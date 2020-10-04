42 Clever Things That Make All Your Stuff Seem WAY Nicer

With just a little creativity, it doesn't take a whole lot of cash (or effort) to give your digs a serious upgrade. The good news is that there are plenty of small tweaks you can make to kick things up a notch. The even better news is that you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home to get them. Amazon can have them at your doorstep in a flash. And to help you out a bit, here’s a list of clever things that make all your stuff way nicer.

While awesome tech undoubtedly makes your life exponentially easier, managing them (and the wires that keep them running) is another story so consider a cord management box and a bamboo charging station. If clutter always seems to find its way to your kitchen, bathroom, and beyond, a bakeware rack or a storage cart might be in order. What’s more, stretchy sofa covers, marble paper, and easy-to-install adhesive ledges can give your space a budget-friendly makeover while a compact air purifier freshens up your rooms (while looking great on your counter).

So when you’re ready to refresh, restore, and declutter your favorite spaces, keep scrolling for some great ideas. They're all under $40 to boot.

1 This Cable Management Box That Keeps Cords Neat & Tidy DMoose Cable Management Box Amazon $28 See On Amazon Cords are just a part of life in the 21st century. You can’t get rid of them entirely, but you can keep them concealed with this cord management box. This box hides away power strips, USB cables, surge protectors, and more. Each fireproof box has nonslip feet keep them in place.

2 This Bamboo Book Stand That Helps With Hands-Free Viewing wishacc Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ideal for cookbooks, textbooks, and even tablets, this bamboo book stand keeps your reading material upright and easily viewable. Even better, this book stand adjusts between five different angels, and it folds down flat when not in use. To give you a better idea of its capacity, one user shared, “Works great! Bought it for my RN textbooks. At first, I was worried it wouldn’t hold the weight, but it does! My textbook is 1400 pages, and about 3 inches thick.”

3 This Rainfall Showerhead That Turns Your Shower Into A Spa Experience Hotel Spa Shower Head and Filtered Handheld Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon Turn your plain old shower into an at-home spa with this filtered handheld showerhead. This rainfall showerhead features a high-pressure ionic filter, and users can choose from seven divine settings, including rain, massage, and mist. This showerhead attaches easily to existing hardware.

4 This Shower Speaker That That Delivers Exceptional Sound For Less Than $20 SoundBot Shower Speaker Amazon $18 See On Amazon With clear digital sound and noise-reduction technology, this Bluetooth shower speaker delivers exceptional sound quality for less than $20. This speaker has a built-in mic (so you can take calls), a 6-hour playtime, and a generous 33-foot Bluetooth range. To make things a little more fun, you can choose from six great colors.

5 This Velcro Strip That Helps You Mount & Hang With Ease VELCRO Stick-On Adhesive Amazon $18 See On Amazon This industrial-strength Velcro adhesive is perfect for tons of organizational needs around the house. With an adhesive back that sticks to most surfaces, it is great for mounting, hanging, storing, and securing pretty much anything to your walls up to 10 pounds.

6 These Vanity Mirror Lights You Can Install On Your Existing Mirror Brightown LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Lighted vanity mirrors can be pretty pricey, but you can get the same effect for a fraction of the cost with these LED vanity mirror lights. This 10-pack of bulbs, “install’ easily, just use the adhesive on the back and stick them on to your existing mirror. What’s more, these bulbs are dimmable, so they’re a steal at $20 for the set.

7 This Adjustable LED Desk Lamp That Charges Your Phone Gladle LED Desk Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you're burning the midnight oil, this LED desk lamp can light the way to help you get the job done. This task lamp features a USB port for charging your phone, and users can easily adjust the color temperature and brightness. This lamp's arm has an 80-degree range of movement, and the lamp head can be rotated 180-degrees.

8 This Mounted Toothbrush Holder That Keeps Things Neat & Sanitary Wekity Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush holder protects your toothbrushes from dirt, dust, and other contaminants. Equipped with an automatic toothpaste dispenser, this holder dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste, so nothing is wasted, and it can accommodate up to five toothbrushes. Plus, the top of the unit is ideal for storing other toiletry items.

9 This Squatting Toilet Stool That Helps You Go StrongTek Squatting Toilet Stool Amazon $39 See On Amazon This squatting toilet stool puts users in a perfect squatting position for easier bowel movements. Made from sturdy Lauan plywood, this stool is capable of holding up to 350 pounds, and it features nonslip safety treads. Plus, it fits most toilets.

10 These Shelf Organizers That Let You Store More In The Cabinets SimpleHouseware Shelf Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with sturdy perforated steel, these shelf organizers are perfect for organizing spices, dishes, and even pantry or fridge items. The organizers can be stacked or placed side by side so you can make the best use of your vertical space, and users can choose from four colors.

11 This Stretchy Sofa Cover That Gives Your Couch An Inexpensive Update Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stretchy sofa cover can breathe new life into a couch and protect it from future damage. The stretchy fit snuggly fits around your couch, and elastic around the bottom keeps this cover in place. This sofa cover is available in a ton of great colors, and it’s machine washable to boot.

12 This Adhesive Marble Paper That Updates Your Counters, Drawers & More Arthome Adhesive Marble Paper Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a quick home DIY refresh without breaking the bank, try this adhesive marble paper. Use it on walls, countertops, tabletops (and maybe even save the leftovers to give your laptop a new look, too). Working with this paper is as easy as peel and stick, and because it’s waterproof, you can use it in kitchens and bathrooms without worry.

13 These Mug Hooks That Save So Much Space EigPluy Mug Hooks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep coffee mugs organized and easily accessible with these mug hooks that also save a lot of counter and cabinet space. Installation is super easy, just slide the mug holder onto your existing shelving, and you’re all set. Each rack can hold up to six cups, and these racks would undoubtedly be super helpful in your closet for belts, scarf, and ties, too.

14 This Kitchen Rack To Store Cookie Sheets & Muffin Pans YouCopia Bakeware Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Storing cookie sheets, muffin pans, and pot lids can be a tricky problem. If it’s a problem in your kitchen too, try this bakeware rack. This rack features seven adjustable dividers to accommodate almost anything you want to store, there’s no installation necessary, and a nonslip base keeps the rack firmly in place.

15 These Furniture Pens That Hide Scratches & Chips Katzco Furniture Repair Markers (13-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your wooden furniture has seen better days, try this furniture wood repair kit to cover scratches, nicks, and scuffs easily. This kit comes with 13 pieces (including six markers and six wax sticks) that match maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black for easy repairs.

16 This Plug-In Dimmer With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Lutron Plug-in Dimmer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instantly add a dimmer to your lights, with this plug-in dimmer. This dimmer features an easy slide operation, a generous 6-foot cord, and it’s easy to use: just plug it in, and you’re all set.

17 These Desk Drawers That Keep Small Items Neatly Out Of The Way USAMS Desk Drawer (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hidden desk drawer affixes to the underside of your desktop to keep pens, pencils, and other small items neatly out of the way. These desk drawers are made from durable ABS plastic, and each order comes with two.

18 This Slim Storage Cart That Fits In Almost Anywhere SPACEKEEPER Slim Storage Cart Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you need more storage in your kitchen or bath, take advantage of the space between appliances or by the toilet with this slim storage cart. This cart comes with four shelves and casters so you can move it around wherever you need it. It snaps together easily and can certainly be used in bathrooms, laundry rooms, and garages as well.

19 These Strip Lights That Create A Soft, Calming Glow WOBANE LED Strip Lighting (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Lighting can always be counted on to kick the ambiance of any space up a notch or two, and this LED strip lighting is no exception. These LED strip lights are a great way to upgrade cabinets, closets, kitchens, and even bookshelves. Sold in a pack of four, these strip lights are low voltage and low heat, and with the 3M adhesive backing, installation is incredibly easy.

20 These Stick-On Display Ledges That Are Damage-Free Command Display Ledges (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These display ledges are a great, damage-free way to display frames, tchotchkes, and other small items. With Command brand adhesive, these shelves adhere to your walls, and when it’s time for a change (or a move), they remove cleanly. These shelves come in a pack of two, and each shelf can hold up to 2 pounds.

21 This Easy-To-Use Repair Kit That Fixes Small Holes 3M Hole Repair Amazon $7 See On Amazon For quick repairs of nail holes and nicks in your wall, try this all-in-one hole repair kit. This kit is a drywall spackle, primer, putty knife, and sanding pad all in one (and for less than $7, that’s quite a steal). One pleased reviewer shared: “Absolutely love this product! Completely repairs dings, damages, and holes to drywall (that a landlord would charge $100+ for) in one product.”

22 This Magnetic Screen Door That Keeps Bugs At Bay Flux Phenom Reinforced Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep uninvited guests from showing up in your house with this magnetic screen door. Although 26 magnets keep this screen closed, you can still walk through it hands-free. What's more, this screen installs easily, it comes down just as quickly, and it can be rolled up for storage.

23 This Shower Mat That Drains & Adds A Warm Touch GOBAM Shower Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bamboo shower mat has been treated to be water-resistant, and nine anti-slip gaskets keep it firmly in place. Five wide slats ensure the flow of air and water, and you can choose from an assortment of sizes and shades.

24 This Chic HEPA Air Purifier For Allergens & Pollutants WSTA Air Purifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a true HEPA filter, this air purifier helps remove common allergens like dust, pollen, smoke, and other pollutants. This air purifier features a night light, a timing function, and one-button controls the entire operation. Plus, it's a lovely additional aesthetically to your counters.

25 This Outlet Shelf That Keeps Your Gadgets Out Of The Way Mount Genie Outlet Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon This outlet shelf gets smart home speakers and charging electronics off your countertops and out of your way. While short cords are included, there’s also a built-in cord holder. This shelf can be used on either side of your outlet, giving you more flexibility to find a sweet spot.

26 This LED Light Switch That Illuminates Bathrooms, Stairs & Hallways SnapPower LED Light For Lightswitch Amazon $18 See On Amazon This LED light easily snaps onto standard light switches, and it’s perfect for illuminating dark hallways, stairs, or even bathrooms. This light works with both toggles and rocker type switches, and users can also adjust the brightness.

27 These Satin Pillowcases That Protect Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For an easy (and inexpensive) way to kick your bedding up a couple of notches, try these satin pillowcases (that also prevent damage to your hair and skin). These pillowcases are breathable, and an envelope closure prevents your pillow from slipping out. What’s more, they’re machine washable and available in a ton of gorgeous colors. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, these pillowcases have no doubt achieved cult classic status. One reviewer wrote: “I was originally looking for silk pillowcases, but decided to give these a try because they were a better price. I am not disappointed! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings. Overall, they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on. I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality."

28 This Stand That Keeps Your Headphones Out Of The Way Avantree Headphone Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from a solid aluminum alloy and bamboo, this sleek headphone stand keeps your headphones safe and tucked away. This stand fits most standard headphones, and the bottom tray neatly houses the cable and other items.

29 This Organizer That Keeps Your Glasses Free From Scratches CO-Z Sunglasses Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you can’t seem to find your sunglasses when you need them, try this sunglasses holder. This organizer can hold up to eight pairs of sunglasses, the soft lining keeps your glasses safe (staving off scratches and other damage), and the see-through lid keeps everything visible. Even better, a locking lid keeps the contents secure.

30 This Shirt Organizer That Lets You Pull From The Middle Of The Pile EZSTAX Closet Organizer and Shirt Folder Amazon $24 See On Amazon This shirt folder and organizer helps you keep things neat and wrinkle-free, and you can feel free to grab one from the middle without disturbing the pile. The interlocking dividers are essentially thin and flexible mini-shelves that keep your folded items neatly stacked, and their use isn’t limited to your closet or clothing. Try them in the office for organizing files and paperwork, too.

31 These Hangers That Keep Strappy Tanks, Dresses & Bras In Place Magicool Cami Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keeping strappy items like dresses, camis, and bathing suits on the hanger is always an annoyance, but these cami hangers are designed to keep them in place. These stainless steel hangers have 16 hooks (plenty of room to hold all your stuff), and the smooth edges will keep snags at bay.

32 These Refrigerator Liners That Keep Shelves Clean & Organized Pelapola Refrigerator Liners (7-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon With all the activity going on in your fridge, keeping it clean can be a problem, so use these refrigerator liners to keep the shelves clean and organized. Even better, these liners can prevent bruising on fruits and veggies. They’re lightweight and clean up easily with a quick rinse, so you can use them as shelf and cabinet liners, too.

33 This Bamboo Charging Station That Keeps All Of Your Gadgets In One Spot NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $38 See On Amazon With this bamboo charging station, tangled wires and messy cords are a thing of the past. This charging station can hold up to six devices including phones, tablets, and smartwatches, and it even comes with four short charging cables.

34 This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner That Keeps Your Stuff Shiny Premeir Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon Using plain tap water and ultrasonic waves, this jewelry cleaner keeps your jewelry looking shiny and new. It is easy to operate, and in just three minutes, you’ll have professional-looking results. It also works on glasses, silverware, and more.

35 This Screen Magnifier That Enlarges Your Smartphone Screen 2x Danielll Screen Magnifier Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perfect for gaming, watching videos, or multi-person viewing, this screen magnifier enlarges your phone’s screen up to two times the size. This sleek screen magnifier is made from solid wood, and there are no difficult pairing or Wi-Fi issues to deal with; simply place your phone on the stand, and you’re all set.

36 This Phone Camera Lens That Lets You Take Insta-Worthy Photos BullyEyes Phone Camera Lens Amazon $28 See On Amazon Take your phone photography to the next level with this phone camera lens. This universal lens gives you a wide-angle or macro view and enhances your shot for stunning photos with plenty of detail. With a powerful suction clip, this lens affixes over your smartphone's lens, and its universal design fits most phones.

37 This Mat That Protects Your Sink & Your Dishes Joseph Joseph Sink Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon With two grids that lock together, this sink saver protects your sink and delicate dishes alike. The two-piece mat can be placed in different configurations to accommodate multiple drain setups. "This is the only sink protector that will fit. [...] I love how it comes apart and becomes compact when you don't need to use it," one fan wrote.

38 These Air Purifying Bags That Remove Odors, Not Just Cover Them Up MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Filled with bamboo charcoal, these air purifying bags are a great way to deodorize your spaces without harsh chemicals. These bags are small enough to be placed almost anywhere, so try them in cars, closets, bathrooms, and pet areas. What’s more, metal grommets give you the added ability to hang them as needed.

39 These Adjustable Drawer Dividers That Keeps Everything In Place Bambusi Bamboo Adjustable Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your drawers neat and organized with these adjustable bamboo drawer dividers. These dividers come in a pack of four, and they’re super easy to use; just pull back the spring-loaded end, position the dividers where you want it, and let go. Choose from natural, gray, or white.

40 This Makeup Brush Cleaner That Gets Brushes Clean In Just 30 Seconds Liberex Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $23 See On Amazon When it’s time to clean your makeup brushes, try this automatic brush cleaner. This handy gadget cleans with 360-degree bi-directional rotations, and the result is clean brushes in just 30 seconds. This brush cleaner even comes with eight silicone collars to accommodate brushes of all sizes, and it’s rechargeable. (Works with art supplies, too.)

41 This Vent Cleaner Vacuum Hose Attachment That Helps Your Dryer Run More Efficiently Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Vacuum Hose Attachment Amazon $11 See On Amazon To help your dryer run more efficiently and prolong its life, use this vent cleaner vacuum hose attachment to reach the deep recesses. The hose attachment is long enough to get deep down into your dryer vent, and users can switch between two suction control settings. Even better, you can use this hose elsewhere throughout the house, like under fridges and stoves.