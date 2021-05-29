43 Cheap & Clever Ways Interior Decorators Make Homes Look More Expensive

Do you want to know a secret? It’s totally possible to make your home look a lot more expensive than it is; you just need the right tools. Thankfully, those “tools” — aka all of the cheap, decorative products on Amazon — are pretty easy to find. In fact, they’re even easier to locate now that I’ve done the work for you. To make your renovation process simpler, I’ve reached out to a handful of interior designers who’ve shared their go-to products for making a house feel like it’s worth a million bucks (even if it’s not... because, same).

That’s right: This list has everything from museum-worthy marble bookends to breezy sheer curtains — because, in the words of Interior Stylist Danielle Montgomery of Hillaries Road Interior Design, “Curtains are a great way to bring in an expensive feel to the space, and there are a few ways to do it on a budget.” That’s not all, though. I’ve also included recommendations like faux sheepskin rugs, peel-and-stick backsplashes, and even planters for the thriving greenery in your living room — all of which have been approved by the pros.

With that being said, don’t worry if you’re re-designing on a budget. These affordable products will make your home look like something out of a vacation catalogue — and you won’t have to tap into your savings to achieve it.

1 The Serving Tray Plated With Gorgeous Brass MyGift Brushed Brass Plated Round Serving Tray Amazon $23 See On Amazon Vanities, coffee tables, night stands — this serving tray will look great nearly anywhere you put it. Sharleen Pyarali, owner and principal interior designer of Clickable Curations, recommends this addition — and she tells Bustle, "Metallic finishes make a room feel more luxurious.” And not only is it plated with sleek brass, but each one is also hand-crafted in India.

2 A Footrest Covered In Luxurious Velvet Sorbus Velvet Footrest Stool Amazon $37 See On Amazon Covered in soft, luxurious velvet, this footrest — which Pyarali also recommends — adds a pop of color to any room. Or, if you don’t need anywhere to rest your feet, you can even top it with a serving tray to use it as a side table. And since it only weighs 5 pounds, it works especially well in small, cramped apartments. Pyarali says, “Jewel-toned and velvet finds elevate the look of a home. Great for a dressing area or under a console table.”

3 These Hangers Coated In Soft Velvet SONGMICS Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pyarali also suggests using these clothes hangers at home. Not only are they made with elegant rose gold-colored hooks, but the soft velvet also helps keep your clothes from slipping off. Each one is strong enough to hold up to 11 pounds, making them great for denim — and the slim profile even helps you save space on cramped closet rods. Pyarali says, “Using the same hangers in a closet helps your space feel less cluttered, leading to a more thought out and a home that looks more expensive.”

4 The Brass Cabinet Handles That Are Sleek & Modern Southern Hills Satin Brass Cabinet Handles Amazon $27 See On Amazon Even if you rent instead of own, you can still upgrade your kitchen and bathrooms with these cabinet handles that are recommended by Danielle Montgomery, interior stylist of Hillaries Road Interiors. Each one is wrapped individually to help prevent scratches while they’re being shipped, and you even get mounting screws with every order. Montgomery tells Bustle, “A great way to add expensive looking details is with your hardware. Switch out the builder grade options for a more custom look.”

5 These Drawer Knobs Made With Colorful Agate Stone Mookaitedecor Round Agate Slice Cabinet Knobs (2-PCS) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With brass handles and agate stone backs, these drawer knobs — which are also recommended by Montgomery — add a hint of color where you least expect it. Not only are they subtle, but they work just as well on cabinets as they do on drawers. Plus, installation only takes a few short minutes.

6 A Pair Of Throw Pillow Covers Made From Soft Velvet MIULEE Decorative Velvet Throw Pillow Cover (Pack of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Changing up the textures in your home is an easy way to make it look more expensive — and at less than $15 for two, these velvet throw pillow covers are an absolute steal. Choose from dozens of colors — from army green to baby blue — as well as seven different sizes. Montgomery suggests adding these to your decor, saying, “Adding layers of texture is another way to bring in an expensive luxury look. Pillow covers in rich velvets, woven, or embroidered fabrics are a definite level up from your average pillow cover that may have come with your sofa.”

7 The Pom-Pom Throw Blanket That’s Comfy Year-Round LOMAO Flannel Blanket With Pompom Fringe Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from 100% soft microfiber, this throw blanket — which Montgomery also suggests — is light enough for cool summer nights, yet perfect as a layer on chilly winter days. The pom pomps running along the border give it a cute boho-inspired touch — and unlike some blankets, this one is wrinkle- as well as fade-resistant.

8 A Heavier Throw Made From Extra-Soft Faux Fur Cozy Bliss Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re looking for bougie accents for your home, search no further than this faux fur throw blanket that Montgomery recommends. Unlike some faux furs, this one won’t shed — and it’s even resistant to fading and stains. “Gorgeous blanket, and probably one of the softest I've ever felt,” wrote one reviewer. “Feels like actual fur.”

9 These Picture Frames That’ll Create A Gallery On Your Wall Upsimples Picture Frame (16x20, Set of 5) Amazon $52 See On Amazon For less than $60, you can get five of these large picture frames that you can arrange in any way you want. They work great on large, blank entryway walls, or even the space behind your sofa. Plus, they’re made with plastic covers instead of glass — just in case one happens to fall. They’re also recommended by Montgomery, who says, “Your walls need attention too, and a great way to bring in an expensive look for less is with a modern wall gallery. Go for simple frames with a mat and create a layout for your entry, hallway or that large wall behind your sofa.”

10 A Sleek LED Sconce That’s Easy To Install Ditoon Modern LED Wall Sconce Plug Lamp Amazon $50 See On Amazon Whereas some sconces require complicated wiring, this one — which Montgomery recommends — plugs into any regular wall outlet for an easy-breezy installation process. The energy-efficient LED bulb lasts for up to 50,000 hours, while the gentle light it casts is perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms, and more. She tells Bustle, “Lighting! Layered lighting is so important for a space. Overhead lighting mixed with lamps, sconces, and task lighting is a great way to change the ambiance in a room.”

11 The Globe Lamp That Stands Above The Rest Dellemade Globe Table Lamp Amazon $44 See On Amazon Speaking of lighting, Montgomery also suggests this lamp — and you’ve probably never seen anything like it. The bent base and globe are a unique combination you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. The globe is frosted, giving the light a softer touch — and reviewers raved about how easy it is to put together.

12 A Kit To Add Light Underneath Your Cabinets LAFULIT Under Cabinet Lighting Kit (8-PCS) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an addition lighting recommendation suitable for kitchens, Montgomery suggests adding these light strips to your home. Simply peel the adhesive backing off them, and then stick them underneath the cabinets for an instant upgrade. Each order comes with a remote so that you can adjust their brightness, set timers, as well as turn them on and off. Choose from three light temperatures: warm white, cool white, or natural white.

13 These Breezy Sheer Curtains That Let A Little Light Through Fmfunctex Sheer Linen Curtains Amazon $45 See On Amazon As previously mentioned, Montgomery suggests adding these curtains to your home in order “to bring in an expensive feel to the space.” Made from semi-sheer linen, they’ll help add privacy to windows while still letting some natural light shine through. The hanging pocket is large enough to fit most curtain rods, while the wrinkle-resistant fabric looks great after just a short while out of the package.

14 A Chic Curtain Rod In A Warm Shade Of Gold Ivilon Warm Gold Drapery Window Curtain Rod Amazon $38 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the small accents that make a room pop — like this golden curtain rod that Montgomery recommends. The end-cap style is neutral, allowing them to pair well with nearly any style of decor in your home. The best part? Reviewers raved about how they’re “high-quality” despite the affordable price.

15 The Curtain Rings Made From Thick Steel Meriville Oil-Rubbed Bronze 2-Inch Inner Diameter Metal Curtain Rings (14-Pcs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can instantly give your curtains a vintage touch with these rings (which Montgomery suggests) — and they’re even available in four finishes: black, oil-rubbed bronze, satin nickel, or gold. Each order comes with enough for two pairs of standard curtains. “These rings are surprisingly sturdy,” wrote one reviewer. “And the cost was so much less than other rings.”

16 These Planter Pots That Come In A Variety Of Colors POTEY Ceramic Vintage Style Hobnail Planter Pots Amazon $30 See On Amazon With ceramic hobnail texture on the outside, these planter pots are an affordable way to add little touches of chic throughout your home. They’re available in six colors — from matte black to shiny pink — and the drainage hole in the bottom helps prevent overwatering. Montgomery also suggests adding these to your home — and she says, “Add Plants. Plants bring a lot of life into a space.”

17 A Plant Stand Made From Sleek Bamboo WXLDGHQ Mid Century Modern Plant Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t let your pots sit directly on your hardwood floors; use this stand — which Montgomery also suggests — to elevate them off the ground for a nicer appearance. The height is adjustable, while the bamboo frame is lightweight, sturdy, and durable. Choose from two styles: natural bamboo, or metal.

18 The Museum-Worthy Bookends Made From Solid Marble Venus Williams Collection Bookends Amazon $45 See On Amazon Referring to specific decorations, Montgomery tells Bustle, “Coffee table and shelving decor are great ways to bring in an expensive touch for less. Mixing metals, textures, books, candles and handed down treasures really adds to the curated look of a room.” She recommends these bookends, which can help keep your books upright — all while adding a touch of bougie chic. Each one is made from solid white marble, with a metallic gold inlay for extra style. And because every piece is unique, no two are the same.

20 This Faux Fur Rug That Comes In A Ton Of Colors EasyJoy Ultra Soft Fluffy Area Rug Amazon $32 See On Amazon Andra DelMonico, the lead interior designer for Trendey, suggests adding this faux fur rug to your living space. You can drape over your furniture to switch up textures, or simply lay it down on the floor for a cozy place to rest your feet. It’s backed with a nonslip coating so that it doesn’t shift out of place — and you even have the choice of eight different colors. In fact, DelMonico tells Bustle, “For a sophisticated look, stick with natural colors, such as white, cream, champagne, tan, brown, or black.”

21 A Modern Chandelier That Draws Your Eyes Upwards Dellemade Modern Sputnik 6-Light Chandelier Amazon $50 See On Amazon Alice Chiu, an interior designer for Miss Alice Designs, suggests adding a sputnik chandelier to your home. She tells Bustle, “A sputnik chandelier creates a focal point and a statement, elevating any space. Gold or brass adds warmth to a space.” The six branches are already wired, making it easy to set up right out of the box. Choose from two finishes: gold or black.

22 The Canvas Art That’s Already Framed SIGNFORD Framed Canvas Wall Art Amazon $39 See On Amazon Chiu also suggests adding artwork to your home to bring “the look and feel of an art museum/ gallery creating luxury in a space.” With dozens of different designs to choose from, you can buy multiples of these canvas prints for every room in your home. They arrive already framed so that all you have to do is hang them up. Plus, you even get a hanging kit with each order.

23 A Round Wall Mirror To Bounce Light Around Beauty4U Wall Circle Large Round Mirror, 20 inches Amazon $45 See On Amazon Adding mirrors to a blank wall will help bounce light around, making dark rooms appear brighter — and this large circular one, which Chiu also recommends, is available for less than $50. It complements farmhouse decor, yet is still neutral enough to pair well with nearly any style. Chiu says, “Adding a mirror will reflect light and make a space appear larger and brighter creating a luxurious look.” Choose from three finishes: gold, black, or matte gold.

24 This Steamer To Keep Your Curtains Looking Fresh Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nicole Alexander, principal and founder of Siren Betty Design, suggests keeping this steamer at home. Yes, you can use it to erase wrinkles from your clothes — but it also works great on crimped curtains. Alexander tells Bustle that “you should definitely steam those store-bought curtains — wrinkles can make an inexpensive fabric look cheap.” The extra-long power cable makes it easy to maneuver around, even if the outlet is far away. And with its large water reservoir, it’s able to produce steam for up to 15 minutes.

25 These Covers That Hide Unsightly Cables D-Line White Medium Cord Cover Kit (13FT) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Alexander also suggests using these cord covers at home. She says, “One thing you rarely see in professionally designed rooms: power cords. [...] One affordable solution is to run paintable cable raceways along your baseboard.” When you’ve got tons of cables and wires running throughout your room, they’re are an absolute must-have. Not only do they help hide your wires, but they’re also available in three colors to help them blend into the floor or wall: white, black, and beige.

26 The Transparent Stapler Made From Acrylic SIRMEDAL Elegant Ultra Clear Acrylic Office Supplies Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tom Lawrence-Levy, a designer with Natural Asthetik, suggests brightening up your home office with this elegant stapler that’s made from clear acrylic. He tells Bustle, “Also when styling, details matter! In an office I love to use statement office supplies such unique staplers like this one, which can be placed on top of some coffee table books to easily elevate your workspace." Each order comes with 1,000 rose gold-colored staples to match — and it even works great as a gift for coworkers. Plus, one reviewer even wrote about how they’ve had it for three weeks, and it still hasn’t jammed a single time.

27 A Faux Zebra Carpet Made From Soft Suede Townssilk Faux Zebra Print Area Rug (4x4.6 Feet) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Ruthie Staalsen, a designer from Ruthie Staalsen Interiors, suggests adding this faux zebra carpet to your room to help bring black and white into the decor. She says, “My suggestion to home and make it look more sophisticated is to use black and white where you can. It elevates the look and makes everything look expensive.” This rug is made from soft suede that easily spritzes clean with a little spray, while the nonslip backing keeps it from moving around your floors.

28 This Paper Lantern That Casts A Soft Glow Beistle Jumbo Paper Lantern (30-Inch) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Jillian Rene, an interior designer from Studio Den Den, suggests adding “bold, modern lighting” to your home — and she recommends this paper lantern. Display it in a dark corner to help brighten things up. It’s easy to put up and take down, making it a great addition to your daily Zoom background — but you can even use it as a soft reading light. She says, “I tell almost all my clients, if you're going to spend money anywhere, spend it on lighting. Diffused light and modern light fixtures can totally transform a space.”

29 These Brass Candle Holders With A Hint Of Vintage KiaoTime Brass Gold Metal Taper Candle Holders (Set of 3) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Jillian Rene also suggests adding these candle holders to your home. Totally modern with a hint of vintage in them (thanks to the golden hue), they’re easy ways to class up any dining table. Each order comes with one small, medium, and large holder, while the heavier weight keeps them from tipping over. Choose from either gold, or silver colors.

30 A Door Knocker Shaped Like An Antique Lion UniDecor Large Antique Bronze Lion Door Knocker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ana Bueno, an interior designer from Ana B Arch Design, suggests adding an antique front door knocker to your home. She recommends this antique-style door knocker; the vintage look stands out from every other knocker on the block, while the zinc alloy construction is completely lead-free.

31 This Pearl-Toned Backsplash That’s Easy To Install KASARO Peel & Stick Mosaic Shell Backsplash Tile (6-PCS) Amazon $59 See On Amazon Backsplashes can be difficult to install, unless you’re using the peel-and-stick version — like this one, which Bueno also recommends. Renters and homeowners alike can appreciate the stylish white mosaic design, while the reflective surface can even help bounce around a little light in dark kitchens. She says, “Peel and stick backsplash is all the rage, and the mother of pearl color tone will enhance a kitchen or bathroom look to a brighter, cleaner and more inviting space.”

32 A Pendant Light With An Industrial Vibe Popilion Antique Brass Metal Ceiling Pendant Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its antique brass shade, this pendant light — which Bueno recommends — can completely transform a space. She says, “For an industrial look but want to keep it modern, these pendant lights are the perfect upgrade.” Plus, the length is even adjustable for lower ceilings. “These make a big difference in aesthetics of our kitchen,” raved one reviewer. “With the open look, they let off a lot of light.”

33 This Faucet That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is FUZ Bronze+Rose Gold Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Amazon $74 See On Amazon With its pull-down design and sleek oil-rubbed exterior, this faucet looks way more expensive than it is. (Your wallet can thank you later.) It’s recommended by Bueno, who says, “We don’t always think of upgrading our kitchen sink but by adding a different faucet, it can enhance the look and functionality.” Each order comes with detailed instructions so that you can install it without calling a plumber. And if you’re not into oil-rubbed bronze? It’s also available in chrome.

34 A Floral Wallpaper That’s Perfect For Renters HaokHome Peel & Stick Modern Floral Wallpaper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just peel off the adhesive backing, and you’ll be able to stick this wallpaper — which Bueno suggests — wherever you like. Unlike regular wallpaper, this one is easily removable (perfect for renters). And since it’s even moisture-proof, you can put it up in the bathroom without having to worry about it coming undone. Bueno says, “Peel and stick wall papers are fun and easy. Amazon is home to any design, color palette imaginable. My favorite is the floral designs.”

35 These Fake Succulents Add A Touch Of Green All Over Sophia's Garden Mini Fake Artificial Succulent Plants (6-Pots) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Erica Stewart, the founder of Fashion Fair House Interior Design Development & Investment Firm, suggests adding these fake succulents to your home. She tells Bustle, “These fake succulents give off the feel of live plants without the maintenance.” They’re are a cost-effective way to add a touch of green all over your home, and each order even comes with six in varying styles.

36 A Set Of Wall Art Prints For Less Than $20 Wallways Wall Art Prints (8X10, Set of 4) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stewart also suggests these prints — and while you’ll have to frame them yourself, the price is more than reasonable at less than $20. The blue watercolors are soothing, giving whatever room you hang them in a relaxing vibe. Hang them in your bathroom, bedroom, or even showcase them in your front entryway as a way to welcome guests.

37 These Water-Drop String Lights You Can Hang Outdoors iShabao LED Solar String Lights (22.9 Feet, 50-Lights) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hanging up a set of string lights — like these ones, which Stewart also recommends — is an easy way to add a soothing ambiance to outdoor patios, or even your bedroom. She says, “String lights add a touch of warmth to indoor and outdoor spaces.” The lights are waterproof in case it rains, and there are even eight different LED effects to choose from: waves, slow glow, twinkle, and more.

38 The LED Candles That Flicker Like Real Flames Yinuo Flameless Flickering Led Candles Amazon $27 See On Amazon Regular candles will gradually burn out, whereas these LED ones can provide more than 150 hours of light using just three AA batteries. Stewart suggests adding these to your home, saying that they’ll add “the perfect touch of elegance to any room.” The fake flame flickers just like real fire, and there’s even a built-in timer that’ll turn them off after five hours — just to help preserve the batteries.

39 A Flower Vase That’s Unique & Sleek Funsoba Ceramics Statue Flower Vase Face Pots Amazon $37 See On Amazon You’ll definitely turn a few heads with this flower vase, which KD Reid, an interior designer of KD Reid Interiors, suggests adding to your home. It’s small enough for your desktop, or you can even keep it on a window sill. The best part? Some reviewers raved about how it’s “absolutely stunning.”

40 These Seagrass Baskets You Can Use For So Much Sona Home Seagrass Basket With Handles Amazon $19 See On Amazon KD Reid also recommends adding these seagrass baskets to your living space. You can use them to hold blankets, plants, and more — they’re so versatile that you can use them for practically anything. And with woven handles on both sides, it’s easy to transport it from one room in your home to the other.

41 A Coffee Maker Made With Borosilicate Glass Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker (6-Cup) Amazon $47 See On Amazon Not only is it made from ultra-durable borosilicate glass, but this coffee maker — which KD Reid suggests — also just plain looks good. The inside won’t absorb odors or chemical residues, while the pour-over design let you refrigerate and re-heat coffee without losing any flavor.

42 These Coasters Made From Real Agate Stone AMOYSTONE Agate Coasters Teal (3-3.5", Set of 4 ) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in five different colors, these agate stone coasters that KD Reid recommends are a fun way to add pops of color all over your living room. They’re backed with soft rubber, which helps protect your surfaces from scratches. And unlike other coasters, each one of these is completely unique since they’re made from genuine stone.