Staying up with the trends doesn’t have to drain your bank account. Amazon is home to the coolest new looks with prices that will make you smile. This year’s trends harken back to a different time in fashion — like the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s — featuring bike shorts, cut-out tees, and small floral prints. I’ve done the shopping for you and put together a list of 47 popular clothing trends that are surprisingly under $30.

On this list, I’ve included plenty of crowd-favorites, along with a few newer trends that may push you outside of your fashion comfort zone. You’ll find a handful of crop tops that show off a little skin while keeping you cool. You can’t go wrong by pairing any of these mid-drift-baring tees with your favorite high-waisted leggings or jeans. Keep some of your closet favorites in mind when you’re shopping, that way you can envision how you’ll wear it to get the most out of a look. You’ll find tees, tanks, dresses, and bathing suits that any fashionista would love to be caught in, but unlike some of your favorite pieces from the internet, these won’t cost an arm and leg.

I’ve included a few amazing accessories as well, from belts to retro sunglasses that look expensive (but aren’t) to necklaces that up your fashion game without blowing your budget.

You may be shocked to see just how affordable some of these essential pieces are. You know what that means though — more money to spend on trending looks.

1 The Cut-Out Tee With The Most Interesting Neckline SheIn Cut Out Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon The ‘80s called and said cut-out tees are back — including this budget-friendly option. The one-shoulder tee is beloved by reviewers who say it’s stretchy, lightweight, and sexy. One reviewer cited, “The first shirt I have had in years that made me feel sexy and confident.” This price tag will make you want to step outside of your comfort zone to try this sexy tee yourself. •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 6

2 A Colorful Pair Of Classic adidas Slide Sandals Adidas Beach & Pool Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon The classic three-stripe design of adidas meets a trendy slide sandal in this sweet pair of beach and pool shoes. The sandals have a slight platform with a durable upper and supportive rubber sole that will take you from your home to poolside comfortable. Best of all: they come in 15 amazing colors like lilac, solar red, and ice mint. • Available Sizes: 4 — 11 • Available Colors: 15

3 These Soft Fleece Drawstring Shorts Goodthreads Heritage Fleece Drawstring Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon There’s a myth that trends are meant to be seen, not to feel comfortable. These fleece drawstring shorts defy all of the odds — reviewers describe them as “so soft” and “easy to wear” because you can pair them with anything from T-shirts and tanks to oversized hoodies. These are made from a cotton blend with an elasticized waistband and drawstring closure. They come in a number of tie dye and solid shades. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 12

4 The ‘90s-Inspired Ribbed Crop Tank Top Artfish Sleeveless Crop Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Crop tops are a major trend that isn’t going away anytime soon. This crop sleeveless top stands out, thanks to one sweet design detail: a side ruched drawstring that you can use to customize your fit. The top has a scoop neck and is made of soft, ‘90s-inspired ribbed jersey. • Available Sizes: X-Small — Large • Available Colors: 23

5 These Comfy Hiking Sandals With Thousands Of Reviews Atika Outdoor Hiking Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon It isn’t often that a pair of hiking sandals racks up more than 4,000 reviews, has a high rating, and costs less than $30 — but this pick is a standout. It has a supportive rubber sole with traction that can stand up against your terrain of choice, with a comfortable EVA midsole and arch support, adjustable top Velcro straps, and a choice of more than 34 colors. Take these shoes to the beach or pool, as well — they’re conveniently waterproof. • Available Sizes: 6 — 11 • Available Colors: 34

6 These Stretchy Bike Shorts With An Amazing Price Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $15 See On Amazon These Hanes bike shorts are a key piece in one of this year’s trendiest looks. Pair them with an oversized tee and sneakers and you’re good to go. This pair is made with a thick cotton jersey and sits at the waist. More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers love this stretchy pair, especially at this price. •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 2

7 A Colorful Two-Piece Midi Skirt Set IyMoo Midi Dress (2 Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than one-and-done outfits with pieces that work in perfect harmony. This colorful set includes a midi skirt with a unique wrap front and a matching tank-style crop top. The skirt is narrow in fit, pencil-skirt style, and this set comes in a number of mostly bright, beautiful solid colors and prints. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 29

8 A Retro Faux Crocodile Clutch Barabum Retro Shoulder Hand Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everything about this shoulder hand bag/clutch hybrid screams retro cool: from its shape to its faux crocodile print, which comes in 13 colors like black, green, and leopard. It features a main zippered compartment, one backside zippered pocket, and it features an impressive 4.7-star rating and more than 1,700 reviews. One reviewer said this baguette bag has surprisingly more space than you’d think. • Available Colors: 13

9 The Bodycon Mini Dress With Side Ruching BTFBM Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This sleeveless bodycon mini dress is sexy, elegant, and super affordable. It’s made from a wrinkle-resistant and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and has unique ruched sides with drawstring closures to wear it in a tighter or looser fit. The ribbed knit fabric is soft and comfortable and it’s one dress you can take from daytime (paired with sneakers) to evening (just swap your shoes and add your favorite necklace). • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 29

10 These Sock Sneakers That Cost Less Than You Think konhill Walking Tennis Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon These lightweight sock sneakers are a crowd favorite with more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. The mesh uppers result in a remarkably soft, stretchy, and breathable sneaker that’s easy to slip on and simple to style with your favorite loungewear or workout clothes. They’re well-ventilated, not to mention, a total bargain at just $30. •Available sizes: 5 — 13 •Available colors: 19

11 A Trendy One-Piece That Comes In 39 Colors SweatyRocks Leopard One Piece Amazon $25 See On Amazon Turn heads in this animal print bathing suit that’s a complete deal. It has a deep V neckline and an open back that is secured with soft elastic straps. It can be tied in various ways to switch up the style so you get your money’s worth out of this suit. A five-star reviewer noted, “Hands down one of the cutest swimsuits I’ve ever owned. Sexy and flattering and trendy. Fits well, didn’t have to worry about any slips in the chest area. Would buy this in every color.” •Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available colors: 30

12 The Retro “It” Sunnies That Are Inexpensive Freckles Mark Retro 70s Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon These throwback sunglasses were everything in the 1970s and they’re back and better than ever. The large square sunglasses are made from composite frames with non-polarized lenses that offer UV400 protection. They’re lightweight and so affordable that you can add an extra pair to your cart or opt for the two-pack just so you’ll never lose a pair and be without your new favorite sunnies. • Available Colors: 14

13 A Sleeveless Tank With Padded Shoulders Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon No one saw the shoulder-pad trend coming back, but it’s here to stay. This sleeveless tank has a structured silhouette featuring broad, padded shoulders, a solid color, and a vintage-looking O-neck. Tuck it into your favorite jeans for a trendy look that’s shockingly affordable. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 17

14 This Cropped Yoga Tank That’s Under $20 Core 10 Knot Front Yoga T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This cropped yoga top is all the craze and comes with a thrifty price tag. That’s a win-win. The shorter length looks great with high-waisted leggings and shows off a little skin. It has short sleeves and a unique criss-cross feature on the front. It’s made of a Pima cotton blend that is lightweight and breathable — plus it’s only $18. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X •Available Colors: 10

15 The Lightweight Sandals That Comes In Funky Colors FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reviewers say they’re wearing these double-buckle sandals on repeat and at this price you may want to order a few of the 40 available, fun, and sometimes funky and unique colors. They are extremely lightweight and look cute with whatever you’re wearing, from a sundress to a yoga set. These slides have earned more than 36,000 reviews and have become Amazon’s bestseller in Women’s Flat Sandals. •Available Sizes: 6—11 •Available Colors: 42

16 The Pleated Skort That’s Tennis Chic Scktoo Pleated Skirt with Lining Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon This schoolgirl-style skirt is completely adorable, whether you’re headed to catch a concert or shopping the day away. Reviewers love that the tennis-inspired skort with an inner shorts liner that feels soft and comfortable all day. It has a zipper closure that’s hidden on the side of the skirt. This budget-friendly skirt comes in lots of colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 19

17 This Matching Workout Set That’s All The Rage JNINTH Yoga Set (2 Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon $Complementary workout sets are very trendy right now, and this matching yoga set is a great deal. The set comes with a high-waisted pair of biker shorts and a supportive sports bra with adjustable spaghetti straps. It’s made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry and is available in many bold colors to make an impression whether you’re sweating in yoga class or running errands around town. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 13

18 A Roomy Pastel Cardigan With ‘90s Florals Meladyan Flower Sweater Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pastel and dainty flower details are recent trends that are only gaining speed. Add this loose cardigan to your cart to jump on the bandwagon. The open-front cardigan has functional buttons and a ribbed hem that oozes with ‘90s flair. It has dropped shoulders, a V-neckline, and a stretchy and soft knit material. Shoppers love the sweet daisy pattern, which is available in eight color options. •Available Sizes: 1 •Available Colors: 8

19 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts With Inclusive Sizing The Drop Jeannie High Rise Mid Length Biker Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon The higher the waist, the trendier the look — and these ultra-high bike shorts are a budget-friendly find that shoppers love. They’re made of a cotton blend that’s stretchy and soft. One reviewer cited, “This is the first pair of biker shorts I have owned and I'm a fan! They are perfectly form-fitting without being too tight.” Pair them with a fun sports bra for your daily workout or an oversized tee and sneakers for an effortlessly cool look that won’t break the bank. •Available Sizes: XX-Small — 3X •Available Colors: 4

20 A Pair Of Elevated, Basic Sandals Under $25 Mtzyoa Woven Leather Flip-Flops Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for pair of sandals that are a bit more elevated than your beach flip flops, these affordable, woven picks are for you. These flat sandals feature woven leather straps that criss-cross on the top of your foot. They’re casual enough to slip-on on your way to the grocery store but will also pair perfectly with more formal trousers and dresses for work or weddings. One of the 3,000 reviewers noted, ”I wanted something comfortable and easy to put on/take off, but wanted them stylish, too. These are a perfect combination of casual and stylish, *and nice quality for the price.” •Available Sizes: 6 — 10 •Available Colors: 36

21 This Textured Crop Tank That’s Fashion-Forward KAMISSY Rib-Knit Binding Crop Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon This rib-knit tank’s texture and cropped length make it perfect for hot summer days. It has a high neckline and thick hem, plus it costs less than $15. It’s versatile enough to wear with anything and affordable enough to buy in several colors. One reviewer noted, “Super cute! Love this with some higher-waisted shorts.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — Large • Available Colors: 17

22 A Flowy Surplice Dress That’s Just $23 Amazon Essentials Solid Surplice Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This surplice dress is a must-have that’s surprisingly low priced and on-trend. The V-neck dress features an empire waistline and a fit-and-flare shape with a flowing skirt that extends to the knee. It looks good with heels, sandals, and even sneakers. Dress it up or down to impress at any event. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 7

23 The Rectangular Sunnies That Reviewers Love BUTABY Retro Driving Glasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Another ‘90s staple: small, rectangular sunnies. This money-saving pack of two trendy pairs of sunglasses has earned more than 9,300 reviews and a 4.6-star review. They have non-polarized lenses and UV400 protection against UVA and UVB rays. Choose from a variety of colors, all $15 or less. • Available Colors: 23

24 A Budget-Friendly Y2K-Inspired Necklace BeBrace Bohemian Bead & Pearl Choker Amazon $14 See On Amazon This homemade necklace is the ultimate Y2K throwback piece — which is so “in” right now. This choker features colorful beads and pearls, both of which are hypoallergenic and high-quality, without the high price tag. This chocker is 17.7-inches long and has a gold-plated chain. Layer it with other necklaces or wear it on its own to join this popular trend.

25 The Stylish T-Shirt Dress With Hidden Pockets HAOMEILI Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This casual tank top dress is a wardrobe must-have because it’s so lightweight, stretchy, and flowy. The sleeveless dress has straps that are thick enough to hide your bra straps and its hemline stops mid-thigh, with fun side pockets that give it a casual-cool vibe. One of its 5,600 reviewers noted, “I was looking for something comfortable with pockets to wear around the house. This dress definitely fits the bill.” It comes in solid colors as well as prints like tie dye and florals. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 20

26 A Cotton Bucket Hat That’s A Bargain The Hat Depot Bucket Beach Sun Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bucket hat is a summer fashion staple, which has made it an Amazon bestseller, with more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It’s made of 100% cotton, so it’s breathable, comfortable, and easy to pack without worrying about impacting its shape. It has ventilation eyelets in a brass tone that keep you cool and stylish. This go-to hat is shockingly inexpensive, considering the quality, so you may want to grab it in a few colors or one of the fun patterns. •Available Sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large •Available Colors: 38

27 This Midi Skirt Set That’s Perfectly Elegant IyMoo Plus Size Midi Dress (2 Piece) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Similar to the previous pick, this midi skirt set includes a pencil skirt-style midi skirt with a wrap waist and a cropped tank with slightly wider straps. It’s made of breathable and stretchy fabric, looks beautifully elegant, and comes in more than 35 colors and prints and extensive sizes. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 36

28 These Shockingly Low-Priced Bike Shorts Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $14 See On Amazon Shoppers say they’re stocking up on these popular bike shorts because of how comfortable and affordable they are. They’re made of a cotton blend and have an elastic waistband that’s stretchy yet stays in place. They feature a 9-inch inseam, as well as flat-locked seams that won’t chafe or irritate you whether you’re wearing these under a sundress or going for a run. One reviewer noted, “I literally bought a few dozen pairs of them because they've become an instant staple of my wardrobe. [...] They're actually affordable enough to buy multiple pairs without spending the kind of money that good underthings usually cost.” •Available Sizes: 1X — 5X •Available Colors: 2

29 An Expensive-Looking Pendant Necklace That Isn’t M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a little bit of sparkle to any outfit with this affordable layered necklace. It looks expensive since it’s plated in 14k gold, however, it’s just $15. The layered necklace has two paperclip chains — both with an adjustable 2-inch extension to customize the lengths. The large hexagon pendant can be personalized in the letter of your choice for a luxurious accessory that your wallet will love. This necklace is free of nickel and lead and is made with high-quality brass.

30 This On-Trend Bodycon Dress With A Wrap Front LILLUSORY Summer T Shirt Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Looking for a budget-friendly dress that will turn heads? This ruched mini dress is all that and more. It’s made of a stretchy and soft knit that is form-fitting and fashionable. The short-sleeve dress has a unique tie at the waist that adds shape to the dress and makes this affordable pick a must-try trend. Choose from a variety of colors and pair this dress with heels, sandals, or even sneakers, depending on where you’re going. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 24

31 These Platform Slides With A Supportive Sole Litfun Platform Slide Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the beach or need a safe and low-cost pair of shower shoes for your dorm — this pair is for you. The platform slides have ‘90s appeal and are super lightweight, with a single band over the top of the foot. The sole of these shoes imitate a tire pattern, which is designed to create a non-slip grip. They have a trendy 1.7-inch thick sole and come in attractive colors such as khaki and olive green. They’re waterproof and a breeze to clean. •Available Sizes: Women’s 5.5 — 13 •Available Colors: 9

32 This Floral Midi Skirt With A Sweet Daisy Print LYANER High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This whimsical midi skirt is a wardrobe must-have that comes in 16 fun colors and patterns. The small daisy print on this option is very popular right now. This high-waisted skirt has a hidden zipper closure and split hem that makes it extra comfortable. The price is right, too, considering you can dress this up or down to get the most of your money. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 16

33 The Tie-Dye Maxi Dress That Stunningly Affordable MakeMeChic Tie Dye Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This budget-friendly maxi dress is an effortlessly stylish look that’s earned more than 13,000 reviews. It features cuffed short sleeves and a long, billowing skirt with side slits that keep you cool. The deep V-neckline is perfect for showcasing your favorite necklace and many reviewers noted that they tie the bottom of the dress to shorten it or just to mix up the look — which is extra bang for your buck. It comes in more than 35 additional colors and prints, including trendy tie-dye. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 38

34 A Sexy Monokini That Brings On The Glamour Meyeeka Scoop Neck Monokini Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t get enough of this contemporary monokini that looks expensive but isn’t. This sexy bathing suit features cut-outs as well as a corseted back. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and high-cut bottoms that are super popular. It’s double-lined and has removable padding, plus it has earned nearly 12,000 reviews and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 26

35 This Midi Dress In Trending Tie-Dye Naggoo Tie Dye Tshirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Tie-dye is trending and this split midi dress is an affordable way to get on board. The stretchy dress has short sleeves and a classic crewneck that can be dressed up with heels and a jacket or kept casual with flip flops. It has two split hems on either side of the dress, which makes it breathable and easy to walk in. Plus, reviewers love that it has pockets. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 15

36 A Ruched Crop Top With An Adjustable Front Tie Verdusa Drawstring V Neck Crop Amazon $15 See On Amazon A number of the latest fashion trends include showing off your midriff and this ruched top is fits the bill by serving major ‘90s vibes — but don’t worry: it’s amazingly affordable. The soft fabric feels good on your skin and features a V-neck, cap sleeve, and lettuce trim. The most unique feature of this top is a drawstring along the front that you can adjust to tighten or loosen it, depending on how much skin you want to show off. Pair it with high-waisted jeans for a timeless look that’s reasonably priced. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 50

37 A Silky High-End Midi Skirt For A Fraction Of The Price Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A silky midi skirt is a staple for any fashion-forward closet, but they don’t always come cheap. This affordable option has the same luxurious look and feel but at a fraction of the price. The secret? It’s actually made of satin silk — which is less expensive, easier to care for, and machine washable. Now you can stock your wardrobe with this classic piece without busting the budget. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

38 The 4-Pack Of Crop Tops You’ll Wear Constantly SATINIOR Racerback Crop Top (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fill your closet with elevated basics like these cropped tanks that are surprisingly affordable. This four-pack is only $23, which means each tank costs less than $6. They come in neutrals and rich colors and have a racerback and high neckline. One reviewer noted, “It’s a great price for the quality. I’ve dressed them up and down, they still look great with any outfit. Go ahead and click add to cart — you won’t regret it!” •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 7

39 This Skater Mini Skirt With A Fabulous Ruffle Detail Relipop Flared Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mini skater skirt is casual and ideal for any day, occasion, or budget. The ruffle details and drawstring elastic waist are effortlessly cute and easy to throw on when you roll out of bed. Choose among a variety of colors or patterns to match any style of top you have. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 28

40 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress For A Wedding Romwe Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for a fun dress to wear as a wedding guest? Look no further. This off-the-shoulder option is affordable and fashion-forward. It pulls on and sits just off your shoulders, which are accentuated by the ruffle detail. It has a shorter hemline in the front than in the back and this loose-fitting dress will turn heads while keeping your wallet happy. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 12

41 This Frilly Smocked Tank That’s A Total Steal SheIn Frill Cami Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hot days don’t have to mean skipping a cute outfit. This sleeveless crop top has wide ruffled shoulder straps, a smocked bodice, and a flared hem that cuts off above the hip. The stretchy material is lightweight and soft, plus this tank is under budget at just $18. Go ahead and treat yourself without the buyer’s remorse. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 16

42 This Trendy Tie-Dye Swing Dress Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon This flowy swing dress is the ultimate trend piece for hitting the beach, mall, or brunch with friends. The sleeveless dress is cool for summer but can transition easily to fall or winter with a jacket and tights — making its $19 price even better. This dress has a high neckline and racerback design that beautifully drapes away from your body. It’s available in tie-dye and solid colors. •Available Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 6

43 A Pack Of Double-O Belts For Elevating Any Look SANSTHS Double O-Ring Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This neutral faux leather set of belts comes with a brown and black belt, each featuring a classic double O-ring buckle. And, for less than $20 for the belt duo, this price is hard to beat. They’re available in black, white, khaki, and leopard, with gold or silver buckles, and will complete the simplest of outfits — even jeans and T-shirts. •Available Sizes: S — XXXL •Available Colors: 11

44 The Popular Crop Top That Looks Designer Justquella Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This crowd-favorite crop top is form-fitting and a complete bargain at just $19. It features a plunging neckline and center ring cut-out feature that will make you feel like you’re in an all-girl band. This sexy top comes in sleeveless or short sleeve options that pair well with skirts, jeans, and flowy palazzo pants. It’s earned more than 2,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: 00 — 16 •Available Colors: 24

45 This Sophisticated Two-Piece Swimsuit For $29 Sovoyontee High Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Looking to emulate a 1950s pin-up girl? This sophisticated bathing suit is for you. The two-piece features a high-waisted bottom and triangle halter top. It offers full coverage and even has an adorable tie sash accent. The wide straps provide optimal support, plus it comes with detachable padded cups. At this price, you can buy a few colors and mix and match to get the most bang for your buck. •Available Sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 19

46 These Lettuce-Hemmed Socks In A Pack Of Six Mcool Mary Knit Lettuce Low Cut Socks (6 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The lettuce hem is a huge trend right now from tanks to crop tops and even socks — like this bargain pack of six. They’re made of combed cotton, which is cozy without overheating your feet. They have an elastic top that can be worn folded at the cuff or pulled all the way up. They fit shoe sizes 5 — 8 and come in several color options. •Available Colors: 5