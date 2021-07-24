Do you love making a grand entrance and feeling everyone’s eyes on you? Who doesn’t? But more often than not, those “wow” pieces are well outside my budget. Lucky for you, Amazon boasts plenty of products that may be a little extra without the additional cost. Upgrade your beauty routine, wardrobe, or kitchen with a few of these inexpensive finds that will elevate your lifestyle. Check out these 46 cheap things you’ll love if you’re bougie AF.

Everyone deserves to take some time for themselves, but a trip to the salon or spa doesn’t come cheap. On this list, I’ve included lots of self-care products that your wallet will appreciate. From shower steamers packed with essential oils to an organic toner that’s only $10, I’ve filled this list with ways to pamper yourself without breaking the bank. Look for the microwavable steam cap for getting the most of your at-home hair treatments and hopefully prolonging the inevitable trip to the hairdresser.

Amazon is home to lots of fashionable clothing options that rival designer trends but with a much friendlier price tag. From bathing suits, sexy dresses, and even underwear, I’ve included everything you need to revamp your wardrobe without spending too much. These closet must-haves are highly rated and reviewed by shoppers and come in inclusive sizing that everyone can enjoy.

You can live out your champagne lifestyle on a beer budget – and guess what? No one will know. These finds are high-quality, on-trend, and shockingly affordable.

1 These Elevated Buckle Mules With A Thrifty Price Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Amazon $27 These buckle mules have all the style of an expensive pair of designer shoes at a fraction of the price. They're made of microsuede, which feels like leather but is more affordable. This pair of shoes has a small half-inch heel as well as memory foam padding to cushion your feet all day. The brass buckle adds a level of sophistication to these budget-friendly kicks. These have earned more than 3,000 reviews and are also available in cheetah print. •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 •Available Colors: 2

2 A Dual Showerhead That Feels Like A Spa AquaDance High Pressure Rainfall Showerhead Amazon $35 You don't have to splurge on an expensive bathroom renovation to pamper yourself. This high-pressure showerhead elevates your traditional shower into a rejuvenating, spa-like environment. It features a seven-inch rainfall shower head with three settings, as well as a handheld shower head with six different settings like power rain, pulsating massage, and water-saving pause mode. It has an elegant chrome finish and comes with all the tools you need to upgrade your shower.

3 The Luxury Toiletry Bag For All Your Products BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon $28 Travel with all your beauty essentials with a toiletry bag that has plenty of room. It's designed to hold full and travel-sized shampoos, conditioners, and washes. Plus, the waterproof and leakproof pockets are clear to help you see everything that's inside. The four-tier storage system includes a hanging hook, and it folds up into a small carrying bag with a double-zipper system that keeps everything safe.

4 This Budget-Friendly Roller Set For At-Home Facials BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $17 Give your skin the extra boost it needs with this affordable jade roller and gua sha facial set. Both tools work to relax your muscles and improve circulation. They relieve tension and can minimize dark circles for glowing skin. You can even put them in the fridge before using them for a cooling, anti-inflammatory spa experience.

5 A Small Clutch Bag To Remind Your Of Y2K Barabum Classic Shoulder Bag Amazon $20 This affordable Y2K trend is back with a vengeance and now you can snag one of these classic shoulder bags for just $20. The faux alligator material looks high-end and is available in a variety of colors including trendy lavender, green, animal prints, and basic black. It has two pockets inside the purse and one on the outside to hold all of your belongings. This versatile purse complements casual and dressier looks.

6 This Structured Maxi Duster That's Extra In The Best Way Begonia.K Sheer Maxi Duster Amazon $26 Make an entrance at the beach, office, or party with this maxi duster floating behind you. The see-through longline cardigan can be worn as a beach coverup or a dramatic accessory. It has a lapel collar, which makes it feel a bit fancier then an ordinary cardigan, as well as an open front, folded sleeves, and two side splits that make it easier to walk in. The show-stopping chiffon duster is a total bargain and comes in a variety of beautiful colors for you to choose from. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 8

7 The Shower Steamers To Treat Yourself Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $20 Get all the benefits of nourishing essential oils in your shower with these aromatherapy shower steamers, which you simply place on your shower floor before turning the water on. This pack of six includes lavender, watermelon, eucalyptus and menthol, vanilla and sweet orange, grapefruit, and peppermint. It provides a perfectly relaxing way to start or end your day.

8 An Eye Mask Made With 24K Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) Amazon $18 There's a reason these eye masks have earned nearly 9,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Shoppers love the results they've seen after using these 24K gold eye masks. They treat puffiness and dark circles, keeping your skin looking refreshed. The secret is premium ingredients like castor oil, tea tree extract, and — yes — bougie 24 karat gold flakes. Yet, they cost just $18 for 20 pairs of eye masks.

9 A Budget-Friendly LBD You'll Love Berydress Black Wrap Dress Amazon $30 Everyone needs a little black dress in their closet that makes them feel like a million bucks. This faux wrap dress is an elegant option that looks more expensive than it really is. It has three-quarter-length sleeves and a V-neck that cinches in at the smallest part of your waist. The cotton blend material is stretchy, opaque, and features a tulip hem. Dress it up for work or weddings or keep it casual with flats or sandals. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 18

10 The Cuticle Oil That Repairs Nails Cuccio Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $9 Give your nail a little TLC with this cuticle revitalizing oil. It's made with natural cold-pressed oils like sunflower seed, as well as milk and honey, to moisturize cracked skin or nails and protect brittle or dry cuticles. Just add a drop to your nails and gently massage — it even boasts a serene spa-like scent.

11 This Fashionable Midi Skirt That's Affordable Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 A silky midi skirt is a staple for any fashion-forward closet, but real silk doesn't come cheap. This affordable option has the same luxurious look and feel as silk at a fraction of the price. The secret? It's actually made of satin — which is less expensive, easier to care for, and machine washable. Now you can stock your wardrobe with this classic piece without busting the budget. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

12 A Two-Pack Of Rose Gold Wine Savers For $15 OWO Wine Saver (2-Pack) Amazon $15 Go ahead, open that next bottle of wine. If you don't finish it all, you can use this wine stopper to keep it fresh. Sounds expensive, right? It's not. This $15 pack comes with two wine savers that will keep the wine fresh for up to 10 extra days. Just stick the silicone wine stopper into the bottle to avoid ever wasting wine again — it's 100% leakproof, too. It's even plated in food-safe stainless steel with a rose-gold finish that looks as good as it works.

13 An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse That Looks Expensive SheIn Off Shoulder Wrap Top Amazon $37 This high-fashion blouse has intricate details and a shockingly low price. The V-neck blouse falls slightly off the shoulder — a chic detail that makes it look like it has been pulled straight out of a fashion magazine. It also features a wrap at the waist, ruffles along the bottom hemline, and voluminous, puffy sleeves that make a statement without going over budget. This effortless top has earned more than 3,700 reviews and pairs well with jeans, skirts, or even leather pants. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 14

14 The Facial Steamer For Improving Your Skin Routine KINGA Facial Steamer Skin Care Kit (5 Pieces) Amazon $20 Get the facial of your life right at home with this facial steamer — which is just as effective and much cheaper than a professional facial. It uses nano ions to penetrate even deeper into your skin, getting rid of the gunk in your pores that causes acne, all while helping to hydrate your complexion. The steamer also comes with a five-piece skincare set of extraction tools for stubborn blackheads.

15 This Strappy Celeb-Inspired One-Piece Swimsuit SweatyRocks Leopard Tie One Piece Swimwear Amazon $25 Celebrities are always wearing strappy bathing suits in bold patterns. Get yours without the hefty price tag with this Amazon bathing suit that's a complete deal. It has a deep V neckline and an open back that is secured with soft elastic straps. It can be tied in various ways to switch up the style so you get your money's worth out of this suit. •Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available colors: 31

16 The Twist Front Midi Dress That's Red-Carpet Ready Floerns Twist Front Midi Dress Amazon $33 This goddess-like dress looks like something you'd see on the red carpet, but it's actually less than $35. The polyester blend dress is stretchy and features short sleeves, a V-neckline, midi hemline, and of course, a dramatic twist at the waist. Whether you're headed to the club or out on a dinner date, this dress will wow. The front slit and beautifully draped fabric create an elevated look that is under budget. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Color: 13

17 A Luxurious Knit Lounge Set That's A Steal ZESICA Knit Outfit Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $32 Luxury loungewear is all the rage, but most people aren't looking to spend hundreds of dollars on pajamas, which makes this affordable set a steal. This two-piece knit set comes with a cropped pullover and high-waisted drawstring shorts. The sweatshirt has balloon sleeves and a rounded neckline that's delicate and expensive-looking. The super-soft material rivals expensive sets and is available in solid colors, stripes, polka dots, and short-sleeve options. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 20

18 These Luxurious Pillow Cases That Are Less Than $10 Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 This set of two satin pillowcases are so smooth and soft that you'll feel like you've achieved royalty status simply by sleeping on them every night. The set of two polyester satin pillowcases are machine washable and have envelope closures. They come in four sizes and 23 shades, including rich tones of blue and burgundy.

19 The Lacy Underwear That Won't Break The Bank Alyce Intimates Lace Boyshort Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $16 Lacy underwear can add a pep to your step and completely change your confidence — but it doesn't always come cheap. But this ten-pack from Amazon is a comfortable and affordable option. The boyshort underwear is made of a nylon blend that stretches around your hips and legs and stays put all day. The smooth lace is sheer and sexy but designed with comfort in mind. One reviewer noted, "I love these panties. They are comfortable and very sexy. They are very good quality for the price. I will definitely be buying again." •Available Sizes: Small — 5X •Available Colors: 6

20 These Satin Scrunchies That Are $1 Each VAGA Satin Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $6 Dress up any look with these adorable satin scrunchies that are less than $1 each. The pack of six comes in a variety of colors and is specially designed for thick hair, although it will hold any type of hair. The fabric is soft and durable so it won't pull or rip your hair. This pack has earned more than 3,700 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

21 This Matching Yoga Set That's Affordable JNINTH Seamless Yoga Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $28 Pastel-colored workout sets are not reserved for the rich and famous; in fact, this matching yoga set is a great deal and bound to turn some heads. It comes with a high-waisted pair of biker shorts and a supportive sports bra with adjustable spaghetti straps. It's made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry and is available in many bold colors to make an impression without breaking the bank. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 13

22 These Budget Beach Wraps With Island Vibes Eicolorte Beach Sarong (2 Pack) Amazon $25 Look your best at your next beach vacation by packing a few of these semi-sheer beach sarongs. Wrap one around your waist for an island look that's trendy, comfortable, and under budget. The wrap comes in 31 beautiful colors and patterns and can be worn in more than eight different ways or used as a beach blanket or shield from the sun. Each sarong features fun tassels that add a whimsical vibe to this wrap, plus it's available in shorter lengths. This pack comes with two wraps.

23 A Painless On-The-Go Hair Remover That's Compact Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 If you choose to remove facial hair, this small hair remover costs less than one trip to get waxed. Its compact design looks like a tube of lipstick so you can discreetly carry it on the go. Reviewers noted that it quickly removes unwanted peach fuzz without pain. This pack includes a cleaning brush and one AAA battery to operate the hair remover. It has more than 83,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and comes in six colors.

24 The Off-The-Shoulder Dress For The Beach Floerns Floral Off Shoulder Dress Amazon $35 This off-the-shoulder dress is a complete bargain, but everyone else will mistake it for an expensive designer piece. The stretchy dress features a minimal floral pattern and ribbed bodice, short sleeves, and side slits. It makes a great wedding guest dress or pick to wear when snapping those family photos since the lightweight material will flow in the wind. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 22

25 This Hair Steam Cap With 10,000 Reviews Tifara Beauty Hair Treatment Cap Amazon $15 Get the full benefit of your at-home hair treatments with this steam cap. Now you can skip the salon and save money with this $15 cap that you can stick in the microwave to heat up. The heat allows the ingredients of your deep conditioner or scalp treatment to more efficiently penetrate your hair so you get even better results. There are no cords or batteries — just microwave it for one minute. It has an elastic rim to fit most heads.

26 A

27 This Bougie Car Trash Can That’s Under Budget HerMia Car Trash Bin Amazon $15 See On Amazon The Uber’s that get the most five-stars have amenities like this fancy-looking car trash bin. Upgrade your car for cheap with this seat-back can that’s leakproof, versatile, and adjustable. It’s made of faux leather that looks expensive and has an adjustable hanging strap and it’s compact enough for any car, yet has enough space for wrappers, tissues, or other smaller trash items.

28 An Affordable And Adorable 28-Pack Of Hair Clips Magicsky Hair Barrettes (28 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This set of hair barrettes comes with 28 pieces, adding a wide variety of accessories to your closet without breaking the bank. The pack includes barrettes decorated with pearls, colorful acrylic patterns, geometric rhinestones, and a few minimalist gold pins thrown in to add balance. They are designed with smooth edges that keep your strands from getting caught, pulling, or breaking. For just $12, this deal is hard to beat.

29 This $17 Fedora With 32,000 Reviews Lisianthus Buckle Fedora Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adding a wide-brim hat to any look instantly elevates it — but skip the $100 price tags and snag this highly rated Amazon pick. This buckle fedora has more than 32,000 reviews and is one of Amazon’s top choices for women’s fedoras. The cotton blend hat is breathable and lightweight so you can wear it all day, even in the summer. The classic silhouette and buckle belt look expensive, but it’s so reasonably priced, you may need to buy a couple of different colors — and with 24 options you’ll have plenty of choices.

30 A Moisturizing Hair Treatment That’s Low Cost L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking to add some life back into your hair without spending a small fortune? This moisturizing hair conditioner is less than $10 and makes a huge impact in just eight seconds. Just shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends. Then, rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It will even moisturize the most brittle, color-treated hair and it has more than 19,000 reviews.

31 This Padded Sleeveless Tank For Cheap Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep up with the latest trend and solidify your fashion icon status in this sleeveless tank. It has a structured silhouette featuring broad, padded shoulders, a solid color, and a vintage-looking O-neck. Tuck it into your favorite jeans for a trendy look that’s shockingly affordable. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 18

32 The Dainty Gold Hoops That Are Plated In 18K Gold MEVECCO Huggie Hoop Earring Amazon $13 See On Amazon These dainty gold earrings are the perfect accessory for any look — plus they’re a complete deal at just $13. The classy hoop earrings are plated in 18K gold that makes them look more expensive than they really are. They’re hypoallergenic and made without nickel or lead and instead use brass as the base metal, so they’re safer for sensitive skin.

33 This Garment Steamer For Looking Good While You Travel OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This handheld steamer is perfect for keeping your clothes wrinkle-free, no matter where you roam. This steamer will run for 15 continuous minutes and removes wrinkles with ease. It takes about 1-2 minutes to heat up and then it’s ready to release wrinkles in clothing, curtains, and drapes. It has a nine-foot cord for ease of movement and is small enough to pack in your luggage.

34 The Magnetic Eyelashes That Are Game-Changing easbeauty Magnetic Eyelashes (5 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Skip the hassle of applying fake eyelashes on with messy glue and use these magnetic lashes, which look just as good and are affordable. The secret is in the eyeliner: It's made with ultra-fine magnetic particles that connect with the eyelashes when they're applied. This pack comes with five sets that are waterproof, voluminous, and easy to remove.

35 A Versatile Sprayer With A Continuous Mist Uervoton Continuous Mist Sprayer Amazon $7 See On Amazon This spray bottle feels fancy since it provides a continuous mist for your hair, plants, or cleaning. It’s earned more than 26,000 reviews, including one that noted “Works very well!! The spray is a perfect mist and the trigger system is fluid and consistent.” The clear bottle has a leak-proof top and holds 5.4-ounces, but a larger 10-ounce size is also available.

36 The Fashion Scarf That Can Be Worn So Many Ways corciova Large Square Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon This silky fashion scarf is so affordable, especially when you consider how many ways it can be worn. It’s made of satin, which has the same softness as silk without the high price tag. Wear it around your neck, to tie back your hair, or as a pop of color on your handbag. It’s available in more than 40 colors and patterns for every style and occasion. •Available Colors: 43

37 An Organic Toner That Won’t Stretch Your Wallet Teddie Organics Rose Water Facial Toner Amazon $10 See On Amazon High-quality skincare can cost an arm and a leg, but this rosewater toner is surprisingly affordable. It’s made of 100% pure and organic rose flower water, which is packed with anti-inflammatory properties to help with redness, sunburns, or razor burn. It’s lightweight and helps restore your skin’s pH balance and eliminate oiliness without drying.

38 This Sexy Bathing Suit With A Low Price Tempt Me Ruched Monokini Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sexy bathing suit screams couture sans the designer price. It has a high neckline and padded push-up bra that stays secure with a hook and eye closure. The stretchy material is ruched at the torso and features a cinched-in waistline. It has a plunging neckline covered with a mesh fabric that adds to the elegance. The quality and price have earned this suit nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus •Available Colors: 36

39 The Budget Microfiber Hair Towels That Dry Hair Faster M-bestl Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These quick-absorbing hair towels are perfect for drying your hair without having to balance a heavy towel on your head. These smaller towels are designed to tie into a turban as you step out of the shower. The microfiber material is super soft and dries hair faster than an ordinary towel. It’s available in packs of two and has earned nearly 10,000 reviews, including one that noted, “Honestly, I didn’t expect to like these so much. I was fine just using a towel to wrap up my hair post-shower. However, this definitely is a game-changer. They are so easy to put on, are very absorbent, and you don’t have to worry about having to redo it.”

40 An Elegant, Layered Necklace For Less Turandoss Layered Choker Necklace (3 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This dainty gold necklace is elegant, simple — and shockingly affordable. It’s plated in 14k gold with triple-layered chains that have a high-end appearance without stretching your wallet, and it pairs well with a casual outfit or a dressier ensemble. If this pendant pairing isn’t for you, there are other options such as three circles, a layered bar, and a layered lock.

41 This Professional Wine Aerator That’s $15 VINVOLI Professional Wine Aerator Amazon $15 See On Amazon Only serve your guests wine that’s been aerated properly through this triple-stage aeration decanter. The glass and acrylic aerator softens tannins and creates a smoother finish to your favorite vino. A small removable mesh filter catches any sediments so your guests only enjoy the best. Seems pricey, but this gadget is just $15. Hold it over your glass and pour your wine through to enjoy.

42 These Faux Leather Belts To Complete Any Outfit SANSTHS Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add a little something to any look with this set of neutral faux leather belts. It comes with a brown and black belt, each featuring a classic double O-ring buckle. This belt duo is a quick and easy accessory, whether you are adding shape to an oversized T-shirt or some bling to a classic dress. They’re available in black, white, khaki, and leopard, with gold or silver buckles. •Available Sizes: S — XXXL •Available Colors: 11

43 A Pair Of Luxury Slippers You’ll Love HALLUCI Plush Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Luxury is waking up in the morning and slipping on these fuzzy slippers, which have earned more than 30,000 reviews. They have a high-density memory foam insole that feels like a cloud, and a plush faux fur upper in a criss-cross band that is cozy, but also leaves your toes exposed. They have a non-slip sole that is safe to wear on slippery wood floors and comes in colors like gray, pink, and leopard. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 11

44 This Designer-Inspired Bathing Suit That’s A Deal Sovoyontee Plus Size High Waisted Swimwear Amazon $30 See On Amazon Move over designer bikinis, this affordable pick is getting rave reviews. The two-piece bathing suit features a high-waisted bottom with full coverage and an adorable tie sash accent, with a triangle halter top with detachable padded cups. At this price, you can buy a few colors and mix and match to get the most bang for your buck. •Available Sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 19

45 The Clip-On Selfie Light For Your Smartphone XINBAOHONG Clip-on Ring Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get the best possible light for filming your TikToks with this clip-on selfie ring. The miniature version attaches to your smartphone to provide the perfect lighting source no matter where you’re snapping your selfies. It features adjustable brightness settings and can be charged between snaps with a USB cord.