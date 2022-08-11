Clever Gadgets For Your Home Don't Need To Be Expensive — & These Are Proof

It’s official — the future is here. Gone are the days when brilliant gadgets and home goods were overpriced and aspirational. Now, there’s a plethora of clever, inexpensive gadgets available for the home that are just a few clicks away thanks to Amazon. Kitchen tools and coffee accessories that rival a barista’s? Yes, please. Desk supplies that make your work life easier? Also yes. Organizer options and comfy contraptions that turn your bathroom into a spa-like oasis? Of course, yes. Whichever room in your home that you’re looking to elevate, you have lots of choices.

So, take a look at the ideas here and stock your home with useful gadgets and gizmos aplenty, or take a more nuanced approach and pick a select one or two to be your new MVPs. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

1 These Rug Grippers That Hold Floor Coverings In Place ZONGOOL Rug Tape (12-Count) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Wrinkly rugs aren’t just an eyesore, they’re also unsafe. Secure yours with this easy-peasy rug gripping tape. The pieces are a cinch to apply, and they can be wiped clean whenever you need to refresh their stickiness. With 12 or 16 pieces to a set, you can use them for rugs of all shapes and sizes.

2 An Indoor Insect Trap That’s Quiet & Effective Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with bugs, you might be willing to try just about anything. Thankfully, this indoor insect trap is easy and efficient. Bugs are attracted to the UV light, and then get caught in the sticky glue pad hidden inside. Position it near your fruit bowl or garbage can and enjoy one less thing to worry about.

3 These Unbreakable Champagne Flutes That Look Like The Real Thing Prestee Stemless Unbreakable Champagne Flutes (24-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to spring for expensive and fragile glasses when you have a set of these shatterproof Champagne flutes. Made of transparent, BPA-free plastic, they easily pass for glass flutes. Great for evens and outdoor gatherings, you can wash and reuse them or recycle them when you’re done.

4 This Digital Kitchen Scale That Doubles As A Measuring Cup KitchenMetrics Digital Kitchen Scale & Measuring Cup Amazon $24 See On Amazon This kitchen scale and measuring cup is two functional gadgets in one — use the printed measurements on the container’s side like a traditional measuring cup, or use it with the coordinating scale for precise weight measurements. The cup itself is washable, plus the entire device is battery-operated, so you don’t have to worry about cords cluttering up your counter.

5 These Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Racks That Create Space For Your Stemware FOMANSH Under Cabinet Stemware Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve ever knocked over a wine glass in your cabinet, then you know the struggle of trying to store them. Enter these under-cabinet stemware racks, which are designed to safely hold six to nine glasses. They come in black, white, brown, and gold, and they’re a cinch to install too — all necessary hardware is included.

6 This Sleek Self-Watering Planter That Makes Plant Care Effortless WOUSIWER Self Watering Planters Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even if you don’t have a green thumb, this self-watering planter makes it super easy to take care of your plants. Ranging in sizes from 5 to 7 inches, each pot is lightweight and features a reservoir and watering lip for easy and convenient fills while inner ropes ensure that soil stays wet and helps plants thrive. At this price, use a few of them together or throughout your home.

7 These Reusable Kitchen Towels That Are Good For Your Wallet & The Environment Simply Reusable Paper Towels (15-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only do these reusable towels cut the waste of traditional paper towels, but you’ll save money, too. Each 10-inch square sheet is made from absorbent, washable cotton, so these cloths can easily replace paper towels for most spills, sloshes, and splatters. Plus, they make great napkins, too. The best part? They even cling to the cardboard roll.

8 This Outdoor Umbrella Light That’s Perfect For Patios, Decks, Tents, & More OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon For those late nights on the patio, early camping mornings, and everything in between, this best-selling patio umbrella light is an excellent option. It fits right over your umbrella’s pole thanks to its center clamps or it can be hung with the two built-in hooks. Plus, it features 28 LED lights and three brightness modes.

9 This Record Holder That Organizes & Displays Your Collection KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Part form, part function, this vinyl record holder stores up to 50 albums and allows you to show off your currently playing record (or your all-time favorite). Choose between multiple wood shades for the base, all of which include the acrylic covers to ensure your front and back vinyls stay pristine.

10 A Cable Management System That Clears Cord Clutter EVEO Cord Covers (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you can look around your home and see visible cords snaking around, you might want to snag this cable management system. Included are six adhesive tunnels that easily attach to your desk, wall, or surface of choice to hide and direct cords (packs of 12 and 24 are available, too). Choose between six different colors, including pink, blue, and green.

11 A Handheld Milk Frother For Barista-Quality Drinks At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $20 See On Amazon No need to shell out for fancy coffee shop drinks when you have this handheld milk frother. It whips your milk of choice into delicious foam in a matter of seconds, and it’s a cinch to clean, too. Available in four colors, each battery-operated frother comes with a display stand so you can keep it right next to your coffee maker.

12 These Silicone Baking Mats That Are Infinitely Reusable POPCO Silicone Baking Mats (Set of 3) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use these silicone baking mats for kneading, rolling, and prepping your dough, and then slip them straight into the oven for baking since they can withstand up to 470 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also marked with sizes and measurements to help you precisely portion your treats. What’s more, they’re even lightweight and foldable, so you can store them in small spaces.

13 This Sleek & Contemporary Charging Station That Can Handle 6 Devices At Once Upoy Charging Station Block Amazon $19 See On Amazon Once you upgrade to this vertical charging block, you’ll wonder how you went so long without it. It features five USB-A ports, plus a sixth USB-C option, making it compatible with multiple brands of phones, headphones, tablets, and more. It comes in red, black, white, or blue.

14 These Blackout Curtains That Dim & Insulate Your Room NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains Amazon $25 See On Amazon Trade your old window coverings for these thermal insulated blackout curtains, and reap the benefits. Not only are they attractive and light-blocking, but they help to insulate your space, too, so you can better control the heating and cooling of your home. They come in 16 sizes and a whopping 40 colors, so you can find the perfect match. More than 75,000 shoppers give them five stars.

15 A Set Of Reusable Baking Cups With 70,000 Reviews Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These bright silicone baking cups are cute and colorful, and they’re eco-friendly, too — you can wash and reuse them in between uses and save yourself the trouble of buying and tossing an endless amount of disposable cupcake wrappers. They’re also safe for the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, and they make great snack cups. It’s no surprise they have an amazing 4.8-star rating after 70,000 reviews on Amazon.

16 These Under-Bed Organizers That Store Two Dozen Pairs Of Shoes Out Of Sight Woffit Under Bed Shoe Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Finally, you can stop crawling on your belly to search under your bed; these shoe organizers hold 12 pairs of shoes apiece, making them a great choice for out-of-season storage — or opt for boot storage in one of the organizers and store four tall pairs. They come in both beige and black with a transparent zipping lid for easy viewing and handles to slide them out.

17 A Portable Steamer That Keeps Clothes Looking Crisp & Wrinkle-Free BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes Amazon $32 See On Amazon Forget the iron — this best-selling garment steamer is an easy and effective way to remove wrinkles from clothing. The attached tank holds more than 8 ounces of water and promises up to 15 minutes of steam, and it’s still compact enough for travel, too. Plus, it warms up in seconds so you’re never more than a few minutes away from wrinkle-free clothes.

18 These Reusable Storage Bags That Will Save You From Ever Buying Disposable Ones Again Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $55 See On Amazon Stock these best-selling silicone storage bags in your kitchen instead of disposable baggies. They’re easy and convenient, and each bag promises to take the place of thousands of single-use bags. Plus, they’re dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe, and they’re leakproof, too. Multiple colors and sizes are available, and in this set you get two sandwich bags, a snack bag, and a half-gallon bag.

19 A Popular Shower Filter That Uses Minerals To Treat Hard Water AquaHomeGroup Vitamin-C Shower Filter Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have hard water, this 15-stage water filter can be a game changer. It’s designed to remove fluoride, chlorine, heavy metals, and more from your household water. What’s more, it also offers consistent water pressure for a pleasant, efficient, and easy-to-clean shower. It comes in six metallic finishes to spruce up your shower.

20 An Extensive Seed Set To Help You Start A 9-Herb Window Garden Planter's 9-Herb Window Garden Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or complete beginner, you’ll appreciate this 40-piece window garden kit. With nine herb seed varieties, plus pots, soil discs, plant markers, drip trays, and an instruction guide, it has everything you need to set up that edible window garden of your dreams.

21 These Under Cabinet Lights With An Included Remote Control Brilliant Evolution LED Under Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why don’t all cabinets feature lights? Until the future arrives, these LED under cabinet lights are a great substitute. They come with a handheld remote that allows you to control timer and brightness settings, plus they’re touch sensitive so you can turn them on and off with a tap.

22 A Pretty & Practical Tray For An Instant Bathtub Upgrade Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $45 See On Amazon After you take a bath with this bamboo bath tray, you’ll never want to bathe without it. With built-in compartments for cups, smartphones, reading material, and more, you’re all set to have a relaxing and entertaining bath. Choose between black, white, brown, or a natural bamboo shade. The tray expands to fit across most tubs, and the bamboo material easily wipes clean.

23 These Solar Garden Lights That You Can Stake Directly Into The Ground Signature Garden Solar Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $64 See On Amazon Light a walkway, frame a deck, or even mark flower pots with these solar garden lights. After charging in the sun, they promise 8 to 12 hours of illumination, so they’re perfect for overnight use. They’re also waterproof and weather-resistant, and you can use them throughout the year. They’re available in three finishes: black, silver, and bronze.

24 This Round Mosquito Canopy That You Can Use Indoors & Out Even Naturals Mosquito Net Round Canopy Amazon $25 See On Amazon This round mosquito net is form and function, it serves as elegant decor, efficient bug protection, or both. Available in two sizes for a king- or queen-sized bed, it’s made with a fine, soft mesh that lets light and air in, while keeping bugs and pests out. Plus, it’s easy to hang or remove for machine washing.

25 This Clever Pet Hair Remover With 116,000 Reviews That Works Without Sticky Sheets ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pet owners, this one’s for you. Keep your furniture and clothes free of fur and fuzz with this best-selling pet hair remover. The brush grabs hair, the compartment traps it, and you can clear it at your convenience — no glue or sticky sheets necessary. It’s reusable and portable, too — all reasons that 90,000 shoppers give it five stars.

26 A Light Therapy Lamp To Help You Through Darker Seasons Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep your internal clock steady with a light therapy lamp. This contemporary and stylish option can be positioned on your desk or shelf of choice, it promises up to 50,000 hours of light, and offers 10,000 LUX and three brightness settings. And it couldn’t be easier to use — control it with simple one-touch operation.

27 This Adjustable Tablet Holder For Hands-Free Streaming, Reading, & Watching AboveTEK Tablet Holder Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a long, adjustable arm and a sturdy, versatile clamp, this tablet holder will go wherever you need it to go. It’s compatible with devices that have 4-inch through 11-inch displays, and it holds up to 2.2 pounds of weight. Use it at your desk, in your kitchen, or by your bed — the possibilities are practically endless.

28 A Silicone Popcorn Popper For Fresh & Flavorful Popcorn At Home Popco Silicone Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your Netflix and chill nights just got better. This silicone popcorn popper is a cinch to use, and it allows you to customize your favorite snack so you’re no longer limited to what’s lurking in those pre-sealed microwave bags. It also comes in a rainbow of bright, fun colors so you and your family or roommates can each pick a favorite.

29 This Shower Curtain With Built-In Mesh Storage Pockets Mrs Awesome Shower Curtain With Mesh Pockets Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether your bathroom is tight on space, or you love having everything within arm’s reach and appreciate clever and creative decor, this shower curtain with mesh pockets is for you. Face it inward to hold your shower supplies, or outward for other bathroom essentials — the nine pouches give you plenty of versatility.

30 A Sleek Sofa Arm Storage Tray Made Of Bamboo NORD EAGLE Bamboo Sofa Arm Tray Table Amazon $19 See On Amazon No need for bulky end tables or clumsy coffee tables when you have this sofa arm tray table. It fits right on — you guessed it — the arm of your sofa, couch, or chair, for a steady and stable surface that’s perfect for drinks, snacks, remote controls, phones, and more. It’s made with durable and attractive bamboo, and easily wipes clean.

31 A Smart Outlet With USB Ports & App-Control Capabilities Geeni High Speed USB Charger Smart Outlet, Amazon $23 See On Amazon Swap your current outlets for this USB charger and smart outlet, and you’ll never look back. In addition to two electrical outlets, it has two USB ports, plus app- and voice-control capabilities, so you can turn on your lamp or coffee maker from the couch, the car, or from another country if that’s how you roll.

32 An Automatic Water Dish That Keeps Pets Hydrated PetSafe Automatic Pet Water Station Amazon $18 See On Amazon Thanks to the clever design that uses gravity to keep the drinking bowl full, this automatic water station for your cat or dog holds a half-gallon, gallon, or 2.5-gallon water supply. It’s durable, sturdy, and easy to clean since the bowl itself is removable for easy washing. It’s also available in a food bowl model, too.

33 This Rack That Tucks Your Tools Into The Corner Rubbermaid Corner Tool Tower Rack Amazon $39 See On Amazon This corner tool rack checks multiple boxes — it holds up to 30 tools, it keeps them vertical for easy grabbing and removing, and it stores them out of the way until you need them. Use it indoors or out, since it’s sturdy and stable and can even be attached to the wall for extra support.

34 These Silicone Drain Covers That Catch & Keep Hair From Your Pipes Gotega Silicone Hair Catcher (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The best time to deal with a plumbing issue is before it starts. These best-selling silicone hair catchers fit over drains to keep hair and other debris from entering and clogging your pipes. They’re also great for kitchen sinks and for catching food and other messes, too. The best part? They’re easy to use and easy to clean.

35 This Colorful, Backlit Keyboard To Elevate Your Office Or Gaming Set-Up LANGTU LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard Amazon $26 See On Amazon Who says office equipment has to be boring? Use this backlit keyboard for work, play, and everything in between. It comes in black or white and even better, it’s also water resistant so if you splash or spill it’ll recover. The brightness of the rainbow backlight is adjustable, and can be turned off when necessary, too.

36 A Muti-Tasking Toothbrush Sanitizer That Takes Your Oral Hygiene To The Next Level Bril UV-C Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon No need to panic when you drop your toothbrush; this portable toothbrush sanitizer promises a 99.9% sterilization rate thanks to UV light technology. It fits brushes of all sizes, and doubles as a holder, too. It’s also portable and easy to travel with, and it charges via USB with a full charge expected to last a month.

37 This Cute & Compact Towel Heater For The At-Home Spa Treatments Of Your Dreams Mini Personal Care Towel Heater & Steamer Amazon $48 See On Amazon Use this towel steamer for home facials, nail treatments, and more. The inner compartment boils water, allowing hot steam to reach your towels and warm them in minutes. Buyers rave about how fast it works and how hot it gets their towels — thankfully, it also comes with wooden tongues to help you avoid burns.

38 A Grape Cutter That Quarters Your Favorite Fruits & Veggies OXO Tot Grape Cutter Amazon $12 See On Amazon This clever grape cutter works with — surprise! — grapes, cherry tomatoes, pitted olives, and more. Great for cutting up small bites for kids or for streamlining dinner prep, it’s dishwasher-safe, and buyers rave about how easy it is to use. One happy reviewer gushed, “This tool is awesome and saves so much time with cutting!”

39 A Cheeky Microwave Cleaner That’s Funny Yet Functional TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon This Angry Mama microwave cleaner packs a punch when it comes to grime and grease in your most-used appliance. Using just water and vinegar, it releases steam to moisten and soften debris in your microwave, making clean-up a breeze. In between uses, you can pop her in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Four color combinations are available.