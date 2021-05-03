If you’re looking to live a champagne lifestyle on a beer budget, Amazon is your go-to for home products. The superstore sells affordable products that make life easier or just look nicer in your home. You’ll find designer dupes and clever gadgets that can make a huge impact on a small budget. Check out these 45 cheap home products bougie people love.

On this list, there are practical items to fill your home without compromising its aesthetic — like a stylish bamboo spice jar, a moon lamp that looks like a work of art, and a salon-grade hair dryer you can sit under. These upscale finds are less than you think, so you can add to cart without the guilt of a hefty price tag.

I’ve also added home products that make your life easier, like a duster designed to clean between window blinds or a mini-fridge that also heats up. I’ve included some fancy finds, too, like a wireless charging plate or a $40 air fryer that has all the bells and whistles of a more costly appliance. These products seem like they’d make a serious dent in your wallet, but thanks to Amazon, are well-priced and highly rated and reviewed.

You don’t have to drop a ton of money to fill your home with products that work well, look good, and make life simpler. I’ve done all the heavy lifting so all you have to do is shop.

1 These Ice Trays That Create Large, Cocktail-Ready Ice Ticent Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whip up dreamy drinks and cocktails that stay cold forever with the help of these silicone extra-large ice cubes trays. They make large cubes or spherical ice, which melt slower and are perfect for serving a variety of beverages. You can also fill the trays with your drink of choice to avoid dilution. These trays are also so easy to use — give them a twist and the ice slides right out. Plus they’re BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and come in a money-saving pack of two.

2 A Fabric Shaver To Make Your Couch Look Brand New Remington Fuzz-Away Fabric Shaver Amazon $10 See On Amazon This fabric shaver will remove that stubborn fuzz on your sweaters, hats, and even your couch — leaving them looking brand new. It runs on AA batteries and picks up lint and any pilling on a variety of fabrics. It’s small, compact, and portable, with a rotating T-blade design and a shield to protect your fingers. It’s earned more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.4-star review.

3 A Unique Blinds Duster That Deep Cleans Tight Spaces Amazon Basics Blinds Duster Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re tired of seeing dust pile up on your blinds — but have been avoiding cleaning them for a while, you need one of these blinds dusters. The unique, tong-like tool makes this task a breeze. It features three foam-covered blades that are slatted to make dusting in tight spaces much faster. Use it to clean Venetian blinds, shutters, and even appliances, whether you dry dust or dampen the tool for a deeper clean. They’re available in packs of one, three, or five.

4 The Cold Brew Maker For An At-Home Caffeine Kick Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re bougie and love cold brew in the morning, you need this cold brew coffee maker that prepares 32 ounces of strong yet smooth coffee for you to enjoy at home. Add coarsely ground coffee to the filter that sits inside the borosilicate glass pitcher. Let it steep for 24 hours to create highly concentrated cold coffee that can be poured over ice and flavored with milk or a sweetener. It has dual silicone rings and a stainless steel lid to create an airtight seal that’s leakproof and comes with a non-slip base that keeps the coffee cold and protects against any slipping.

5 A Wireless Security Camera You Can Control With An App Wyze Wireless Camera Amazon $26 See On Amazon This smart home camera allows you to pan, tilt, or zoom in to see every angle of your home, all from the convenience of an app. It livestreams HD video to the app where you, the homeowner, can control and monitor the camera. It even connects to Amazon Alexa to incorporate all of your home’s smart devices. Its features include night vision and two-way audio to communicate with anyone in your home.

6 This Super Slim Bidet That’s Affordable But Feels Fancy Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet Attachement Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll feel like you live in a fancy hotel when you turn your ordinary toilet into a bidet with this ultra-slim bidet toilet attachment. It’s easy to install and features two nozzles for rear or front cleaning, as well as adjustable pressure settings. The bidet itself provides support, keeping the toilet seat level. You’ll save money and the environment by having to buy less toilet paper thanks to this sanitary toilet improvement. One satisfied reviewer noted, “Bidet toilets are expensive, and even if you just buy the bidet toilet seat, it requires electricity, which is not readily accessible in our three bathrooms. This item is the solution; I bought two of these, and they are fantastic!”

7 A 3D-Printed Moon Lamp To Wow Your Guests BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp Amazon $34 See On Amazon This moon lamp is as cool as it gets and makes a great conversation piece in your home. This rechargeable lamp shows the actual moon’s surface, thanks to 3D printing technology. It takes two to three hours to charge and will stay lit for up to 12 hours. You can adjust the brightness of the lamp, as well as change it from warm white to cool white lighting. It comes with a wooden stand that displays the lamp so your guests can admire its entire beauty.

8 The Smart Device That Brings Alexa To Any Room Amazon Echo Dot Speaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon The Echo Dot has a sleek and discreet design that brings the power of Alexa to any room. This smart speaker has Alexa built in and can be used as a hub for your smart home devices to play music, tell you the weather, and set timers. You can even connect it to your appliances or lights to turn them on and off with the sound of your voice. It’s earned more than 200,000 reviews and has a 4.7-star rating.

9 A Rainfall Shower Head That Feels Like You’re At A Spa NearMoon High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to splurge on an expensive bathroom renovation to pamper yourself. This high-pressure shower head elevates your traditional shower into a rejuvenating, spa-like environment. It’s made of stainless steel and has 90 silicone nozzles that are easy to clean and provide a wide, powerful rainfall shower. The price is hard to beat, and with more than 6,000 reviews, you can feel confident “adding to cart.”

10 An Outlet Plug That Turns Your Home Into A Smart Home TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Amazon $10 See On Amazon This smart home Wi-Fi outlet works with Amazon Alexa, Echo, Microsoft Cortana, and Google Home — and it only costs $10. Plug anything into this outlet and control it using just your voice or the free accompanying Kasa app. You can automatically turn electronics on and off or set appliances and lights on specific schedules to save money (and to have your coffee ready for you when you wake up). Even if you don’t have a smart home hub, you can still use this app-controlled outlet.

11 A Thrifty Bathtub Pillow That Feels Luxurious Everlasting Comfort Bathtub Bath Pillow Amazon $31 See On Amazon Take your bath to the next level with this bath pillow. The pillow has non-slip suction cups that grip your bath surface without slipping. It cradles and supports your neck and head (the better for relaxing and reading a book in the bath), thanks to the curved design and supportive headrest. It has a soft, breathable mesh cover that has a deep pocket for storage, as well as a built-in hanger for drying. Pamper yourself at home for much less than you’d pay at a spa with this comfy pillow.

12 These Waterproof, Hanging Star Lights For Decorating Twinkle Star LED Star Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a little ambiance to any room by plugging in these LED star lights and setting the mood. The 12 stars hang from a curtain that has 138 LED twinkle lights. Choose from one of the eight available modes including waves, slow fade, and chasing/flashing. They’re also waterproof, so you can use them outside in your garden or on your patio. They extend over 6 feet long and are available in warm white and classic white.

13 The Motion-Activated Lights For Under The Bed GZBtech Motion Sensor Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon This convenient solution to a common problem feels like such a luxury, but it is affordable and practical. These LED motion-activated lights come with a self-adhesive, so you can stick them under your bed discretely to add a little bit of warm lighting that won’t wake anyone else. They have a motion sensor that detects movement within 10 feet and will turn on as soon as your feet hit the ground when you get up for a midnight snack or bathroom break. You can also place them in a closet, hallway, or along a stairway that could use a bit more light. These lights are easy to install, dimmable, plus you can trim the light strips to fit your exact dimensions.

14 A Pair Of Plush Luxury Slippers With An Open Toe Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These plush slippers are so comfy and cost less than $25, so you can relax in style without going over budget. They’re made of fleece, but have a rubber sole for traction and the occasional walk to get the mail. They’re designed with a cross-brand and open toe, letting your feet breathe and keeping them from overheating. The sole is made with high-density memory foam that absorbs shock and feels like you’re walking on clouds. These slippers have earned nearly 12,000 reviews, come in three sizes, and are available in 10 colors including pink, gray, and leopard print.

15 An Egg Bite Maker For Bougie Brunches At Home Dash Bite Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make brunch-worthy delicious eggs in no time with this plug-in egg bite maker. Just crack and whisk a few eggs, pour them into the silicone molds, and let them cook. It can make four 2-inch egg bites at a time that are perfect for eating on the go — or as finger food at your next brunch. The device weighs just 2 pounds, is simple to store in smaller kitchens, and has an auto shut-off function for safety. Choose among three colors: aqua, black, and red.

16 These Toe Separators To Help With Foot Pain YOGABODY Toe Spreader Amazon $17 See On Amazon Relieve achy feet with these flexible toe separators. By wearing them for just 15 minutes each day, you can straighten your toes and increase flexibility and get relief from hammertoe, bunions, and even chronic foot pain from wearing high heels. Wear these separators while you’re relaxing, walking around the house, or even doing yoga. One reviewer said, “I've spent hundreds of dollars on inserts, orthotics and have experimented with countless shoes in search of the right fit that might magically relieve this weird pain I have in my foot. I am happy to report that for my particular foot issue, these toe spreaders have been a hugely helpful remedy. … Hands down the best remedy I have found yet!”

17 A Rotating Bamboo Organizer That Looks Trendy Sorbus Bamboo Cosmetic Organizer Amazon $39 See On Amazon Keep your makeup and other items neatly in place with this 360-degree cosmetic organizer that’s stylish and affordable. The bamboo unit fully rotates for convenient access while reducing clutter on your countertop — plus you can display your products like you’re at a beauty store. Its neutral design is both trendy and functional, fitting the decor of basically any room in your home. It has a variety of sized compartments, including one designed for holding makeup brushes, toothpaste, and larger bottles.

18 This Mesh Bag For Machine Washing Your New Kicks Kimmama Shoe Wash Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon This shoe wash bag makes it easy to keep your favorite sneakers looking brand new. The durable and reusable bag features a honeycomb mesh pattern that allows soap and water through the bag to thoroughly clean your shoes without damaging your washing machine or sneakers. It has a rustproof zipper that automatically locks and is delicate enough to not harm your machine. You can also use these bags to keep your shoes separate when packing. They’re available in a variety of sizes and have nearly 9,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

19 A Trendy Air Fryer That Won’t Break The Bank Chefman Air Fryer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Air fryers are the new trendy home appliance and this one is such a deal. This compact air fryer makes healthier meals that taste delicious. It holds two liters and can be used to fry, bake, grill, and roast — all in one gadget. You can cook meals between 200 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit with 85% less oil and everything you whip up still tastes delicious. The nonstick frying pan insert is dishwasher-safe and makes cleaning up easy.

20 An Adorable Mini Fridge That Also Heats Food Up CROWNFUL Mini Fridge Amazon $43 See On Amazon This mini fridge can be used to keep things as cold as 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but it actually also works when you need to heat things up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s compact in size and can fit six soda cans, making it perfect for offices and small spaces. It has a removable shelf and is powered by an AC/DC adapter. Use it to keep drinks cool or warm up your lunch. One reviewer cited, “It is the cutest little fridge and the perfect size for a few drinks or a meal. We ordered this fridge for my husband to take to work. Now, he can keep his lunch cool without having to carry icepacks.”

21 These Stick-On Vanity Lights To Do Makeup In Style SICCOO Makeup Vanity Lights (14-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This LED vanity mirror light kit helps you turn any traditional mirror into a dream makeup station. It comes with 10 bulbs that can be adjusted to fit your mirror and stay on perfectly using self-adhesive tape that is included in the kit. Choose from 10 different brightness levels and three color modes to find the right lighting for you.

22 A Pack Of Stylish Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With the amount of time you spend on your computer, phone, or other devices, it’s a good idea to protect your eyes from harmful blue light, which can cause eye strain and headaches. As their name suggests, these blue-light-blocking glasses create a barrier between your eyes and the blue light from your tech devices. These are lightweight and reasonably priced, with nearly 39,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. They come in packs of five with a number of color options like leopard spots and translucent blue. If you need a little help seeing up close, these glasses also are available with up to four times the magnification.

23 These Floating Lotus Lights To Decorate Your Pool (Or For Around Your Home!) MAKUMARI Lotus Floating Lanterns (10-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Kick-off patio season by hosting a pool-side gathering complete with ambiance lighting like these floating lotus lanterns. The large, 7-inch artificial lotus flowers are made of foam and come in vibrant colors like red, purple, and yellow. Each lantern holds a small tea light that will burn for up to four hours. You can also use them as centerpieces, decorations, or mood lighting at your next get-together indoors or out. This pack of 10 lanterns is a deal and will add soothing beauty to your next gathering. One customer noted, “They are beautiful day and night.”

24 A Handheld Milk Frother To Make Lattes In Your Kitchen SIMPLETASTE Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon Be your own barista and make beautiful and delicious lattes at home with this milk frother. The battery-powered frother has an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel whisk that whips milk and transforms it into a light and fluffy foam. Add a scoop of fluffy foam to the top of your latte or coffee for a little something extra. To clean it, just run it under hot water and turn on the whisk. It even comes with a stand for easy storage.

25 An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up With The Sun hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Wake up to the rising “sun” with this light alarm clock. It simulates a sunrise to gently wake you up in the morning. This clock also features a radio and seven natural alarm sounds. Choose from eight different light colors and three brightness settings. It also boasts a USB charging cord to charge your phone while you sleep. Of the more than 6,700 reviews, one customer noted, “I'm very pleased with this after using it for a few weeks. I have no problem getting up early in the morning during the summer but it becomes a struggle once September rolls around. This device has made getting up about five times less miserable for me. True fact! I typically hit snooze two to four times before I actually get up but I haven't used snooze in weeks now.”

26 A Sandwich Maker For The Breakfast Of Your Dreams Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $24 See On Amazon This breakfast sandwich maker means you can have a complete, drool-worthy breakfast at home — with minimal effort. With multiple layers to cook eggs and meat and toast bread all at once, you can prepare a delicious, restaurant-style meal in less than five minutes. The durable, nonstick layers are removable so they’re easy to clean. This maker has earned more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and it’s available in five colors.

27 The Pair Of Silicone, Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts Loveuing Silicone Heat Resistant Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon Avoid burning yourself while cooking with these durable heat-resistant oven mitts that are made for a chef, but have a reasonable price tag. They’re designed with food-grade silicone and boast a double-layer liner made of cotton and cloth that can resist up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use them in extremely cold conditions down to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike other oven mitts, these are waterproof so you can just wash them in the sink, plus they have a strong grip so you can wear them while opening cans and jars. This pair has earned more than 5,000 reviews and comes in four colors, as well as the optional “long” set that extends up your arm to offer further protection.

28 A Juicer With Customizable Pulp Settings Cuisinart Juicer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stop arguing over pulp or no pulp in the orange juice and get this juicer that lets you customize each glass. It sounds fancy, but it costs just $30 to could make your own juice. Choose from low, medium, and high pulp settings when making any citrus fruit juice. The auto-reversing cone is designed to extract even more juice from fruits and it has a snap-up spout that makes it easy to pour juice into any glass to start your day. This juicer is affordable and you can feel confident making a purchase since it has earned more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

29 The Cordless Steamer That Gets Wrinkles Out Fast iSteam Garment Steamer Amazon $39 See On Amazon Skip the iron and cumbersome ironing board to get your clothes wrinkle-free with this efficient garment steamer. This steamer will run for 10 continuous minutes and removes wrinkles with ease. It takes about 15 seconds to heat up and then it’s ready to battle wrinkles in clothing, curtains, and drapes. It’s cordless and can even be used upside down without leaking water. It’s available in five colors and has earned more than 8,000 reviews.

30 A Surprisingly Cheap Salon Bonnet Hair Dryer For Home Conair Bonnet Hair Dryer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Tired of drying your hair and wish you could hit the salon instead? Now you can sit back and relax at home under this bonnet hair dryer. It offers a hands-free salon drying experience at home with 1875 watts of airflow that is evenly distributed. Choose from two heat and speed settings, and adjust the height of the dryer to make you most comfortable. The large hood can accommodate hair rollers or other hair treatments, plus it folds down into a compact size for storing. It also has a carrying handle so you can take it with you anywhere. It’s earned more than 7,300 reviews and costs just $40 (less than one salon trip in many areas).

31 An Affordable Foot Rest With A Massaging Surface Mind Reader Foot Rest Amazon $23 See On Amazon No need to spend a ton of money on an expensive massage when this footrest can improve leg circulation, increase your overall comfort, and even help with your posture. The best part? It’s only $23. The foot rest features three adjustable heights, as well as a massaging nodes on the surface to gently relieve foot pain. The rest swivels so you can use the pebbled surface to stretch your ankles and massage the sides of your feet. It has earned more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating.

32 A Sleep Machine With 24 Sounds Douni Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $34 See On Amazon Sleep peacefully or set the tone for your morning meditations with this white noise machine. It comes with 24 unique sounds: 10 natural sounds, 10 noise sounds, and 10 fan noises. Turn it on before bed and let the machine drown out any environmental noises like sirens, AC units, or even people talking in the other room. It’s great to help lull children or adults to sleep and features a convenient timer that you can set to automatically turn off after 30, 60, or 90 minutes.

33 This Tabletop Waterfall With A Zen Price Tag Homedics Fountain Amazon $25 See On Amazon This tabletop waterfall is the perfect piece to create a zen-like vibe in your home. You will love the relaxing sound of water dripping down three tiers onto natural stones and into a large basin. No need to worry either — this tranquil waterfall is completely automatic with a pump and an on/off switch that circulates water through the fountain. All you have to do is plug it in and turn it on. One of its 16,000 reviewers noted, “I bought 2 of these fountains - one for work and one for home. They are AMAZING, especially for the price!!!”

34 A Fancy Fondue Set That Cost Less Than Eating Out BOSKA Fondue Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fondue set is the perfect centerpiece for a casual at-home dinner with friends. It feels upscale and is made with quality ceramic, but the $30 price tag costs so much less than a night out on the town. The set is microwave and dishwasher-safe and comes with a stainless steel stand and fondue forks, as well as three tea-light candles that keep your meal warm. It holds 750mL of cheese, oil, chocolate, or your favorite fondue treat. You can heat it up in the pot on the cooktop and then place it in the base for guests to safely enjoy.

35 These TV Strip Backlights That Sync With Your Music NiteBird TV LED Backlight Amazon $10 See On Amazon These TV LED lights are designed to enhance your movie or sports-watching experience at an affordable price. These $10 LED light strips are compatible with smart home devices like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri, so you can control the lights with your voice. You can also set the lights up to sync with your music and switch up the lighting and colors to follow the beat. These light strips measure more than nine feet long but can be cut down to size to fit around your TV. Just use the self-adhesive backing to keep them in place and control everything from an app on your phone, where you can choose among 16 million colors.

36 A Luxurious Foot Mask That Smoothens Rough Feet DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get rid of dry skin on your feet and hard calluses with these gentle foot masks that have a cult following. These masks have more than 21,000 reviews and are made with aloe vera, papaya extract, and citric acid to smoothen dry and callused feet — plus they smell like lavender. Just slip your foot into one of the moisturizing booties, wear them for an hour, and wait six to 11 days to allow the natural ingredients to do their work, gently exfoliating and renewing your skin.

37 The Gourmet Egg Cooker That Makes Breakfast Quickly Elite Gourmet Egg Cooker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Breakfast for the whole gang is easier with this rapid egg cooker. It makes seven eggs at the same time and can whip up hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs. The lightweight cooker (which weighs just one pound) features an auto shut-off function for safety and has more than 34,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

38 A Pretty Way To Store Salt On Your Kitchen Counters Estilo Spice Box with Lid Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your most commonly used spices, like salt and pepper, nearby while you cook without compromising the beauty of your kitchen with this bamboo single spice box. The round container is made of 100% natural bamboo and has a small magnet on the base and lid to seal it tightly. It is so versatile and could be used outside of the kitchen to store jewelry, paperclips, or other small items. This $7 jar is a steal, but make sure you hand wash it with mild soap and oil the bamboo occasionally to maintain its durability.

39 The Slim Wireless Charging Plate That’s Only $10 Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $10 See On Amazon This wireless charger is ultra-slim so you can charge up without the extra bulk of a charging dock, and trust me — it costs less than you think. It’s just $10 and has more than 102,0000 reviews. Just sit your wireless device on top of the circular, mirrored panel. Choose from four charging modes: standard (5 watts), fast (7.5 watts) for iPhones, or even faster (10 watts) for Samsungs, not to mention a setting for wireless earphones. The aviation aluminum material is designed to protect your device and will not overheat.

40 A Dimmable Ring Light And Tripod With A Remote sensyne Ring Light with Tripod Amazon $30 See On Amazon Step up your selfie and video-taking game with this ring light that’s customizable and doubles as a tripod to hold your phone. Choose among 10 brightness levels, a dimmer, and three modes: white, warm yellow, and warm white. It’s powered by a USB cable, so it’s easy to use anywhere, and the ring light is completely adjustable to catch your favorite angles. Plus it has a remote control shutter to snap pictures or start recording video with the click of a button.

41 The Veggie Spiralizer For Making Noodle Alternatives Brieftons Vegetable Spiralizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you want to add some pizzazz to your veggies, this vegetable spiralizer is your inexpensive solution. It quickly turns vegetables like squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes into thin, spiraled noodle replacements. It’s made with super sharp stainless steel blades and has a safety suction pad that holds the device in place while you use it. It comes with five different blades: flat, angel hair, spaghetti, fettuccine, and pappardelle to customize your spirals. It has a built-in blade caddy that holds the blades when they’re not in use and the the device comes apart so you can easily hand wash it or put it in the dishwasher on the top shelf.

42 A Comfy Seat Cushion To Relieve Pain While You Sit Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $40 See On Amazon Stay comfortable while you’re working hard with this seat cushion. It’s made of 100% memory foam and has a U-shaped design that works to cushion your coccyx and alleviate pain from sciatica. It can also help to correct your posture. The non-slip base keeps the seat cushion in place and the breathable mesh material can be removed and washed. One of its more than 65,000 reviewers noted, “I absolutely love this seat cushion — amazing quality and now I can sit comfortably at my office job!!”

43 These Charcoal Bags That Purify The Air In Your Home NEWBEA Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your closets smelling fresh even if you don’t get a chance to clean them with these bamboo charcoal bags. They’re made with activated charcoal that absorbs odors and purifies the air, all while trapping dust. Hang them in your closet, car, or near your pet’s litter box to clean and freshen the air. You can even stick them in stinky shoes to eliminate odors. This pack of 12 is a steal since you can reuse the fragrance-free bags for up to two years.

44 The Compact Dustpan And Brush Set For Daily Messes OXO Good Grips Compact Dustpan and Brush Set Amazon $8 See On Amazon Quickly clean-up messes with this reasonably priced dustpan and brush set. It’s only $8 and is designed to store compactly so you can easily pull it out for small messes throughout the day. It has a soft brush with an angled handle and silicone grip that’s comfortable in your hand, as well as a silicone lid on the dustpan to help remove crumbs from the bristles. The brush fits into the dustpan to stow away — plus it’s super lightweight. It has nearly 15,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. At this price, grab one for your car, office, and kitchen.