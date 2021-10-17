47 Cheap Home Products That Work Better Than Expensive Ones

“Cheap” doesn’t mean what it used to. Rather than implying “flimsy,” it simply means that whatever you’re looking at has a very, very good price. That’s great if you’re trying to stick to a budget — but even if you aren’t, there are still tons of cheap home products that actually work better than expensive ones.

But if you’re still a little skeptical, that’s not a problem. I’ve gathered some of the best of the best for you to check out below. For example, there’s a stylish pour-over coffee maker that not only looks good, but can also be used to make cold brew. Or, if your charging cables are starting to fray, you can also fortify them using the silicone wire protectors I’ve made sure to include. Both are available for less than $25. There’s also an LED lighting kit that turns any mirror into a Hollywood-style vanity, and it’s a total must-have. So instead of buying an expensive mirror with built-in bulbs, you can get the same effect for half the price.

Regardless of whether or not you’re working with a budget, sometimes the cheap home products you can find simply work better than the more costly options. Keep scrolling for proof.

1 This Toothpaste Dispenser That’s Easy To Install iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Unsure about drilling into your walls? Not a problem with this toothpaste dispenser. Each order comes with sticky double-sided adhesive that makes mounting it a total breeze — and unlike some dispensers, this one is made from rustproof ABS plastic.

2 A Kitchen Knife Set Made From High-Carbon Stainless Steel Amazon Basics Knife Set (14 Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon A good set of kitchen knives can be difficult to find at an affordable price. Luckily, this one features high-carbon blades made from stainless steel that’s resistant to rust. Each order also comes with a block made from real pine wood, a pair of scissors, as well as a sharpening rod.

3 The Dish That Helps Preserve Your Soap Bars SUBEKYU Draining Soap Dish Amazon $10 See On Amazon Letting your bars of soap sit in a puddle of water can cause them to deteriorate faster — so grab this dish. The sloped channel on the front siphons away water to help keep preserve your soap, while the tough suction cup on the bottom keeps it from falling into your sink.

4 A Makeup Mirror With A Built-In LED Light Cutygirl Magnifying Mirror with Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Doing your makeup in poor lighting can lead to less-than desirable results — so grab this mirror. Not only does it feature a built-in LED light to help you get that contour looking just right, but the flexible gooseneck also lets you angle it in any direction you like.

5 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker Made From Borosilicate Glass Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of buying expensive cold brew from the store? Start making your own at home using this pour-over coffee maker. It’s made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass that can handle drastic temperature changes without cracking — and the stainless steel filter is even reusable.

6 A Glass Kettle That Boils Water Very Quickly Elite Gourmet Electric Kettle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t rush out the door without your morning cup of coffee — use this electric kettle to get water boiling in just a few minutes. The cordless design allows for easy pouring, while the measurement markings along the side help you keep track of how much you’ve used.

7 These Bottles That Are Perfect For Oils, Condiments & More OXO Good Grips Squeeze Bottle Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you fill these bottles up with oils or condiments is up to you, but either way the pour spouts are large enough to squeeze either one out with ease. They also work great with dressings. Plus, the lids are even interchangeable between bottle sizes — just in case you lose one.

8 A Charging Station That Looks Neat & Organized Poweroni Charging Station Amazon $28 See On Amazon Don’t let your gadgets sit in a mess of wires the next time you need to plug them in — just pop them into this charging station instead. Each order comes with shortened charging cables to help keep everything looking tidy, and you get five with each order: two lightning, two micro-USB, as well as one type-C.

9 This Gadget That Helps Boost Spotty Wi-Fi Signals TP-Link WiFi Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon If the wi-fi coverage in your home is spotty, try plugging in this wi-fi extender. It’s able to boost your signal by up to 1,200 square feet, as well as support connections with up to 20 devices. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that “setup could not have been easier! It took all of five minutes and we were up and running with our extended network.”

10 A Kitchen Knife Sharpener That Takes Up Little Space KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $12 See On Amazon Most knife sharpeners are bulky, taking up a ton of space in your drawers — but not this one. The compact size makes it perfect for cramped kitchens, while the edge grip feature prevents your blades from dragging across your tabletop. Plus, it even has a non-slip base to keep it from shifting around.

11 The Night Light That Helps Guide Your Way To The Toilet Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of blinding yourself with that bright overhead bathroom light, allow this light to guide your way to the toilet at night. The brightness is adjustable up to five levels, and there are 16 different LED colors to pick from. Or, you can choose to enjoy them all using the rotating carousel mode.

12 These Backlights That Add Flair To Your Home Theater System Nexillumi TV Backlights Amazon $23 See On Amazon You don’t have to buy a new television to upgrade your home theater — just grab these backlights. Not only do they feature more than 15 million colors to choose from, but you can also control them from the comfort of your couch using the free downloadable smartphone app.

13 The Bumpers That Help Save Walls From Doorknob Damage GroTheory Door Stoppers (4 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add these stoppers where your doorknobs meet your walls — they’ll help prevent dents, dings, scuffs, and more. They’re made from high-quality silica gel that absorbs shock, and come in two colors: white or transparent. “They stick great too,” wrote one reviewer. “I caught my three-year-old trying to pull the one off behind the door in his room and he couldn’t.”

14 A Shower Seal That Helps Keep Your Bathroom Floor Dry Aulett Home Shower Door Seal Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your glass shower door doesn’t stop drips from making their way to your bathroom floor, try installing this seal. It’s designed to work with most glass doors, and you can even trim it to fit using a utility knife if necessary. Plus, installation is as easy as pushing it up onto your door.

15 This Milk Frother That Can Also Whip Up Egg Whites SIMPLETASTE Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re baking or brewing your morning cup of Joe, this milk frother is a total game changer. Not only can you use it to add a layer of decadence to your coffees and cappuccinos, but it also works great for whipping egg whites into stiff peaks when baking.

16 A Soap Dispenser That’s Completely Touchless Logkern Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $24 See On Amazon You wash your hands regularly, but what about that pump on your soap dispenser? Switch over to this touchless version to save yourself some hassle. The base is waterproof so that the battery compartment inside stays safe, and you can even adjust how much soap is dispensed each time.

17 The Butter Dish With Measurement Markings Along The Base OXO Good Grips Butter Dish Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not sure how much butter you’re slicing off? Just give the measurement markings along the bottom of this butter dish a quick look. Also unique to this dish are the stoppers on either side — they help keep your butter from sliding around while you’re slicing.

18 These Lights That Give Your Vanity An Instant Upgrade LPHUMEX Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s no need to buy an expensive Hollywood vanity — just make your own using this lighting kit. The lights stick to your mirror using adhesive, which means there’s no drilling required. Plus, the smart-touch dimmer makes it easy to adjust the brightness.

19 The Cabinet Lights That Won’t Break The Bank Wobane Under Cabinet Lighting Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Having lights installed underneath your cabinets can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this easy-to-use set is available for less than $20. Installation only takes a few short minutes using the included double-sided tape, while the LED bulbs themselves are energy-efficient and produce very little heat.

20 A Bath Mat Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo ZPirates Bamboo Wood Bath Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this gorgeous bath mat bring the spa to your bathroom, but it’s also made from eco-friendly bamboo that just looks plain good. The flexible design means you can roll it up for storage when you’re not using it — and it even has rubber pads on the bottom to help keep it from shifting around.

21 The Bathroom Organizers Made From Faux White Marble zccz Bathroom Accessory Set (4 Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest details make the biggest impact — like these bathroom organizers. Not only are they great for tidying up your sink, but they’re also made from thick resin with a faux white marble exterior for an enviously luxurious appearance.

22 These Silicone Coils That Help Keep Wires From Fraying Jetec Charger Cable Savers (24 Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Some charging cables will start to fray where the wire meets the micro-USB or lightning plug — so grab these silicone coils. They help reinforce the cable so that they don’t deteriorate, and installation is as easy as sliding them on. Choose from three colors: black, white, or mixed.

23 A Pack Of Night Lights With Built-In Motion Sensors AUVON Motion Sensor Night Lights (4 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of stumbling down dark hallways? Allow these night lights to help show you the way. Each one features a built-in motion sensor so that keeps them from turning on when no one is around. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that they “add just the right amount of extra light.”

24 The Rice Cooker That Does The Work For You BLACK + DECKER Rice Cooker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cooking rice can take a bit of practice — unless you’re using this rice cooker. The cooking pot on the inside is nonstick, making it easy to scoop all your rice out once it’s nice and fluffy. Plus, each order also comes with a steaming basket so that you can also make veggies, fish, and more.

25 An Easy-To-Install Bidet With Adjustable Water Pressure BioBidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $34 See On Amazon Unlike some bidets, this one features an ultra-slim design that lets your seat sit nearly flat against your toilet. Not only is it comfortable, but the control panel is also tilted so that it’s easy to use while you’re seated. The water pressure is even adjustable.

26 These Stylish Cabinet Pulls That Come In 3 Finishes Ravinte Kitchen Cabinet Handles (30 Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Still using the cabinet pulls that came with your home? Now’s your chance to upgrade to these stylish matte black ones. Each order comes with 30 so that you can tackle your entire kitchen using one set. And if matte black doesn’t suit your decorations, they’re also available in brushed brass as well as satin nickel.

27 A Small Table Lamp With A Touch-Control Base Boncoo Touch Control Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon If this little table lamp is a too bright for your liking, simply give the base a few quick taps to adjust its brightness up to four levels. It’s small enough to fit on tight nightstands, and each order even comes with an LED bulb included.

28 The Blackout Curtains That Come In Dozens Of Colors NICETOWN Blackout Curtains Amazon $21 See On Amazon Hunter green, coral, plum — these blackout curtains come in dozens of colors to suit any style. They’re made from super-thick fabric that block up to 99% of outside light, all while being fade-resistant as well as thermally insulating. Plus, the grommet top makes it easy to drag them back and forth.

29 An Insulated Mug That Helps Keep Espresso Warm JoyJolt Insulated Espresso Mugs (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With insulated walls that help keep your drinks warm, these mugs are absolute must-haves — especially if you’re looking for stylish alternatives to the clunky ceramic ones you’ve likely got kicking around. They’re the perfect size for espresso, and the borosilicate glass is even completely lead-free.

30 This Waffle Maker With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Oster Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its non-stick cooking plates and adjustable temperature, it’s no wonder that thousands of reviewers are in love with this waffle maker. The stainless steel exterior makes it look way more expensive than it is — and one reviewer even raved that it makes “golden brown CRISPY waffles that fall right out of the unit.”

31 A Wireless Doorbell That Works From Far Away SECRUI Wireless Doorbell Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a wireless range of up to 1,000 feet away, you can easily install this doorbell nearly anywhere in your home. The weather-resistant exterior keeps it working through rain or snow — and it even comes pre-loaded with 58 different chimes, or one for every week of the year.

32 These LED Bulbs That Can Change Colors ILC Color Changing Light Bulbs (4 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t want to shell out for smart bulbs? These LEDs still let you choose from 12 different colors, and can even be controlled using the included remote. The brightness is adjustable up to three levels — and you can even set them on timers so that they turn off automatically.

33 The Floating Shelves That Fit Perfectly Over Your Toilet ZGO Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re running low on bathroom storage space, try putting these floating shelves on the wall above your toilet. They’re made from high-quality pine wood that can support up to 20 pounds, while the metal railing around the perimeter helps keep your stuff from accidentally sliding off.

34 A Roll Of Contact Paper That Looks Like White Marble Arthome Marble Shelf Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from thick PVC, this contact paper is an easy (and affordable) way to update tired countertops. It’s so water-resistant that I’ve left puddles on it overnight without any issue come morning — and it genuinely looks like white marble, even if you’re up close.

35 This Dish Rack That Rolls Out Over Your Sink SunCleanse Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Still using a bulky dish rack that takes up way too much counter space? Try making the switch to this over-the-sink version. The rungs are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, while the silicone tips provide traction to keep it from sliding around on your counters. Plus, you can even use it as a trivet in a pinch.

36 A Shoe Rack That Can Support Up To 20 Pairs Simple Houseware Shoe Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from tough metal with polyester shelves that can support up to 20 pairs of shoes, this shoe rack is perfect for crowded closets or entryways. It’s available in both brown and grey, and each shelf can even be adjusted to fit taller pairs.

37 The Outlet Extender That Can Handle Bulky Plugs ECHOGEAR Pivoting Outlet Extender Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ever notice how bulky plugs can block neighboring outlets? Not a problem with this outlet extender. Not only does it feature six outlets, but each one also rotates so that bulky plugs aren’t a problem. Plus, there’s even a small ledge on top where you can rest your phone as it charges.

38 A Set Of Sheets Made From Soft Satin Vonty Satin Sheets Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your bedroom has been feeling a little stale recently, it might be time to update your bedding — and these sheets are a luxurious pick. Not only do they feel soft against your skin, but they also come in more than 15 rich shades. • Available sizes: Twin — California King

39 This Fire TV Stick That Lets You Stream Netflix, Hulu & More Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not ready to shell out for a smart television? You can still stream Netflix, Hulu, and more by plugging this fire TV stick into any HDMI port. Built-in Alexa lets you search for movies and shows using voice prompts — and many reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to use.”

40 A Brush That Latches Onto Stubborn Pet Hair Lilly Brush Pet Hair Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon When your vacuum isn’t doing enough to suck up all that loose pet hair, try using this brush. It’s suitable for use on clothes, carpet and upholstery, as well as inside of cars. And since it’s reusable, there’s no need to purchase anything extra.

41 The Knee Pillow Made For Side Sleepers Abco Tech Memory Foam Knee Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ever notice how your knees can knock together uncomfortably when you’re sleeping on your side? Not a problem when you have this knee pillow. It’s filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for comfort, and the hypoallergenic cover is also extra-breathable.

42 A Macrame Plant Hanger Made With Cotton Cords Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is this macrame plant hanger handmade using 100% cotton cord, but it also adds a little style to any room — just supply your own pot. “I was surprised at how attractive, strong, and large this plant hanger is considering its extremely reasonable price,” raved one reviewer. Choose from four shades: ivory, gray, brown, or black.

43 This Mortar & Pestle Made From Sleek Marble Greenco Marble Mortar and Pestle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike some mortar and pestle sets, this one is made from unpolished, natural marble so that herbs, spices, pills, and more grind easily inside the bowl. Cleaning it is a breeze using a simple damp cloth, and many reviewers wrote about how it’s the “perfect size.”

44 A Cheese Board That Comes With Serving Knives ROYAMY Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this cheese board is a classy addition to any kitchen. Each order coms with three serving knives made from stainless steel, as well as two ceramic bowls for salsa, olives, and more. Plus, the grooves along the side are the perfect place to serve nuts and other small snacks.

45 These Taco Holders That Are Oven-Safe ARTTHOME. Taco Holders (4 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Do you prefer your tortillas to be toasty instead of cold? Place them into these taco stands, then pop them into the oven to warm them up. The stands are made from tough stainless steel, making them oven-safe — and you can even use them as stylish serving platters during dinner.

46 A Fabric Shaver That’s Suitable For Nearly Any Fabric Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sweaters looking a little too worn? Try breathing new life into them using this fabric shaver. The adjustable head allows you to use it on nearly any type of fabric, while the cordless design makes it easy to use no matter where you are — just supply two of your own AA batteries.