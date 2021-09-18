46 Cheap Ways To Make Your Backyard 10x Nicer For Fall & Winter

Whether you hang your hat in a minuscule cottage or in a sprawling mansion, upgrading your outdoor area can add extra living space to your digs. And if you’re wondering how to turn the great outdoors into a place where you can relax and entertain when the temperature drops, it’s simple — just check out these cheap ways to make your backyard nicer for fall and winter.

It’s just as true outdoors as it is in: Lighting helps set the mood, and becomes even more important when the days are shorter. Outdoor lighting can be really expensive, but it isn’t when you start with these pathway lights that are solar-powered and install simply by staking them into the ground. You can use them to line the sidewalk, light up your driveway, or highlight a feature in your landscape. Then, for fun, add this curtain of lights to serve as a “feature wall” in your backyard.

Once you’ve lit up your space, there are some other cool and easy ways to upgrade your yard. Do you need some functional items like this genius scoop that effortlessly picks up fall leaves? Or will you choose to restyle your space with an outdoor rug, new covers for your accent pillows, and some artificial shrubs for a pop of color? Hey, it’s all up to you. These choices are hard to make, but at least they’re fun. So get started and check out these items that make the outdoors usable all year long.

1 These Lights That Make Any Outdoor Space Magical Brightech Ambience Pro Waterproof Solar String Lights Amazon $35 See On Amazon Turn your deck, gazebo, or any outdoor space into a fairyland or outdoor bistro with these lights that are both waterproof and solar-powered. Energy-saving LED bulbs mean that you get six hours of light from a full charge, and the shatterproof plastic exterior can take winds up to 50 miles per hour. The lights will come on automatically when the solar panel is charged to provide warm illumination that’s bright enough to see what you’re doing on the grill.

2 A Genius Yard Tool For Picking Up Leaves Pure Garden Yard Tool Amazon $12 See On Amazon While this yard tool may look strange, it’s definitely pure genius: It’s a scoop that essentially gives you hands the size of The Hulk for scooping up leaves, mulch, dirt, and whatever else you need to move around the garden. Made from heavy-duty plastic, it’s designed with a guard to protect your wrists, and hangs conveniently on a hook when not in use.

3 The Rug That Will Pull Together Your Outdoor Living Area Unique Loom Indoor/Outdoor Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pull together your outdoor living or dining space with this rug that won’t fade, mold, or mildew. Available in eight colors and a wide variety of sizes, the rug’s low-pile design won’t shed or fray, so it’s ideal for high-traffic areas inside your house, too. It’s stain-resistant and easy to clean with just a vacuum. Available sizes: 20

Available colors: 8

4 These Waterproof Pillow Covers That Add A Pop Of Color MIULEE Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you want a pop of color in your outdoor living space, these pillow covers are a great choice. Available in 21 shades and a wide variety of sizes, they’re made from a durable canvas-polyester blend that has a waterproof coating to stand up to the elements. They’re fade-resistant and cleaning is easy — just throw them in the washing machine. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 21

5 This Smart Power Strip Designed For The Outdoors BN-LINK Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn your outdoor lighting, water feature, or holiday inflatables on and off remotely with this smart outlet that works via a free app on your phone. Designed for outdoor use, you can use it to set schedules or turn the lights on when you’re away from home. You can even use voice commands to control this outlet with your Alexa or Google Home.

6 A Waterproof Tablecloth To Dress Up Al Fresco Dinners Mebakuk Waterproof Farmhouse Tablecloth Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make dining outside seem like a real event with this farmhouse-chic tablecloth that’s waterproof and available in 14 colors. Made from a sturdy polyester-cotton blend fabric that has the look of linen, it won’t fade in the sunlight, and it’s stain-proof as well, so spills simply wipe away. This easy-care piece is machine-washable and won’t wrinkle. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 14

7 This Canopy That Adds Shade Anywhere You Need It AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a look that’s almost architectural in nature, this canopy adds instant shade to your yard, whether that’s over your deck or patio, around the pool, or by your kids’ sandbox or play area. And while it looks like it might cost a small fortune, the price tag on this highly rated and ultra-durable version is surprisingly wallet-friendly. Available sizes: 13

Available colors: 4

8 The Little Side Table That’s So Cute & Perfect Anywhere Grand Patio Side Table Amazon $40 See On Amazon Ideal next to your outdoor seating, this side table has sleek, modern lines that are sure to complement any outdoor living arrangement. Crafted from steel, it’s lightweight but sturdy and has a weather-resistant coating, so the paint won’t peel or crack. Available in 10 colors, this table can hold up to 50 pounds of drinks, books, snacks, and plants. Available colors: 10

9 The Patio Umbrella Light For Dinners After Dark OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon This light is specially designed to fit around the pole of your patio umbrella, so you can easily reach for the chips and salsa, even if you’re dining after dark. So handy and convenient, its 28 LED lights feature three modes to offer varying degrees of brightness, and it attaches to the pole easily with the provided clamp.

10 The S’Mores Maker That Doesn’t Require A Fireplace Sterno Family Fun S'mores Maker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pick up a few sternos, and you’ll always be ready for a traditional campfire treat with this s’mores maker that helps you toast your marshmallows to melty, golden perfection. The screen protects hands from the flame, and the compartments around the perimeter are perfect for holding chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers.

11 This Couch Cushion Cover That Repels Water NC HOME High-Stretch Water-Repellent Cushion Cover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give your outdoor sofa or settee an update with this cushion cover that’s water-repellent, which means you don’t have to worry about running outside to pull the cushions in every time the weatherman forecasts a little precipitation. The fabric has just enough spandex to make it stretchy, so it’s easy to get on and off, and it’s machine-washable, too. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 15

12 These Scented Candles That Evoke The Season Sweet Water Decor Scented Candle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get yourself in the mood for the season at hand with one of these scented candles that come in seven fragrances like pumpkin, leaves, cinnamon roll, and mulled cider. The candles are made from clean-burning soy wax, and they provide 50 hours of enjoyment.

13 This Faux Cashmere Blanket That’s So Soft Bourina Faux Cashmere Herringbone Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon With an oh-so-stylish herringbone weave and a texture that’s soft as cashmere (without the high price tag), this blanket checks all the boxes. Crafted from acrylic in an especially cozy knit, it’s finished with fringe and available in 11 colors that won’t shed or fade. Available colors: 11

14 The Portable Kettle For Outdoor Tea & Cocoa Ovente Portable Electric Kettle Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a 1.5-liter capacity, this sturdy kettle is great for making tea, mulled cider, cocoa, and other hot beverages in the backyard, because you can just plug it into an outlet — no stove necessary. It’s made from heat-resistant and shatterproof borosilicate glass, and boils water in less than seven minutes. Plus, it’s available in your choice of seven colors. Available colors: 7

15 These Solar Ground Lights That Make Your Yard More Special ZGWJ Solar Ground Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add illumination to your driveway, front walk, or outdoor dining area with these solar-powered ground lights that have stakes you can simply stick into the grass. Waterproof and durable, they provide up to eight hours of light when fully charged, and you can choose between cool white and warm white.

16 The Faux Shrubs That Make Anyone Look Like A Gardener AXYLEX Artificial Boxwood Shrubs (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your green thumb is just plain wilting, try out these artificial shrubs to provide some realistic-looking plant life around your outdoor spaces. Available in a variety of colors and styles, they resist fading, and of course — never need watering. Just arrange them as you like and you’re done. Available styles: 9

17 A Weighted Holder That Keeps Napkins From Flying Away Spectrum Diversified Weighted Napkin Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for use on your patio table, this napkin holder has a weighted arm to hold your napkins down in a breeze so that they don’t fly away. Made from sturdy steel alloy, it has a traditional look with a little industrial flair.

18 A Cornhole Set For Some Backyard Fun GoSports Portable Cornhole Game Amazon $33 See On Amazon Even if you have a small backyard, you can enjoy this compact, travel-size cornhole set that makes for a perfect addition to any outdoor event. Cornhole is easy enough for everyone to play, from ages one to 100, and can be a team sport or a one-on-one competition. When you’re ready to pack up, the bean bags store right inside the boards.

19 These Grill Lights That Let You Cook In The Dark KOSIN Grill Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Grill all night long if you please with these barbecue lights that illuminate your food, so you can ensure you get the perfect char on your steak. The weather-resistant lights feature magnets for easy placement, and the gooseneck design lets you aim the beam of light right where you need it most.

20 A Protective Spray For Outdoor Furniture Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield Spray, 10 oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon This Scotchgard spray repels water and shields fabric from the sun, so your outdoor furniture and gear can stay vibrant — and not faded — for years to come. One can treats a remarkable 60 square feet of fabric, so you can cover your furniture, umbrella, and grill cover too.

21 These Unbreakable Wine Glasses For Outdoor Sipping Bravario Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Crafted from durable Tritan, these wine glasses are shatter-resistant but look just like regular wine glasses, making them perfect for al fresco dining or just enjoying some vino under the stars. The stemless design makes them easy to hold, and they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

22 These Solar Wall Lights That Have Color Options Solplex Solar LED Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add an attractive touch to your yard with these solar-powered lights that allow you to choose between warm white or one of seven colors, like blue, red, and green. With as little as six hours of charging in the sun, these lights offer up to 12 hours of lighting, and they can be mounted anywhere with the included hardware.

23 The Waterproof Curtains That Provide Luxe Privacy NICETOWN Waterproof Patio Curtains Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your outdoor dining area will look like something straight out of Architectural Digest when you put up these curtains that have a cool glamping vibe. Available in a wide variety of sizes, the sheer voile fabric is waterproof, and the rustproof silver grommets make them easy to hang. Available sizes: 13

Available colors: 3

24 A Shoe Scraper That Keeps Dirt & Mud *Outside* Rubber-Cal Coir Shoe Scraper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fall and winter can mean mud, snow, and leaves, but this shoe scraper can help ensure your inside floors remain clean. Made with stiff coir bristles, it removes dirt and grime from the soles of our shoes with just a few swipes. And if you’re wearing boots, you can use the raised sides to get even more cleaning power.

25 This Grill Cover That Comes In 6 Sizes Simple Houseware BBQ Grill Cover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This grill cover is made from heavy-duty polyester fabric and treated for water, wind, and fade resistance. Available in a variety of sizes, reviewers rave about the sturdiness of this cover, and how it ensures that your grill will remain in good condition for years to come. Available sizes: 6

26 The Hammock Chair For Backyard Lounging Chihee Hammock Chair Amazon $33 See On Amazon Lounge in this hammock chair and you can enjoy the great outdoors in the most comfortable way. The sturdy chair can hold up to 330 pounds, and you can hang it from a tree branch or patio overhang. And since you don’t have to clamber into it or worry about flipping it over, it’s quite a bit more convenient than a traditional hammock.

27 These Nonslip Coasters For Glasses & A Wine Bottle Barvivo Drink and Wine Bottle Coasters (9 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from durable silicone, this set of eight coasters also comes with a wine bottle coaster, so you can be sure nothing will be harmed by moisture. Available in black and gray, they’re dishwasher-safe and slide-resistant, so they’ll stay put on your patio table.

28 Some Outdoor Curtain Lights That Are Pure Magic JMEXSUSS Remote Control Curtain Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ideal for special events — or to just to add a little delight to your everyday life — these pretty curtain lights can be hung from a pergola, roof overhang, tree or anywhere else you need a splash of drama. These waterproof strands can stand up to precipitation, and a convenient remote allows you to choose from eight modes, including steady on, slow fade, and twinkle/flash.

29 A Highly Rated Bluetooth Speaker That’s Waterproof Anker Soundcore Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star rating after more than 60,000 reviews, this fan-favorite Bluetooth speaker lets you take your playlist outdoors. It’s IPX5 waterproof, and the stereo-quality sound offers resonant bass and clear sound with no distortion. Plus, the 24-hour battery life gives you plenty of play time before you need to recharge.

30 These Hooks That Get Your Yard Tools In Order MANOKY Rake and Shovel Holders (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from sturdy metal, these tool hangers have spring-loaded clips that grip snow shovels, rakes, and brooms, so they’re no longer just lurking in the corner of your garage. The weatherproof hooks install easily on any flat wall with the included hardware, and they can hold up to 35 pounds each.

31 The Eco-Friendly Lawn Bags That Stand Up On Their Own Duro Standing Lawn and Leaf Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Perfect for lawn clippings and fall leaves, these yard bags stand up on their own, making it easy to fill them up. (Who doesn’t want to do away with the frustration of feeling like you need an extra hand to hold open a garbage bag?) Made from paper — not plastic — they’re compostable in most municipal waste systems, and can hold up to 30 gallons each.

32 A Petite Grill That’s Small Enough To Fit Anywhere Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon $21 See On Amazon From Cuisinart, this grill is small in size, but offers that same smoky charbroiled goodness of a full-sized grill. You can fit four burgers on its 150-square inch cooking surface, and the dual-venting system gives you control over the temperature of the coals. Plus, the small size makes it great for camping trips and tailgates, too.

33 This Caddy That Makes Outdoor Meals Much Easier Superior Trading Co. Grill and Patio Caddy Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get everything you need to enjoy eating outside with this caddy that holds condiments, utensils, and even a roll of paper towels. Made from durable steel, it’s powder coated to resist corrosion, and has a wooden handle for easy carrying.

34 A Rug That Makes A Splash In So Many Outdoor Spaces KOZYFLY Buffalo Plaid Rug Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in a variety of colors and sizes, this buffalo plaid rug can cheer up any outdoor space. Also suitable for indoor use, it adds a cozy cabin vibe, and it’s easy to clean — just vacuum it or throw it in the wash on a delicate cycle. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 5

35 These Crystals That Add Color To Fireplace Flames Magical Flames (25-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Simply throw one of these pouches into your fire pit, then sit back and enjoy the show of colors that develop from the vibrant flames. A rainbow of colors springs from the crystals, which will last for over an hour. Since you throw the whole packet in, there’s no mess to contend with, and they’re also excellent for use with an indoor fireplace.

36 A Balcony Screen To Keep Out Prying Eyes LOVE STORY Balcony ScreenAMAZON $19 See On Amazon If your outdoor space is up in the sky, you need this balcony screen to provide some privacy while you’re enjoying your deck. Made from a sturdy material that still allows breezes to pass through, it’s available in 18 styles and colors, as well as a variety of sizes. Install it quickly and easily with the included zip ties. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 18

37 The Lightweight Hammock That Folds Up To The Size Of A Zucchini Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Amazon $25 See On Amazon This highly rated hammock makes for an ideal escape in your own backyard, but it’s so lightweight, you can also take it camping. Made from ultra-lightweight parachute nylon, it can hold up to 400 pounds, and comes with tree straps and carabiners — everything you need to sling it up and get your nap on. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 15

38 These Wind Chimes That Play The Music Of Mother Nature Afirst Bamboo Wind Chimes Amazon $24 See On Amazon Crafted from natural bamboo, these wind chimes give a voice to mother nature as she blows a breeze through your backyard. Attractive and water-resistant, the low timbre of these chimes is a reviewer favorite: They’ve earned a 4.6-star overall rating, thanks to their durability and relaxing sound.

39 This 2-Pack Of Faux Garlands With Autumn “Leaves” RECUTMS Artificial Maple Garlands (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These artificial garlands have fall written all over them, and they’re a terrific way to welcome the new season. The silk maple leaves are so realistic looking, they appear to have just dropped from the tree, and the 5.7-foot length is a perfect doorway accent. One of the two garlands is adorned with fruit, while the other is simply leaves.

40 A Trash Can Lock That Keeps Critters Out Encased Trash Can Lock Amazon $19 See On Amazon Raccoons, possums, and even bears can prowl around residential neighborhoods and get into trash cans looking for food, but this trash can lock prevents them from knocking your garbage contents out as they scrounge for dinner. It’s durable, size-adjustable, and can be used with both square and round cans.

41 This Bottle Opener That Mounts To The Wall CAPLORD Bottle Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Have a little fun when you crack open a cold one; this bottle opener is designed to be mounted to any flat surface, so you can play bartender. The opener comes with a cap catcher with a powerful neodymium magnet that attracts and holds your caps once they pop off.

42 This Bug Zapper That Fends Off Pests TRENZADO Electric Bug Zapper Amazon $22 See On Amazon The fencing around this bug zapper keeps animals and human hands safe, and since there’s no strong smell, you can use it without having to think twice. Designed to provide 1,500 feet worth of coverage, it has a collection drawer that can be easily removed for cleaning.

43 The Citronella Candles That Score Design Points PRANK KISS SUJOLS Citronella Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Citronella candles are a must when trying to keep mosquitoes and other harmful pests away outdoors, but most are plain-looking or, frankly, ugly. These citronella candles are set in beautiful jars that you’ll be happy to display on your table, and are made using soy wax and real citronella oil. One candle offers up to 90 hours of burn time.

44 A Cover To Keep Winged Pests Away From Your Food Lauon Food Covers (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ve set your whole picnic out and are just waiting for everyone to get to the table, when you look at the food and notice it’s covered with flies. Next time, avoid this scenario by placing these pop-up food covers over your dishes. They collapse flat, so you can take them camping or on picnics, and you can even use them in the garden to protect plants from hungry rodents and other pests.

45 An Electric Fondue Pot For Festive Outdoor Meals Nostalgia 6-Cup Electric Fondue Pot Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you use it for chocolate covered strawberries or bread covered in gooey cheese, this electric fondue pot makes outdoor eating a cozy affair. Available in 6- and 8-cup options, the pot features an adjustable temperature dial and stay-cool handles. It comes with eight fondue forks that are color-coded, so you’ll know exactly which one is yours.