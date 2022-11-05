Think High-Impact Home Upgrades Have To Cost A Lot? These Cheap Things On Amazon Will Prove You Wrong

If your home is ready for a refresh, you don’t have to put it on hold until you win the Mega Millions. These
high-impact home upgrades look like they cost Dom Perignon dollars — but they don’t.
Good lighting can cover up a myriad of decor sins, so I always recommend checking out these
under-cabinet lights that add a touch of warmth and drama to kitchen counters, bookcases, and entertainments centers. They’re a quick, easy, and cheap designer hack, and installation is as easy as applying the double-sided adhesive.
There are also practical yet impressive things on this list that are so great for both everyday use as well as entertaining. One great example? This
white marble cutting board that’s perfect for preparing tricky foods like pastry and chocolate, but equally good for presenting a cheese and charcuterie selection when guests come over.
This list is full of goodies that are guaranteed to transform your home with plenty of money left over for a good bottle of champagne when you’re done.
1 This Stackable Bottle Organizer That Saves Space
While this
water bottle organizer does a fantastic at storing water bottles, it also makes for an inexpensive wine rack. The sleek, modern acrylic curves compliment any decor, and the racks can be stacked on top of each other for compact storage. Alternately, use them in the fridge for sports drinks. 2 A Utensil Holder Made From Sculptural White Marble
Add some Italian museum vibes to your kitchen counter with this
white marble utensil holder. It’s roomy enough to hold all your spatulas, spoons, and other tools, so you can keep them within arm’s reach while working at the stove. Substantial and weighty, it has a felt pad on its bottom, so it won’t scratch your counter. 3 The Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Are A Step Up From Plastic
If you still have the plastic mixing bowls you’ve been using since college, it’s time to upgrade to these
stainless steel mixing bowls. Lightweight but sturdy, the set of five includes graduated sizes for a variety of tasks. They’re dishwasher-safe and have flat bottoms for stability while stirring. You’ll love them for everything from concocting a quick salad to whipping up some homemade bread. 4 The Olive Oil Dispensers That Go From Countertop To Tabletop
Sleek and understated, these
olive oil dispensers are an easy way to add some gourmet style to your kitchen. The set includes a funnel for transferring and stainless steel caps that screw on for drip-free pouring. Use one for olive oil and the other for vinegar to easily dress salads. 5 The Under-Cabinet Lighting That Adds So Much Warmth To Your Kitchen
Under-cabinet lighting used to cost a pretty penny, what with the expensive wiring and the cost of the electrician to come out and install it. Now, you can make your kitchen look so warm and luxe with these wallet-friendly
LED puck lights that add a real designer touch to any room. These lights install quickly and easily with the included adhesive and can be controlled via remote — they’re even dimmable. 6 This Nesting Casserole Dish Set With A Modern Look
This
glass casserole dish set has an upscale look, thanks to the fluted sides that make it more attractive for stove-to-table use. Just as good, the glass dishes won’t warp or absorb flavors or smells from the food that’s cooking inside them. The four-piece set nests for convenient storage and each one is dishwasher-safe for convenient cleanup. 7 A Bronze Toilet Brush & Holder Set That Manages To Look Good
Having a toilet brush is non-negotiable, but it’s hard to find any kind of stylish way to incorporate this must-have into the bathroom... until now. This
stainless steel toilet brush and holder has a rubbed bronze finish that makes it it look more like decor and less like a utilitarian tool — and it still does a great job of scrubbing. 8 These Rug Grippers That Prevent Curling & Sliding
Area rugs with curled-up corners don’t just look bad, they’re also trip-and-fall hazards. Make sure your rugs lie flat with these
rug corner grippers. Suitable for use both indoors and out, these weatherproof grippers are V-shaped to fit neatly into corners, and each one has a rubber layer to protect your floors. These are a foolproof way to keep your rugs in place. 9 The Vanity Organizer That Keeps Your Bathroom Countertop Tidy
If your bathroom countertop looks like a hurricane hit it after you finish getting ready in the morning, you need this
vanity makeup organizer. Sturdy and BPA-free, this organizer has compartments for all your supplies, including lipsticks, makeup brushes, and compacts. Plus, the clear design makes it easy to spot what you need. 10 An Ultra-Stylish Lighting Fixture For The Bathroom
While it looks like it might come with a high price tag, this
bathroom vanity light is actually surprisingly budget-friendly. Constructed from durable metal with an industrial cage design, this is a statement-making piece that will be the focal point of any bathroom. It comes with all the necessary hardware for mounting. 11 These Magnetic Spice Racks You Can Hang On The Fridge
Made from sturdy metal, these
magnetic spice racks adhere to your fridge, giving you a little extra storage space while keeping items easily accessible. Each rack is engineered to hold up to 5 pounds, so they’re sturdy enough for spices, condiments, coffee supplies, and everything in between. 12 This Double Towel Bar That Adds Extra Hanging Space In Your Bathroom
If you’re always running out of space for towels in your bathroom like I am, this
double bath towel bar is a sleek and stylish way to solve that problem. Crafted from premium-grade stainless steel, it’s available in a variety of sizes to suit your room, and has a second rail that runs behind the first to give you twice the hanging space. Installation is quick and easy with the included hardware Available lengths: 5 Available finishes: 5 13 A Rack That Adds Organized Storage Around Your Microwave
The top of the microwave can end up being a dumping ground for kitchen supplies and accessories, resulting in a haphazard eyesore. This
microwave oven rack adds purposeful storage that looks organized, not cluttered. The height and the width of this shelf are both adjustable, so it fits around various microwaves. The shelf is made from sturdy carbon steel, so you can even stack another small appliance on top. 14 This Trash Can That’s A Significant Upgrade To Any Bathroom
So often, we just live with an eyesore like an ugly trash can because that’s the way it has always been and we’re stuck in a rut. Make an instant difference in the look of your bathroom with this
compact garbage bin that has a sleek metal finish. The lidded can has a step pedal for hands-free operation and a liner with a handle for easy disposal of the garbage inside. 15 This Hair Catcher That Keeps Your Shower Drain Clog-Free
Stop clogs before they can form with this odd-looking but genius
drain hair catcher. The TubShroom captures hair and other debris before it can escape into your shower drain and holds onto it — simply pull it out now and then to remove the strands. Just as good, the holes throughout the hair catcher allow water to flow through, so you never have to shower while standing in an inch of water. 16 An Organizer Tray That Keeps Your Countertop Clean & Tidy
When you’re washing dishes, excess soap and water from sponges and detergent can flood your countertop, resulting in a nasty ring of mildew around your sink. This
kitchen organizer tray gives you a place to keep your dish soap, sponge, and scrub brushes, and has ridges that allow your tools to properly dry — without making a mess of the counter below. Made from silicone, it’s nonslip and cleans easily right in the dishwasher. Available sizes: 4 Available colors: 9 17 The Dish Drying Mat That Doubles As A Trivet
Some products are so versatile, you’ll use them all the time, and this
dish drying mat is one of them. The ridges are designed to maximize airflow and drain water from dishes, but you can also use the mat as a trivet for hot pots and pans, or as a resting spot for hot hair tools in the bathroom. It’s dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is a cinch. 18 A Marble Cutting Board That’s Great For Pastry Making & Cheese Displays
This gorgeous
marble cutting board is perfect for working with pastry, pie crusts, and chocolate since it maintains a cool temperature. But even if you’re not a baker, you can use this beauty for cheese and charcuterie boards when you entertain. The smooth, quarry-harvested marble board has nonslip rubber feet, so it will stay in place while you’re working. 19 This Stainless Steel Utensil Set That Comes With Its Own Canister
Encompassing every kitchen tool you’d need to whip up everything from steak Diane to a big bowl of chicken noodle soup, this
kitchen utensil set is the perfect replacement to the mix-and-match utensils you’ve had since college. All the pieces are made from premium nonstick stainless steel that’s dishwasher-safe. The set comes with its own sleek and attractive canister for countertop storage. 20 These Food Storage Containers That Give You An Enviable Pantry
Make your pantry look magazine-worthy with these
food storage containers that are ideal for pasta, rice, lentils, and beans. Made from BPA-free plastic, they’re crystal clear so you can keep an eye on your quantities and restock when necessary. Each one features an airtight lid that locks in freshness and prevent items from going stale. The set comes with chalkboard labels and a chalk pen. 21 An Over-The-Door Organizer To Keep Your Accessories In Good Shape
You’ve spent good money on your handbags — don’t just shove them in your closet where they get dusty and crumpled. Give them space to breathe and stay in shape with these
over-the-door organizers. They feature six slots with transparent plastic windows, making it easy to see what you have while also protecting your purses and keeping them upright. 22 These Glass Coffee Mugs With A Chic, Understated Look
Perfect for lattes, cappuccinos, and other cozy drinks, these
glass coffee mugs have an understated look that makes any breakfast feel sophisticated. The handles of these cups always remain cool to the touch for easy handling, and the weighted bottoms keep them stable on your table. Get this set when you’re ready to trade in your collection of mismatched mugs. 23 The Storage Bags That Make Use Of Your Under-Bed Space
Cut down on clutter and make your closets manageable with these
under-bed storage organizers. These genius bags maximize that unused space, giving you back more real estate in your dresser and closets. Made from breathable non-woven material, they’re topped with clear windows, so you can easily see what’s inside. 24 This Over-The-Toilet Storage Shelf For Toiletries
Made from sturdy metal, this
over-the-toilet shelf adds stylish, streamlined storage for toiletries — helpful when you’re faced with tight quarters in your bathroom. The shelf is designed for maximum stability, with two poles that extend behind the back of the toilet to add sturdiness. Choose from two finishes: black and white. 25 A Soap Dispenser With A Foaming Function
From the design geniuses at OXO comes this
foaming soap dispenser that elevates what’s usually a humdrum item into a stylish design accent. Featuring a brushed stainless steel finish that’s resistant to smudges and fingerprints, it has a clear window at the bottom, so you’ll know when you’re getting low on soap. Along with a nonslip base, the dispenser features an angled spout that aims the soap easily at hands and sponges. 26 This Marble Spoon Rest That’s Simple & Elegant
This
spoon rest offers plenty of space to protect your countertop from even your largest ladles and other utensils, and since it’s handcrafted from beautiful marble, it’s a design standout as well. The marble is heat-resistant, and the padded feet on the bottom protect your countertop or stove from scratches. 27 The Outlet Extender With A Built-In Shelf
Sometimes power outlets are located in the most out-of-the-way areas, which means there isn’t enough plug-in space for the outlets that
are accessible. This outlet extender shelf solves that problem. It plugs into a standard wall outlet and gives you three AC sockets and four USB plugs, so you can use it for both devices and appliances. Even better, it has a shelf for your smartphone and a built-in night light. 28 These Window Sheers That Add Softness To Any Space
Ideal for adding a touch of designer elegance to any room, these highly rated
sheer window curtains gently filter natural light while adding some privacy. Made from polyester voile, they’re durable and machine-washable for easy care. Available in a range of colors and sizes, they have rod pockets on top that make them easy to hang. Available sizes: 12 Available colors: 17 29 An Assortment Of Live Houseplants That Clean The Air
Here’s an opportunity to exercise your green thumb with this low-maintenance
houseplant collection that features selections known to be most efficient at cleaning indoor air. Measuring about 8 inches tall when shipped, they grow best in indirect sunlight and require just 0.5 cup of water a week. These plants can be used separately or arranged together to add a touch of nature to any room. 30 The Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Brews Up A Delicious Cup Of Joe
Skip your trip down to the corner cafe and brew up your own cup of barista-worthy joe with this
pour over coffee maker. Crafted from BPA-free, heat-resistant glass, it has a stainless steel filter that allows for quick drip-through brewing that delivers rich, full flavor. It comes with a cool-touch collar for easy handling. 31 These Gorgeous Crystal Whiskey Glasses That Are Dishwasher-Safe
Made from sturdy crystal with a good amount of heft, these
whiskey glasses feature a beautiful cut pattern that makes them feel luxe — but they’re affordable enough for everyday use and they’re dishwasher-safe. They’re delivered in a box that’s designed for gifting, but you just may want to keep this set for your own whiskey-drinking evenings. 32 These Kitchen Towels Made From Absorbent Cotton
It’s time to get rid of all those mismatched kitchen towels you inherited from your parents and treat yourself to these
kitchen towels with a crisp, clean aesthetic. Ideal for everything from drying dishes to drying hands, these towels are made from absorbent and durable cotton. Choose from six colors. 33 An Oversized Basket For Hiding Away All Your Clutter
This
cotton rope basket is a stylish way to store extra pillows and blankets, kids’ toys, magazines, or any other clutter you want to conceal in the living room room or bedroom. Available in three sizes, it has convenient handles that make it easy to tote it from one room to the next — perfect if you’d like to use it for laundry. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 9 34 This Nonstick Frying Pan That Reduces The Need For Oil
Want to reduce your oil intake? This
nonstick frying pan is constructed from PFOS- and PFOA-free granite and aluminum, and features a stainless steel base that conducts heat evenly. It’s a breeze to wipe clean, and the heat-resistant wood handle gives it a rustic touch. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 4 35 A Chic Geometric Mirror With A Gold Chain For Hanging
Made a big design impact with this
hexagonal mirror rimmed in gold. Designed to hang from the attached chain, it adds an airy, light-reflecting touch to any space. Hang it over a dresser, in the entryway, or over the mantel. 36 An Outlet Concealer That Makes A Room Look “Finished”
Have you ever looked at a perfectly put-together room but been bothered by the cords jutting out from the wall socket? This
ultra-thin outlet concealer covers up the socket and has an attached cord with a three-prong outlet on the end — that means you can plug in lamps and appliances without interrupting the look of a calm, serene wall. 37 The 3-Tier Rack For Your Food Storage Boxes
Putting away leftovers can be a real chore, but when your supplies are handy, things are little easier. This
height-adjustable box organizer has three tiers for your plastic wrap, foil, and baggies. Nonslip feet keep it in place on your countertop or shelf. 38 A Draft Stopper To Keep Your HVAC Bill From Escaping Under Your Door
This
draft stopper is your energy bill’s best friend. Made from silicone, it covers that gap between the door and floor, so you won’t lose precious heat in the winter or air conditioning in the summer. It can be trimmed to size and attaches with simple adhesive. 39 These Storage Baskets That Are Great For Any Room In The House
Use these
woven storage baskets as the perfect catchalls in the office, living room, and entryway. Available in 10 colors like beige, light gray, and aqua, they feature a woven strap design that makes them a little more decor-savvy than other storage solutions. The set includes four baskets of different sizes. 40 An Organizer For All Your Pots & Pans
Keep all your cookware organized, so you’ll be able to easily retrieve what you need with this
heavy-duty pan organizer. Suitable for either vertical or horizontal use, it’s sturdy enough to hold even cast iron pans, and can be used either on the countertop or inside your cabinets.
