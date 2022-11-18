This Chic Home Decor Will All Be Under $100 During Target's Black Friday Sale

For most, home decor is top-of-mind on one rare occasion: when you move. And since moving is (thankfully) something we don’t typically do frequently, we often need another excuse to turn our eyes inwards and ask, “Is my space really serving me the way I want it to?”

If you answered no (and let’s be honest, we probably all did), then it’s time for us to take inventory, clear the clutter, and decide what parts of our home could not only be more functional, but also more stylish. The most obvious time to do this is now, with Black Friday deals already in action.

At Target, already affordable (and blessedly chic) home decor has hit even lower prices — meaning you can snag major deals on kitchen appliances and cookware, rugs, wall hangings, glassware, and more. Treat yourself to those prints or canvases you’ve been eyeing, or spruce up your living space with some new stylish seating. With Target’s seasonal offers — and their holiday price match guarantee — you’ve finally found a reason to take your space to the next level.

Below, shop on-sale chic decor items worth grabbing before the holiday rush.

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this