Think High-Impact Home Upgrades Have To Cost A Lot? These Cheap Things On Amazon Will Prove You Wrong

If your home is ready for a refresh, you don’t have to put it on hold until you win the Mega Millions. These high-impact home upgrades look like they cost Dom Perignon dollars — but they don’t.

Good lighting can cover up a myriad of decor sins, so I always recommend checking out these under-cabinet lights that add a touch of warmth and drama to kitchen counters, bookcases, and entertainments centers. They’re a quick, easy, and cheap designer hack, and installation is as easy as applying the double-sided adhesive.

There are also practical yet impressive things on this list that are so great for both everyday use as well as entertaining. One great example? This white marble cutting board that’s perfect for preparing tricky foods like pastry and chocolate, but equally good for presenting a cheese and charcuterie selection when guests come over.

This list is full of goodies that are guaranteed to transform your home with plenty of money left over for a good bottle of champagne when you’re done.

1 This Stackable Bottle Organizer That Saves Space ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon While this water bottle organizer does a fantastic at storing water bottles, it also makes for an inexpensive wine rack. The sleek, modern acrylic curves compliment any decor, and the racks can be stacked on top of each other for compact storage. Alternately, use them in the fridge for sports drinks.

2 A Utensil Holder Made From Sculptural White Marble Thirteen Chefs White Marble Utensil Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add some Italian museum vibes to your kitchen counter with this white marble utensil holder. It’s roomy enough to hold all your spatulas, spoons, and other tools, so you can keep them within arm’s reach while working at the stove. Substantial and weighty, it has a felt pad on its bottom, so it won’t scratch your counter.

3 The Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Are A Step Up From Plastic FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you still have the plastic mixing bowls you’ve been using since college, it’s time to upgrade to these stainless steel mixing bowls. Lightweight but sturdy, the set of five includes graduated sizes for a variety of tasks. They’re dishwasher-safe and have flat bottoms for stability while stirring. You’ll love them for everything from concocting a quick salad to whipping up some homemade bread.

4 The Olive Oil Dispensers That Go From Countertop To Tabletop FineDine Superior Olive Oil Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sleek and understated, these olive oil dispensers are an easy way to add some gourmet style to your kitchen. The set includes a funnel for transferring and stainless steel caps that screw on for drip-free pouring. Use one for olive oil and the other for vinegar to easily dress salads. Available colors: 3

5 The Under-Cabinet Lighting That Adds So Much Warmth To Your Kitchen Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting used to cost a pretty penny, what with the expensive wiring and the cost of the electrician to come out and install it. Now, you can make your kitchen look so warm and luxe with these wallet-friendly LED puck lights that add a real designer touch to any room. These lights install quickly and easily with the included adhesive and can be controlled via remote — they’re even dimmable.

6 This Nesting Casserole Dish Set With A Modern Look FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This glass casserole dish set has an upscale look, thanks to the fluted sides that make it more attractive for stove-to-table use. Just as good, the glass dishes won’t warp or absorb flavors or smells from the food that’s cooking inside them. The four-piece set nests for convenient storage and each one is dishwasher-safe for convenient cleanup.

7 A Bronze Toilet Brush & Holder Set That Manages To Look Good Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Having a toilet brush is non-negotiable, but it’s hard to find any kind of stylish way to incorporate this must-have into the bathroom... until now. This stainless steel toilet brush and holder has a rubbed bronze finish that makes it it look more like decor and less like a utilitarian tool — and it still does a great job of scrubbing.

8 These Rug Grippers That Prevent Curling & Sliding iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Area rugs with curled-up corners don’t just look bad, they’re also trip-and-fall hazards. Make sure your rugs lie flat with these rug corner grippers. Suitable for use both indoors and out, these weatherproof grippers are V-shaped to fit neatly into corners, and each one has a rubber layer to protect your floors. These are a foolproof way to keep your rugs in place.

9 The Vanity Organizer That Keeps Your Bathroom Countertop Tidy STORi Audrey Clear Vanity Makeup Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your bathroom countertop looks like a hurricane hit it after you finish getting ready in the morning, you need this vanity makeup organizer. Sturdy and BPA-free, this organizer has compartments for all your supplies, including lipsticks, makeup brushes, and compacts. Plus, the clear design makes it easy to spot what you need.

10 An Ultra-Stylish Lighting Fixture For The Bathroom Mlambert 3-Light Industrial Bathroom Vanity Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon While it looks like it might come with a high price tag, this bathroom vanity light is actually surprisingly budget-friendly. Constructed from durable metal with an industrial cage design, this is a statement-making piece that will be the focal point of any bathroom. It comes with all the necessary hardware for mounting. Available finishes: 2

11 These Magnetic Spice Racks You Can Hang On The Fridge Branway Magnetic Spice Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from sturdy metal, these magnetic spice racks adhere to your fridge, giving you a little extra storage space while keeping items easily accessible. Each rack is engineered to hold up to 5 pounds, so they’re sturdy enough for spices, condiments, coffee supplies, and everything in between. Available colors: 3

12 This Double Towel Bar That Adds Extra Hanging Space In Your Bathroom JQK Double Bath Towel Bar Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re always running out of space for towels in your bathroom like I am, this double bath towel bar is a sleek and stylish way to solve that problem. Crafted from premium-grade stainless steel, it’s available in a variety of sizes to suit your room, and has a second rail that runs behind the first to give you twice the hanging space. Installation is quick and easy with the included hardware Available lengths: 5

Available finishes: 5

13 A Rack That Adds Organized Storage Around Your Microwave PUSDON Extendable Microwave Oven Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon The top of the microwave can end up being a dumping ground for kitchen supplies and accessories, resulting in a haphazard eyesore. This microwave oven rack adds purposeful storage that looks organized, not cluttered. The height and the width of this shelf are both adjustable, so it fits around various microwaves. The shelf is made from sturdy carbon steel, so you can even stack another small appliance on top.

14 This Trash Can That’s A Significant Upgrade To Any Bathroom mDesign Compact Garbage Bin Amazon $30 See On Amazon So often, we just live with an eyesore like an ugly trash can because that’s the way it has always been and we’re stuck in a rut. Make an instant difference in the look of your bathroom with this compact garbage bin that has a sleek metal finish. The lidded can has a step pedal for hands-free operation and a liner with a handle for easy disposal of the garbage inside. Available finishes: 17

15 This Hair Catcher That Keeps Your Shower Drain Clog-Free TubShroom Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stop clogs before they can form with this odd-looking but genius drain hair catcher. The TubShroom captures hair and other debris before it can escape into your shower drain and holds onto it — simply pull it out now and then to remove the strands. Just as good, the holes throughout the hair catcher allow water to flow through, so you never have to shower while standing in an inch of water. Available colors: 6

16 An Organizer Tray That Keeps Your Countertop Clean & Tidy Happitasa Silicone Kitchen Sink Organizer Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon When you’re washing dishes, excess soap and water from sponges and detergent can flood your countertop, resulting in a nasty ring of mildew around your sink. This kitchen organizer tray gives you a place to keep your dish soap, sponge, and scrub brushes, and has ridges that allow your tools to properly dry — without making a mess of the counter below. Made from silicone, it’s nonslip and cleans easily right in the dishwasher. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 9

17 The Dish Drying Mat That Doubles As A Trivet HOTPOP XXL Super Sturdy Silicone Dish Drying Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Some products are so versatile, you’ll use them all the time, and this dish drying mat is one of them. The ridges are designed to maximize airflow and drain water from dishes, but you can also use the mat as a trivet for hot pots and pans, or as a resting spot for hot hair tools in the bathroom. It’s dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is a cinch. Available sizes: 4

18 A Marble Cutting Board That’s Great For Pastry Making & Cheese Displays Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia White Marble Cutting Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon This gorgeous marble cutting board is perfect for working with pastry, pie crusts, and chocolate since it maintains a cool temperature. But even if you’re not a baker, you can use this beauty for cheese and charcuterie boards when you entertain. The smooth, quarry-harvested marble board has nonslip rubber feet, so it will stay in place while you’re working. Available sizes: 2

19 This Stainless Steel Utensil Set That Comes With Its Own Canister FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Encompassing every kitchen tool you’d need to whip up everything from steak Diane to a big bowl of chicken noodle soup, this kitchen utensil set is the perfect replacement to the mix-and-match utensils you’ve had since college. All the pieces are made from premium nonstick stainless steel that’s dishwasher-safe. The set comes with its own sleek and attractive canister for countertop storage. Available finishes: 7

20 These Food Storage Containers That Give You An Enviable Pantry Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Make your pantry look magazine-worthy with these food storage containers that are ideal for pasta, rice, lentils, and beans. Made from BPA-free plastic, they’re crystal clear so you can keep an eye on your quantities and restock when necessary. Each one features an airtight lid that locks in freshness and prevent items from going stale. The set comes with chalkboard labels and a chalk pen.

21 An Over-The-Door Organizer To Keep Your Accessories In Good Shape Zober Over-The-Door Purse Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ve spent good money on your handbags — don’t just shove them in your closet where they get dusty and crumpled. Give them space to breathe and stay in shape with these over-the-door organizers. They feature six slots with transparent plastic windows, making it easy to see what you have while also protecting your purses and keeping them upright. Available colors: 4

22 These Glass Coffee Mugs With A Chic, Understated Look Bormioli Rocco Glass Coffee Mug Set (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect for lattes, cappuccinos, and other cozy drinks, these glass coffee mugs have an understated look that makes any breakfast feel sophisticated. The handles of these cups always remain cool to the touch for easy handling, and the weighted bottoms keep them stable on your table. Get this set when you’re ready to trade in your collection of mismatched mugs.

23 The Storage Bags That Make Use Of Your Under-Bed Space ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cut down on clutter and make your closets manageable with these under-bed storage organizers. These genius bags maximize that unused space, giving you back more real estate in your dresser and closets. Made from breathable non-woven material, they’re topped with clear windows, so you can easily see what’s inside. Available colors: 3

24 This Over-The-Toilet Storage Shelf For Toiletries Godboat Over-The-Toilet Storage Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from sturdy metal, this over-the-toilet shelf adds stylish, streamlined storage for toiletries — helpful when you’re faced with tight quarters in your bathroom. The shelf is designed for maximum stability, with two poles that extend behind the back of the toilet to add sturdiness. Choose from two finishes: black and white. Available finishes: 2

25 A Soap Dispenser With A Foaming Function OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Foaming Soap Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon From the design geniuses at OXO comes this foaming soap dispenser that elevates what’s usually a humdrum item into a stylish design accent. Featuring a brushed stainless steel finish that’s resistant to smudges and fingerprints, it has a clear window at the bottom, so you’ll know when you’re getting low on soap. Along with a nonslip base, the dispenser features an angled spout that aims the soap easily at hands and sponges.

26 This Marble Spoon Rest That’s Simple & Elegant RADICALn Marble Spoon Rest Amazon $15 See On Amazon This spoon rest offers plenty of space to protect your countertop from even your largest ladles and other utensils, and since it’s handcrafted from beautiful marble, it’s a design standout as well. The marble is heat-resistant, and the padded feet on the bottom protect your countertop or stove from scratches. Available colors: 3

27 The Outlet Extender With A Built-In Shelf ON2NO Outlet Extender Shelf and Night Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes power outlets are located in the most out-of-the-way areas, which means there isn’t enough plug-in space for the outlets that are accessible. This outlet extender shelf solves that problem. It plugs into a standard wall outlet and gives you three AC sockets and four USB plugs, so you can use it for both devices and appliances. Even better, it has a shelf for your smartphone and a built-in night light.

28 These Window Sheers That Add Softness To Any Space MIULEE Sheer Window Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ideal for adding a touch of designer elegance to any room, these highly rated sheer window curtains gently filter natural light while adding some privacy. Made from polyester voile, they’re durable and machine-washable for easy care. Available in a range of colors and sizes, they have rod pockets on top that make them easy to hang. Available sizes: 12

Available colors: 17

29 An Assortment Of Live Houseplants That Clean The Air Costa Farms Assorted Foliage Clean Air Houseplant Collection (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s an opportunity to exercise your green thumb with this low-maintenance houseplant collection that features selections known to be most efficient at cleaning indoor air. Measuring about 8 inches tall when shipped, they grow best in indirect sunlight and require just 0.5 cup of water a week. These plants can be used separately or arranged together to add a touch of nature to any room.

30 The Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Brews Up A Delicious Cup Of Joe Coffee Gator Pour-Over Coffee Maker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Skip your trip down to the corner cafe and brew up your own cup of barista-worthy joe with this pour over coffee maker. Crafted from BPA-free, heat-resistant glass, it has a stainless steel filter that allows for quick drip-through brewing that delivers rich, full flavor. It comes with a cool-touch collar for easy handling.

31 These Gorgeous Crystal Whiskey Glasses That Are Dishwasher-Safe W VAN DAEMON Unique Whiskey Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from sturdy crystal with a good amount of heft, these whiskey glasses feature a beautiful cut pattern that makes them feel luxe — but they’re affordable enough for everyday use and they’re dishwasher-safe. They’re delivered in a box that’s designed for gifting, but you just may want to keep this set for your own whiskey-drinking evenings.

32 These Kitchen Towels Made From Absorbent Cotton Big Red House Kitchen Towels (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s time to get rid of all those mismatched kitchen towels you inherited from your parents and treat yourself to these kitchen towels with a crisp, clean aesthetic. Ideal for everything from drying dishes to drying hands, these towels are made from absorbent and durable cotton. Choose from six colors. Available colors: 6

33 An Oversized Basket For Hiding Away All Your Clutter CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cotton rope basket is a stylish way to store extra pillows and blankets, kids’ toys, magazines, or any other clutter you want to conceal in the living room room or bedroom. Available in three sizes, it has convenient handles that make it easy to tote it from one room to the next — perfect if you’d like to use it for laundry. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 9

34 This Nonstick Frying Pan That Reduces The Need For Oil CAROTE Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want to reduce your oil intake? This nonstick frying pan is constructed from PFOS- and PFOA-free granite and aluminum, and features a stainless steel base that conducts heat evenly. It’s a breeze to wipe clean, and the heat-resistant wood handle gives it a rustic touch. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 4

35 A Chic Geometric Mirror With A Gold Chain For Hanging Dahey Gold Hexagon Mirror Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made a big design impact with this hexagonal mirror rimmed in gold. Designed to hang from the attached chain, it adds an airy, light-reflecting touch to any space. Hang it over a dresser, in the entryway, or over the mantel. Available sizes: 2

36 An Outlet Concealer That Makes A Room Look “Finished” Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer with Cord Concealer Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Have you ever looked at a perfectly put-together room but been bothered by the cords jutting out from the wall socket? This ultra-thin outlet concealer covers up the socket and has an attached cord with a three-prong outlet on the end — that means you can plug in lamps and appliances without interrupting the look of a calm, serene wall.

37 The 3-Tier Rack For Your Food Storage Boxes YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Putting away leftovers can be a real chore, but when your supplies are handy, things are little easier. This height-adjustable box organizer has three tiers for your plastic wrap, foil, and baggies. Nonslip feet keep it in place on your countertop or shelf.

38 A Draft Stopper To Keep Your HVAC Bill From Escaping Under Your Door Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon This draft stopper is your energy bill’s best friend. Made from silicone, it covers that gap between the door and floor, so you won’t lose precious heat in the winter or air conditioning in the summer. It can be trimmed to size and attaches with simple adhesive. Available colors: 5

39 These Storage Baskets That Are Great For Any Room In The House Posprica Woven Storage Baskets (Set of 4) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use these woven storage baskets as the perfect catchalls in the office, living room, and entryway. Available in 10 colors like beige, light gray, and aqua, they feature a woven strap design that makes them a little more decor-savvy than other storage solutions. The set includes four baskets of different sizes. Available colors: 10