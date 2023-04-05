Nostalgic ‘90s Kids Will Love These Reversible Pizza Hut-Inspired Bucket Hats

Pizza Hut knows a thing or two about pizzas, and now, the brand can add fashion to the list, too. The pizza giant launched a new bucket hat in collaboration with Chain on April 5, which is a huge deal not just because the bucket hat trend is still very much alive, but because the reversible headpiece features an iconic design. It’s inspired by the pizza joint’s signature red roof on one side, and the famous Pizza Hut Tiffany lamp on the other (IYKYK). The limited-edition item won’t last forever, though, so here’s how you can get your hands on a hat before they’re gone for good.

Pizza Hut lovers are about to be dressing (and eating) so well. The new bucket hat, called the Hut Hat, was created with the creative culinary collective Chain and is sure to make ‘90s kids feel extra nostalgic for after-school trips to their local Pizza Hut. If you’re looking for a little pop of color to complete your ‘fit, the red side of the hat, inspired by the iconic Pizza Hut red roof, features a simple bright red design and the classic Pizza Hut logo on the front. But if you really want to show off your stan card, you can flip the accessory inside out to reveal a design that’ll hit you right in the nostalgic feels.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

Inspired by the eye-catching Pizza Hut Tiffany lamps that hang from the ceiling of your favorite pizza joint, the other side of the Hut Hat features a red and white checkered pattern around the top and sides, and a stained glass design on the rim with the Pizza Hut logo in black to complete the look. The hat is nearly an exact replica of the well-known light fixture, so much so that it almost looks like you’re wearing the actual lamp on your head.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

The Hut Hat launches online on April 5 at 12 p.m. PT for $35 and is available while supplies last. It’s unclear how many hats will be up for grabs, so you’ll probably want to snag yours sooner rather than later just to be safe. It’s practically a two-for-one deal, after all.

According to the Hut Hat press release, the collaboration between the two brands all started when a Chain Instagram post about how much the beloved lamps resembled bucket hats went viral, and the rest is Hut history.

"Those Pizza Hut Tiffany lamps are some of the most iconic pieces of New Americana design," says Chain co-founder Nicholas Kraft, per the press release. "They elicit such joy and fond memories.” Now, you can wear those feelings of nostalgic joy on your sleeve, or uh, head.