Gym memberships are pricey and a Peloton costs more than some mortgages. But you don’t have to give up your fitness goals because you’re on a tight budget — you just need a few clever devices and innovations that work well and won’t break the bank. These 42 cheap fitness products skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon are about to transform your home gym (or living room or wherever you squeeze in workouts).

You can get an amazing workout at home and you don’t need a lot of money or space to get started. The pack of resistance bands on this list can replace bulky, cumbersome (and expensive) free weights and help you build strength using your own body weight. If you prefer more weight, a trio of colorful kettlebells costs less than $35 and can be incorporated into so many workout routines, while a weighted hula hoop that you can easily dissemble and store will make exercising so much fun the time will fly by.

And if you are hitting up the gym, don’t forget to bring along a few must-have accessories, like a gym bag with an anti-odor wet clothing compartment, microfiber hand towels that stay cool and bring your body temperature down after a hard workout, and an innovative neoprene water bottle with storage for your phone and keys.

No money, no problem — these amazing and affordable products will keep you running, spinning, or in Warrior II pose for much, much less.

1 A Thick, Supportive Yoga Mat With A Strap Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon What makes one yoga mat stand out from the rest? It’ all about features — like a thick, supportive PVC material that measure 2/5-inches thick and a reliable cinch strap and handle that makes carrying your mat a breeze. This one is also free of chemicals, comes in nine colors, and has more than 24,000 reviews on Amazon.

2 The Cushion For Comfy Yoga Poses ProsourceFit Yoga Knee and Elbow Cushion Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll get deeper into your yoga poses with the help of this knee and elbow cushion, which can be positioned perfectly to help you go further in your yoga or pilates practice. The 15 millimeter thick mat is slip-resistant, made from high-density foam, and can be easily wiped clean. Score one in six colors.

3 This Stretch Strap With 10 Loops Tumaz Stretch Strap Amazon $13 See On Amazon This stretch strap has 10 loops that you can wrap around your knees, ankles, feet — and it will give you the deepest stretch possible. The durable strap won’t get too loose or fray and it’s made from washable fabric. It has a 4.8-star rating, more than 3,000 reviews, and comes in eight colors. One reviewer who said they had constant pain reported: “After playing around with it for about 10 to 15 minutes, when I took a walk that afternoon, I was able to walk 1 1\2 miles with no cramping!”

4 An Oversized Gym Bag With A Wet Pocket sportsnew Gym Bag with Wet Pocket & Shoes Compartment Amazon $18 See On Amazon The secret to this gym bag’s popularity (it has more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating) is a wet pocket designed specifically to house those wet, sweaty clothes that you take off at the gym. But the greatness doesn’t stop there — the waterproof bag has one main large zippered compartment as well as smaller compartments for sneakers, water bottles, and items like your wallet. You can carry it in one of three ways: over your shoulder, like a backpack, or by the bag’s handles.

5 These Foam Yoga Blocks For Balance Amazon Basics Foam Yoga Blocks (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get as deep as possible into that yoga stretch with this set of two foam yoga blocks. The non-slip blocks ensure your hands stay steady when you’re focusing on poses and are large enough to sit on. They come in black or purple and have an impressive 4.8-star rating. One reviewer wrote, “I'm a yoga instructor and wanted some blocks for my home practice and to use with private clients. I got these hoping they'd be as good as the ones in all the studios I frequent and they are.”

6 The Wobble Board That Will Boost Your Balance Yes4All Wooden Wobble Balance Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Balance and core strength are important for so many workouts and activities (as well as everyday life) and this quality wooden wobble balance board works with your body to help you become stronger and more coordinated. It offers 360-degree rotation and 15-degree tilt with an anti-skid pad on the surface to help keep you stable, whether you use this during your plank or squat routine.

7 An Adjustable Ankle And Wrist Weight Duo BalanceFrom GoFit Adjustable Ankle & Wrist Weights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Going for a walk or a hike takes on a whole new meaning when you strap on these ankle and wrist weights and add resistance to your workout. The affordable duo is oversized and made with a Velcro pad that’s simple to take on and off, plus they come in a choice of 10 weights that range from two to 20 pounds per pair. This best-selling product has more than 18,000 reviews.

8 This Soft Weighted Ball For Strength Resistance Tone Fitness Soft Weighted Toning Ball Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t need a million free weights to get in a great strength resistance workout. This weighted toning ball comes in three weights — 6, 8, and 10 pounds — and is soft and comfortable to hold. You can incorporate this ball into so many workouts, including HIIT, pilates, and targeted core exercises. One reviewer raved, “Love, love, love this! [...] It is squishy, and perfect! [...] I love that they sent a little paper with exercise ideas.”

9 A Handheld Cold Therapy Massage Roller Gaiam Cold Therapy Massage Roller Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stash this massage roller in your fridge so that it’s always ready to deliver soothing cold therapy to aching, fatigued muscles. The roller has a stainless steel barrel and an ergonomic handle that’s comfortable to grip. Its cooling gel retains its temperature for 20 minutes so you can enjoy a long and relaxing massage.

10 These Core Sliders For Hard Floors Or Carpets CHICMODA Exercise Gliding Discs Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give your workout a major upgrade by including these core gliding discs into side planks, mountain climbers, Spiderman planks, and more. The dual-sided sliders come in a pack of two and work on so many surfaces — from wooden floors to rugs and even grass.

11 An Ab Roller Wheel With Comfortable Grips Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Core strength is so important, no matter what activities and sports you love most — and this ab roller wheel is the take-with-you-anywhere workout tool that strengthens muscles and builds endurance. It has strong stainless steel handles that can support up to 440 pounds, with a soft rubber exterior that makes it comfortable to hold and roll.

12 The Push-Up Bar Stands For An Upper Body Workout Redipo Push Up Stands Amazon $12 See On Amazon The most challenging upper body workout of your life awaits, thanks to these push-up stands. The stands are sturdy and have stable rubber feet, with removable bases so you can take them anywhere. Use them for push-ups and a variety of chest, arm, and ab exercises.

13 These Natural Deodorant Wipes For Sweat And Oil Bliss Refreshing Body Wipes (30 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Picture yourself post-workout — does sweat and odor come to mind? If so, snag these natural body wipes, which are pre-moistened and have a refreshing lemon and sage scent, and use them under your arms and on sweaty skin. The cooling wipes are vegan and come with 30 in a pack. They are easy to stash in your gym bag.

14 A Stretchy, Stylish Headband To Banish Sweat MoKo Moisture Wicking Microfiber Head Wrap Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your hair — and sweat — out of your eyes when you run and work out with this moisture-wicking microfiber head wrap. The multitasking headband is reversible and doubles as a neck gaiter, plus it comes in 12 shades like army green, red, black, and pink.

15 This Kettlebell Trio For Intense Training Tone Fitness Kettlebell Body Trainer Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon You can get an amazing workout with nothing more than these three kettlebells in 5, 10, and 15 pounds. The colorful kettlebells are coated in vinyl and have a comfortable, wide handle and a flat base, with a 4.7-star rating.

16 A Water Bottle Holder With A Built-In Phone Pocket Smooth Trip AquaPockets Neoprene Water Bottle Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Leave your purse at home and grab this water bottle holder that has a snap-front compartment for your phone, keys, and ATM card. The hands-free neoprene bottle holder is insulating and keeps water cold for up to four hours, and it features and adjustable woven strap. It fits 16 to 32 ounce bottles and comes in four colors.

17 The Stability Trainer You Can Use On Your Office Chair Gaiam Stability Core Trainer for Chair Amazon $22 See On Amazon As long as you have to sit for hours during the work day, why not use this balance disc to increase your core strength and balance while you’re focusing on that project. The wobble disc comes with an inflation needle (though you might need a pump) and it arrives partially inflated. One of its more than 10,000 reviewers revealed, “I've only had it for a little more than a week but the difference with it have been amazing! I can sit at my desk all day long without feeling discomfort or back pain.”

18 These Multitasking Storage Sweatbands The Friendly Swede Sweatband with Zipper Pocket (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than multitasking workout products like this pack of two ankle and wrist sweatbands that absorb sweat and moisture while providing zippered pockets for your key, cards, and cash. The bands are lined with water-resistant material and come in two sizes and two colors.

19 An All-Natural Cleaning Spray For Yoga Mats Mind Over Lather Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray Amazon $10 Yoga mats aren’t immune to the odors of sweat and use, but this all-natural yoga mat cleaning spray disinfect them using a blend of distilled water, witch hazel, and essential oils. Spray your mat and wipe it down to keep it feeling and smelling like it is brand new.

20 A Heart Rate Monitor With Bluetooth CooSpo Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wear this heart rate monitor with Bluetooth capabilities to send information about your heart rate before, during, and after workouts directly to fitness apps like Strava and Polar Beat, GPS bike computers, and smart watches. The monitor comes with an adjustable chest strap.

21 This Flexible Pilates Ring MANTRA SPORTS Pilates Ring Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect for pilates workouts, this flexible pilates ring provides tension so that you can increase your strength using your own body’s resistance. The ring has padded non-slip handles and measures 14 inches. One reviewer raved: “This thing is dope. Such a high resistance in my opinion. I specifically bought this for a thigh workout but I can see immediately all the workouts that can be achieved with it. Great price too.”

22 A Fanny Pack Designed For Runners PYFK Running Belt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fanny packs aren’t just a trend, they’re a major running companion. This running belt has a breathable mesh design and fits a water bottle (up to 27 ounces). Its main zippered compartment can fit your phone, cards, and keys, has an adjustable waistband, and it comes in nine colors. The earphone outlet is perfect for listening to music while you run and it even boasts night reflection for safety.

23 The High-Waisted Biker Shorts With Roomy Pockets Colorfulkoala High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everything about these high-waisted biker shorts screams style and comfort. They’re made with a moisture-wicking and stretchy blend of polyester and 25% spandex, with two roomy side pockets that can fit a phone and cards. They have a seamless waistband and 6-inch inseam and come in 20 colors and patterns like camo and leopard. Reviewers said they feel buttery soft and are squat-proof.

24 A Weighted Hula Hoop To Make You Feel Like A Kid Again Auoxer Weighted Hoop Amazon $18 See On Amazon The best workouts are the ones that feel more like play than torture. This weighted hula hoop will make you feel like a kid again, while providing amazing cardio. It detaches in eight sections, making it simple to carry around, and it can be adjusted to the perfect size for your needs. One reviewer revealed: “I bought this forever ago, but I could never quite get hula hooping right. However, quarantine gave me time to practice and learn, and now I use this on the regular during my at home workouts as well as a way to break up my work from schedule.”

25 An Insulated Bottle To Keep Water Cold For 24 Hours Iron Flask Insulated Sports Water Bottle Amazon $26 See On Amazon An insulated water bottle is a much-have gym accessory and this one pulls no punches. The iron bottle is made from stainless steel and keeps water and cold beverages chilled for up to 24 hours. It also comes with three lids — a carabiner straw lid with two straws, flip lid, and a stainless steel lid. Choose from six sizes that range from 14 to 64 ounces and 23 sleek colors and designs that include ombre and black marble.

26 A Jump Rope With Comfy Handles And A Cult Following DEGOL Skipping Rope with Ball Bearings Amazon $10 See On Amazon When a jump rope gains more than 45,000 reviews, it’s worth taking a closer look at its features. This pick has comfortable memory foam handles so you can keep a strong grip on them, with a special ball bearing system that ensures it stays stable when you skip rope. At just $10, this workout tool can be used anywhere so you can get your sweat on in minutes.

27 This Dense Foam Roller For A Cheap Deep Massage LuxFit Foam Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cancel that pricey massage appointment — this foam roller gives you a deep massage that targets fatigued muscles and costs less than $15. The high-density speckled foam roller comes in four sizes to suit different areas of your body and comes with a convenient 10-year warranty.

28 A Fitness Tracker That Will Save You A Bundle SoundPEATS Fitness Tracker Watch Amazon $33 See On Amazon Some fitness trackers (no names need mention here) can cost three figures, but this affordable alternative provides many of the same functions without the high price tag. The waterproof fitness tracker watch counts your steps, calories, the distance you’ve walked or run, your heart rate, and the number of hours you’re sleeping. It connects to your smartphone’s GPS and even provides incoming phone calls, texts, and social media alerts.

29 An Even Cheaper Step Counter 3DFitBud Simple Step Counter Amazon $25 See On Amazon Let’s say you don’t need a fancy fitness tracker with all of the bells and whistles, but would still like a simple step counter to keep your workout goals on track — this simplified version costs $25 and gets the job done without a high price tag. This tech device doesn’t connect to Bluetooth or your smartphone, but reviewers report it is accurate in its measurements and conveniently clips onto your pocket, bag, or hip.

30 The Goal-Tracking Workout Planning Journal NewMe Fitness Journal Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re the kind of organized fitness fanatic who prefers old school technology, this fitness-tracking journal has a 4.7-star rating and more than 3,700 reviews. It has plenty of pages for carefully tracking your workouts for four to six months, with helpful suggestions of targeted exercises you can try for each muscle group. Several reviewers raved about its thoughtful layout and sturdy pages.

31 These Exercise Dice To Keep Workouts Exciting SPRI Exercise Dice Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bored of the same old workout routine? Here’s a fun and cheap solution: exercise dice that shake things up with different routines you can easily incorporate into home workouts. One pair of foam die feature directions like “jumping jacks” and “crunches” while the second die provides a number of reps or seconds you should engage in that workout. The dice come with a carrying bag.

32 An Eight-Pack Of Cooling Microfiber Towels Icseio Cooling Towels (8-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Toss a few of these cooling towels in your gym bag and then after a sweaty workout dampen one with water, wring it, snap it, and it activates a cooling effect that instantly takes your body temperature down to a more comfortable state. The pack comes with eight microfiber hand towels in a choice of six shades.

33 The Reliable Barbell Clamps To Secure Weights Strainho Barbell Clamps Amazon $9 See On Amazon Feel more secure when you workout by attaching these barbell clamps against weights to prevent them from slipping off of bars. One reviewer noted that they stand the test of intense weight: “They are very user friendly and quite strong. I regularly lift about 185 lbs total, so about 75 lbs on either end. I have had no problems with slippage or sliding.”

34 These Cooling Compression Sleeves Tough Outdoors Sun Protection Arm Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect your arms from UV rays and keep cool and comfortable when you’re on a run or bike rides by slipping on these arm sleeves, which cost just $10. The lightweight nylon and spandex arm sleeves features UPF 50 protection with cooling technology, compression, and four-way stretch. Choose from nine colors.

35 An Elastic Shoe Lace Option For Better Runs RJ-Sport Tieless Elastic Shoe Laces Amazon $7 See On Amazon Imagine how much better your runs, walks, and hikes will be when you don’t have to stop every 10 minutes to tie your shoelaces. These elastic shoe laces put an end to that need and are simple to install in sneakers, hiking boots, and sandals, with a strong lock mechanism that keeps them tied tight. One size fits all and they come in 24 colors.

36 A Set Of Resistance Bands With Different Weight Levels Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re an exercise newbie or a pro, these resistance bands support your strength training sessions with five bands that vary from extra-light to extra-heavy. The bands can be used anywhere and come with a carrying bag. Whether you have room or the budget for free weights or not, these bands provide a simple and cheap way to work with your own body weight and gain strength.

37 These Reusable Wet Bags That Curb Odors From Clothes ALVES YOGA Reusable Wet Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Take off your sweaty gym clothes, toss them in these reusable wet bags (which come with two in a pack), and rest assured that they will keep odors out of your gym bag. The waterproof bags aren’t just cute, they have breathable liners and a zippered top with a buckle that you can strap onto other bags.

38 The Comfortable Thin Silicone Headbands Tough Outdoors Elastic Thin Sports Headbands (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This pack of six affordable thin workout headbands are made from silicone, which makes them soft and comfortable to wear while you are exercising. They have a non-slip grip, are stretchy to fit everyone, and come in cute colors and patterns like neon yellow, camo, and American flag.

39 An All-Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon A few spritzes of this affordable shoe deodorizer spray in your sweaty gym shoes will get the stink out and make them smell and feel like they’re brand new again. Even better: the ingredients are all natural and include eucalyptus, lemongrass, tea tree oil, and peppermint. The spray has more than 15,000 reviews and each bottle provides 700 sprays, so expect it to last a long time.

40 A Pair Of Fingerless Lifting Gloves To Prevent Calluses KANSOON Fingerless Weight Lifting Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lifting weights is great for your health, but not so great for your hands. Prevent aches and calluses and keep weights from slipping with these fingerless weight lifting gloves, which are backless for cooling and designed with breathable mesh. They have adjustable wrist straps and come in five sizes and four colors.

41 The Multitasking Stability Exercise Ball Tone Fitness Exercise Ball Amazon $12 See On Amazon There is no end to the ways in which you can use this $12 stability exercise ball — whether you’re doing crunches, planks, or bicep curls. The ball is available in 55 or 65 centimeters and can be inflated using the included hand pump. It even comes with an exercise chart and DVD with lots of tips on how to effectively incorporate the ball into at-home workouts.