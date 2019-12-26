49 Clever Products That Are So Popular Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

Finding an empty shelf at a brick-and-mortar shop is pretty easy. Retail stores only have a finite amount of space in the back where they can keep their stock, so if they sell out of a product, it's gone until the next delivery arrives. Amazon, on the other hand, has hundreds of massive, sprawling distribution centers filled with their most clever, popular products — so when Amazon has trouble keeping something in stock, you know it's an impressive buy.

In fact, I'd even argue that most of these awesome Amazon products aren't available in stores. When was the last time you saw a heated bag sealer at the mall, or perhaps some Bluetooth headphones that double as a sleep mask? And while I was scouring every store within a 10-mile radius for an outlet shelf last weekend (don't ask), I could've just kicked back on the couch and waited for Amazon's free, two-day Prime shipping to deliver it right to my doorstep. (It's almost like I enjoy making my life harder, not easier.)

But you? You know better. You know that Amazon has a massive selection of the best products available, so instead of busting out your jeans, keep your pajamas on as you browse through the things that are flying off Amazon's shelves — before they're sold out again.

1 A Cover That Lets You Fill Your Bathtub Up Extra High SlipX Solutions Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Is that pesky automatic drainer stopping you from enjoying a full bath tub? Then use this overflow drain cover so that you can fill it up extra high without it emptying on you. It's designed to fit over the most common overflow drains, and it's also resistant to mildew.

2 This Convenient Bag Holder For An Impromptu Trash Can Lynk Over Cabinet Door Organizer - Plastic Bag Holder Amazon $6 See On Amazon When you use this over-the-cabinet bag holder, you can create a temporary trash bin right next to your food-prepping station — or offer an easy-to-spot recycling bag for your guests. It's made from durable steel that won't warp under heavy loads, and there's zero hardware required for installation.

3 A Device That Painlessly Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Leuxe Facial Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have unwanted hair on your chin, cheeks, or upper lip — this painless hair remover can easily get rid of it. The blades are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel, and it's even waterproof so that you can use it while you shower.

4 A Pack Of Lights Designed To Give Empty Bottles A Chic Glow LoveNite Wine Bottle Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Is your bar or countertop littered with empty bottles? Then turn them into chic decorations with these wine bottle lights. They work with any standard cork-topped bottle, and they're made with bright LED bulbs that are battery-operated so you're not limited by outlet proximity.

5 This Outlet Shelf That Can Hold Up To 10 Pounds WALI Wall Outlet Shelf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Perfect for small electronics, bathroom toiletries, or charging phones, this outlet shelf is sturdy enough that it can hold up to 10 pounds. The built-in cable management system keeps it looking tidy, and it's incredibly easy to install — you're basically just replacing the outlet cover.

6 A Volumizing Hair Brush That Dries And Styles At The Same Time Revlon Hot Air Brush Amazon $42 See On Amazon Instead of holding a hair dryer in one hand and a brush in the other, just use this volumizing hot air brush to dry and style simultaneously. It's made with a ceramic coating that helps infuse shine while reducing frizz, and the bristles are made from heat-resistant nylon so you can get it super close to your scalp without burning yourself.

7 The Strainer That Clips Onto Practically Any Pot, Pan, Or Bowl Salbree Clip-On Kitchen Food Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Colanders can take up a ton of space in your cabinets, whereas this strainer is half the size and flat — so it's especially easy to store. It clips onto practically any bowl, pan, or pot thanks to the flexible construction, so you can drain pasta or vegetables in most cookware without spilling any food.

8 A Foot Rest For Improved Comfort And Circulation Sleepy Ride Footrest Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use it underneath your desk at the office, or use this footrest to help keep your legs elevated on your next flight. It's made with high-quality memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, plus the straps are adjustable so you can choose how high or low it hangs. The result, according to reviewers? Better circulation and improved comfort while they work or sit.

9 This Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated Green Sequoia Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is it leakproof, but this water bottle also features time markings on the side that serve as simple reminders for you to take sips throughout the day. It's made from super-durable Tritan plastic, and each order also comes with a recipe book in case you'd like to add some fruit flavor to your water.

10 The Covers That Help Keep Your Refrigerator Doors Clean OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Simply wrap them around your refrigerator door handles, and these covers can help keep them clean from food stains, drips, smudges, and fingerprints. You can also use them on your oven (or practically any other appliance with a handle), plus they're available in three colors: red, black, and gray.

11 This Miniature Bag Sealer That's Super Portable KUIENSI Food Bag Sealer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Rather than letting your unfinished snacks go stale, use this miniature bag sealer to close the bag again; that way, your chips, cookies, nuts, and fruit stay fresh until next time. It's designed to work on bags that are coated in aluminum foil or plastic, plus it's small enough that you can easily take it with you to use on-the-go. Get it in pink, green, or purple.

12 The Apple Corer Made From Durable Stainless Steel Zulay Kitchen Apple Corer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant, durable stainless steel, this apple corer can also be used to remove the centers from pears and bell peppers. The handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands, plus you can even use it to stuff cupcakes.

13 A Gadget That Makes It Easy To Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs NEGG Boiled Egg Peeler Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just add a quarter-cup of water and your egg; then shake this peeler up and down — the shell will gently fall away, leaving you with delicious hard-boiled treat. One Amazon reviewer raved that it "makes peeling eggs a lot more fun."

14 A Toiletry Organizer Made From Easy-To-Clean Silicone TOOLETRIES Toiletry Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whereas most toiletry organizers absorb moisture and bacteria, this one is made from stain-resistant silicone that easily wipes clean. It attaches to practically any mirror or tile wall thanks to the suction design, and it's also completely waterproof and self-draining for use in the shower.

15 This Cellphone Holder That's Compatible With Practically Any Phone BENKS Cell Phone Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Compatible with Androids as well as iPhones, this cellphone holder makes it easy to watch videos while you sit at your desk — or while you relax in bed. The flexible gooseneck lets you choose the ideal viewing angle from wherever you're sitting, and the clamps are coated in soft silicone to help prevent scratches on your furniture.

16 A Portable Lock That Adds Peace Of Mind To Any Door Rishon Enterprises Inc. Addalock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use it when you're staying in an Airbnb or hotel room, or use this portable door lock for added peace of mind in your own apartment. It installs within seconds without any tools required, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that they've "been able to use it on every hotel door" without any problems.

17 This Alarm Clock That Forces You To Get Up And Chase It CLOCKY Alarm Clock Amazon $50 see on amazon All it takes are four AAA batteries, and this alarm clock will start rolling around your room when it goes off, forcing you to wake up and turn it off. You can also adjust the snooze from 1-8 minutes, plus it's especially great for stubborn teens (or adults) who refuse to get up in the morning.

18 A Charging Stand For Your iPhone, AirPods, And Apple Watch OLEBR 3 in 1 Charging Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon When combined with your existing chargers, this charging stand can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously — plus it gives you a single spot to store all of the aforementioned. It's made from durable aluminum that looks great on any desk or nightstand, plus the non-slip pad helps prevent it from falling over.

19 The Caddy That Hangs Off Your Couch Or Bed HAKACC Bedside Caddy Amazon $7 See On Amazon You could hunt around every time you need the television remote, or you could just keep it in this hanging storage caddy — along with your phone, charging cords, glasses, and reading material. The convenient caddy features an insert that tucks into a couch cushion or mattress so that it stays put — and the hanging pockets ensure that you'll always know where your essentials are.

20 A Charging Station That Keeps Your Devices Organized MSTJRY 5 Port Multi USB Charger Station Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made with five USB ports so that you can charge a variety of devices, this charging station also comes with three lightning cables and two micro-USB cables. It's an easy way to keep your devices looking neat and tidy while they're charging.

21 This Device That Helps Your Wi-Fi Reach Throughout Your Home Google Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) Amazon $248 See On Amazon Does your Wi-Fi lag when you're in certain rooms of the house? Then use these handy gadgets from Google to help extend your coverage. They replace your current router, and are compatible with Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios. The downloadable app lets you pause the Wi-Fi on kid's devices, and you can connect them together to cover even more square footage.

22 A Bluetooth Speaker That Doubles As A Beautiful Night Light ZHOPPY Night Light Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon There are three ways to use this speaker to listen to music or make calls: a Bluetooth connection, a micro SD card, or an included auxiliary cord. On top of that, there are six dimmable light colors to choose from when setting the mood in your home, and the battery can play music for up to 10 hours when fully charged.

23 This Trash Bag Designed To Fit Into Your Car UTSAUTO Car Trash Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keeping a plastic trash can in your car isn't very practical, so why not try using these reusable car trash bags instead? They're made from super-durable Oxford cloth, and they also double as convenient storage bags for other items, such as toys or toiletries. Since they effortlessly attach to the backs of seats, they'll be out of the way yet close at hand.

24 A Convenient Phone Holder That Fits In Your Car's Cup Holder Kuryakyn Cup & Cell Phone Device Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you need more functionality out of your car’s cup holder, this handy gadget is designed to securely grip travel cups, water bottles, or even soda cans while also holding your phone. The phone holder’s flexible arms should be compatible with most phones, and the whole thing should be a great fit for most cars and trucks.

25 This Air Purifier Designed To Work In Your Car PURE Car Air Purifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon Clean air isn't limited to your home — you can have it in your car, too, thanks to this air purifier. It's great for getting rid of odors from smoke, pets, mold, and food, plus it can even get rid of pollen and other allergens. There are two USB ports that let you charge your devices, plus the stainless steel design gives it a sleek look.

26 A Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones You Can Comfortably Sleep In Joseche Sleep Headphones Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you like listening to music while drifting off to sleep, make sure to grab a pair of these wireless Bluetooth sleep headphones. The band is made from soft fabric that's comfortable to nap in, and if it ever gets dirty, the speakers are removable so that it's easy to wash. The mask's adjustable design even blocks out light without putting unwanted pressure on your eyes.

27 A Device That Quickly Cuts Your Bananas Into Even Slices Guyuyii Banana Slicer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Yes, it quickly cuts bananas into even slices for use in pies, cereal, or smoothies, but this slicer can also cut up sausages, cucumbers, zucchini, and more. It's made from food-grade plastic with a stainless steel blade. Plus, it's easy to clean in the dishwasher — just pop it in the top rack.

28 This Dry Food Dispenser That's Great For Cereal And Snacks Zevro Dry Food Dispenser Amazon $24 See On Amazon Great for cereal, nuts, candy, granola, and more, this dry food dispenser is a classy way to display your snacks and ingredients. It's able to help keep your food fresh for up to 34 days thanks to the airtight design, and it's made from scratch-resistant plastic that's also shatterproof.

29 A Versatile Set Of Adjustable Measuring Spoons Spring Chef Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Metal Measuring Spoons Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pick up these adjustable measuring spoons and save yourself some precious kitchen storage space. They're made from a combination of durable zinc alloy as well as plastic, and the sliding design allows you to switch between measurements with a push of your thumb. Each order comes with an adjustable tablespoon, teaspoon, and cup.

30 This Laser Level That Helps You Get Your Shelves Even Qooltek Laser Level Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you want to make sure your shelves, pictures, and decorations are completely level, make sure you grab this laser level for your next DIY project. It projects a vertical line, a horizontal line, or a cross onto any surface, plus it features an 8-foot measuring tape and comes with a free screwdriver.

31 A Gadget That Helps You Find Your Lost Keys Esky Key Finder Amazon $21 See On Amazon Loop one of these trackers onto your keyring, and the next time you lose your keys, you can have it emit a loud noise so that they're easy to find. The signal can penetrate through walls and doors, plus the three other color-coded trackers are great for your bag, wallet, and remote control.

32 The Volumizing Tool That Helps Boost Up Your Ponytail Pony Puffin Ponytail Volumizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just stick it inside your ponytail, and this handy hair accessory can help give it extra volume without any aerosol sprays or teasing. It's made from high-quality, flexible silicone, and it's completely invisible when you're wearing it — even if your hair is particularly thin.

33 A Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat That Comes With A Drying Rack BEAKEY Makeup Brush Mat And Drying Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Simply scrub your wet makeup brushes against the included cleaning egg, and then use this drying rack so that they have a safe place to hang. It's able to fit makeup brushes of practically any shape or size, plus it collapses down for easy storage. One reviewer wrote that their brushes "feel like new every time."

34 These Gel Heel Cups That Can Help Alleviate Foot Pain Sof Sole Gel Heel Cups Amazon $12 See On Amazon These gel heel cups are an easy way to add cushion to any shoes, plus each one is made from a soft but supportive polymer gel. They can help to alleviate foot discomfort, including pain from plantar fasciitis, according to reviewers. One user praised, "These heel cushions really help. ... The gel makes them tacky so they stay in place. Five toes up!"

35 A Treat Dispenser That Keeps Your Pet Distracted Auqpaw Slow Eater Treat Mat Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from flexible silicone, this treat dispensing mat doesn't let your pooch gobble down their peanut butter — instead, they're forced to lick away at it slowly, so you can groom or wash them in the meantime. It attaches to your shower wall so that you can use it to distract them during a bath, plus it's safe to put in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

36 The Neck And Body Pillow That's Perfect For Traveling Travelrest Travel Pillow Amazon $37 See On Amazon Unlike other travel pillows, this one both helps prevent your head from falling forward and gives you full lateral support so that you can comfortably lean into it. It inflates with just a few puffs of air, and the cover is removable for easy washing.

37 A Pair Of Beauty Blender Holders That Help Them Dry Quickly LanMa Beauty Sponge Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel with a gold plating finish, these beauty blender holders feature a spiral design that allows for increased airflow and quick drying. They're also great for keeping your blenders clean from makeup residue, and many Amazon reviewers raved that the "rose gold paint looks pretty and uniform."

38 The Blackhead Mask That's Made With Real 24-Karat Gold CIDBEST Blackhead Remover Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of picking away at your blackheads (which will most likely make them worse), try using this peel-off mask. It's made with real 24-karat gold that can help brighten your complexion, plus it even helps exfoliate away old, flaky skin. Reviewers rave that it's "perfect for at-home pampering" and they "can't believe the difference."

39 A Pair Of Silicone Baking Mats With Helpful Markings Silpat Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use these silicone baking mats to cook treats, roll out pastry dough, or even roast fish, meat, and vegetables. They're heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're a money-saving replacement for cooking sprays or parchment paper because they're exceptionally non-stick and easy to clean. The circular markings make for evenly placed, consistent cookies and macarons.

40 The Wine Bundle Made From Super-Durable Stainless Steel Simple Modern Spirit Wine Bundle Amazon $40 See On Amazon This wine bundle comes with two tumblers and a vacuum-insulated wine bottle that keeps your whites chilled and your reds at room temperature. Both the tumblers and the bottle are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus the bundle is available in a variety of gorgeous colors.

41 A Pair Of Cozy Slipper Socks Made With Plush Sherpa VERO MONTE Thick Slipper Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with a cable-knit exterior and a fuzzy lining, these cozy slipper socks are an easy way to keep your feet warm in the cold weather. The non-skid sole helps prevent you from slipping and sliding on slick floors, plus each order comes with two pairs in different colors.

42 This Makeup Bag That Makes It Easy To Find What You're Looking For Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Makeup Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Most makeup bags are giant black holes, making it difficult to find exactly what you're looking for — but not this one. This makeup bag has a lay-flat design so that it's easy to find that one tube of lipstick, and the raised edges help prevent your cosmetics from rolling off the counter. When it's time to go, just pull the drawstring and it turns back into a bag.

43 A Travel Power Strip With 4 Convenient USB Ports Upwade Travel Power Strip Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes your hotel or Airbnb just doesn't have enough outlets, so make sure you keep this travel power strip in your suitcase — just in case. In addition to two surge-protected outlets, it also features four USB ports so that you don't have to find a power brick to charge your phone. The strip itself functions as a cord organization system, and it even comes with a free travel pouch.

44 These High-Waisted Leggings — With Huge Pockets IUGA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Unlike other leggings that can feel restrictive, these ones are made with four-way stretch fabric that moves with you. They're also squat-proof so you won't have to worry about them becoming see-through at the gym, and the built-in pocket gives you a convenient place to store your phone.

45 An Infinity Scarf Made With Handy Zippered Pockets TwoYek Infinity Scarf with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your neck warm and keep your belongings safe and close by with this infinity scarf. It's available in several versatile colors (including heathers and solids), plus it has two convenient zippered pockets where you can stash your phone, keys, and cash.

46 This Smartphone Tripod With Flexible Octopus Legs UBeesize Smartphone Tripod Amazon $18 See On Amazon This smartphone tripod has flexible legs so that you can wrap it around poles or balance it on uneven surfaces — and it comes with a remote control so that you can take selfies from a distance. The non-slip feet help keep it stable, and it's compatible with practically any smartphone thanks to the adjustable clamp.

47 A Heat-Resistant Mat Where You Can Store Your Hot Tools ZAXOP Hot Tool Pouch Amazon $8 See On Amazon Protect your countertops while you're using your straightener or curling iron, and then safely take them with you. This convenient two-in-one mat doubles as a pouch that can hold your hot tools while encompassing the plates. It's made from heat-resistant silicone, plus the textured exterior helps prevent your tools from sliding off.

48 This Fake Eyelash Kit That Doesn't Require Any Messy Glue easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner & Eyelashes Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're tired of messy glue and misaligned magnets, try using this magnetic liner set instead. Each kit comes with five pairs of false eyelashes and magnetic eyeliner that makes it easy to attach the lashes to your lids. Plus, they won't leave any gooey residue when it's time to peel them off.