If You’re Fancy But Frugal, You’ll Love These 47 Finds Under $30 On Amazon

If you appreciate the finer things in life, but don't want to spend the funds to get them, Amazon is your best bet for elegance on a dime. The online superstore is home to thousands of well-priced gadgets that feel luxurious without breaking the bank. I've put together a list of deals that will make you feel classy, posh, and support your elevated lifestyle while sticking to your budget.

When it comes to beauty and self-care, it’s easy to spend hundreds of dollars on products, spa experiences, and rejuvenating treatments. But there are plenty of effective and swanky finds that give you salon-worthy results at a fraction of the price. I’ve added products like a compact hair remover that costs less than a single wax and a detangling paddle brush for shinier hair. You’ll also find esthetician-approved facial brushes and makeup tools to take your beauty game to the next level without hurting your wallet.

I’ve also added a slew of products that give you quality results at home, for less than you would pay for them at a store. Specifically, when it comes to cooking and hosting, I’ve added a lavish espresso maker, a premium garlic press, and a wine opener that does the work for you.

Don’t settle for less, just shop smarter. I’ve already done the hard work for you, finding deals and steals to fit your fancy lifestyle and your budget. Shop without guilt because these prices are almost too good to be true.

1 The Gold Facial Massager That Will Make You Feel Fancy DANGSHAN Golden Pulse Facial Massager Amazon $12 See On Amazon You’ll feel oh-so-fancy massaging your face with this 24-carat gold face massager that only costs $12. It’s T-shaped and pulses at about 6,000 beats per minute to rejuvenate skin and promote blood circulation and a brighter complexion. It runs on one AA battery (that isn’t included) and the massager is waterproof and compact so you can use it in the shower or on the go. One reviewer cited that it helps her wake up in the morning. “Since it massages, it gets my skin feeling awake and refreshed for the day.”

2 A Shaver That Restores Fabrics And Only Costs $13 Conair Battery Operated Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon This fabric shaver will remove that stubborn fuzz on your sweaters, hats, and even your couch — leaving them looking brand new. It’s simple to use: just plug it in and let it fully charge, which usually takes about two hours. It will run for an hour on a full charge, picking up lint and any pilling on a variety of fabrics. It’s small, compact, and portable, with a honeycomb mesh design to protect your fingers. Choose from three depth settings to determine how much you want to shave off.

3 The Lighted Makeup Mirror Fit For A Hollywood Star Flymiro LED Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get the best lighting wherever you’re getting ready with this lighted vanity mirror. It has 21 LED lights and multiple magnification mirrors with 1X, 2X, and 3X magnification, plus you can dim the lights to your desired brightness. It’s powered by either batteries or a USB charging cable — your choice — making it ideal for traveling. It rotates 180 degrees so you can see yourself from every angle.

4 This Winged Eyeliner Stamp To Make You Feel Like A Star iMethod Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon This set of eyeliner stamps helps you achieve that perfect winged and costs less than $15. The pack comes with two pens, one for each eye. Each pen is double-sided with an eyeliner pen on one end and a stamped wing on the other. Use the stamp to create the “winged” portion and then use the pen to line the rest of your eye. The highly pigmented eyeliner is waterproof, smudge-proof, and lasts all day. One reviewer gave it five stars and noted, “I was pleasantly surprised with this product because it was really easy to use, looked clean, took no time at all, and stayed on all day.”

5 An Elegant Organizer To Display Your Makeup AmeiTech Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep your favorite beauty products on display with this 360-degree rotating organizer. It’s made of acrylic and can be adjusted to different heights to accommodate larger products. The organizer can hold at least 60 makeup brushes, 30 skincare products, and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, and eyeliner. It fully disassembles and can be easily cleaned. This organizer has earned more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

6 A Silicone Shampoo Brush That Feels Like A Salon Wash HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a soothing scalp massage like the one you get at that expensive salon with this shampoo brush. The silicone bristles are soft and loosen product buildup while deep-cleaning your scalp. Plus you’ll love how it feels. For less than $10, you can give yourself a massage while easing any scalp itchiness and promoting blood circulation — which can encourage hair growth. You can use it on wet or dry hair, as well as short, long, thick, or thin hair.

7 These Trendy Floating Shelves At A Great Price BAYKA Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These natural wood shelves look expensive but, with three shelves in each pack, are such great value. Add them to your living space for additional storage or a decorative flair that costs less than you’d think. They’re made of Paulownia wood and modern metal for a rustic, industrial look. The unique triangular brackets make it so you can mount the shelves with the brackets below or above, depending on your style. These sturdy shelves come in three different sizes ranging from about 11 to almost 17 inches long. Decorate them with plants and books to spruce up a blank wall in your home. They’re also available made from pine, and you can select from six different stain colors including weather black, gray-white, and toffee.

8 A Pore Vacuum That Rivals An Expensive Facial POPPYO Pore Vacuum Amazon $24 See On Amazon Skip the expensive facial, and pick up this pore vacuum. It suctions out blackheads, whiteheads, oil, grease, and dead skin to leave your pores feeling refreshed. This gadget is extremely popular, having earned more than 14,000 reviews and a four-star rating. It comes with four replacement heads and has five levels of suction power to fit your needs. It is rechargeable and available in six colors.

9 A Cabinet Turntable To Keep Your Favorite Snacks YouCopia Cabinet Turntable Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep your favorite snacks at your desk, because you deserve it, with this transparent lazy Susan. It’s designed to fit in your cabinets but is small enough to sit on top of your desk at work or in the kid’s playroom. It measures 11 inches in diameter and has three removable bins, which makes cleaning a breeze. You can easily see what’s inside the turntable so you’re not fumbling around looking for a snack. It has a non-slip bottom that keeps the organizer in place, even as it spins 360-degrees. This turntable has earned 4.8 stars and has more than 5,400 reviews.

10 An Affordable Way To Remove Hair At Home Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you choose to remove facial hair, this compact hair remover costs less than one trip to get waxed. Its compact design looks like a tube of lipstick so you can discreetly carry it on the go. Reviewers have noted that it quickly removes unwanted peach fuzz without pain. This pack includes a cleaning brush and one AAA battery to operate the hair remover. It has more than 34,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating and comes in five colors.

11 A Cold Brew Maker So You Can Skip Starbucks Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $28 See On Amazon Why drive to a café when your favorite brew is right in your fridge? This cold brew coffee maker prepares two quarts of strong, yet smooth coffee for you to enjoy at home. Add coarsely ground coffee to the coffee maker's infuser then fill the pitcher with cold water before lowering the infuser. Shake it and allow 24 hours for it to create highly concentrated cold coffee that can be poured over ice and flavored with milk or a sweetener. The two-quart pitcher has an airtight lid that’s leakproof and a non-slip grip handle that makes it easy to carry. It features a fine mesh coffee filter to keep grounds out of your brew, plus the pitcher is made of BPA-free triton — which won’t stain and can withstand ice cold and boiling hot temperatures. This maker is backed by more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

12 This Brush Cleaner That Restores Your Makeup Tools DOTSOG Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $17 See On Amazon The trick to keeping your makeup brushes looking brand new is not about spending a ton of money, but rather about how well you take care of them. This makeup brush cleaner removes makeup, germs, and oils from the brush and dries brushes while maintaining their shape and softness. The cleaner attaches to the bottom of the brush to spin it at a high rotation. Dip it into the included bowl to submerge the brush in the cleaning solution. Then flip the switch and let it spin and clean. Lift it out of the solution while it’s spinning to allow it to dry. It comes with eight rubber holders that fit any style of brushes. It runs on two AAA batteries, which are not included.

13 These Sponge Blender Holders That Makeup Pros Use LanMa Beauty Sponge Blender Holder (2 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Step up your morning makeup routine with these sponge blender holders that look fancy but have a thrifty price tag. The rose gold stands are designed to hold sponges upright so they can dry between uses, preventing bacteria and germs. The stainless steel holders keep the sponges well ventilated, plus the mildew-proof material looks stylish on your vanity. The coils are flexible and can hold a variety of makeup sponges in different sizes and shapes.

14 A Facial Ice Roller That Rivals Expensive Treatments Esarora Ice Roller for Face Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give yourself a soothing facial at home while keeping your purse string tight thanks to this facial ice roller. Incorporate it into your skin routine to soothe puffiness or redness. Roll it over your face or neck to cool down and wake up your skin. Just keep it in the freezer in between uses so it’s ready whenever you need it. It can also help to relieve pain from headaches, injuries, or sunburn. It’s available in seven colors, each with a detachable head that makes cleaning simple.

15 The Detangling Brush For All Hair Types KareCo Tangle Buster Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon People will think you’ve just gotten a blowout when they see your hair after using this detangler brush. The unique design gently massages your scalp while gliding through knots without breaking your hair. The wide-platform paddle and flexible bristles are ideal for all hair types and even untangle even the curliest hair without snagging, damaging, or hurting your head. This affordable brush allows you to smooth and detangle large sections of wet or dry hair in an instant. A five-star reviewer noted, “Best Brush Ever! I've purchased so many detangling brushes. I've finally found the one for me […] It detangles without pulling my hair out. It's easy on my strands.”

16 A Facial Steamer That Pays For Itself After One Use Beauty Nymph Face Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you love hitting the spa, but hate the price tag, this facial steamer is the affordable solution you’ve been looking for. You can get a spa-worthy facial that opens your pores and deep cleans your skin all within the comfort of your home and for half the cost of most professional facials. It’s designed so you can set your face against the steamer mask, and also has an inhalation attachment to clear a stuffy nose. It has two steam settings and comes with a free blackhead extractor kit. The manufacturer noted that it can be used on all skin types.

17 This Soothing Facial Cleansing Brush LANDWIND Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get smoother, clearer skin at home with this vibrating facial cleanser that is more affordable than similar models. It has large bristles that pulse at five different frequencies to remove dirt, oil, makeup, and dead skin. The deep cleaning paired with the vibrating massage not only cleans effectively, but feels so relaxing and soothing. The waterproof cleansing tool is rechargeable and comes with a USB cable. After just an hour and a half of charging, you’re set for up to 300 hours of use. The brush fits nicely in your hand and has two bristle designs: one that’s perfect for your T-zone and another for your cheeks. It’s compact and lightweight so you can travel with it, and it’s available in two colors.

18 An Inexpensive Body Brush That Exfoliates Your Skin C.S.M. Wet or Dry Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Save your money, skip the expensive peels and masks that say they’ll help with dead or dry skin, and opt for this $10 option that gets the job done. This body brush designed with small massage modes is made of natural bristles and has a real wood handle that fits perfectly in your hand. Gently massage your skin with the brush while you’re wet or dry to stimulate circulation. It’s lightweight and fits in your toiletry bag when you’re traveling. Using it on a regular basis can remove dead skin, plus it feels like an expensive spa treatment right in your shower. This brush has more than 15,000 reviews, including one from a five-star reviewer that cited this as the best dry brush ever: “I think the bristles are perfect. Not too hard or too soft.”

19 A Single Espresso Maker For Lattes At Home Gevi Hand Press Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you added up how much you spend at coffee shops, you might be shocked. Avoid the temptation and get one of these reasonably priced hand press espresso makers for brewing at home. This coffee machine brews strong, smooth Italian coffee to start your day. You can use the brand’s coffee capsule or regular ground coffee to make delicious espresso at home. It brews into a double-wall vacuum cup that’s insulated and made of heat-resistant glass. Just press the coffee maker 25 times to get coffee in less than 70 seconds. You can take this coffee maker on the go with you to brew espresso whenever you’re craving it. Now that’s luxury at a reasonable price.

20 The Budget-Friendly Way To Store Knives Like A Chef Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to store your knives like a true chef. This magnetic knife bar keeps your knives safe and clean while freeing up counter space. It easily replaces bulky, out-of-style knife butcher blocks and elevates your storage to feel like you're in a 5-star restaurant. This 16-inch stainless steel bar will securely hold knives and other kitchen tools of various sizes, thanks to its ultra-strong magnet. It has more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

21 A Diffuser That Fills Your Home With Soothing Scents InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Diffuse your favorite essential oils and make your home smell delicious with this essential oil diffuser. It has more than 74,000 reviews and comes in five colors. Choose from two mist settings: continuous, which runs for up to four hours, or intermittent, which runs for up to 8 hours. It’s small yet powerful and looks good in any space.

22 This Bargain Storage Solution For Cleaning Supplies Feir Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Organize your cleaning tools with this bargain mop and broom holder. The lightweight organizer is made of strong rust-proof metal and has four spring-loaded slots for holding brooms, rakes, and mops, as well as four hooks for brushes, towels, or other tools. It mounts to any wall and is the perfect affordable storage solution for elevating the look of a utility room, garage, or laundry space.

23 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Feels Fancy LOUTAN Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fancy bathrooms are always automated: the toilets, sinks, and even soap dispensers. Add a bit of that luxury to your bathroom or kitchen sink with this automatic soap dispenser. Just place your hand under the sensor to receive the perfect amount of soap. You can even use it to dispense body lotion or disinfectant. The bottle holds 9.5 ounces of soap and has a built-in infrared motion sensor that provides a touch-free experience. The stainless steel device looks sleek and modern and has a base bracket with rubber seals to prevent corrosion or slipping.

24 The Electric Bottle Opener For A Fancy Dinner Party Secura Electric Bottle Opener Amazon $21 See On Amazon Wow your guests at your next dinner party by opening a bottle of vino with this modern, stainless steel bottle opener. It’s electric so it does the work for you, and even has a foil cutter tool included. The rechargeable device will open up to 30 bottles on a single charge and makes a great gift for friends, family, or coworkers.

25 These Electric Grinders For Salt And Pepper AmuseWit Grvity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Amazon $23 See On Amazon These electric salt and pepper grinders dispense seasoning onto your meals the second you tilt one — and get this, you only need one hand to do it. Now that’s fancy. They are battery-operated and have five coarseness settings with a bright white LED light that shines on the spout to show how much seasoning you are adding to foods. The containers have a transparent window to see your spices and come in three colors: matte black, copper, and stainless steel.

26 A $10 Motion-Activated Toothpaste Dispenser MOPMS Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why dispense your own toothpaste when you can pay $10 to have a machine do it for you? This toothpaste dispenser can be conveniently mounted to the wall by your bathroom sink. Just attach it using a double-sided adhesive that won’t mess with your walls and it automatically dispenses toothpaste using vacuum pump technology, distributing the proper amount of toothpaste onto your toothbrush. It’s a sanitary solution, plus the affordable price is hard to argue with.

27 A Pack Of Motion Activated Lights For Your Home Mr. Beams Motion Sensing Night Lights (2 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you love the idea of having motion-activated lights in your home, but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars installing new lights, these battery-powered night lights are a perfect solution. They run on four AA batteries per light (which are not included) and turn on when motion is detected in a dark room. The sensors will notice movement up to 10 feet away and turn on, giving off 15 bright lumens of light for 20 seconds. Stick these wireless lights anywhere and install them using the included mounting hardware or double-sided adhesives. They're narrow to fit in small spaces like hallways, closets, and cabinets.

28 This Bidet Attachment To Revolutionize Your Toilet Blue Stone Store Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll feel like you live in a grand European hotel when you turn your ordinary toilet into a bidet with this simple-to-install bidet toilet attachment. The attachment takes 10 minutes to install and features two nozzles for rear cleaning or front cleaning, as well as adjustable pressure settings. The nozzle itself is self-cleaning and retracts behind the guard gate after every use, keeping it more sanitary. And the cherry on top: you’ll save money and the environment by having to buy less toilet paper thanks to this toilet improvement.

29 A Rotary Grater For Plating Fancy Meals At Home VEKAYA Rotary Cheese Grater Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make cooking and eating at home a luxurious experience by slicing and grating food to a specific shape or coarseness with this five-in-one food grater. It has five interchangeable blades for coarse, fine, and julienne shredding, as well as Madoline and waffle slicing. Its large suction cup secures the device to your countertops. Place vegetables or cheese into the jar before beginning to turn the rotary. Quickly and easily, you’ll have fancier sliced veggies to jazz up your home meals. The device is easy to disassemble and can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher.

30 The Meat Thermometer To Cook Your Meal To Perfection iKanzi Meat Thermometer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cook your meals to your exact specification with help from this meat thermometer. With its long, slim probe that lets you safely check the temperatures of meat, frying oil, or even coffee, it’s a must-have kitchen tool. It reads the temperature in two to three seconds and displays it on the easy-to-read LED screen. It automatically turns off after 10 minutes to save battery power.

31 This Stainless Steel Drying Rack That Frees Up Counters Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get rid of that dish drying rack that takes up space on counters and upgrade to this stainless steel rack that’s modern and high-end looking. It fits across your sink, making clean-up after dinner simple while adding a modern touch to your kitchen. When your dishes dry, you can roll up the mat, store it, and still have tons of space left over on your counters. The non-slip rack is durable, resistant to rust, and heat-resistant, plus it fits most standard sinks.

32 These Spice Grippers To Display Spices Like A Chef Bellemain Spice Gripper Holders (Set of 3) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Neatly display all of your spices like a professional chef without the sky-high price tag. Conveniently store them on the inside of cabinet doors with these spice grippers. The adhesive strips attach to any surface and hold four spices, with three packs included so you can store a total of 12 spice bottles. The clips are fully adjustable and work with almost any spice jar. This set has earned more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating.

33 A Refillable Oil Sprayer For Fancy Salad Dressings PUZMUG Olive Oil Sprayer (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Take a cue from fancy restaurants and lightly mist your food with oils with this refillable oil sprayer. Each set comes with two sprayers that you can fill with olive oil, vinegar, and any other ingredient you rely on for cooking and prepping food. It mists like a traditional aerosol sprayer, allowing you to more precisely add the amount of oil you need to your pan or foods. But this sprayer can also be washed and reused, making it more environmentally friendly. The refillable sprayer is designed with sturdy stainless steel and quality food-grade glass, so expect it to last a long time.

34 These Affordable Cyro Sticks That Estheticians Use Floraison Stainless Steel Cooling Rollers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These stainless steel cryo sticks are used by estheticians during high-end facials and spa treatments, but now you can get them for less than $25. Keep the medical-grade sticks in the fridge or freezer so they’re cold when you use them. They can help reduce puffiness and stimulate circulation and they’re packed with cooling gel that stays cold for a long time. Give yourself a refreshing daily facial with this affordable and relaxing tool.

35 An Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Made Of Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil Absorbing Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to keep your makeup looking flawless all day long, this low-price oil-absorbing face roller is for you. The roller is made of volcanic stone, which soaks up oil without messing with your makeup. Roll it on your face to eliminate shine. It works similarly to blotting paper, however, it’s less wasteful since it can be reused. Just wash the stone with a gentle cleanser and air dry before putting the lid back on. Keep it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups or while traveling. Many reviewers credited TikTok for introducing them to this revolutionary, yet reasonably-priced product. “This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!”

36 These LED Light Strips To Turn Any Room Into A Party smareal LED Strip Lights with Remote Amazon $21 See On Amazon Set the mood for your next party with these remote-controlled LED lights, which add ambience to any space. The pack comes with 65 feet of lights and fixing buckles to install them anywhere. The 44-button remote control can adjust the lights to 20 different colors, six dynamic modes, and eight levels of brightness. Just plug the lights in and start your party.

37 This Contact Paper That Looks Like Expensive Marble practicalWs Marble Paper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Transform your kitchen without busting the budget with this affordable faux marble wallpaper that looks like high-end, solid stone. It works to upgrade any surface in your home, in any room. The PVC material is self-adhesive and is smooth and easy to clean. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and, of course, walls. It’s easy to trim the wallpaper to any size, and because it's thicker than most contact paper, it goes on even easier. The gray marble paper comes in four sizes.

38 An Adhesive Backsplash That Look Expensive But Isn’t Ecoart Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $24 See On Amazon Give your kitchen a custom, yet affordable upgrade with these peel-and-stick subway tiles, which save you the enormous expense of a typical renovation. This paper has a three-dimensional look that mimics real tile laid in a subway-style pattern and an adhesive back, so you can peel and stick them on any flat surface. They’re resistant to heat and moisture (perfect for kitchens and bathrooms) and clean easily with just a few wipes of a sponge or paper towel.

39 A Premium Garlic Press With An Inexpensive Price Tag Beneno Premium Garlic Press Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add fresh garlic to your meals with this inexpensive, yet premium garlic presser. It’s made of 100% zinc alloy, which is corrosion-resistant and lasts a long time. It has a large chamber that can hold multiple cloves of garlic at a time and a comfortable, non-slip handle that’s easy to squeeze. Toss it in the dishwasher to keep it clean in between uses.

40 The Silicone Spoon Rest For Channeling Your Top Chef iNeibo Silicone Spoon Rest Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can channel your inner Top Chef and stock your kitchen with key tools for less money. This silicone spoon rest makes cooking and grilling more sanitary, while keeping your counters clean. The food-grade spoon rest is free of BPA’s and resistant to heat. Use it to hold your stirring spoons, grilling tongs, or table cutlery off of your countertops or work area. The large, almond-shaped spoon rests are flexible and hold any juices or residue from the spoon.

41 An Electric Can Opener That Feels Fancy To Use EPSY Electric Can Opener Amazon $23 See On Amazon Don’t waste your time with a manual can opener when you can grant yourself the luxury of an electric one. This electric can opener does the hard job for you — just set it on the can and press the button to start. It effortlessly pries open stubborn can lids and automatically stops when it is done. The battery-powered device is designed with a built-in magnet that ensures it stays adhered to the lid.

42 A Pack Of Tongue Scrapers For Better Oral Hygiene THINKPRICE Tongue Scraper (4 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Take your oral heath care to the next level without spending a fortune with this four-pack of tongue scrapers. Each scraper has a C-type arc that deep cleans your tongue while protecting your taste buds. They’re gentle and have non-slip handles that are easy to hold and control. Cleaning your tongue can reduce bad breath and improve your sense of taste, according to the manufacturer. This pack comes with a transparent carrying case so you can keep these scrapers in your purse or toiletry bag.

43 An Ornate Throw Rug To Add Life To A Room Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Area Rug Amazon $25 See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to spruce up your space is to change its decor with a unique rug, but most cost an arm and a leg. This Turkish throw rug is an exception, with a reasonable price tag and a vintage-style design that will work in many rooms. The low-pile rug comes in eight shapes that range from rectangle and runners to octagonal, as well as a number of sizes and nine colors. If it gets dirty, give it a quick spot cleaning to keep it looking its best.

44 A Foot Spa That Rivals Your Nail Salon For Less Money Conair Foot Pedicure Spa Amazon $26 See On Amazon Give your feet a little TLC with this reasonably priced foot bath. The bath features built-in massage nodes and soothing vibrations to treat yourself to an at-home spa treatment. It has a deep basin so you can fully submerge your feet comfortably in the water, while you relax and recharge. This spa is designed so you can conveniently push the controls with your toes and it comes with a removable pumice stone.

45 These Shower Steamers With Essential Oils KANDOONA ZenTyme Moments Shower Steamers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These luxury shower steamers offer an affordable self-care practice to refresh and rejuvenate your body and mind. You get all the benefits of nourishing essential oils in your shower with this pack of six, which includes essential oils like lemongrass, jasmine, lavender, and eucalyptus. These vegan tablets are free of harsh chemicals and can help to open up your sinuses or relieve congestion. Just place the steamers in the shower and allow the hot water to draw out its oils, engulfing the whole shower.

46 An Eyebrow Pencil That Cost Less Than A Latte Maybelline New York Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil Amazon $3 See On Amazon Create perfectly shaped eyebrows with this crowd-favorite eyebrow pencil that only costs $3 and has earned more than 56,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. One one end is a teardrop tip pencil for you to shape and fill in your brows, while the other end has an eyebrow spoolie brush for blending and creating natural-looking brows. It’s available in four colors: blonde, light brown, medium brown, and deep brown. The price is hard to turn down, especially with reviewers who noted, “As someone who has tried many brow products, I can say that this is one of the best.”