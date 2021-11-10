48 Cheap Things For Your Home That Are Suddenly Skyrocketing In Popularity

My home is my sanctuary — and as such, I want it to look as nice as it possibly can. The only problem is that my budget doesn’t have room for new clothes, let alone quartz countertops. And while I’d gladly trade my entire wardrobe for a kitchen makeover, it turns out I don’t have to. Not only are there tons of cheap home products available on Amazon, but all of the ones I’ve gathered for you below are also skyrocketing in popularity.

Speaking of quartz countertops — if your kitchen could use a refresh, I highly recommend this roll of white marble contact paper that I’ve made sure to include. Think of it as a giant vinyl sticker. It applies to your countertops just like a heavy-duty sticker, however, the vinyl is so tough that it can withstand getting wet. But if you’re still worried about using it near your sink? Don’t be. I’ve accidentally left spills on mine overnight, only to wipe them clean without any issue come morning.

And if that contact paper isn’t enough? There are also stylish outlet plates, gorgeous Himalayan salt lamps, and tons of other cheap things for your home — all waiting for you to check out. Keep scrolling for more.

1 This Echo Dot That Comes With A Smart Bulb Included Echo Dot & Bluetooth Color Bulb Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to upgrade your home? Search no further than this echo dot and smart bulb bundle. You can pair the echo with the bulb so that you can turn it on or off, change its color, adjust the brightness, and more — all using voice commands. Plus, there’s no need for an additional smart hub.

2 A Roll Of Contact Paper That Holds Up Against Water practicalWs Marble Stick-On Wallpaper Amazon $0 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan of this white marble contact paper. Not only does it look like real marble up close, but I’ve also left puddles on it overnight without any issues come morning. So go ahead and use it on that outdated bathroom vanity you’ve been eyeing — the water-resistant vinyl won’t have any problems should you get it wet.

3 These Fridge Mats That Help Keep Your Shelves Clean AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon For some reason the spills on my refrigerator shelves are always way more difficult to clean — that’s why I just added these mats to my cart. Their non-stick surface makes them easy to clean, and you can even place fresh produce directly on top.

4 A Pack Of Grippers That Keep Rugs From Curling Up Home Techpro Rug Grippers (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike sticky adhesives, these grippers rely on ultra-tiny suction cups to keep your rugs from curling up. That means you can also reposition and adjust them as needed — without having to deal with any leftover sticky residues. “These rug grippers work REALLY well on hard floors,” raved one reviewer. “They stick to the back of the rug with a peel off adhesive and whatever miracle is on the other side is NOT an actual adhesive but it sticks really well to the floor.”

5 The Outlet Cover With A Gorgeous Print Art Plates Duplex Outlet Cover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sometimes the littlest things can have the biggest impact — like this outlet cover. The high-gloss finish is resistant to scratches, helping to keep the whimsical floral print looking pristine. Plus, each one is even made right here in the United States.

6 These Shelf Brackets With A Victorian Twist NACH Iron Shelf Bracket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty cast iron, these shelf brackets are a subtle — yet massively stylish — addition to any room. Pre-drilled holes allow for easy installation, and they even come in three colors: white, black, or antique gold. One reviewer even wrote that w“e used ours for our mailbox and have gotten so many compliments.”

7 A Desk Mat That Comes In Dozens Of Fun Prints French Koko Large Mouse Pad Amazon $16 See On Amazon Watercolor, cute cactus, lazy cat — those are only a few of the gorgeous prints that this desk mat is available in. Not only is it great for adding personality to your workspace, but it also doubles as a mousepad. And with its extra-thick base, there’s no need to worry about it shifting out of place while you type.

8 The Reed Diffuser That Comes With Uplifting Orange Essential Oil AROMATIKA Orange Diffuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add this reed diffuser to your bathroom, and the uplifting orange essential oil will give it a refreshing touch that both you and your guests will appreciate. The bottle is the perfect size for a small shelf, or even a cramped vanity — and you can easily refill it with your favorite oils once it runs dry.

9 A Pots & Pans Organizer With Adjustable Shelves MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Since the shelves are adjustable, you can easily configure this pots and pans organizer to fit nearly any piece of cookware in your kitchen. There’s enough space for about eight pieces — and you can even use it to store cookie sheets, as well as cutting boards. The best part? You can even use it horizontally if preferred.

10 This Bidet That’s Easy To Install Arofa Handheld Bidet Amazon $29 See On Amazon Installing a bidet might seem tricky, however many reviewers raved about how this one is incredibly easy to install. The water pressure is also adjustable — and since both the hose and sprayer are made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about either of them rusting over time.

11 A Set Of Strip Lights That You Can Sync With Music DAYBETTER Led Strip Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike some strip lights, these smart ones can be synced with music so that they change colors along with the song — a must-have for your next party. You can also control them using your smartphone, though if you don’t have one? Each order also comes with a remote that lets you switch colors, adjust the brightness, and more.

12 The Covers Designed To Fit On Nearly Any Chair Leg Aneaseit Silicone Chair Leg Covers (16 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of your chairs scratching up the floor? Add these covers to the legs. The soft silicone will stretch to fit nearly any leg, and unlike some covers they don’t require any nails. Choose from five colors: black, brown, grey, dark walnut, or transparent.

13 A Table That Fits Over Your Armrest Bambamboo Sofa Armrest Tray Table Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you don’t have enough space for a coffee or side table, you might want to check out this armrest table. It’s made from natural bamboo — not plastic — and contours to the shape of nearly any armrest to stay in place. Choose from three finishes: natural, black, or brown.

14 This Lamp Made With Salt From The Himalayas Himalayan Glow Crystal Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this lamp made with salt mined from the Himalayan mountains, but the base is also made from natural neem wood rather than plastic. It works great as a soothing night light in kid’s rooms — and each order even comes with one bulb included.

15 A Bath Mat Made With Soft Memory Foam Flamingo P Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon Step off of that hard bathtub floor and onto this plush bath mat. It’s made from soft memory foam, with a nonslip bottom so that it doesn’t shift out from underneath you while you’re wiping your feet dry. Plus, it even comes in 11 different colors, as well as four different sizes.

16 These Reusable Food Bags That Are Worth The Money KITHELP Reusable Storage Bags (27 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon I made the switch to a reusable set of food baggies similar to this one a while ago — and if I’m being honest, the change was actually worth it. Now I never have to remember to buy another box at the store, as these ones are easy to wash. They’re also completely leakproof, as well as suitable for use in the freezer.

17 A Set Of Flameless Tea Lights That Look Like The Real Thing Homemory Flickering LED Tea Light (12 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Always having to buy new tea lights adds up — so upgrade to these flameless ones. The LED bulbs flicker just like real flames, giving you the same romantic ambiance at a fraction of the lifetime cost. Plus, the included batteries provide more than 100 hours’ worth of light.

18 The Outlet Cover With A Built-In Shelf BeraTek Industries Power Perch Single Wall Outlet Shelf Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t let your phone sit on the ground while it’s charging — just place it on top of this outlet shelf. Installation is as easy as swapping it out with your current outlet cover, and there’s even a little channel in the back where you can thread cables through to keep everything looking tidy.

19 A Divider System To Help Keep Your Drawers Organized Polywit Bamboo Drawer Divider Insert Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether your drawers are overflowing with art or office supplies, these dividers can help. The spring-loaded ends have been tipped with nonslip rubber pads to keep them from sliding around. And unlike some organizers, these dividers are made from sleek bamboo — not plastic.

20 This Drain Protector That Helps Keep PIpes Clean OXO Good Grips Silicone Shower & Tub Drain Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this little drain protector will set you back less than $15. It catches dirt and hair without blocking the flow of water down your pipes, which is great for anyone who likes to procrastinate when it comes to cleaning the bathroom. Plus, it’s made from silicone and stainless steel that easily wipe clean when dirty.

21 A Broom Holder That Organizes Messy Utility Closets Berry Ave Broom Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon With space for up to five brooms, this organizer is an easy way to organize messy utility closets. And if your closet is already tidy? It’s also sturdy enough to support sports equipment — like golf clubs and hockey sticks — or even heavier gardening tools. One reviewer even wrote that “it has a very strong grip, which is currently securing my heavy garden shovels.”

22 The Slicer That Makes Quick Work Of Chopping Up Eggs Westmark Multipurpose Stainless Steel Wire Egg Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon With stainless steel wires that easily cut through eggs, this slicer is a must-have in any kitchen — especially if you like making cobb salads. The best part? It also works great with other soft ingredients, including strawberries, mushrooms, cheese, and more.

23 A Throw Blanket Made From Soft Faux Fur Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with buying a good throw blanket — and this one is covered in luxurious faux fur to keep you warm on chilly nights. Or, if your bedroom could use a splash of color, it also works great as a stylish accent blanket. Choose from rich shades of purple, teal, as well as four other colors.

24 The Baking Mats That Can Help You Save Money GRIDMANN Pro Silicone Baking Mat (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on parchment paper or non-stick sprays, grab these baking mats. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that’s safe to put into the oven — and baked goods easily slide off their non-stick top. Plus, cleaning is as easy as giving them a quick wipe with soap and water.

25 A Shower Head That Adds Luxury To Any Bathroom SparkPod High Pressure Rain Showerhead Amazon $30 See On Amazon Still using the shower head that came with your bathroom? Now’s your chance to upgrade to this rainfall one. Zero tools are required for installation — most reviewers were even able to get it up and running in less than 10 minutes. And since the nozzles are rustproof, there’s no need to worry about corrosion.

26 This Lamp That Projects The Sunset On Your Wall Nellsi Sunset Lamp Projector Amazon $18 See On Amazon Setting a relaxing ambiance in your home has never been easier than using this projection lamp. Not only can it cast a warm sunset over your walls, but there are also 15 other colors to pick from — and one reviewer even wrote that “it packs a BRILLIANT luminosity that *should* cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.”

27 A Knife Sharpener That Also Works With Other Tools AccuSharp Knife & Tool Sharpener Amazon $11 See On Amazon Knives, cleavers, axes, machetes — this knife sharpener can be used to hone all of those blades and more. It only takes about 10 seconds to make dull blades sharp again, and the sharpening blade is even reversible for when one side finally wears out.

28 The Organizer Made For Cutting Boards, Lids, & More SANNO Bakeware Organizer Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from tough stainless steel, this organizer is sturdy enough for thick cutting boards, baking pans, and more. There’s enough space for up to 10 items. The best part? Zero mounting is required — simply take it out of the box and it’s ready to go.

29 An Entryway Organizer For Keys & Mail LIANTRAL Wall Mount Mail & Key Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Always misplacing your keys after you come home? Put this little organizer next to your entryway, and you’ll have somewhere to hang them up right when you walk through the door. There’s also space for mail, magazines, as well as other small documents.

30 These Planters That Look Modern & Sophisticated Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase & Geometric Wall Decor Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hanging up these geometric planters is a great way to add little pops of greenery throughout your home, as they’re the perfect size for succulents, air plants, and more. They’re small enough to fit nearly anywhere — or, you can put up multiple sets in order to create a fun accent wall.

31 A Toiletry Organizer That Sticks To Your Mirror Tooletries The Harvey Toothbrush & Razor Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Simply press this organizer up against your mirror, and it’ll instantly stick — no adhesives required. It’s made from tough silicone that grips to smooth surfaces, which means you can also put it in your shower if you like. Plus, you also have the choice of three colors: black, grey, or white.

32 The Hangers Made For Pants & Denim DOIOWN S-Type Hangers (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your jeans are taking up too much space on your shelves, why not try hanging them up on these hangers? Each one has enough space for up to five pairs of pants or denim. And since they’re made from tough stainless steel, they won’t warp under thicker pairs of jeans.

33 A Spinning Organizer For All Your Snacks Mind Reader SNACKCAR Supreme Snack Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon With space for chip bags, snack bars, and more, this organizer a must-have for messy pantries. Both tiers spin, allowing you to easily each items stashed away in the back. “Very cool - bigger than I thought but makes my snack area in my home so organized,” raved one reviewer.

34 This Organizer Made For Your Bathroom Sink STORi Bliss 5-Compartment Plastic Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your bathroom sink has devolved into a mess of toiletries, try cleaning things up with this organizer. Five different compartments give you space to store everything from toothpaste to makeup brushes — and the clear walls make it easy to see precisely where everything is placed.

35 These Covers That Save Your Stove From Dripping Messes Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ever notice how stuff can drip down into the gap between your stove and counter? Put a stop to it with these covers. They’re heat-resistant so that they won’t melt when the stove gets hot — and since each one is made from non-stick silicone, they’re also easy to wipe clean.

36 A Pair Of Candles Made From High-Quality Soy Wax ACITHGL Bubble Candle (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Soy wax is gentler on the environment than paraffin, making these candles an eco-friendly addition to any room. The cotton wicks produce less soot than other materials when burning — and each candle even has an uplifting floral scent to help you relax after a long day.

37 The Serving Tray With A Rustic Look Stonebriar Round Natural Wood Serving Tray Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from natural wood with a distressed mirror base, this tray adds a rustic touch to any room. It works great as an accent piece, or even as a functional serving tray — and one reviewer even wrote that “it truly looks more expensive than it is.”

38 These Reusable Labels That Hang On Baskets COSA Clip On Basket Labels Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for ways to organize your home? Search no further than these reusable basket labels. They’ve got a small hook on the top that lets you hang them onto all sorts of baskets — and each order comes with a white chalk marker so that you can write whatever you like on them.

39 A Sleek Box That’ll Hold All Your Tea Bags Lipper International Tea Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instead of letting your tea bags sit in the paper boxes they came in, why not put them on display inside of this gorgeous box? It’s made from sleek bamboo, with a clear acrylic lid so that you can easily see what’s inside. Plus, there are partitions for up to five different flavors of tea.

40 The Bottles That Are Perfect For Oil & Vinegar Gusnilo Oil Cruet (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only will your olive oil and vinegar look good sitting in these bottles, but the pour spout lids help keep you from over-saturating your pans and meals. The pour spouts are airtight in order to help keep everything inside fresh — and they’re even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

41 A Screen Door That Seals Shut Behind You AUGO Self Sealing Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t even have to use your hands to open up this screen door — simply walk right through it, and the magnets holding the center closed will easily part as you move. They’ll also seal themselves shut after you’ve passed, which means there’s no need to close it up yourself.

42 This Slicer That Cuts Apples Into Even Pieces OXO Good Grips Apple Slicer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re packing lunches or baking a pie, this slicer makes quick work of cutting up apples. The slicing wires are made from stainless steel, piercing down into apples with just a little pressure from above — and it even removes the core as it moves downwards, too.

43 A Charging Station That Keeps Your Devices Neat & Tidy Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon If the corner of your desk is a mess of wires and cables, try tidying things up with this charging station. There’s also space for an Apple watch, as well as a pair of AirPods. Plus, each order comes with five shortened charging cables: three lightning, as well as two micro-USB.

44 The Tool That Whips Up Milk For Tasty Coffee Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of the same cup of coffee every morning? You might want to consider grabbing this milk frother. It whips up milk into a delicious foam that adds an indulgent layer of flavor to plain coffee — and the motor is so powerful that you can even use it to beat egg whites into stiff peaks.

45 These Scrubbers That Plug Into Your Power Drill Holikme Drill Brush Attachments Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t waste all that elbow grease on stubborn cleaning jobs around the house — let these scrubbers do the work for you. They plug into your power drill so that it’s easy to get rid of tough dirt, and each scrubber is made with nylon bristles that remove grime without leaving behind scratches.

46 A Measuring Cube That Helps Reduce Kitchen Clutter KITCHEN CUBE All-in-One Measuring Cup Amazon $25 See On Amazon Measuring cups and spoons can take up a ton of space in your kitchen, whereas this compact cube requires way less. Not only does it help you save storage space, but it also lets you measure teaspoons, cups, milliliters, and more.

47 The Curtain Lights That Cast A Warm, Cozy Glow Twinkle Star LED String Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon These curtain lights are an easy way to cast a warm, cozy ambiance in any room — and since they’re waterproof, you can even use them outside. Eight different modes let you enjoy twinkling, glowing, cascading waves of light, and more. Plus, they come in two colors: warm white, or rainbow.