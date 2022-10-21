These 6 Home Decorating Apps Make Revamping Your Space So Much Easier

Caught the interior design bug lately? Maybe TikTok has you eager to transform your apartment into an industrial-style loft. Or, better yet, the arrival of autumn means you’re fully ready to embrace goblincore in your home decor. Perhaps you’re moving into a new place and want to start fresh, or you really just want to make some slight tweaks in your bedroom. Whether you’re going for a full-blown renovation, or just want to freshen things up, it can be tough to know where to start.

If your interior design pipe dreams are squashed every time you look around your home and try to envision pulling it off, fret not. Just like nearly everything in life, there are loads of apps out there to make interior decorating so much easier.

Trying to plan out a new color palette? There’s an app for that. Looking to create a blueprint for your furniture and decor? There’s an app for that, too. Your phone might not be able to help you assemble that 500-piece IKEA dresser, but it can at least let you see what it would look like in your bedroom.

Here are a few apps that will seriously level up your interior decorating game — no matter what style you’re going for.

Pinterest You’ve probably used Pinterest plenty of times for recipes or fashion inspo. But, don’t overlook the power of Pinterest for interior design inspiration too. Pinterest boards can be especially helpful since you can compile a mood board for the aesthetic you’re going for. With different tags like “coastal” and “industrial,” there are plenty of ways to customize your search. Pinterest is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Chairish Whether you’re looking for secondhand home goods, are looking to clear out some decor to ring in a new aesthetic, or are doing both at once, Chairish might be your new go-to app. The reselling app serves as a curated marketplace for all secondhand home goods — whether you’re looking for antique furniture or contemporary art pieces. Chairish is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Planner 5D If you’re looking to just virtually “try out” a new room aesthetic, or want to go full architect mode, Planner 5D is a great comprehensive tool for planning your room layout. You can make 2D and 3D models of your home, in which you can try out different furniture, lighting, and more. Planner 5D is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Color Portfolio Created by paint company Benjamin Moore, Color Portfolio is an invaluable tool for anyone looking to paint rooms in their home. If inspiration strikes while you’re out and about, you can scan items IRL to find the matching paint color. Plus, you can even conceptualize different paint colors in your home by snapping a picture of your room and browsing through different color options. This app is sure to elevate any palette you’re trying to attain. Color Portfolio is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Color911 Created by color specialist Amy Wax, Color911 is perfect for anyone looking to establish a cohesive color palette throughout their home. Using the app, you can create color swatches and palettes for planning purposes or you can choose from pre-made palettes. Color911 is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.