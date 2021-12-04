The longer you know someone, the more humble and secretive they seem to be about the things they actually want. My mom or best friend would likely never admit they have their eye on something, and it's definitely not helpful for shopping purposes. That's where the best gifts for women on Amazon come in. We all know I'm going to get them something whether they like it or not — it might as well be something they'll actually enjoy.

When it comes to gifts that women actually want, the clever and practical stuff is where it's at. Yes, I'm sure your aunt or sister would appreciate another cat-themed paperweight, but do they really need it? How often does a destructive gust of wind blow through their houses, truthfully? As people progress through their lives, move out of old homes, and read books about minimalism, they tend to gravitate towards things that they'll really use on a daily basis.

Please note: Functional doesn't mean it can't be sickeningly adorable. It just means it also needs to serve a more practical purpose. (Example: wine markers shaped like sloths that hang off your glasses. They prevent the spread of germs, and they look damn cute while doing it.) So whether you're shopping for mother's day, a birthday, a housewarming party, or a holiday, these gifts are so clever, you might just have to buy a second one for yourself.

Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make single-serve waffles in under three minutes with the mini waffle iron. The non-stick surface browns your breakfast (or snack) without creating a mess, and it's great for sandwiches and hash browns, too. Not only is it compact and easy to use, but it comes in six different colors and reviewers say it's the "best impulsive buy" they've ever made.

Nostalgia Designs Library Book Scented Candle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Avid readers and candle lovers tend to go hand in hand. This Book Lover's candle smells like the crisp pages, fresh ink, and ambered glue of a new book. It's made from Californian soy wax and a lead-free cotton wick for an eco-friendly burn, and makes the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life.

THAYERS Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Summer or winter, Thayers witch hazel toner should be an essential part of anyone's skin care routine — and that's because it hydrates, soothes, revitalizes, and shrinks pores simultaneously. This one is made with aloe to further moisturize, and lavender to fight both bacteria and stress. It won't dry skin out, and will remove any lasting traces of dirt or makeup after cleaning.

YogaPaws Non Slip Yoga Gloves Amazon $32 See On Amazon Turns out that the best travel yoga mat isn't a mat at all. Yoga Paws are comfortable, breathable fingerless gloves and toeless socks that grip the floor with a layer of natural rubber. They add a barefoot feel to any practice without the slipping, bunching, or sweating, and they're also great for Pilates, Barre, dance, or general fitness.

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Mascara is normally packed with irritating ingredients, yet it's applied pretty much right up against the eye. Honest Beauty mascara is made without parabens, formaldehyde, or artificial dyes, and instead use natural ingredients like beeswax, cinnamon bark, and lavender. Rather than clumps and flakes, you get gorgeously long, dramatic lashes in jet black, so it's a great gift for the person with sensitive skin or eyes.

PortoVino Beach Wine Purse Amazon $48 See On Amazon Everyone knows someone who needs this. The PortoVino beach bag looks like a stylish nautical purse, but it actually has a hidden insulated pocket that can hold up to two bottles of wine. When it's time to refill, the spout pokes out for easy pouring. Don't worry — it also has a lining and pockets for your other (less important) essentials, like your phone.

Corso Mindful Notebook Amazon $25 See On Amazon Journaling is a great hobby to get into if you want to cultivate creativity, mindfulness, or self-awareness. The Corso Mindful notebook takes it all a step further with a daily inspirational quote, gratitude section, and wide open space for your doodles, notes, to-do lists, or entries. It has a thick, durable cover with a built-in bookmark, and the company donates a portion of every sale to a mindfulness website.

The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Where has this been all my life? The The Flick Stick eyeliner is double-sided for the quickest, easiest cat eye you've ever done. One end is a felt liner pen, while the other is a stamp that creates the perfect wing every time. It's also made from a wax formula that's waterproof, smudge-proof, and dries really fast.

INSMY Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Perfect for the pool, beach, or even your bathroom, this waterproof bluetooth speaker has an IPX7 rating (which mean you can submerge it in water for up to 30 minutes), it floats, and it's a steal for less $30. If that all sounds too good to be true, don't worry, it comes thousands of Amazon users have given it glowing reviews.

BANILA CO Clean It Zero Revitalizing Cleansing Balm Amazon $36 See On Amazon This popular cleansing balm effortlessly removes makeup and renews skin with antioxidants in one simple step. The silky smooth balm transforms into an oil texture in the warmth of your palm and emulsifies with water to dissolve makeup and sunscreen for a truly clean face. Reviewers commented it's gentle on sensitive skin yet powerful enough to easily remove waterproof mascara.

CONBOLA Desk Fan Amazon $42 See On Amazon Stay cool at your desk or quickly cool any room at home with this portable desk fan with three speeds. The turbine fan quietly cools an area so it won't disturb your work, and the rechargeable fan works a single charge for up to six hours. The bladeless design is sleek and safe to have running around kids or pets, and it even comes in three color options.

Genuine Fred SOCIAL CLIMBERS Sloth Drink Markers (6 Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Now your loved one and all their guests can locate their drinks at party — because these adorable sloth drink markers cling onto the stems of wine glasses for convenient color-coded identification. They're made from solid silicone, so they're easy to wash, and they come in a pack of six different colors.

Homemory Flameless LED Tea Light (12 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon For that person who really loves safety — or for the person who typically forgets about it — there are these rechargeable tea light candles. They illuminate and flicker just like real candles, but because they're battery-operated, there's no risk involved. Best of all, because they come with their own charging station, they can use them over and over again without having to change the batteries.

Pure Biology Total Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $23 See On Amazon "This is some amazing stuff; more like a miracle in a bottle," reviewers have said about the Pure Biology total eye cream. Proteins and polysaccharides bind together to strengthen the skin, while Baobab fruit extract defends, restores, and moisturizes the under eye area. Not only does it help to tone dark circles, but people say it absorbs instantly without getting in the way of your makeup routine.

Bekind Apex 2-in-1 Hair Straightener and Curler Amazon $40 See On Amazon You no longer have to choose between a curling wand and a flat iron — this hair straightener and curler does both. Wrap your hair around the curved outside to create waves or open the wand to straighten strands with the flat iron plates. This 2-in-1 ceramic heating tool saves space and creates frizz-free and smooth hair with negative ions and plates infused with argan oil and titanium.

Jack & Rose Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can get an essential oil diffuser pretty much anywhere these days, but few make a statement quite like this one from Jack & Rose. Rose gold and marble accents on this round teal diffuser with legs make it look like a fancy candle, and its output can fill a large room up to up to 480 square feet. Three timer settings are convenient for setting and forgetting it, and this pick doubles as a humidifier.

Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $34 See On Amazon Using its rechargeable battery and automatic corkscrew, the Secura wine opener removes the cork in seconds. It also comes with a charging base and foil cutter, and since it has a built-in LED light, transparent shell, and stainless steel housing, it's the type of kitchen gadget they'll actually want to display.

Hi-Tech Wireless Adjustable iPad Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does the Hi-Tech Wireless device stand hold everything from your phone to your e-reader, but it folds up into a tiny square for effortless portability. It easily adjusts for countless viewing angles, has anti-skid and rubber padding for stability and safety, and has a hollow alloy steel build that's both durable and lightweight.

Juicy Skin Care Gold Shimmer Body Lotion Amazon $19 See On Amazon Like a highlighter you might apply high on your cheekbone, this gold glitter body cream has micro sparkles that reflect the light exactly where you want it to. This light moisturizer with a subtle apple scent absorbs quickly and is recommended as a highlighter on your collarbone, shoulders, arms, and legs. The shimmer is gold but wearable enough for every day.

Osmia Black Clay Cleansing Facial Soap Amazon $24 See On Amazon It can be used as a body or facial cleanser, it's guided by nature and sustainably hand-crafted, and it seriously clears up skin without drying it out. That's because the Osmia black clay soap is made from Dead Sea mud, which is known for its exfoliating and balancing properties. It also has coconut milk, which makes it great for combination skin.

byAlegory Beauty Blending Sponge Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you know someone with an impressive collection of makeup sponges, this byAlegory organizer makes for a unique and practical gift. Its acrylic design is made from a single mold, so it's easy to clean and won't harbor bacteria in little cracks. It can also hold up to nine sponges of all different designs and sizes.

Moon Juice Beauty Dust Adaptogenic Blend Amazon $38 See On Amazon Packed with a blend of super herbs, broad-spectrum antioxidants, and pearl extract, Moon Juice supports beauty from within. It's an herbal supplement that tastes sweet in smoothies, coffee, or milk, and it helps the body preserve collagen proteins, increase skin elasticity, and cope with stress. Reviewers say their face is glowing, their hair is hydrated, and their body feels nourished.

ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon This is so much more than your average bottle. If you know someone who's trying to drink more water, this smart water bottle is an amazing gift. Not only does it work as a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker you can take anywhere, but it glows to remind you to keep hydrating throughout the day. It's also dishwasher-safe once the bottom speaker attachment is removed and fits in standard cup holders.

HOYOFO Drawstring Barrel Makeup Bag Amazon $8 See On Amazon This drawstring makeup bag has room for all your essentials in a main cosmetic pouch, mini zipper pouch, and PVC pouch. The waterproof and washable coating protects against messes and spills, and the drawstring closure is super convenient while traveling. It's available in pink or blue, and reviewers say it "holds so much stuff," including makeup brushes, full palettes, shampoo and conditioner bottles, and lotions.

To Go Ware Bamboo Travel Utensils Amazon $14 See On Amazon For the avid traveler, camper, or fan of preparedness, try out this To-Go Ware utensil set. It comes with a knife, fork, spoon, and chopsticks, all made from lightweight and durable bamboo. The holder is crafted from recycled plastic bottles and includes a handy carabiner clip for effortless portability.

Anker Powerline 3-in-1 Cable Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're tired of replacing cheap chargers or trying to find the right one for your device, try this one-size-fits-all charging cable for devices with micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning connectors. It'll charge both iPhones and Android devices. Plus, the 3-foot-long cable is reinforced for durability to keep the internal wiring from breaking.

Aloe Infusion Body and Face Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Great for itchy skin, sunburns, rashes, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and cuts, Aloe Infusion moisturizer has reviewers raving: "My skin has never felt softer, smoother or looked healthier." With ingredients like aloe, shea butter, grape seed oil, and Kukui nut oil, it's packed with all the protection you need and none of the nasty additives you don't. It also absorbs fast, works for the face or body, and has no scent.

Herbivore Botanicals Bamboo Charcoal Soap Amazon $12 See On Amazon For oily, combination, or sensitive skin, this cleansing bar with activated charcoal draws out impurities to deep clean and reduce the appearance of pores. This detoxifying bar cleanses acne-prone skin on the face or body. The soap also has tea tree essential oil.

Pacifica Body and Pillow Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon If the person you're shopping for has trouble getting to sleep, they might love this Calm Pacifica Body and Pillow Mist. Genuine lavender and rose essential oils come together to relax the body, lessen stress, and soothe the mind for a great night's sleep. Most importantly, it's made without all the harmful additives and buyers say it really does work.

OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this OXO Good Grips dripper makes "one of the best cups of coffee you've ever tasted." Simply position it on top of your favorite mug, add ground coffee, and pour in boiling water. The different hole sizes automatically regulate water distribution for ideal brew time, while the measurement markings help you with serving size. The result is consistently smooth coffee with a balanced taste.

AMMIY Unicorn Makeup Brushes (10 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon An amazing gift for your fantasy fan friend, these unicorn makeup brushes have bold, intricately designed handles and soft but durable bristles. The nylon wool is easy to clean and effortlessly blends anything from highlighter to shadow, and reviewers say the quality is fantastic.

Paddywax Urban Collection Scented Soy Wax Candle Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from USA-based soy and poured into chic concrete holders, the Paddywax Urban Collection combines modern designs with non-toxic ingredients. Scents like driftwood and indigo, fig and olive, and amber and smoke are all created with natural fragrances, and they burn cooler for a longer-lasting candle that reviewers say is definitely "worth the splurge."

Stelar Factory Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People Amazon $14 See On Amazon This party game involves lies and deceit, but reviewers say that since bringing it around their friends, "No one wants to play any other game." Werewolf comes with a deck of cards that outline your role (like villager, seer, doctor, moderator, witch, village drunk, and of course, werewolf). While everyone's eyes are closed, the werewolf chooses someone to kill, and come "morning," everyone else needs to carry out their roles and try to guess who the traitor is before it's too late.

ONEJOY Waterproof Pouch Amazon $18 See On Amazon This waterproof pouch comfortably holds and protects anything as big as the iPhone Pro 11 Max. It has a slot for money and cards, as well as a hole in the back for your earphone wire. "Keeps my phone isolated from other things in my bag," one reviewer says, so you don't have to worry about bangs and scratches.

Fu Store Mermaid Tail Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon For anyone who's a fan of mermaids, try a brilliant Fu Store blanket. It's hand-crafted from eco-friendly and hypoallergenic material, and even though the back and bottom are open, it turns your entire lower half into a mystical tail. It's available in six colors, and reviewers say the patterning is gorgeous.

YEOSEN Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you drink coffee or tea, a mug warmer is a small but essential luxury that keeps your drink at a consistent temperature so your last sip is as delicious as your first. With three temperature settings, this warmer with a waterproof panel defaults to your preferred setting. The plate's gravity sensor warms only when it feels the weight of a mug on the base and completely shuts off after four hours for safety.

L. Erickson Sport Pony (5 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The L. Erickson hair ties are made from Italian Lycra and feature zero metal clasps. As a result, they won't tangle, tug, or leave indentations the way other bands do. Reviewers seriously love them because they're "soft, colorful, washable, and comfortable," so they're a great gift for the yogi, hiker, or runner.

TWIST Hit Reset Light Clarifying Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon Anyone rocking curls knows it's not easy to find a clarifying shampoo that doesn't strip your curls of moisture. Twist clarifying shampoo removes product build-up and excess oil without stripping curly hair of its natural oils. This pH-balancing formula is gentle enough to use on color-treated or chemical-treated hair. Over time, regular use of this shampoo in your routine restores bounce and elasticity to curls.

A’pieu Milk Sheet Mask (7 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These unique sheet masks contain real milk protein extract. As a result, they gently exfoliate dead skin and deeply hydrate for a softer, clearer complexion. This set comes with seven different "cartons" in different scents and types, like green tea, coffee, and banana.

Arvazallia Argan Oil Hair Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made for especially dry or brittle hair, the this argan hair mask uses nutrient-dense oil to restore essential fatty acids and vitamins. Reviewers can't stop raving about how "nourished and bouncy" their previously-damaged strands are. Despite all the moisture, people say it's extremely light and won't weigh hair down.

Nozama Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon $47 See On Amazon If a Dyson hair dryer has been on your wish list but that kind of investment isn't in the cards any time soon, this ionic hair dryer has a similar design at a fraction of the price. Reviewers report it doesn't just look like the Dyson but also cuts down on drying time with smoother results. Negative ions released from the dryer zap away frizz and lock in moisture. It comes with three styling attachments, including a diffuser.

Gaiam High Rise Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon According to reviewers, these Gaiam leggings are comfortable, and the high rise doesn't roll down at the waist. Not only does the color-block design make for a unique look, but the polyester-Spandex blend wicks away moisture during your workout. There's a wide, comfortable waistband, and they're available in more than a dozen colors.

tomtoc Electronics Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Even though it's slim and lightweight, the Tomtoc electronics organizer has various pockets for all your wires, power banks, external drives, and other devices. It's well-padded for extra protection, and also works well for makeup, camera accessories, or toiletries.

UpCircleSeven Yoga Wheel Amazon $42 See On Amazon When it comes to must-have yoga props, the UpCircleSeven wheel is getting tons of recognition on Amazon. It has hundreds of reviews and high ratings because it offers extra support during your poses. Its thick padding comforts your limbs and cushions your back bends, but it can handle more than 500 pounds without flexing. It's even available in five different colors.

Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid Amazon $15 See On Amazon Free from parabens, artificial colors, and artificial fragrances, Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid instead uses white willow bark water and Betaine Salicylate to reduce blackheads, balance sebum, and hydrate skin. Reviewers say pores look much smaller and a little goes a very long way.

Fox Run Pizza Crisper Pan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of carbon steel and perforated for even heat distribution and air circulation, this Fox Run pan makes the crust on pizza crispy and delicious. It's non-stick for easy clean-up, and even though it's made for cooking and reheating pies, reviewers also say it's great for fries, chicken fingers, and fish sticks.

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set (33 Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Silicone and bamboo are arguably the most popular materials right now, and these Umite Creations baking tools have both. The ergonomic handles are comfortable, lightweight, and fight bacteria, while the heads are non-stick, non-toxic, and easy to clean. It comes with two spatulas, a scraper, a basting brush, and a whisk, and reviewers love that they won't scratch their cookware.

Greenco Margarita Salt Rimmer Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the friend who likes to play bartender — especially with margaritas — you can give them this Greenco rimmer. It has three different tiers for salt, sugar, and lime juice, all of which are made from heavy-duty ABS plastic. The parts shift together for easy storage, and everything is labeled to keep things neat and organized behind the bar.

OXO Good Grips Nylon Potato Masher Amazon $9 See On Amazon The difference between a good potato masher and a bad one is how much effort you have to exert; you'll feel it. This OXO potato masher does more of the work with a rubber handle that absorbs pressure so there's less tension on your hands, and it's non-slip with an ergonomic grip. This masher is also heat resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can mash potatoes when they're still hot, and it's dishwasher-safe and safe to use on nonstick cookware.

Casabella Guac-Lock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Forget brown guacamole after one day. The Casabella Guac-Lock presses all the air out of the container so your dip is still fresh and green when kept overnight. It's made from shatterproof, odor-proof, stain–resistant BPA-free plastic, and can also be used as a convenient server.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether it's used for electronics, wires, makeup brushes, or tools, the Cocoon Grid-It keeps everything organized and travel-friendly. It's made from rubberized woven bands that stretch to accommodate your things, and since it's thin enough to fit in suitcases, drawers, and backpacks, it's a great gift for those who need to have everything in its place.

MISSLO Durable Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon With eight large mesh pockets on one side and seven on the other, the Misslo organizer holds a ton of stuff in a small amount of space. It hangs over the closet rod and works especially well for all that stuff that can't really be hung up otherwise — like bras, slippers, stockings, scarves, and bags.

ZitSticka KILLA Kit Translucent Patches Amazon $30 See On Amazon Most zit stickers target blemishes on the surface level, but this zit patch goes deeper to treat pimples underneath the surface. Each of the kit's eight clear patches tackles zits with 24 (painless) microneedles that deliver a mix including hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, and niacinamide to stop the zit's progression quickly. Dozens of reviewers report a noticeable change overnight, and one reviewer who has dealt with cystic acne for 30 years commented she's "definitely a huge fan."

e.l.f. Hydrating Coconut Mist Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tone, moisturize, refresh, and balance with this e.l.f. hydrating mist. It utilizes a blend of Coconut, Vitamin B5, and Vitamin E to nourish skin regardless of type. Reviewers love the easy-to-use spray bottle, and say it's great for use as a dry-skin primer, setting mist, or daily moisturizer.

Salad for President: A Cookbook Inspired by Artists Hardcover – May 16, 2017 Amazon $23 See On Amazon From the creator of the immensely popular blog by the same name, Salad for President offers a visually-rich collection of recipes that seriously spice up your salads. It has a 4.9-star rating due to its unique dishes, and reviewers say: "This is not just a cookbook — it's a window into an artist's life, how she thinks, cooks, interacts with other artists, and beautifully photographs the process.

Vercord Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add 13 new pockets (and some structure) to any massive purse with this genius organizer. It's available in three sizes and over a dozen colors, and holds phones, wires, toiletries, and cash in convenient places where you can always find them. Goodbye, dark abyss of a bag. Hello, finding your keys in mere seconds.

Pnrskter Gel Toe Separator (6 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon They may look a little strange, but they have over a thousand reviewers raving about how effective they are. YogaToes use medical-grade gel to stretch toes, align feet, reduce pain, and fight things like bunions or plantar fasciitis. "I stand on my feet all. day. long," one reviewer says. "I tried YogaToes one time and I will use them for the rest of my days."

RUEOO Electric Callus Remover Amazon $17 See On Amazon "I was pleasantly surprised by how easy this was to use and how effective it was at taking off the rough spots on my feet! Better than a $70 spa pedicure!" one reviewer raves about the RUEOO Electric Callus Remover, It's waterproof, fully rechargeable, and comes with one fine roller as well as two coarser ones to leave feet extra smooth with minimal effort.

YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Silk is great for hair and skin because it distributes the natural oils while you sleep without adding frizz or causing breakouts — and it's especially cooling for hot sleepers. These YANIBEST pillowcases are made from 100 percent real Mulberry silk: They're double-sided, available in a few colors and sizes, and have a hidden zipper closure to prevent slipping.

CAFÉ BREW COLLECTION Stovetop Tea Kettle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Because it's made of thermal-shock-resistant German borosilicate glass and has a metal heat diffuser that's safe for electric range coils, reviewers say the Cafe Brew kettle is the "best they've had so far." It holds 12 cups of water at once for entertaining, and it's even dishwasher-safe.

Get Kombucha Kombucha Starter Kit Amazon $46 See On Amazon While Kombucha is an incredibly delicious way to get probiotics into your diet, one bottle is usually several dollars at the health food store. Now you can make your own with this starter kit. It comes with whole leaf tea leaves, water, kombucha culture, and organic fair trade evaporated sugar cane, as well as a lifetime of real support and access to their private online community.

Naturally Sensible Reusable Produce Bags (5 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Reviewers say that these Naturally Sensible produce bags are a "great alternative to plastic" and "make shopping in the produce aisle quicker and easier." They're made from a durable and washable nylon mesh, and since they're foldable and color-coded, they're extremely convenient to travel with. They even have a clasp on the closure to keep fruits and veggies secure.

Doppeltree Antibacterial Mist and Linen Refresher Mist Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pillowcases are sometimes the culprit harboring acne-causing bacteria, but this anti-acne pillow spray can refresh your linens with antibacterial ingredients, like tea tree oil and peppermint oil, to reduce breakouts. One bottle offers up to 1,000 sprays, and the addition of lavender oil gives your pillow a soothing scent at bedtime. One reviewer commented it "provides a freshness between bed sheet washing that my skin greatly appreciates."

Rdfmy UV Phone Sterilizer Box Amazon $22 See On Amazon This portable sanitizer zaps away 99.9% of germs using its powerful UV light sterilizer. It's also rechargeable and has a built-in aromatherapy diffuser function. Since the cycle only takes six minutes, you'll be texting again in no time. You can also use this sanitizer to clean your keys, earbuds, or watch, and reviewers are loving the sleek, affordable design.

Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never have a half-eaten bag of chips or candy go stale again with this mini bag sealer that keeps your treats fresh. This small and portable appliance seals a bag airtight in just three to five seconds, and it's small enough to easily tuck away when not in use. Plus, it comes in five colors.

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Rough cotton towels can create unwanted frizz and breakage, but these hair towel wraps are made with extremely soft microfiber to dry hair without damage. The fabric absorbs more than 10 times its weight in water, significantly cutting drying time. These wildly popular hair towels come in more than a dozen colors and are designed with a loop and twist system, so the lightweight design stays put while you're going about your routine.

Gahaya Moon Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Created with advanced 3-D printing technology, the Gahaya moon lamp brings a mystical feel to any room. It's way bigger than other brands and uses an energy-efficient LED bulb that recharges via USB. Not only can you switch between warm and cool light, but it comes with a classy wooden stand or can be carried around wirelessly.

Cailyn Cosmetics O! Wow Makeup Brush Amazon $32 See On Amazon "I see why it's called O Wow," one reviewer comments, and hundreds of others agree. This makeup brush uses silky smooth bristles to deliver flawless coverage whether you're using liquid foundation, powder, concealer, bronzer, or blush. It also has an angular shape, flexible neck, and comfortable handle for effortless application. "By far the best makeup brush I have ever owned," another buyer raves.

SOMA SYSTEM 9-Ball Shoulder and Back Massager Amazon $15 See On Amazon Because it fits right on your hand and glides over your skin, the SOMA SYSTEM glove is one of the easiest and quickest ways to relieve tension and pain. It has nine steel massage balls that roll freely over pressure points anywhere on the body, and it can be used left- or right-handed, depending on your dominant hand.