfur and salicylic acid to help dry the blemishes out — and unlike many other acne treatments, this one is suitable for all types of skin.

28 These "Super Soft" Cooling Bed Sheets With Over 80,000 Ratings CKG Cooling Bed Sheets (4 Piece Set) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only are these breathable bed sheets wrinkle-free and made with double-brushed microfiber, but many also wrote about how they're "super soft." They're available in more than 15 colors — from deep purple to light blue — and can stretch over mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Available sizes: Twin — California King (and Split King)

29 The Pajama Set That Comes In Brilliant Patterns Floerns Leaf Print Sleepwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you love gorgeously patterned clothes, you're going to want this pajama set. With more than 25 prints to choose from, you're almost certain to find one in your style. And although the set is constructed with polyester, one reviewer wrote how it's "lightweight and soft." X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

30 This Facial Oil Made With Brightening Retinol Valjean Overnight Repair Facial Oil Amazon $14 See On Amazon Retinol can help brighten your complexion, and this facial oil is absolutely loaded with it. The blue tansy in the formula can also help reduce unwanted redness — and unlike many other overnight serums, this one absorbs quickly to help prevent stained pillows.

31 A Nail Treatment Made With Acai & Algae Extracts Sally Hansen Moisture Rehab Treatment Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with revitalizing acai and algae extracts, this treatment delivers a much-needed dose of hydration to dry, brittle nails. One reviewer wrote, "I bought this stuff a month ago, and use it in the morning and at night, before my cuticle oil and hand cream. They are actually growing out at a steady pace, and not breaking, chipping or peeling!"

32 A Long-Lasting Humidifier That Doubles As A Night Light Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only will this humidifier help moisturize the air in your home for up to 16 continuous hours, but it also features a built-in night light — just in case you need to get up while it's still dark. It's the ideal size for bedrooms or home offices, and it runs at an ultra-quiet level so as not to disturb your slumber.

33 A Tea Tree Oil & Peppermint Body Wash To Help Soothe Irritated Skin Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Athlete's foot, candida, ringworm, unwanted odors — this body wash can help eliminate all of it and more. The tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic that works to neutralize skin irritations, while the jojoba and coconut oil provide moisture to any dry patches. And unlike other soaps that might smell perfume-like, this one features a natural mixture of scents including peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, and more.

34 This Body Mist With Light Notes Of Papaya & Mandarin Tru Fragrance & Beauty Papaye Tropique Hair and Body Mist Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for a perfume that isn't too overpowering? Search no further than this body mist. The light notes of papaya, mandarin, and sandalwood are perfect for layering underneath other scents, or even wearing on their own. It's also vegan as well as cruelty-free.