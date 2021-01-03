After several higher-than-expected credit card bills, I finally made a deal with myself: I can still buy whatever I want, as long as it's 1. something I'll get a ton of use out of, and 2. affordable. That means no impulse purchases, and absolutely no chances on stuff with zero reviews. And since my bill is looking pretty great this month, I figured I'd share all the cheap but useful thing on Amazon that I've been taking a look at lately.

From screen magnifiers that make it easy to watch videos on your phone to collapsible trashcans for your car, I think I've truly discovered every useful gadget that's worth your money. And if neither of those strike your fancy, don't fret — I've still made sure to include a little something for everybody. There are outlet extenders with built-in USB ports for easy charging to invigorating bath fizzies formulated with hydrating shea butter. Take it from me: There's nothing quite like relaxing with one in the tub after a long day.

And don't worry, I've made sure that practically every useful gadget in this list is less than $30. So what are you waiting for? Like I said, those bath fizzies are perfect for your next post-work soak in the tub.

1 This Lavender-Scented Gel That Cleans Dust & Dirt From Tight Spaces TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you're getting crumbs out from your keyboard or dusting your car's air vents, this gel can help. It's reusable up until the color turns dark, and you can easily squeeze it into any tight spaces — blinds, fan cages, camera lenses — in order to clean away dirt.

2 These Pastel-Colored Silicone Drain Covers To Prevent Clogged Pipes Gotega Durable Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just pop one of these covers over your bathtub drain, and it'll help prevent hair and other debris from clogging your pipes. Each one is made from flexible, non-slip silicone — and since five come in every pack, you can stick one over every drain in your home.

3 The Trashcan Specifically Designed For Your Car KMMOTORS Jopps Foldable Car Garbage Can Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even though it's marketed as a trashcan, this collapsible container can be used for so much more. You can use it to hold important documents while you drive, or even turn it into a toy bin. It can even be utilized as a lightweight cooler for drinks. And since it's made from hearty Oxford cloth, the bottom is also leak-resistant.

4 A Pair Of Warm Gloves That Work With Touchscreens TRENDOUX Touch Screen Winter Gloves Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don't have to take these gloves off to click around on your phone, as the index, thumb, and middle fingers are all touchscreen-compatible. The palms are also coated in non-slip patches to help you maintain a firm grip on items, while the soft napping wool lining keeps your hands warm.

5 This Screen Magnifier For Watching Videos On Your Phone Dizaul Screen Magnifier Amazon $24 See On Amazon Tired of squinting at your phone while you're watching videos? Just pop it into this screen magnifier, then enjoy all your favorite movies at a larger, easier-to-view size. It's perfect for traveling since it folds flat when not in use, and it's made from high-quality wood — not plastic.

6 These Reusable Beeswax Wraps To Help Keep Your Leftovers Fresh Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wrap (3 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fruits, leftovers, meat — you name it, these food wraps can seal it up to help it stay fresh for later. Each one of is made from organic cotton that's been infused with sustainably-harvested beeswax. And since they're both reusable as well as biodegradable, you won't have to worry about their impact on the environment upon disposal.

7 The Magnetic Tool That'll Help You Pick Up Distant Items VIBELITE Magnetic Pickup Tool with LED Flashlight Amazon $16 See On Amazon Drop a few bolts or two during your DIY project? That won't be a problem when you have this magnetic pickup tool. The telescopic neck extends to grab items that are out of your reach — and since batteries come included, you can easily start using it right out of the box.

8 The Reusable Grocery Bags That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds Each BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags Amazon $24 See On Amazon You read that right: Not only are these reusable grocery bags so sturdy that they're able to hold up to 50 pounds each, but they also fold down for easy storage once you're done shopping. One reviewer even raved, "These bags are way more durable than they look and can hold a lot."

9 This Scrubber That Gently Exfoliates All Over Your Body Avilana Long Lasting Exfoliating Body Scubber Amazon $11 See On Amazon With soft and flexible silicone bristles, this scrubber is great for gently exfoliating away old flakes all over your body. The brush is also easier to clean and softer than a traditional loofah — and you can even use it to clean dishes in a pinch.

10 This Car Humidifier That Doubles As A Diffuser econoLED Mini Car HUmidifier Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the water reservoir, and this humidifier will distribute soothing essential oils throughout your car as you drive. Or, if you don't care for essential oils, simply plug it in to help keep dry air at bay. Choose from three colors: blue, pink, or purple.

11 These Makeup Remover Pads Made From Soft Bamboo wegreeco Reusable Cotton Rounds (16-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only are these makeup remover pads made from soft bamboo, but each one is also reusable for more than 750 uses. They're eco-friendly as well as lightweight, so you can always keep a few in your bag for quick touch-ups (just in case your mascara begins to run).

12 A Pair Of Burt's Bees Balms To Soothe Dry, Chapped Lips Burt's Bees Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm (2 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Formulated with hydrating beeswax and vitamin E, these Burt's Bees lip balms are a must-have for dry, chapped lips — especially if you live in a dry climate. They're made without any parabens or petroleum, and the hint of peppermint gives it a lightweight, refreshing scent.

13 The High-Pressure Shower Head That Softens Hard Water Nosame High Pressure Shower Head with Filter Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a multi-layer filtration system built into the base, this shower head removes impurities from your water so that it's gentler on your skin and hair. It's designed to fit onto any standard shower hose, and installation only takes a few short minutes. Plus, there are three modes to choose from: rainfall, massage, or jet spray.

14 A Pack Of Reusable Storage Bags That Are Leakproof Qinline Reusable Snack Bags (10 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With leakproof seals to help prevent spills, these reusable storage bags won't leave your fridge a sticky mess if they tip over. They're made from food-grade PEVA material that's BPA-free — and each order comes with 10: two gallon, four snack, as well as four sandwich-sized bags.

15 This Bag Of Epsom Salt Formulated With Soothing Lavender SaltWorks Lavendar Epsom Bath Salt (2lb Bag) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only can this epsom salt help melt away soreness while you soak, but the added lavender essential oils also help soothe your mind after a long, stressful day. Many reviewers even wrote about how it "smells great." This is the 2-pound bag — but if you love it, you can opt for the 5-pound option.

16 A Brush That Gently Detangles Tight Knots Crave Naturals Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This brush features unique cone-shaped bristles that gently separate knots instead of pulling through them. It can be used on various types of hair, from tight curls to sleek strands — and it even comes in a variety of fun kid-friendly colors: purple, turquoise, pink, and more.

17 A Nourishing Cuticle Oil Made With Milk & Honey Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Oil Amazon $7 See On Amazon It only takes a few drops of this cuticle oil to help bring your dry, flaking fingers back to life. The formula is paraben- as well as cruelty-free — and the blend of milk and honey in the formula delivers a nourishing dose of vitamins to your skin.

18 These Microfiber Bath Towels That Are Ultra-Absorbent JML Super Absorbent Bath Towels (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Microfiber absorbs more water than cotton, which means these microfiber towels can help you dry off faster. They're great for drying everything from your hair to your pets — and with more than 15 vibrant shades to choose from, you're nearly guaranteed to find one that suits your style.

19 A Hook That Keeps Your Bananas High & Dry Banana Bungee Hanger Amazon $11 See On Amazon Put this hook underneath a cabinet, and you'll instantly have an out-of-the-way spot to store your bananas. It keeps them high, dry, and safely away from any food splatter. Plus, the increased airflow can even help them stay fresher for longer.

20 The Electric Blanket That'll Keep You Toasty In The Car Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Unlike many other electric blankets, this one is designed to plug into your car's power socket so that you can use it on long drives. It's also great for tailgating, or even as an accessory in an emergency kit. And since the power cord is long, you can easily use it in the back seat.

21 A Pack Of Sheet Masks Infused With Shea Butter, Avocado, & More Glam Up Sheet Mask Collection (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Each one of these sheet masks is infused with a different nourishing ingredient — lemon, green tea, peppermint, pomegranate, and more. They're certified cruelty-free as well as safe for acne-prone skin. And at $10 for 12 masks, it's no wonder why so many reviewers wrote about how they're a "great value."

22 This Compact Organizer That Holds Up To 14 Keys KeySmart Compact Key Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon With space for up to 14 keys, this organizer is a must-have for anyone with an overflowing lanyard. It's made from aircraft-grade aluminum with stainless steel hardware, allowing your keys to flip in and out smoothly. Choose from five colors: black, blue, red, camouflage, and midnight.

23 A Toilet Bowl Night Light With 16 Colors To Pick From Chunace Motion Activated Toilet Night Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon With 16 different colors to choose from, this night light gently guides your way to the bathroom at night. The brightness adjustable up to five levels so that it doesn't blind you upon entry, while the built-in motion sensor helps preserve the battery.

24 The Personal Blender That's Light On Mess Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $21 See On Amazon Since the blending jar transforms into a to-go cup, this personal blender won't leave you with a messy sink for later when you're headed out the door. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel that easily powers through ice to make smoothies — but you can also use it to make baby formula, marinades, salad dressings, and more.

25 A Handy Multitool Made From Stainless Steel Desuccus 18-in-1 Stainless Steel Tool Amazon $11 See On Amazon Bottle opener, screwdriver, box cutter — with this multitool, you get these as well as 15 other handy tools you can use to tackle DIY projects. You can also keep it on your lanyard to use anywhere, anytime. Plus, it's made from tough stainless steel.

26 This Face Brush With 7 Interchangeable Cleansing Heads PIXNOR Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $21 See On Amazon Clogged pores are no match for this facial scrubber brush, as the seven interchangeable heads tackle everything from stubborn blackheads to flaky complexions. Unlike other electronic scrubbers, this one is waterproof so that you can use it in the shower.

27 A Pack Of Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa Gosund Smart Plugs (4 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ever wish you could turn your lights off without getting up? Just pop them into these smart plugs. Once paired with Alexa, you'll be able to control them using voice commands or by using the free downloadable app — all from the comfort of your sofa.

28 The Car Lights That Change Along With Your Music Govee Interior Car Lights Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a built-in microphone, these LED lights change colors along to whatever music you're listening to. Installation is super-easy since each order comes with adhesive as well as clips. Plus, there are more than 15 million colors to choose from.

29 These Stylish Glasses That Block Blue Light From Tech Screens TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $24 See On Amazon The blue light produced by electronic screens can put unnecessary stress on your eyes — so why not wear these blue light-blocking glasses? They come in a variety of colors to suit your style, and the composite lenses are non-polarized.

30 This Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Bowl Amazon $16 See On Amazon You don't need a bulky air popper the next time you want some popcorn — just use this popper bowl. It collapses down for easy storage when you're not using it, and the stay-cool handles keep your hands safe when taking it out of the microwave.

31 The Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Phone Charger OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Some hand warmers run out of warmth after a few minutes, but this electronic one can last for up to six hours on each charge. The heat is adjustable depending on how cold you are, while the aircraft-grade aluminum casing keeps it protected from drops. Plus, you can also use it as an external battery to charge your phone.

32 These Lids That Stretch To Fit Your Containers i-Kawachi Silcone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of digging around for that one lid that fits? Then it might be time to upgrade to these stretchable ones. Each order comes with six in varying sizes, and they're made from tough silicone that stands up against wear and tear. Use them on food conainers, glasses, or even on halved citrus.

33 A Soft Bath Mat Filled With Plush Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Step out of your shower and onto this luxurious bath mat. It's filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, and the plush velvet exterior makes it look more expensive than it is. Not to mention, the non-slip backing helps keep it from shifting around.

34 The Motion Sensor Lights You Can Stick Nearly Anywhere URPOWER Motion Sensor LED Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Got a dark hallway or stairway without a ceiling light? Just pop a few of these light bars on the wall. The built-in motion sensor prevents them from turning on unless someone is around, while the magnetic backing makes them perfect for workbenches. Plus, each order also comes with adhesive for simple installation.

35 A Lighted Outlet Extender With 2 Built-In USB Ports POWRUI 6 Outlet Surge Protector with Night Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon There's no need to go looking around for a power brick when you can simply plug your charging cable into the USB ports on this outlet extender. It also adds four traditional outlets for a total of six plugs, and the built-in night light only turns on when the room is dark.

36 This Pack Of Scrunchies That Are Coated With Soft Velvet Seven Style Velvet Hair Scrunchies (60 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Regardless of what outfit you're wearing, this pack of 60 scrunchies likely comes with a color to match it. Each one is covered in soft velvet, while the elastic on the inside stretches to fit most manes. "They all were in perfect condition," wrote one reviewer. "I tugged and pulled each and every single one of them, and none of them broke or snapped."

37 A Pair Of Pillowcases Made From Hair-Friendly Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Satin is more gentle on your hair than cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help reduce unwanted frizz when you wake up. The envelope closure helps prevent your pillows from sliding out — and since they come in more than 20 colors, it's easy to match them to your sheets.

38 The Tools That Help You Open Doors Touch-Free Wuffove No-Touch Keychain Tool Amazon $12 See On Amazon Loop one of these door openers onto your lanyard, and it'll be there to help you hook and press down latches whenever you need. They're all made from tough brass alloy that won't warp under pressure, and the rubber tips can also be used as a stylus.

39 A Charging Station For Your Phone, Earbuds, & More HoRiMe 3-in-1 Charging Station and Stand Amazon $22 See On Amazon Letting your gadgets sit loose while they charge is a recipe for disaster, so why not keep everything on this handy stand? It's made from durable aluminum, and there's space for your smartphone, smartwatch, as well as a pair of earbuds. Choose from five colors: silver, gray, black, red, or rose gold.

40 These Reusable Paper Towels Made From Bamboo Kitchen + Home Reusbale Bamboo Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only are these paper towels reusable, but they're also made from eco-friendly bamboo that lasts for more than 120 uses. Once they're too dirty to keep using, just toss them into your washing machine for a quick launder and they'll be good as almost-new.

41 A Bubble Bath Formulated With Soothing Chamomile Dr. Teal's Chamomile Foaming Bath Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with soothing chamomile as well as pure epsom salt, this bubble bath is a must-have if you love a good soak after a stressful day. It can help calm your mind in addition to your muscles, and the long-lasting bubbles even help cleanse your skin.

42 The Sticky Notes For Your Dry-Erase Board MC Squares Dry-Erase Sticky Notes (6 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Regular sticky notes can easily fall loose from white boards — so why not upgrade to these magnetic ones? They'll stick to refrigerators, dry-erase boards, as well as other metal surfaces. And since one note can take the place of 12,000 paper notes, they're also eco-friendly.

43 These Colorful Chip Clips To Help You Keep Snacks Fresh Onebom Food Bag Clamps (9 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Rolling your bag down won't keep out much air, whereas these assorted clips feature extra-large gripping surfaces to keep your bags tightly closed. Each order comes with nine in varying sizes, and the bright colors mean you can even color-code your snacks.

44 These Romantic Candles That Are Completely Flameless YIWER Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $19 See On Amazon There's no need to worry about an open flame when you're using these romantic candles, as the LED bulb mimics real fire without the risk to your home. The two AA batteries required to power each one — which aren't included – provide more than 300 hours of light. Plus, each order also comes with a remote so you can control them from afar.

45 A Pack Of Bath Fizzies Made With Hydrating Shea Butter INTEYE Essential Oil Bath Bombs (Set of 24) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These bath fizzies are infused with hydrating shea butter that'll leave your skin feeling extra-smooth after every soak. Their relaxing scents come potent essential oils, including lavender, mint, rose, lemon, and more. They're also organic, and one reviewer even raved about how they don't stain their tub.

46 This Pack Of Dishcloths Made From Tough Cellulose Swedish Wholesale Reusable Sponge Cloths (10 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike regular cotton cloths, these cellulose dishcloths are able to absorb more than 20 times their weight in water — and they're even gritty enough to tackle everything from burnt food bits to dusty windows. Reusable as well as cost-effective, each pack of 10 eliminates up to 150 rolls of wasteful paper towels.

47 A Trio Of Containers That Help Veggies Stay Fresh Rubbermaid Produce Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a crisping vent that regulates the flow of oxygen, these containers can help your greens stay fresh until you're ready to eat them. The filter in the vent never needs to be changed, while the entire container and its parts are completely BPA-free.

48 These Bright Strip Lights That'll Add Color To Your Home PANGTON VILLA LED TV Backlights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add these strip lights to the back of your television to upgrade your entertainment system, or even stick them in your bedroom for some fun mood lighting. The included remote lets you switch colors, dim the brightness, as well as turn them on and off. Plus, each order comes with adhesive for easy installation.

49 A Wireless Charger Made From Aviation Aluminum TOZO Fast Charging Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon There's no need to worry about this wireless charger cracking, as it's made from ultra-tough aviation aluminum. Unlike many other wireless chargers, this one works through mot phone cases — and it's even designed to power any Qi-enabled smartphone, regardless of the brand.