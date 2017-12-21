Every year, as soon as Thanksgiving dinner leftovers are wrapped up, most people's attention immediately turns to the next major holiday on the calendar: Christmas. 'Tis the season, right? A marathon of eating, drinking, and socializing — what's not to like? If you need a little nudge to get into the holiday spirit (or you're just looking to get your heart warmed) check out these Christmas friendship quotes. They're guaranteed to make you want to call your BFF ASAP.

One of the main tenets of Christmas, whether you're religious or not, is the spirit of gift-giving. It's why the holiday season is known for being a little, uh, rough on our wallets, and why Black Friday — the day-after-Thanksgiving consumer bonanza that offers tons of discounts and sales — exists. In 2019, according to The National Retail Federation, nearly 148 million Americans plan to shop on the Saturday before Christmas, aka Super Saturday, which is also the biggest shopping day of the year.

While, for many folks, the holiday season has turned into a material-based, consumer free-for-all, it also gives us the opportunity to bring happiness to those closest to us. Christmas cheer, anyone?

So the next time you need to bah-humbug about the holidays and their toll on your bank account, give your best friend a call and let them know how dope you think they are. There's nothing more "holiday" than that.

1 Shutterstock "Christmas is the season when people run out of money before they run out of friends." — Larry Wilde

2 “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” — Bob Hope

3 "Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” — Charles M. Schulz

4 “I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another." — Carrie Fisher

5 Shutterstock "Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends." — Margaret Thatcher

6 “Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we're here for something else besides ourselves.” — Eric Sevareid

7 “Mankind is a great, an immense family... This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas.” — Pope John XXIII

8 “Christmas was definitely the best thing ever, even better than pizza. But instead of all her favorite toppings, Amitola was surrounded by all her favorite people.” — Aishabella Sheikh

9 “'I am here, forever, to protect you. To help you, to love you. To keep you happy.' It was an oath that every elf knew, but never had to say. There was no prompt. At a certain age, two elves of nearly the same name would meet. Then one would say the oath, simply because they felt compelled to. It was more than a promise; it was a feeling. One that every single elf was born with.” — Kristina Aziz

10 "Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving." — B.C. Forbes

11 "Christmas is, of course, the time to be home — in heart as well as body." — Garry Moore

12 "Faithful friends who are dear to us, gather near to us once more." —"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Ralph Blane)

13 “Of all the gifts, love is the greatest gift.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

14 Shutterstock “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” — Peg Bracken

15 "Christmas is not about the lights, not about the presents, not about the food, but about being there for others, being a friend, loving someone whether they are family or not." — S.E. Smith

16 "To me, that’s what’s important at Christmas. People. Family. Friends." — A.C. Kret

17 "What better way to honor our loved ones, past and present, than to reach out and change a life for the better? And, the holidays are a perfect time to look outside of ourselves and be a true friend. A legacy of generosity can create memories that reverberate beyond the moment and outshine the brightest of heirloom ornaments." — Joanne Huist Smith

18 "Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart." — The Polar Express

19 "And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone. Not when the night is darkest, the wind coldest, the world seemingly most indifferent..." — Taylor Caldwell

20 "If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love is actually all around." — Prime Minister, Love Actually

21 "Santa Claus is anyone who loves another and seeks to make them happy; who gives himself by thought or word or deed in every gift that he bestows." — Edwin Osgood Grover

22 “Christmas works like glue, it keeps us all sticking together.” — Rosie Thomas

23 "At Christmas every body invites their friends and thinks little of even the worst weather." —Jane Austen, Emma

Additional reporting by Mia Mercado and Lauren Grant