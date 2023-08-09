This Cheesecake Factory Merch Is For True Chain Restaurant Fanatics

After months of day trips to the beach and picnics by the pool, your usual beach necessities are likely running pretty ragged. Stained towels, frayed bags — it’s not a good look for your final days of fun in the sun. You should probably upgrade your accessories before they give out on you for good, and lucky for you the creative culinary collective Chain is releasing a limited-edition line of summer essentials, all inspired by The Cheesecake Factory, because, duh.

If you were unable to snag Chain’s collab with Pizza Hut earlier this year, the reversible stained glass Hut Hat, then you definitely don’t want to miss this drop. The Cheesecake Factory-approved collection, which launches on Aug. 10, includes two goodies that are as sweet as your go-to cheesecake order: the Chain Restaurant Beach Tote and Chillest Freakin Summer Terrycloth Beach Towel. Just like the Hut Hat, the limited-edition items were designed in collaboration with Jen Lewis, so you know they’re good — the tote bag features the instantly recognizable yellow, brown, green, and pink striped pattern that’s plastered on the chain’s takeout bags, while the beach towel draws its inspiration from the vibrant, eye-catching, and mesmerizing ceilings at the beloved restaurant.

Courtesy of Chain

Cheesecake Factory stans will surely spot all kinds of references to the original work of art, like the gorgeous watercolor palate and classic bird imagery. There are also plenty of new summery additions to the mural-like towel as well, such as a lobster snacking on an avocado egg roll, seashells, a beach ball, and more.

Courtesy of Chain

The collection will be available in limited quantities while supplies last on the Chain website, and launch at 12 p.m. ET on Aug. 10. It’s unclear how long the items will be available, so you might want to set a reminder before the drop just in case so you don’t miss your chance. The colorful tote is priced at $40, while the museum-worthy towel will run you $100.

IYDK, Chain is a dining and consumer product company that was founded by TV writer BJ Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth. Chain has been known to create immersive dining experiences, as well as one-of-a-kind products that make you nostalgic for trips to your favorite chain restaurants. The company has collaborated with a number of household-name chain restaurants in the past, including Taco Bell, Chili’s, Friendly’s, and of course, Pizza Hut.

Before summer comes to a close, you’re gonna want to squeeze in as many trips to the beach as possible. You might as well do it in style — all while repping your fave chain restaurant.