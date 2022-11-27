Clever Home Upgrades That Are So Freaking Cheap On Amazon

Do you ever have that feeling that if something goes wrong in your house, it’s inevitably going to cost $2,500? Well, it’s about time that something went right — and thanks to these cheap and clever home upgrades, your living space is about to level up in a big way.

Sometimes it’s not the obvious, showy things that really make a difference. In the “hidden gems” category, I’d like to recommend this floor vent cover that adds an understated designer touch to one of the most utilitarian elements of your home. You might also consider these polished chrome shower curtain rings that add a bit of shine to your bathroom. They also feature smooth-rolling balls that keep the hooks from getting jammed up on the shower curtain rod.

Pretty or practical, everything here is a real home bargain — and who doesn’t love that?

1 This Oil & Vinegar Dispenser Set That’s So Chic Zeppoli Oil and Vinegar Dispenser Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Ideal for use on the countertop or on the tabletop, these oil and vinegar dispensers are crafted from clear glass with sturdy BPA-free rubber spouts that are engineered to guarantee a drip-free pour. The set also comes with a stainless steel caddy and a funnel for easy filling. Available sizes: 2

2 These Dividers That Make It Easy To Organize Even The Most Cluttered Drawer Bambüsi Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Straighten out even the most snarled junk drawer — or organize your silverware drawer in the kitchen or underwear drawer in the bedroom — with these bamboo dividers. They extend from just over 17 inches to 22 inches to fit drawers of different sizes and have foam bumpers on the ends to prevent any potential damage. Available colors: 3

3 A Record Stand That Shows Off Your Vinyl KAIU Vinyl Record Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re a vinyl aficionado, you’ll love this record stand made from premium solid wood in your choice of three shades: natural, walnut, or vintage brown. This stand is designed to hold your covers upright while the corresponding record is on the turntable. It’s also a great gift for every record lover on your list. Available shades: 3

4 This Reversible Comforter That’s The Perfect All-Weather Bedding Equinox Reversible Comforter Amazon $33 See On Amazon Give your bedroom an upgrade with this comforter that’s the perfect solution for cozying up through every season on the calendar. Filled with fluffy siliconized fibers and covered with soft microfiber, it features box stitching and four corner loops for a duvet cover. This machine-washable comforter is also reversible, so you can restyle your bedroom on a whim as often as you like without having to invest in all new bedding. Available sizes: 3

5 The Infuser Teapot That’s Clear For Easy Viewing Willow & Everett Infuser Teapot Amazon $18 See On Amazon Level up your tea game with this infuser teapot made from shatterproof glass with a stainless steel lid. Just add your leaves to the stainless steel mesh infuser, and you can brew up to 4 cups of tea at a time. It’s stovetop- and microwave-safe, and you can even put it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

6 A Shredded Memory Foam Pillow That’s Height-Adjustable Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $45 See On Amazon Get a better night’s sleep with this shredded memory foam pillow that allows you to adjust the loft simply by simply unzipping the cover and removing as many fibers as you choose. The brand’s KoolFlow technology prevents overheating and the bamboo cover is soft to the touch. This pillow stays structured even after heavy usage, so you’ll get plenty of support whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper.

7 A Bed Skirt That Pulls The Whole Room Together HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon With tailored-looking box pleats, this wrinkle-resistant bed skirt hides everything you’ve shoved underneath your bed for storage. Crafted from soft but durable microfiber, it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning any time it gets dusty or dirty. Available in 12 colors, this is a foolproof way to make any bedroom look more “finished.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

8 These Nonslip Hangers That Won’t Stretch Out Collars Zober Nonslip Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t you hate it when your clothes fall off their hangers and into the floor of your closet? These rubberized hangers ensure that even the slipperiest of clothing stays right where it’s supposed to. The thin hangers also feature unique U-shaped notches; slip the collar of your shirt into the notch to keep the neckline from stretching out. Available colors: 3

9 The Meat Thermometer With A Backlit Display For Easy Viewing KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Bottle Opener Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a backlit LCD display that’s bright enough to read even if you’re grilling in the dark, this digital meat thermometer will change the way you cook. If you’ve never used a thermometer, you’ll be amazed at how much more accurate your results are — i.e., no more overcooked or undercooked meat. An internal magnet lets you hang it on the fridge and the integrated bottle opener lets you pop open a cold one. Available colors: 2

10 A Pot & Pan Hanger That Gives You Extra Storage Space Greenco Wall-Mounted Pan Rail Amazon $13 See On Amazon This pot and pan hanger gives you much-needed extra storage space for your cookware, and you can mount it easily above your stove for easy access. Made from sturdy iron, it’s designed to support up to 22 pounds of skillets, stock pots, sauté pans, and more. Reviewers love its classic design, and the included hooks can even be used for utensils like ladles and whisks.

11 The White Noise Machine With 30 Sound Options Serene Evolution White Noise Machine Amazon $23 See On Amazon With 30 sounds including thunder, ocean, a fan, and wind chimes, this white noise machine will gently soothe you — or your kids — to sleep in a jiffy. The compact design doesn’t take up too much space on your nightstand and it can easily be packed in your suitcase and taken on the road. You can plug it into the wall or use AA batteries if you prefer something cordless.

12 This Wine Aerator That Unlocks The Full Flavor Of Your Pour TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you love wine or know someone who does, these wine aerator/pourers are a must-have. They’re engineered to infuse exactly the right amount of oxygen into your wine as you pour, which will bring out the full flavor and nuances of your vino. The tight silicone seal also ensures a drip-free pour every time. Available colors: 3

13 A Zester For Grating Lemon Peel & Cheese GEROSSI Cheese and Citrus Zester Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rain snowy Parmesan down over your Caesar salad, grate fresh nutmeg into French toast batter, and zest all kinds of citrus to add brightness to a range of dishes — all with this cheese and citrus zester. The stainless steel blade is super sharp and the ergonomic handle makes this gadget easy to use. It comes with a cover for convenient storage, as well as a silicone brush for easy cleaning.

14 A Storage Container That Keeps Herbs Fresh For Longer NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fresh herbs add so much flavor to any dish but if you don’t grow your own, they can be very expensive to buy — and very temperamental to keep once you get them home from the store. Made from glass and stainless steel, this herb saver is designed for use in your refrigerator where it provides airflow and enhanced hydration to keep your parsley, basil, cilantro, and more fresh and crisp for weeks.

15 These Pruning Shears That Make Yard Chores Quick & Easy GEROSSI Garden Pruning Shears Amazon $18 See On Amazon Trim small branches, shape hedges, and cut flowers with these pruning shears. They’re made with heavy-duty carbon steel blades that slice through even the most fibrous materials with ease, and the nonslip, ergonomically designed handles make them easy to use. A locking mechanism keeps them safely closed after you’re finished.

16 This Chenille Bath Mat That’s Cozy For Bare Feet FRESHMINT Chenille Bath Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon With hundreds of thirsty loops made from soft chenille microfiber, this bath mat is pure joy for your feet when you get out of the shower. Made with an anti-skid backing, it stays put on your floor, and has wrapped sides so it won’t unravel. This mat cleans easily right in the washer and dryer. Available sizes: 3

17 An Organizer For Making The Most Of Under-Sink Storage Space Spicy Shelf Under-Sink Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Maximizing the storage space under your kitchen or bathroom sink can be very difficult because the pipe tends to get in the way, but this under-sink organizer features a U-shaped design that makes space for said pipe. Adjustable between four heights, it gives you so much extra space and holds up to 40 pounds of cleaning supplies, toiletries, and more.

18 This Desk Lamp With A Phone Holder & USB Port Mubarek Office Lamp Amazon $28 See On Amazon Talk about versatile — not only does this desk lamp illuminate your workspace, but it also has a built-in pencil cup, phone holder, and USB port to charge your smart devices. The brightness-adjustable lamp also features three color modes, ranging from cool to warm white. Available in black and white, the lamp is rechargeable, so you can even use it when you’re nowhere near an outlet. Available colors: 2

19 This Bin That Makes Composting Easy & Smell-Free Utopia Kitchen Compost Bin Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve always wanted to try composting but have been put off by all those time-consuming trips outdoors, try this kitchen compost bin. Made from stainless steel, it’s designed to collect your scraps during the week, so you can then take them out to your main bin or garden whenever it’s convenient for you. A tight-fitting lid and charcoal filter ensure that the bin stays odor-free. Available colors: 3

20 This Bidet Attachment That’s Easy To Install Yourself Veken Bidet Attachment Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a dual-nozzle spray and adjustable water pressure, this bidet attachment allows you to enjoy the ultimate in personal cleansing, without having to pay a plumber for installation. It’s a breeze to set it up yourself and comes with detailed instructions as well as a video to guide you step by step. Once you’ve installed it, you’ll wonder how you ever went without. Available trim colors: 3

21 A Strainer That Extends Over Your Kitchen Sink BLUE GINKGO Over-the-Sink Strainer Amazon $18 See On Amazon This over-the-sink strainer is incredibly versatile, stretching over your sink for hands-free rinsing and draining. Just as good, the BPA-free, dishwasher-safe strainer collapses to a 14 inches, making it compact for storage. Use it for pasta, produce, potatoes, and more. Available colors: 6

22 This Smart Plug That Lets You Set Schedules & Use Voice Commands Govee Smart Home Plug Amazon $10 See On Amazon This smart home plug lets you set schedules or cut the power to appliances no matter where you are, thanks to the accompanying smartphone app. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can also utilize voice control to turn on lights, fans, and more with simple commands. This plug is a great way to trim down your energy bill, but you can also use it to fool anyone into thinking you’re at home — even when you’re not.

23 An Egg Cooker That Boils, Poaches & Scrambles DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $17 See On Amazon With simple one-button operation, this egg cooker hard boils up to six eggs in 10 minutes or less — but it also does a whole lot more. You can also make medium- and soft-boiled eggs in this BPA-free cooker, as well as poach eggs, whip up individual omelettes, or prepare fluffy scrambled eggs. Breakfast just got a whole lot easier. Available colors: 8

24 The Tray That Gives You Small Fast Food-Style Ice CZWL&HG Silicone Ice Cube Tray with Lid Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you love the small ice cubes in your fast food soda, this ice cube tray is for you. Made from BPA free silicone, it’s flexible enough to make turning out the ice cubes quick and easy, and comes with a lid so you can stack additional trays or other freezer goods on top. It’s also accompanied by a matching scoop for your ice bucket. Available colors: 8

25 This Gorgeous French Press That’s Double-Insulated Mueller Double-Insulated French Press Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect for quickly brewing up a delicious cup of coffee at any time of day, this French press is double-insulated to keep your brew warm for up to a full hour. Crafted from food-grade stainless steel, it looks as good as it performs, with clean lines and a highly polished finish that will complement any table. This one makes a great gift, too.

26 The Vegetable Chopper That Makes Food Prep A Breeze Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $30 See On Amazon With four interchangeable stainless steel blades, this vegetable chopper makes the worst part of food prep — all the slicing and dicing — a walk in the park. It powers through veggies, firm fruits, hard meats and cheeses, and the larg handle makes it a breeze to use. Plus, the clear container is large enough to make salsa right inside. All the chopper’s parts disassemble to go in the dishwasher for cleaning.

27 This Unique Terrarium That Adds Nature To Any Space XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon This terrarium planter is the perfect unique accent to bring a touch of nature into your office, living room, bedroom, or anywhere else you need a little green. Suspended from a metal swivel holder, the three vases are perfect for bamboo and hydroponic plants, but you can also use them as bud vases for a few flowers.

28 A Reading Light That’s Perfect For Turning Pages Without Disturbing Anyone Else DINGLILIGHTING LED Reading Light Clip Amazon $12 See On Amazon Offering both warm and cool temperature options, this reading light is the perfect way to indulge in your latest page-turner without disturbing anyone else in the room. Just as goood, this lamp’s 18-inch gooseneck gives you maximum flexibility, so you can aim the illumination exactly where you need it. It’s fitted with a padded clamp that secures right to your bed frame.

29 The Bed Gap Filler That Keeps Your Pillows From Sliding Down SnugStop Wedge Mattress Filler Amazon $30 See On Amazon It drives me bananas when I have to pull my pillows out of the gap between my mattress and the wall because all my nighttime thrashing has served to drive them down there. Now, there’s this wedge-shaped mattress filler that conveniently fits in that gap to prevent that pillow slide. It’s even equipped with side pockets for the remote or your phone, which also keeps them from disappearing into the mattress gap. Available sizes: 5

30 This 3-Shelf Can Organizer That Frees Up Space In Your Pantry Sagler Can Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get back a little space in your pantry by using this can organizer that holds up to 36 cans. Made of ultra-strong metal with an attractive chrome finish, it has adjustable dividers, so you can store cans of all sizes as well as ramen and oatmeal cups. You can even stack multiple organizers on top of each other for the ultimate in space-saving convenience.

31 These Large Storage Bags That Make It So Easy To Declutter Fixwal Large Storage Container (8-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Perfect for storing bulky items like extra linens, towels, sweaters, and blankets, these storage containers are the perfect way to start decluttering. Made from sturdy non-woven fabric, they feature clear windows in front for easy viewing of what’s inside, plus reinforced handles for ease of carrying. They collapse down to almost flat when not in use.

32 The Peel & Stick Marble Paper That Adds Instant Sophistication practicalWs Marble Stick-On Paper Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s nothing better for a quick and easy upgrade than this marble stick-on paper that can be applied to countertops, backsplashes, and walls. With a smooth, realistic finish, it’s an easy DIY project with an elegant result. This paper is also ideal for crafting, restoring old furniture, scrapbooking, and much more. Available sizes: 5

33 A Smart Light Dimmer Switch That’s Easy To Install Kasa Smart Light Switch Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’d like to be able to turn your bedroom lights off and on without having to get out of bed, this smart light switch that can be operated with voice commands is for you. The dimmer switch is Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible, and can also be controlled with the compatible smartphone app. You don’t need an electrician to install it — as long as you have a neutral wire and a standard-size wall plate, you can do it yourself.

34 The Rack That Tidies Up Your Garage Or Utility Closet Home-it Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get all your yard gear or cleaning supplies in shape using this mop and broom holder that boasts five holders for handled tools like mops or rakes, and six hooks for other gear, including gloves, hats, dusters, rags, and more. The holder mounts easily with the included hardware, and it can accommodate more than 35 pounds of your handled tools.

35 This Sink Drain Kit That Comes In 4 Sleek Finishes KONE Kitchen Sink Drain Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your kitchen sink drain is corroded, worn, or slimy, don’t despair thinking you have to hire a plumber to install a new and expensive drain assembly. This kitchen sink drain kit gives you the ability to switch out the drain yourself, which will instantly upgrade the look of your sink. Choose from four finishes: stainless steel, graphite black, gold, and rose gold. Available finishes: 4

36 These Shower Curtain Hooks That Glide Across The Rod Uigos Shower Curtain Rings (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel with an attractive nickel finish, these shower curtain rings are a quick way to level up your showers. The spheres along the top glide smoothly along the rod, so you never have to deal with a jammed-up curtain. These rings are strong enough to hold even a heavy fabric curtain.

37 This Bronze Floor Vent Cover That Adds A Designer Touch Decor Grates Bronze Floor Register Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from steel, this floor register is one of those small details that turns an average room into one that has a decorator’s touch. Available in a variety of finishes, it has a geometric design that feels reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright designs — a big upgrade from your standard vent cover. It’s a piece of cake install — just drop it right into the vent. Available sizes: 10

38 The Sign That Answers The Age Old Question About Those Dishes In The Dishwasher KitchenTour Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $6 See On Amazon How many times have you or other members of your household peered into the dishwasher and asked, “Are these dishes clean or dirty?” Make it the last time that question has ever been heard in your house with this dishwasher magnet. It sticks to the front of your machine and has a dirty/clean indicator that you can toggle by using the slider. Available colors: 6

39 A Tile Scrubber Designed To Reach Into Corners CLEANHOME Tile Scrubber Brush Amazon $19 See On Amazon Scrubbing the tub or shower is no picnic, but this tile scrubber brush actually manages to make the chore enjoyable. The telescoping handle extends to 52 inches so you can reach up to the top of the shower, and the angled head is designed to tackle tight corners. It comes with three scrubbing attachments: a stiff brush head, a soft microfiber pad, and a scouring pad.