48 Cheap Things Interior Decorators Secretly Rely On To Upgrade A Home

Let's face it: You have outdated countertops, plain white walls, and floors that are scuffed all over. That's OK, though. It's common for houses to need little upgrades here and there, but that doesn't mean you have to spend an arm and a leg on renovations. Just stick to all the cheap things on Amazon that interior decorators use to upgrade homes.

Giving your dull or worn-out surfaces a makeover can help breathe new life into a room — but if you're living in a rental, you'll probably want something that's removable. The white marble contact paper I've included will bring your outdated space from 1970 into 2020. And if your counters are already pristine, you can just as easily use it as an accent wall to your kitchen (or even as a peel-and-stick backsplash).

Contact paper isn't the only thing that decorators use to upgrade homes for less. According to designer tips by Family Handyman, you can prevent your home from feeling stale by switching up the textures in every room. Faux fur step stools and a wrought iron wine racks are not only functional, but they make your home feel more "you." And in the event your home is already something straight from HGTV, there's also a pastel rug that's subtle yet chic, pendant lights for a farmhouse vibe, and even a mulberry silk pillowcase to upgrade your bedding.

So what are you waiting for? When you're looking to upgrade your home for less, you can't go wrong with all the products that designers secretly rely on. Keep scrolling to discover their picks.

2 A Roll Of Stylish Wallpaper For Renters HaokHome Wallpaper Amazon $9 If your rental won't let you paint, you can still update your walls using this peel-and-stick wallpaper. The herringbone pattern works great as an accent wall, and one roll is enough for approximately one wall (but I always order two — just to be safe).

3 These Smart Light Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa AL Abovelights Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $20 Just pair these smart light bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you'll be able to control them using voice commands. They're energy-efficient to help you save on utilities, and each one has a lifespan of up to 35,000 hours.

5 The White Noise Machine That Makes Your Ceiling Look Like Art SOAIY Aurora Light Projector Amazon $35 If you're regularly having trouble falling asleep, it might be time to give this white noise machine a try. Unlike many competing machines, this one features soothing aurora night lights to help you ease into sleep, along with six built-in nature sounds. Plus, adding ceiling decor can revamp a room — and these lights can help.

6 An Affordable End Table That Comes In Different Colors danpinera End Table Amazon $36 Coffee tables can easily add decor to any living room — and with raised edges along the top, this end table is a great addition. (It also makes it hard for drinks and items to fall down to the ground.) It's made from rust-resistant metal with a wear-resistant coating, and there are six colors to choose from: mint blue, pink, dark green, and more.

7 These Magnetic Curtain Ties For Letting Natural Light In PINOWU Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $6 Tired of your curtains falling loose? Keep them tied back with these magnetic loops. They're large enough to fit around all types of curtains, and the faux pearl detailing gives them a luxurious appearance. Plus, adding natural light to the room will add to its decor. One reviewer even raved that "These tie backs are fabulous. Beautiful, elegant, well-made, and effective at holding drapes in place. They look like an expensive designer touch."

8 A Set Of Round Mirrors To Help Brighten Dark Rooms Elements Round Mirrors (7-Pack) Amazon $15 Adding mirrors to dark rooms can help redirect light to brighten things up, and this set comes with seven you can arrange however you'd like. They're lightweight so that there's no mounting necessary, and each one features a hook on the back.

10 A Pack Of Flameless Candles You Can Control Remotely OSHINE Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $16 Grouping things in three just looks better when it comes to design, and these flameless candles already come in a convenient pack of three. Their reusable batteries last for more than 300 hours — and one reviewer mentioned, "I would have never known about these candles, if i had not been watching Treehouse Master. Their designer used them in one of the treehouse."

11 These Floating Shelves That Are Perfect For Books STORAGE MANIAC Floating Bookshelves Amazon $25 Got a giant blank wall that could use a few decorations? These floating shelves are not only fashionable, but they're heavy-duty enough that they're able to hold up to 15 pounds each. All the necessary hardware for mounting comes included with your order.

12 A Different Set Of Wall Shelves Made With Bamboo BAMFOX Hanging Wall Shelves Amazon $28 Made with bamboo shelves and rope suspensions, this set of wall shelves is the perfect way to add a hint of stylish storage to any space. Choose from two- or three-tier options, or even grab them in a pack of two.

14 A Pack Of LED Lights For Your Bathroom Or Vanity LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 Just add these LED lights to your vanity, and you'll instantly have a Hollywood-style mirror for doing makeup, hair, or even just admiring yourself. The smart-touch dimmer lets you adjust the brightness, and installation doesn't require any tools.

15 This Decorative Rug That Adds Subtle, Lovely Color nuLOOM Paisley Verona Vintage Persian Area Rug Amazon $77 If you're looking for an accent rug that's subtle, this one adds a pop of color without being too overwhelming. It's available in eight different colors, and one interior designer wrote in the reviews that "The colors are calm and not in your face. Navy blue on cream with gray and gold accents. I'd say fairly neutral overall. It has a distressed look to it which I like because my office furniture is somewhat casual. It is soft to walk on..."

16 The Rustic Pendant Lights For A Vintage Look Licperron Industrial Pendant Lighting Amazon $36 Pendant lights are great for drawing your eyes upwards, and these ones feature a classic rustic design that are gorgeously vintage. The cord is adjustable depending on how high your ceilings are, though bulbs do not come included.

18 A Pair Of Macrame Wall Hangings Made From 100% Cotton Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging Art (2-Pack) Amazon $15 Spruce up a reading corner with these macrame wall hangers, or even just add them to your home for a light bohemian touch. They're made from 100% cotton cord, and the symmetrical weave is exceptionally eye-catching.

19 This Slip Cover For Old Sofas hyha Printed Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $40 When your sofa is old and torn, give it a cost-effective update with this slip cover. The elastic strap lets you adjust it to fit your specific couch, and there are multiple patterns to choose from: palm leaves, oranges, flowers, and more. Available in eight designs.

20 A Steel Wine Rack That Also Works For Towels DecoBros Wall Mount Towel Rack Amazon $23 Hang it in your bathroom or in your kitchen — either way, this wall-mounted rack adds enough storage for up to six towels or wine bottles. It's made from sturdy steel that changes up the textures in any room, and it arrives pre-assembled so that it's easy to install.

21 The Ladder Shelf That's Fashionable & Functional Lavish Home Store Book Shelf Amazon $45 Bookshelves aren't your only means of adding storage — you can also use this set of ladder shelves to help switch things up. Each order comes with all the tools necessary for assembly, and it's available in four different finishes: walnut, pickled oak, blonde, and cherry.

22 These Popular Bedsheets With Over 100,000 Reviews Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $34 There's nothing like walking into your bedroom and seeing that your sheets match your bedspread. Not only are these sheets affordable, but they're also available in dozens of colors. The soft microfiber feels plush against your skin, and they're even stain-resistant.

24 A Dimmer Switch For Softer Overhead Lighting Gosund Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $20 Set a relaxing or romantic mood in your home simply by dragging your finger down this dimmer switch. It's compatible with Alexa so that you can control it using voice commands, and the downloadable app even lets you set schedules so your lights are on when you come home.

25 The Fig Tree You Don't Have To Water BESAMENATURE Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree Amazon $28 Want to add green to your home, but can't be bothered to water plants? Just grab this faux fig tree. The leaves are made to feel realistic, and they're even waterproof so you can clean them if they get dirty.

26 A Fabric Spray That Helps Prevent Stains TriNova Stain Guard Amazon $20 Just give your furniture a few spritzes of this protective spray, and it'll help prevent stains if you ever spill a drink. It's formulated to be clear as well as odorless, and you only need to apply it once to be effective.

27 These Storage Cubes That Are Cute & Functional MaidMAX Closet Storage Cubes (3-Pack) Amazon $30 Keep your home looking neat and tidy with these storage cubes. They're made from non-woven fabric that's resistant to mold, and the window on the front makes it easy to see what's inside without having to unpack them.

28 A Pair Of Wall Sconces That Cast Cozy Warm Light Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces Amazon $37 Wall sconces look best when installed in pairs or groups, so why not grab a few of these decorative sconces? Each order comes with a remote so that you can control them from afar, and the warm lighting is perfect for indoors as well as outdoors.

29 These Blackout Curtains That Help Insulate Your Room NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Curtains Amazon $31 Not only do they make your room extra-dark for sleeping, but these blackout curtains also insulate your home against the sun's warming rays. They're available in more than 10 rich shades, and the fabric is even wrinkle-resistant.

30 A Table Lamp With A Built-In USB Port Seealle Store USB Table Lamp Amazon $26 You don't have to sacrifice function for fashion. This table lamp not only casts a cozy warm light that's perfect for reading, but the built-in USB port in the back also lets you charge your phone. The base is made from solid wood, and the minimalist design pairs with any decor.

31 This Set Of Lanterns You Can Use For Any Occasion UNIQOOO Assorted Paper Lanterns (18-Pieces) Amazon $19 Weddings, parties, holidays — you name it, these lanterns can help liven up any space. Assembly only takes a few minutes, and each one is made from high-quality tissue paper that you can easily hang anywhere.

33 These LED Night Lights With 8 Colors To Choose From GE Color-Changing LED Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $10 It's always a good idea to stick to one color scheme when decorating — but with these night lights, you don't have to. Each one features a dusk-to-dawn sensor so that they automatically turn on or off when there's light in the room. Choose from eight vibrant LED colors as well as three lighting modes.

34 These Strip Lights That'll Add Some Extra Color To Your Space DAYBETTER LED Strip Lights Amazon $20 Add these strip lights underneath your cabinets, or even install them behind your television to upgrade your entertainment center. They're waterproof so that you can use them outside, and you can even sync them to react to music.

35 The Chalkboard That Rolls Out Onto Your Walls Kassa Large Chalkboard Contact Paper Roll Amazon $13 Got a blank wall in your kitchen? Just roll out this chalkboard contact paper, and you'll have a convenient place to jot down notes, recipes, or even motivational phrases. It'll work with regular chalk, and easily erases with a damp paper towel.

36 A Fruit Bowl That'll Never Go Out Of Style Visol Modern Fruit Bowl Amazon $24 One of the easiest ways to make sure your home never goes out of style is to mix timeless pieces with modern ones — like this fruit bowl. The brushed stainless steel finish pairs effortlessly with any style, and the unique design makes it a great table centerpiece.

38 A Kit To Help You Hang Pictures That Aren't Slanted AURIDA Picture Hanging Kit Amazon $16 The ideal height to hang artwork is about 3 to 8 inches above your furniture — so use this kit to make sure that everything is even and un-slanted. It comes with all the nails and hangers you'll need to hang photos, posters, and more. Plus, the hooks are even able to hold up to 100 pounds.

39 The Foot Stool That Adds Texture To Dull Rooms Linon Flokati Foot Amazon $38 Using different textures throughout your home will help prevent it from feeling too uniform, and this foot stool is a perfect example. The white faux flokati adds fluff, but it's still perfectly functional whenever you need to kick your feet up.

40 A Pillowcase Made From Soft Silk SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase Amazon $19 If all of your pillows are made from cotton, you might want to change up your textures with this silk pillowcase. It's made from 100% mulberry silk, and the zipper is tucked away so that it won't snag on your clothes while you're sleeping.

41 This Kitchen Knife Set That Comes In A Chic Acrylic Block Home Hero Knife Set Amazon $50 Organization is key when it comes to keeping a crisp kitchen, and this knife set comes with its own acrylic stand that's chic in its own right. Each order also comes with a pair of scissors, as well as a potato peeler and knife sharpener.

42 A Wine Glass Holder That Sits Under Your Cabinets Wallniture Wine Glass Rack Amazon $18 You don't have to clutter up your counters with a wine glass rack — just use this under-the-cabinet version. It's made from rustproof metal, and there's enough space for up to five glasses. Plus, the hardware needed for mounting is included.

43 The Book That Helps You Make Your Home More "You" Joanna Gaines Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave Amazon $22 Written by HGTV's Joanna Gaines, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave helps you design your home so that it's truly "you." Using examples from her own farmhouse as well as other homes, Gaines teaches you how to create the looks that you're drawn to by blending them with your own personality. And more than 3,000 positive four- and five-star reviewers agree that it's worth the read.

44 A Set Of Markers For Fixing Scuffs & Dings In Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Markers Amazon $17 Revitalize old furniture with these wood-colored markers that come in eight different shades: black, white, maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and gray. Each order comes with eight markers, eight wax sticks, as well as one sharpener for the wax.

45 This Cushioned Mat That Adds Style & Comfort To Floors KMAT Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $23 This cushioned mat one features a patter

46 A Color Wheel To Help You Pick Matching Shades Cox Color Wheel Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you have trouble figuring out what colors pair well together, just use this color wheel for reference. Just spin the wheel to the color you want to use, and it'll show you which colors match. Many reviewers even raved about how it's "easy to use," with one writing that "I bought this for my closet so I could quit asking my designer wife what matches. She also uses it for work sometimes so win win!"

47 The Plant Hangers That Help Add Green To Your Home ZOUTOG Macrame Plant Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don't have the floorspace for a planter? Don't worry — these plant hangers can be hung on walls or from the ceiling to help you save space. They're flexible so that they'll fit a variety of pots, and each order comes with four.