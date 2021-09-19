50 Cheap, Easy Home Upgrades That'll Impress The Hell Out Of You

When I think of making changes or upgrades to my home, “cheap” and “easy” aren’t usually the first words that come to mind. Usually, “overwhelming” and “expensive” and “I don’t even know where to start” are the frontrunners. But, as it turns out, there are many cheap and easy home upgrades that will impress not only you, but also housemates and guests. I mean, imagine your roommate’s or your partner’s delight when they see how much better the kitchen looks with the new storage baskets you found, or how nice the bathroom is with a set of matching accessories that only look expensive.

You might even — dare I say — feel inspired to have friends over without feeling like you have to rush around cleaning before they arrive (I’m not the only one who still does that, am I?). Whatever your motivation, this list will give you some ideas for how to make some quick, inexpensive and easy changes in your home that you can enjoy and appreciate for a long time — or at least until you’re ready to change things up again.

1 This 2-In-1 Sink Insert That Stops & Strains Your Drain OXO Good Grips 2-in-1 Sink Strainer Stopper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the most practical things that make the biggest difference. Case in point is this sink strainer and stopper that is basically two products in one, saving you from having to keep extra clutter near your kitchen sink. There’s a small tab that twists so you can easily switch between the settings, and it’s made of silicone and stainless steel.

2 These Washing Machine Foot Pads That Prevent Shaking & Rumbling Knivel Washing Machine Foot Pads (4 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon A washing machine that shakes not only can be noisy, but it can possibly damage the floor. These large appliance foot pads provide a subtle cushion for washing machines, dryers, and more, offering stability and dampening noise. Each set comes with four foot pads, enough for one large appliance.

3 The Silicone Pet-Feeding Mat That Helps Protect Your Floors Hoki Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mats with High Lips Amazon $11 See On Amazon A silicone pet-feeding mat can catching extra drips and drops from your pets, helping to protect your floors and save bigger messes before they even start. It comes in a rainbow of 27 different colors, so you can find the perfect one to match your space (and catch your pet’s attention) — and five sizes are available.

4 A Slim 3-Tiered Cart That Fits Practically Anywhere SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon The wonders of a three-tiered cart cannot be overstated. This choice, which is slimmer than many other options on the market at 5.1 inches wide, comes in three neutral colors (white, grey, and black) — and it has wheels, so you can easily try it out throughout your home, whether you use it for cosmetics, laundry, crafts, or even as a coffee station.

5 This Motion Sensor Light That Catches Movement On Your Front Porch LIGHT IT! by Fulcrum Motion Sensor Security Porch Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you want it purely for security purposes or to ensure you never have to fish for your keys in the dark, a weatherproof motion sensor porch light can be a super practical addition to your home’s exterior. This one is battery-operated, and it comes in white and silver.

6 These Soft Covers For Your Fridge Doors Help Prevent Smudges OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $10 See On Amazon These clever appliance handle covers — which come in red, black, and grey — add cushion and protection to some of the most frequently used parts of your home. Size options start at 6 inches (which are meant for microwaves), up to roughly 16 inches to fit refrigerators.

7 An All-Weather Door Mat That Makes A Great First Impression Gorilla Grip All Weather Door Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon This simple and subtle door mat is made to withstand all kinds of weather and activity at your front door. The rubber backing is super durable, and it’s also absorbent — so rain, snow, and even soggy shoes are no match. Five different colors are available.

8 A Swiveling Towel Rack So Your Bathroom Looks Super Organized JSVER Wall Mounted Swivel Towel Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re short on space, this towel rack with swiveling arms can allow you to maximize the room you have (and stay organized while you’re at it). It’s made with versatile stainless steel so it’s meant to last, and it’ll match most bathrooms. Styles are available with both four and six arms.

9 This Magnetic Paper Towel Holder That Saves Space & Keeps Your Counters Clear Katzco Magnetic Paper Towel Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re trying to save counter space, a magnetic paper towel holder will help do the trick. This one’s made of two magnetic pieces that you space apart, so it’s super easy to adjust and reload — and it fits paper towel rolls of all sizes.

10 These Stick-On Motion Sensor Lights That Brighten When You’re Walking By VYANLIGHT Stick-On Motion Sensor LED Lights (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Great for closets, corners, and cabinets, these stick-on motion sensor lights make it possible to bring light to areas that are normally tough to illuminate. They work in hallways or other spaces, too — and you can set them for manual on-and-off or to turn on when sensors detect movement. They come in a pack of three.

11 These Soap Dispensers To Elevate Your Bathroom HotelSpaWave Luxury Soap Dispenser System (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon There will be no more lingering shampoo and soap bottles when you have these sleek and space-saving soap dispensers. The necessary adhesive is included, so it’s a cinch to install them. Two different designs are available, and you can buy a single dispenser or packs of two or three.

12 These Stove Gap Covers That Save Dirt & Debris From Collecting Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you ask me, the gap between your oven and your countertop is pretty much impossible to clean. These silicone gap covers help prevent crumbs and other messes from making their way into those gaps. Even better, they’re subtle when once you place them — and they come in black, white, and clear.

13 This Window Film That Has A Mirror Effect For Privacy & UV Protection rabbitgoo One Way Mirror Effect Window Film Amazon $9 See On Amazon These reflective window covers have a mirror effect that offers extra privacy during daytime hours, and it also blocks UV and infrared rays. If you’ve been looking for a way to shield parts of your home from outside views, they may do just the trick. Multiple roll sizes are available, and installation is simple, according to buyers.

14 These Space-Saving Towel Racks That Hang Over Your Cabinets Umbra Schnook Over The Cabinet Towel Rack Amazon $10 See On Amazon Maybe you’ve heard about over-the-door towel racks, but did you know there’s also over-the-cabinet towel racks? Great for dish and hand towels in the bathroom or kitchen, they have a hook shape so you can use for light hanging storage. They’re made of nickel, and they come in sets of three.

15 These Security Alarms You Can Install On Any Window Or Door In Your Home GE Wireless Personal Security Alarm (4 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If a major alarm system isn’t realistic for you or your space, you could always consider these personal security alarms. You can install them on the windows or doors of your choosing (adhesive is included), and be notified if and when they’re ever opened. They can be easily turned off during the day (or other times you don’t want the alarm to sound).

16 This Waffle-Weave Shower Curtain That Feels Like It’s From A Fancy Hotel AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $16 See On Amazon What is it that makes waffle-weave shower curtains feel more luxe? The texture or weight perhaps, or just knowing that they’re something different than a classic plastic-only curtain. This one comes in four sizes and six elegant color choices, so you’re bound to find the perfect choice to elevate your bathroom.

17 A Grout Pen To Spruce Up Your Kitchen & Bathroom Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Maybe it’s me, but grout cleaners rarely work as well as I think they should. Enter these grout pens, which draw over old grout and make your tiles look brand new again. Wide and narrow tip markers are available, and they cover from 100 to 150 feet of grout.

18 This Outlet Extender That Doubles As A Surge Protector POWRUI Surge Protector Outlet Extender Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whose idea was it to make standard outlets with only two plugs? This surge protector and outlet extender offers three times that, with six AC outlets, plus two USB plugs for phones and other devices. Even better, a built-in ledge on top makes the perfect spot to keep your phone when it’s charging.

19 A Freezer Alarm So You Never Accidentally Leave The Door Open FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes, the fridge door doesn’t close all the way. This freezer door alarm notifies you if that happens so you can secure the door and prevent food from spoiling. Multiple timed alarms are programmed, and there are four sound modes to choose from, too.

20 These Mechanical Outlet Timers For Easy & Efficient Energy Management BN-LINK Mini 24-Hour Mechanical Outlet Timer (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you love the idea of managing your home energy usage but don’t want to leave it to apps or Bluetooth devices, then these mechanical outlet timers will be your next favorite purchase. You can pre-program or set manually, and each package comes as a set of two timers.

21 A Dimmer Switch For Your Lamps That Makes It Super Easy To Set The Mood DEWENWILS Table Lamp Dimmer Switch Amazon $15 See On Amazon Part dimmer switch and part extension cord, this gadget turns your floor and table lamps into instant mood lighting. Available in black and white and with a more than 6-foot cord, you can control your lights with a slider so a custom glow takes just seconds to set.

22 This Door Draft Stopper That Helps With Temperature Control & More Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon A door draft stopper is such a simple concept, but it can make a big difference in your living space. This one’s available in black, brown, grey, and white, so you can find a subtle match for your home. It can help protect you from the elements, keeping your heat and air-conditioning inside where you want it. It could help with sound-proofing, too.

23 A Cable Management Box To Make Your Cord Situation Less Chaotic D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon A cable management box turns chaos into calm by hiding unsightly cords and cables. It comes in black and white, and there are two sizes available to choose from — 12.75 and 16.5 inches long — which work great for traditional surge protectors. Even better, it’s sleek enough that it can be used on your desk or on your floor.

24 An Air Purifier So You Can Breathe Cleaner Air Inside THE THREE MUSKETEERS III M Mini Portable Air Purifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini portable air purifier removes 99% of indoor air pollutants shows and shows that good things can come in small packages. It covers roughly 18 square meters (or nearly 60 square feet), making it a great choice for a bedroom or office.

25 These Baskets That Slide Under Shelves For Genius Storage Solutions Simple Houseware Under Shelf Basket (2 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These clever under shelf baskets literally invent storage space out of thin air. They come in bronze and white, and you can buy a single basket or a pack of two. They’re perfect for cupboards and closets, and they slide right on, so no installation or mounting is necessary.

26 This Peel & Stick Marbled Paper For Instant Upgrades On Your Surfaces PracticalWs Peel and Stick Marble Paper Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you love the look of marble but not the expense of it, then this peel-and-stick marble paper could be a game changer. It can be used to completely make over furniture, walls, counters, or other flat surfaces. The best part? It’s easy to use and cut, with squares printed on the backside.

27 An Automatic Keyhole Light So You’re Never Caught Fumbling In The Dark Deeirao Home Keyhole Auto Sensor LED Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Many of us have been there before, struggling at the front door and trying to unlock it in the dark. This automatic keyhole light makes the impossible possible, using a motion sensor to shine a low light right onto your lock. It works indoors and out, and it comes with adhesive tape so installation is super easy.

28 A Pack of Refrigerator Mats That Help Your Fridge Stay Neat & Tidy AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of waterproof refrigerator mats comes with three each of red, blue, and green liners for shelves. They’re easy to size and cut, and they work great in cabinets, cupboards, and on other shelves. The textured bottom gives just enough traction so they stay in place, making them an easy, bright addition to any kitchen.

29 An Elegant Shower Head That Filters Water As It Sprays Nosame Filtration Shower Head Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you choose it for the transparent look, the filtering properties, or the high-pressure spout, this filtration shower head that softens water will feel like a luxe upgrade to your bathroom. There are three spray settings, and according to many buyers, it’s easy to install.

30 This Versatile Drawer Organizer For Kitchen Utensils & More OXO Good Grips Expandable Utensil Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you ask me, household items just look better in trays and slots. This expandable drawer organizer is meant for utensils and kitchen tools, but it’s practical enough that you’ll easily find other uses, too. Included dividers give you control over compartment sizes, and a slide-out section makes room for larger items. There are two sizes, and it comes in grey and white.

31 These Rug Grippers To Help Keep Them In Place Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rugs that wrinkle and slide around can be secured with these rug grippers, which keep your rug in place without sticky glue or adhesives that damage fibers or flooring. They apply just like stickers, use a suction-cup like technology, and don’t have to be removed when you wash your rug.

32 These Space-Saving Dish Racks To Make The Best Use Of Your Cabinet Space 7UYUU Dish Storage Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon Dishes can take up a lot of space, so I’m here for anything that can simplify the storage of these necessities. These dish storage racks turn regular vertical storage on its side, allowing you to keep plates, bowls and pans upright. Two racks, a small and a large, come in each set.

33 This Tiered Bamboo Shelf That Looks Great On Your Countertop HYNAWIN Bamboo 2 Tier Countertop Storage Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This countertop storage rack is made of versatile, practical bamboo that matches most decor styles — and it comes in five different sizes, so you’ll be able to find the perfect size for your table or countertop. You can choose between two-tiered styles, as well as three- and four-tiered options.

34 A Mini Hanging Waste Basket For Quick Counter Clean-Ups SUBEKYU Hanging Mini Waste Bin Amazon $13 See On Amazon Home chefs, assemble: This hanging waste bin attaches to drawers or cabinets to collect scraps right where you are, so you don’t have to stop and shuffle around your kitchen to dispose of them. Different sizes are available, and it works in bathrooms and offices.

35 An Adjustable Hanging Closet Rod For The Closet Of Your Dreams Simple Houseware Adjustable Closet Hanging Rod Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you want to organize your closet, you may want to add an extra rack with this adjustable hanging rod. The bar expands from 18 inches to 30 inches long — and you can determine the height you want to hang it, giving you the ability to customize it perfectly for your space.

36 These Simple & Sophisticated Patio Tiles That Provide An Instant Upgrade Sunnygalde Interlocking Flooring Tiles (6 Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you have an outdoor space that needs refreshing, you’ll want to check out these interlocking patio tiles that you can install without any tools. They’re made of a wood-plastic composite material, so they’re water-resistant and durable. Each tile is 12 by 12 inches, and you get six per package.

37 A Set Of Coordinating Bathroom Accessories That Tie Your Space Together Papillon Bathroom Accessories Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A sparkling bathroom counter can be tough to maintain, but sleek matching bathroom accessories can be a definite step in the right direction. This particular set comes with a toothbrush holder, a cup, a soap dispenser, a soap tray, a waste bin, and a toilet brush holder. It’s available in eight different colors.

38 These Self-Watering Planters For Easy & Elegant Plant Care Gardenix Decor Self Watering Pots (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Even if you don’t have a green thumb (ahem), these self-watering pots can make it easy to maintain plants. They come in five bright colors (including my personal favorite, terracotta orange). The inner part of the pot holds the plant up and away from collected water, plus they have a water level indicator so you can keep a close eye on it.

39 A Pair Of Classic Plant-Hanging Brackets To Dress Up The Outside Of Your Home KABB Outdoor Hanging Brackets (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Why do I suddenly have the urge to go flower shopping? These iron hanging brackets are perfect for displaying baskets of plants and flowers, or even wind chimes, bird feeders, and other kinds of outdoor decor. They come in a set of two, with mounting screws included — and they hold up to 11 pounds of weight.

40 These Simple & Chic Seat Covers To Elevate Your Dining Situation Genina Chair Seat Covers (4 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A new set of seat covers for your dining room can be a game-changer. With more than 20 colors to choose from, this option from Genina comes in sets of 2, 4 and 6 — so no matter the size of your dining set, you’ll be covered (pun intended).

41 A Grippy Shelf-Linger That Offers Stability & A Pop Of Color Smart Design Shelf Liner Classic Grip Amazon $9 See On Amazon Shelf liners not only give your cabinets a new look, but they also provide grip so your dishes stay put. This non-adhesive shelf liner is textured to keep it — and your dishes — in place. It comes in two different sizes, six colors, and it’s easy to cut so you can get a custom fit for your cabinets.

42 An Over-The-Cabinet Storage Basket That’s Pretty & Practical Spectrum Diversified Over The Cabinet Storage Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon This over-the-cabinet storage basket is so cute, you’ll be tempted to buy one for every cupboard in your home. There are three colors and four sizes to choose from, and the versatile design works for snacks and food items in the kitchen, laundry accessories in your utility space, and even makeup and hair supplies in your bathroom.

43 A Hand Towel Holder That You Can Hang Without Tools Taozun Self Adhesive Hand Towel Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon You had me at “adhesive.” This stainless steel hand towel holder comes with adhesive already applied so all you need to do is peel off the backing and stick it to its new spot. It works great if you’re short on storage space, or if you simply prefer a small, sleek towel rack. It’s available in black and silver.

44 This Shoe Storage Rack To Keep Your Shoes Organized & Easy To Find Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon No more searching for the other shoe in a pair when you’re trying to get out the door. This three-tiered shoe rack holds and displays anywhere from 12 to 20 pairs of adult shoes, making it easy to keep track of all your favorites. It comes in brown and grey — and according to buyers, it’s easy to put together.

45 These Floating Shelves That Look Amazing On Any Wall Love-KANKEI Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This trio of floating shelves can bring elevated form and function to your space. This set has an especially stylish vibe, with rustic wood boards and metal brackets. There are eight color combinations available, and each shelf is a different size, ranging from 9 to 17 inches long.

46 A Computer Monitor Stand With A Build-In Drawer For Storage Monitor Stand Riser with Drawer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why get a regular monitor stand when you can get a monitor stand with drawers? This one has two sliding drawers — one with compartments and one without — to give you extra storage space and hold pens, sticky notes, printer paper, and other desk supplies. It comes in black and white.

47 These Noise-Reducing Bumpers To Protect Your Cabinets FURNIMATE Cabinet Bumper Pads (120 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You know that one cabinet that always gets slammed, no matter how hard you try not to slam it? There’s actually a fix for that. These bumper pads provide a small and subtle cushion to furniture and doors of all sizes, so slams are dulled and damage is minimized. Each set has 120 bumpers, which is enough to use all over your home.

48 A Magnetic Knife Holder That Saves Counter Space & Keeps Knives In View Zulay Seamless Walnut Wood Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re tired of a bulky knife block, this magnetic knife holder might be your next favorite kitchen upgrade. It holds knives securely, and keeps them visible so you always know which one you’re grabbing for — and the best part? It saves you precious counter space. It’s available in natural bamboo or walnut wood tones.

49 This Self-Closing Door Hinge That Helps Keep You From Leaving Your Door Open Amazon Basics Self-Closing Door Hinge Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your doors seem to have a mind of their own, then a self-closing door hinge might be a good idea. It has a spring mechanism to close doors that are left ajar, and usually just one is needed for inside doors. It comes in four different colors so you can match your home’s current hardware.