60 Cheap Things On Amazon That Are Effing Amazing

Whether you prefer to shop IRL or online, we can probably agree that the thrill of finding the exact thing you need is one of the most satisfying parts of shopping (surpassed only by getting a great deal). The good news? This collection of the best cheap finds on Amazon combines both of these thrills into one comprehensive list. Seriously, the products I’ve included are effing amazing.

What you’ll find here is a list of things that will make you think, “I never knew I needed that,” or even, “this is a perfect gift,” and “I can’t believe so many people read my mind and invented all of these things that are perfect for me and then put up for sale at budget-friendly prices.” OK, maybe that last one was just me, and maybe it was mostly what I thought when I read about the adjustable fanny pack that can also be a crossbody bag (and the super cute animal door stops). Still, I’d wager that there’s a little something for everyone here.

So if any of my friends are reading this, please don’t be surprised if if I start texting you about the wonders of a scalp massager seemingly out of the blue — or even if you spot a few of these in my home the next time you visit. It’s not as random as it seems.

1 These Refillable, Reusable Containers That Fit In Your Carry-On AMMAX TSA Approved Travel Containers (4 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These adorable silicon jar containers come in sets of four different colors so you can tell your products apart. The leakproof lids help protect lotions, creams, makeup, medicine, or anything your heart desires (that fits into space designed for 20 milliliters, of course). A number of reviewers mentioned that they work great for homemade body products, too.

2 A Multipurpose Book Stand For Handsfree Reading & Viewing wishacc Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon Offered in three sizes, this bamboo book stand holds open books or tablets upright for you, and it even has attached page holders to help keep your spot. Plus, the bamboo is versatile and functional, and it can be easily wiped clean. It’s earned a 4.7-star rating from more than 14,000 buyers.

3 A Cute & Whimsical Magnetic Key Holder That’s Shaped Like A Cloud TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon This cloud-shaped magnetic key holder keeps your keys secure while brightening up your space. Buyers appreciated how well the magnets worked and liked that installation was a cinch, only requiring the included adhesive. One reviewer called it, “one of the most useful purchases I’ve ever made on Amazon.”

4 This Kitchen Strainer That Saves Time & Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon The more ways to consolidate kitchen steps, the better (IMHO). This clip-on strainer attaches on to pots to simplify straining, allowing water to pour out while food remains. It comes in multiple colors, is dishwasher safe, and can be used with round pots and pans of varying sizes.

5 A Silicone Scalp Massager Brush That Feels Great To Use HEETA Scalp Massage Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon A quick and easy way to take your shower to the next level, this scalp massage brush has a 4.6-star average from over 84,000 reviews, confirming that it’s a fan favorite. Available in four colors, it’s made of silicon that one buyer said made their scalp feel “wonderful and rejuvenated.”

6 These Small Soap Sheets That Can Be Used Inside & Out KISEER Travel Soap Paper Sheets Amazon $10 See On Amazon Few things are worse than getting stuck in a public restroom that’s out of soap, so thankfully there are products like these soap paper sheets that prevent such a travesty from ruining your day. Each set comes with a pocket-sized holder. Plus, they’re made with biodegradable materials so outdoor washing, like when camping or hiking, is also safe.

7 This Kitchen Tool That Saves You From Wasting Pasta Orblue Spaghetti Pasta Measure Amazon $8 See On Amazon Plan ahead for just the right portions (or just the right amount of leftovers) with this spaghetti measuring tool. The stainless steel gadget is dishwasher safe and flat, so it can store easily. Reviewers were especially pleased with the design, which allows you to slide pasta in and out of the measuring holes (unlike options that don’t have an easy opening).

8 This Clever Hammock To Store Fruit & Veggies Evbopa Hanging Fruit Hammock Amazon $16 See On Amazon This fruit hammock allows you to keep your fruit within reach, but without taking up counter space. The cute macramé design fits in with a range of décor styles — and according to the maker, can hold up to 20 pieces of fruit. The hammock itself is cotton with wooden dowels, and it comes with the required hooks for hanging.

9 These Hilarious Drink Markers That Will Amuse Your Guests Drinking Buddies Classic Themed Drink Markers (Pack of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These fun drink markers are a cheeky way to tell glasses apart at a party or, you know, add a little something extra to your morning coffee. Each tiny plastic man has a name across his swimsuit (Brad, Chad, Josh, Ryan, Cody, or Mitch). Many buyers mentioned how fun they were at bachelorette parties in particular.

10 A Compact Waffle Maker To Take Your Breakfast To The Next Level Dash DMW001HR Mini Maker Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mini waffle maker comes in a variety of colors and styles (dibs on the galaxy-themed one). Plus, it’s useful beyond just waffles; the maker notes that hash browns, cookies, and biscuit pizzas are all options, too. Reviewers gushed about it, with one saying, “[t]his silly little thing is perfect.”

11 This Spatula That Brings A Smile To Your Kitchen Tovolo Spatulart Smiley Face Nylon Flex Turner Amazon $6 See On Amazon Put a little extra cheer into cooking (or entice kids to help) with this cute smiley face spatula. It has similar features to a regular spatula, including a nylon coating and steel handle. Some reviewers noted that the open smiley face made it less strong, while others raved about its usability with comments like, “a great spatula, and it makes me smile just using it!”

12 A Pretty Tumbler Available In All Your Favorite Colors SUNWILL Insulated Tumbler with Lid Amazon $10 See On Amazon This fan-favorite insulated tumbler has a 4.7-star average rating from over 13,000 ratings (and counting). Made to keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold, it holds 12 ounces of your beverage of choice. It also comes in 14 different colors, and the BPA-free lid helps you avoid spills.

13 This Drying Rack That Rolls Over Your Sink Instead Of Your Counter KIBEE Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon A stainless steel drying rack like this one allows you to air- and drip-dry your dishes without taking up extra counter space — one of the few things you can really never have enough of. Plus, it can be rolled up and tucked away when not in use, or it can moonlight as an extra surface for hot pans, or as a cooling rack.

14 This To-Do List Pad With Space For All Your Must-Dos Knock Knock To Do Pad Amazon $10 See On Amazon The cuter the checklist pad, the more we’ll use it — and the more organized our lives will be, right? Let’s hope so, because this colorful 6-by-9-inch one comes in ten charming styles. Not only that, it has a whopping 4.8-star average, with 96% of ratings at four or five stars.

15 A Moisturizing Cuticle Oil That Smells Good & Is Cruelty-Free Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon As a nail person (yes, that’s a thing), I can appreciate products that bring the manicure experience home. This beloved cuticle oil currently has more than 80,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star average, so you know that means there are some happy customers. Many reviewers raved about how well this oil works, and how lovely the scent it. It uses a combination of two key ingredients — milk and honey — to rejuvenate and moisturize.

16 This Festive & Functional Salsa Bowl Set Prepworks by Progressive Salsa Bowl with Spoon Amazon $7 See On Amazon This chili pepper-shaped salsa bowl and spoon set holds 1.5 cups of dip, according to the maker. It comes with a lid and spoon and can be easily washed in the dishwasher. Be warned, there’s also a coordinating avocado-shaped guacamole set that may be hard to resist.

17 A Handheld Sewing Machine For Easy & Quick Fixes PiAEK Handheld Sewing Machine Amazon $21 See On Amazon This lightweight handheld sewing machine is small enough that it can stashed and brought with you during travel, or simply tucked away for home use. It works with all kinds of materials and only requires four AA batteries. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started, from sewing needles to thread.

18 A Silicone Stick-On Card Wallet For Your Phone SHANSHUI Silicone Cardholder Sleeve Amazon $6 See On Amazon One of my family members uses an adhesive cardholder that’s similar to this one and loves it. This silicon version comes in various colors and packages of three to five. One reviewer summed it up with, “[r}eally convenient so I don’t have to carry a wallet around everywhere I go! Just grab my phone and go.”

19 The Handsfree Way To Carry Water Bottles AUPET Water Bottle Carrier Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in two sizes and 20 colors and designs, this neoprene water bottle holder means you can always have a water bottle with you without taking up space in your bag (or worrying about it leaking). Reviewers noted how useful it is while hiking, visiting theme parks, and general traveling.

20 A Rainbow Floating Cooler For Drinks & Snacks Jasonwell Inflatable Rainbow Cloud Drink Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon The enthusiastic reviews (and hilarious photos) for this adorable rainbow floating cooler and drink holder show that it’s clearly won over buyers. It has a large section for ice in the middle of the float, as well as five cup holders along the “cloud” base. Many praised how well it works and how much it holds. As one succinctly said, “A great idea with excellent execution. Sturdy material, easy to inflate / deflate, and looks awesome.”

21 An Adorable Door Stopper In The Shape Of Your Favorite Animal Decorpro Decorative Door Stop Amazon $17 See On Amazon Is it strange to want to snuggle an animal-shaped door stopper? This delightful yet entirely functional decoration comes in six different animal styles, all of which have a sweet stuffed animal appearance that weighs enough to keep a door open. Plus, as one reviewer noted, “If you accidentally catch it with your toe, doesn’t require a trip to the ER. 5 stars.”

22 A Tray To Make The Cutest Dog-Shaped Ice Cubes LYWUU Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds Amazon $7 See On Amazon OK, I may not need a tray for dog-shaped ice cubes, but do I want them? Is that even a question? Made with food-grade silicone, this tray can make nine ice cubes (or candies, like many reviewers mentioned), and allows for easy removal. Like the maker wrote, “Nothing says ‘party’ like Dachshunds in the punch bowl!”

23 This Drain Cover To Make Your Baths More Luxurious SlipX Solutions Drain Cover Amazon $7 See On Amazon This overflow drain cover is a simple way to upgrade your bathtub without the arduous effort that a remodel requires. It covers the overflow drain and has only a small hole you can position at the top when you install, which adds inches of depth in your tub. As one reviewer wrote, “[t]his product seriously improved the quality of my life.”

24 An Adorable Spoon Holder In The Shape Of A Witch OTOTO Agatha Spoon Holder and Steam Releaser Amazon $14 See On Amazon This witch-themed spoon holder will bring whimsical and spooky vibes to your kitchen, making it easy to keep your spoon in place in between stirs of your pot (or cauldron — no judgment here). Reviewers noted that she works best on specifically-sized pots and with wooden spoons, but is cute no matter what. Plus, she’s dishwasher safe.

25 A Wireless Charging Pad That’s Aesthetically-Pleasing In Any Space TOZO Wireless Charging Pad Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in fourteen colors (including champagne and rose gold), this wireless charging pad is super sleek and slim. It’s earned a 4.4-star average from over 58,000 ratings (and counting), with a number of reviewers raving about the design and how nice it looks in their home. Its anti-slip design should help keep it in place, and it’s compact enough to take with you to the office.

26 These Stylish Plant Hangers With A 4.8-Star Average Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon A set of macramé plant hangers like these can brighten almost any space. Handmade with cotton cord, each set comes with four decorative designs that hold a total of five plants. They’re clearly a fan favorite, with a number of enthusiastic buyers sharing photos of how lovely they look once installed.

27 A Set Of Self-Sticking Hooks That Are Also Waterproof Luckyiren Adhesive Utility Hook Amazon $6 See On Amazon These versatile adhesive hooks — designed for shaving razors — are made of waterproof stainless steel. Installation is super easy peel-and-stick, and once they’re fully secure they can hold two pounds of weight, which means they’ll also work for loofahs and washcloths in the shower, or even keys and other small items elsewhere.

28 These Measuring Cups Shaped Like A Set Of Nesting Dolls Genuine Fred Matryoshka Measuring Cups (Set of 6) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A set of measuring cups is a necessity for most kitchens, so why not make it a cute one? These six BPA-free, food-safe plastic measuring cups fit together like a set of nesting dolls, and each piece comes apart as a different measurement. One reviewer said they’re “so adorable and excellent quality!”

29 A Cold Brew Pitcher That Works For Coffee, Tea & Infused Water Goodful Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Few things are more delightful than a waiting cup of coffee, and a cold brew coffee maker makes it easy. This one comes with a pitcher, stainless steel mesh strainer, and lid. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and you can use it for other drinks, such as tea and infused water. One reviewer wrote, “If you like cold brewed coffee and don't want to pay the terribly high supermarket prices, this Cold Brew Coffee Maker should be on your [...] list.”

30 This Fan-Favorite Milk Frother That Comes In A Rainbow Of Colors PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cappuccino lovers, rejoice. This handheld milk frother does the work of a small mixer, and turns milk into foam for your drink — or drinks — of choice. It’s compact, battery-operated, and it comes with a stand for easy display and storage. Plus, it works in seconds and is easy to clean.

31 A Gorgeous Silk Pillowcase To Make Your Bed The Most Luxurious Thing Ever ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mulberry silk pillowcase has a hidden zipper to keep your pillow secure inside it. There are more than 30 colors to choose from, all of which boast the perks that silk pillowcases are known for, including hair and skin benefits, and temperature regulation. Reviewers praise how soft and well-made it is (and note the importance of gentle washing).

32 A Soft Microfiber Towel That Gently Dries Hair Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $10 See On Amazon The manufacturer says this hair-drying towel “is like a baby blanket for your head,” and many reviewers seem to agree that it’s something special. Available in two sizes and four pastel colors, it’s made with super absorbent microfiber, and can comfortably wrap around hair of all lengths and types.

33 This Infuser Water Bottle That Has So Much Room For Fruit And Flavors Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bring your favorite water on the go with this infuser water bottle. It can hold 32 ounces of fluid, has a leakproof latch, and the benefit of an infuser basket that is nearly as tall as the bottle. One reviewer loved that it “infuses my fruit flavors into the water the entire time I'm drinking from it.”

34 A Chic Passport Holder That Doubles As A Wallet GDTK Leather Passport Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep track of your passport and ID cards with a faux leather passport holder. It’s available in fourteen different colors, many of which are bright so you can easily find it in your bag—and has four card slots, a pocket meant for tickets, and 2 passport-sized slots to choose from. One reviewer summed it up with, “perfect holder, great price.”

35 A Versatile Crossbody Cellphone Purse That Doubles As A Wallet White Cloud Smart Phone Wallet Purse Amazon $12 See On Amazon This functional crossbody purse is perfectly sized for a smartphone and your wallet-sized necessities. It’s available in various styles and colors, each of which has multiple pouches and slots (I’m personally eyeing the purple one). Plus, the straps are removable in case you want to use it simply as a clutch, too.

36 These Colorful Knives & Accessories To Brighten Up Your Kitchen EatNeat 12-Piece Colorful Kitchen Knife Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Will these colorful knives make me a better cook? Debatable, but it least they’ll be more enjoyable to use. With a 4.7-star average from over 5,000 ratings, cooks of all levels seem to approve. The set includes five knives with coordinating covers, a sharpener, and a cutting board.

37 An AirPods Pro Case That’s Functional & Stylish ATUAT Silicone Airpod Case Cover Amazon $6 See On Amazon This AirPods Pro case cover is available in a whopping 38 color options (dibs on bling green and royal blue, please and thanks), comes with a carabiner hook, and is made from protective silicone that fits snugly over the case. It’s also earned a 4.7-star average from over 23,000 ratings.

38 These Scissors With Five Blades For Cutting & Mincing Chefast Herb Scissors Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you frequently cook with fresh herbs or do a lot of mincing, a pair of herb scissors like these might be a game-changer. They work like regular scissors, only the handle controls all five blades. When you’re done, a cleaning tool and protective case are included for storage.

39 A Travel-Sized Sound Machine With Non-Looping Sounds Magicteam White Noise Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon This compact white noise machine, which is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, offers 20 different sounds options from traditional white noise, to fire, to various nature sounds. One reviewer noted, “I haven’t slept so well since I can remember [...] this little unit is awesome!”

40 This Fanny Pack That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack Amazon $14 See On Amazon This versatile fanny pack can be worn around the waist, crossbody, or over shoulders, and its’s available in more than 20 colors. On a personal note, I wore a traditional fanny pack to a theme park not that long ago, and feel like these useful bags deserve more credit. Buyers tend to enjoy this one, too — based on the positive reviews and 4.6-star average rating.

41 A Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light To Make Your Room Glow In Amber Tones Syntus HM065 Himalayan Lamp Natural Amazon $13 See On Amazon For anyone who’s been curious about salt lamps or simply didn’t have the room for a full-sized option, this Himalayan salt night light is here for you. Some believe that Himalayan salt lamps offer some physical benefits (though evidence is sparse), but either way, the warm amber glow they emit is lovely.

42 This Set Of Succulent Candles You May Never Want To Light Ornerx Cactus TeaLights (6 PCS) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Are they succulents? Are they candles? They’re a little of both. These unscented cactus-shaped tea lights come in packs of six or twelve, and are “the absolute cutest,” according to one buyer. As with most tea lights, they don’t burn for long, but many reviewers shared that they work well as décor, too.

43 A Wood Organizer To Help Manage Your Charging Cords AKWOX Wooden Cable Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tangled and twisted cords often feel like a necessary evil these days, but cable organizers like this one can help. Made of wood to blend in with a number of décor styles, it has five slots in two different sizes and comes with an adhesive backing for easy placement.

44 This Adorable Mug Set You’ll Want To Use Every Day Decole Panda Mug and Spoon Amazon $16 See On Amazon What’s better than a panda mug? A panda mug with a panda spoon. And be warned, there are frog, pig, and cat styles that are equally hard to resist. The mugs holds 12 ounces of liquid, and both pieces are dishwasher safe (although hand wash is recommended). As one reviewer said, “[t]his is this cutest mug & spoon combo I've ever seen.”

45 A Super Cute & Functional Honey Jar Made Of Crystal Studio Silversmith Beehive Crystal Honey Jar Amazon $18 See On Amazon This crystal beehive honey jar is much prettier than a sticky plastic bottle (not that I know from experience or anything). It’s just over five inches tall and four inches wide, and comes with a coordinating wooden dipper. Over 3,900 buyers have given it a 4.8-star average, confirming that there’s a happy hive of customers.

46 An Elegant Makeup Bag That Holds Everything CHICHECO Toiletry Bag Amazon $10 See On Amazon A sleek makeup bag like this one will help you feel put-together while on the go or, you know, when you’re stashing it under your bathroom sink. It comes in six different colors, has a 10-by-4-inch base, and a zippered closure. Reviewers raved about how much it holds, and how well-made it is.

47 The Sheet Holder Straps That Make Your Bed Feel Hotel-Fancy Siaomo Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $10 See On Amazon These sheet holder straps keep fitted sheets so secure and taut that the manufacturer describes them as suspenders for your bed. They’re adjustable and can fit all standard bed sizes (even crib), and can be used for tablecloths or sofa covers. One reviewer commented on how luxurious they make a bed feel, and said, “These should be used by every Airbnb host out there.”

48 These Bathroom Hooks So You Can Keep Your Products Wherever You Want Gavoyeat Bathroom Wall Bottle Rack (3 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you have limited shower space, or simply want to keep certain products within reach, these adhesive bathroom hooks are designed for bottles up to eight pounds. Some reviewers had complaints about keeping them secure, but those who figured it out were happy overall, with one even saying, “These may be the very best things ever invented!”

49 A Moon Lamp That Glows Like The Real Thing Balkwan Dimmable Moon Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon Holding this moon-shaped lamp might make you feel like a celestial goddess — or maybe you have more chill than me. It’s dimmable and available in three different sizes, each of which come with a USB charging cord and a base (if for some reason you intend to set it down at any point). Plus, it shines in two different tones, both of which are touch-activated.

50 This Tried & True Hair Dryer That Uses Tourmaline Ionic Technology REVLON 1875 Watts Infrared Heat Hair Dryer Amazon $24 See On Amazon An efficient infrared hair dryer can be a game-changer when you’re getting ready. This budget-friendly option from Revlon has garnered a 4.6-star average rating from more than 18,000 reviewers. Plus, it comes with two attachments and three sectioning clips. One reviewer summed it up with, “Beautiful design, fast drying and super shiny hair!”

51 These Strong Magnetic Hooks That You Can Use On Your Fridge & Beyond Neosmuk Magnetic Hooks (Pack of 10) Amazon $8 See On Amazon It’s a truth universally acknowledged that a hanging hook will be put to use. These magnetic hooks are sold in packs of 10, and come in three different strengths. A number of buyers purchased them for cruise staterooms, although there’s plenty of of home uses too, like tools and kitchen utensils. According to one reviewer they’re a “must buy if you like things organized neatly.”

52 This Rechargeable Lighter That Can Light Up To 600 Times On 1 Charge MEIRUBY Electric Arc Lighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Available in seven colors, this rechargeable electronic lighter is ready for birthday parties, camping, and whatever other circumstances you need to (safely!) light a flame. It’s windproof and splash-proof, so it can handle the elements and still get the job done. No surprise it’s one of the top-selling lighter on Amazon.

53 A Wine Gadget That Allows You To Conveniently Aerate & Pour Miioladoo Electric Wine Aerator Dispenser Pump Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wine aficionados or wine curious who want to step up their pour, take note. This wine aerator and dispenser allows you to aerate and serve wine with the push of a button. It charges by USB, and when it’s fully charged you can dispense up to 30 bottles.

54 A Wireless Mouse That’s As Cute As A Tech Device Can Be SEENDA Wireless Mouse Amazon $10 See On Amazon For those of us who prefer a mouse instead of a touchpad (hello, it’s me), there’s this wireless mouse that’s available in 26 different colors and patterns. The olive green and gradient purple are my personal favs, although there’s something for everyone. It comes with a USB receiver and requires one AA battery.

55 This Cleaning Putty That Will Make Your Car Feel Freshly Detailed ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $0.01 See On Amazon Said to be “perfect for cleaning the nooks and crannies,” this cleaning putty can be used in cars, at home, on certain tech devices, and surfaces that need a more thorough clean beyond typical dusting. Plus, it can be reused (until it’s too full to hold more dust and debris).

56 A Self-Watering Flower Pot That Turns Almost Anyone Into A Gardening Pro HBServices Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage Pot Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you prefer a low-maintenance way to water your plants, if you’re going out of town, or even if you have the most non-green thumb imaginable (ahem), this self-watering flower pot may be just your thing. Based on buyer comments, a number of different plants can thrive with this kind of pot and it’s very easy to use.

57 A Contemporary Bottle That Looks Great On The Kitchen Counter Rachael Ray Solid Glaze Ceramics Oil Dispenser with Spout Amazon $20 See On Amazon This oil and vinegar dispenser bottle comes in sixteen different colors, and I’m honestly having a hard time picking a favorite. It’s made of dishwasher-safe ceramic, with a large, easy-to-grab handle. Plus, more than 11,000 buyers have given it a 4.7-star average rating, so it’s safe to assume it’s working well in many kitchens.

58 This Versatile Beach Towel That Looks As Good As It Dries Havluland Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $13 See On Amazon There are few things as luxurious as a nice, soft beach blanket and according to reviews, this 100% Turkish cotton towel is no exception. It’s sold in single and multi-packs in a variety of colors, all of which have two fringed edges. The soft cotton makes it useful as a throw blanket, sarong, as a regular towel, and more.

59 A Nail Polish Holder That You Wear So You Can Do Your Nails Almost Anywhere tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fellow amateur manicurists, assemble. More than 16,000 ratings have given this nail polish holder an average of 4.6 stars, and it’s available in 21 colors and patterns, all of which are made of silicone. Not only that, the reviews include lots of enthusiastic praise, and some buyers have even found other uses for the gadget while crafting.