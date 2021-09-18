46 Clever Things That Make Cooking & Cleaning Way Less Of A Pain In The Ass

If you’re someone who enjoys cooking and cleaning, please know that I am both impressed and slightly jealous. I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to enjoy some of the more cumbersome chores that befall all of us. I mean, do rainbows rise out of shiny sinks? Do birds chirp outside streak-free windows? Does glitter fall out of refrigerators that are free of fingerprints and smudges? I wouldn’t know, because I am not a naturally tidy person. I try, and I can manage thanks to upbeat playlists and the various sponges and scrub brushes I have, but it’s a struggle.

Fortunately, it seems that I’m not alone and that many others have thought about how to make cleaning and cooking easier. In fact, there are plenty of clever things out there that make cooking and cleaning way less of a pain in the ass, and they’re compiled here on this list. So, if there’s a part of your home that you want to spruce up (when was the last time you dusted your light fixtures?), or a part of your regular cooking routine that you’re trying to streamline (the waste bin that attaches to your countertops is a game changer), you may want to take note and be prepared to click “Add to Cart.”

1 A Clip-On Strainer That Saves You Time & Effort Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $12 See On Amazon I’m here for kitchen tools that streamline steps, and this clip-on strainer does exactly that. Just snap it to your pot for quick and easy draining, and then enjoy how your food stays warmer since it doesn’t have to leave the dish you cooked with. It’s also smaller than traditional colanders, so it saves space, too. It comes in five different colors.

2 This Clever Slicer That Handles Each Part Of Your Avocado Mcdej Avocado Slicer Tool 3-In-1 Amazon $4 See On Amazon Avocado toast just got simplified. This avocado slicer tool can peel, pit, and slice your avocado in seconds. It has a silicone grip as well as both stainless steel and plastic blades that handle different parts of the process, and the handle has a hole to hang for easy storage.

3 This Genius Gadget That Holds Plastic Baggies Up & Open Baggy Rack Hands (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Where has this gadget been all my life? This hands-free baggy rack holds and secures plastic bags so you can comfortably fill them without awkwardly spilling. It works for baggies of different sizes, and also doubles as a drying rack for reusable bags and pouches. Each package comes with two racks.

4 A Magnetic Glass Scrubber That Allows You To Clean Impossible Corners & Crevices Cuisipro Magnetic Spot Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon What a time to be alive: There are now magnetic glass scrubbing tools that allow us to clean areas of our dishes, vases, and glasses that are otherwise unreachable. Each piece of the tool has textured rubber that scrubs the surface of glass. A handle on the outer piece makes it easy to move — so be warned, you may start searching for things to scrub.

5 These Drain De-Cloggers That Come In Pre-Measured Packs Green Gobbler Liquid Hair & Grease Clog Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you ask me, unclogging a drain can be unpleasant — so a liquid clog remover like Green Gobbler is appealing for a number of reasons. It dissolves the mess without requiring you to snake or plunge, and it works in mere minutes. Each package comes with two pre-measured bottles.

6 These Genius Gloves That Simplify Cleaning & Dusting Evridwear Microfiber Auto Dusting Cleaning Gloves Amazon $7 See On Amazon These reusable microfiber dusting gloves make it easy to clean the toughest corners of your home, like between your blinds and in the cupholders of your car. They work wet or dry, and they come as single pairs or in packages of up to five sets.

7 These Brush Scrubbers You Can Attach To Your Drill For Powerful Cleaning Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Now, your power tools don’t have to gather dust when you’re in between projects — they can actually help you get rid of it, too. This drill brush set turns your drill into a cleaning machine, and each of the three brushes serves a variety of purposes from kitchens and countertops to bathrooms and toilets. It comes in six different colors.

8 This Grippy Jar Opener That You Can Use One-Handed The Grip Jar Opener Amazon $15 See On Amazon Some jars are simply not worth the trouble and strain it can take to open them. This grippy jar opener is a game-changer. You can mount it under your cabinet (tape is included) for easy opening of all kinds of lids — from the toughest pasta sauces to the tightest pickle jars and everything in between.

9 A Grippy Bath Mat That’s Lined With Suction Cups Gorilla Grip Patented Bath Tub and Shower Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This popular bath and shower mat grips to your tub or shower floor and provides traction for safety while you shower, and it circulates the water so it doesn’t pool in your tub, too. Plus, it’s easy to remove and is even machine washable. More than 20 different colors are available, so you can match your bathroom décor.

10 An Electric Can Opener So You Never Again Have To Fight With Your Soup Cans Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $29 See On Amazon Unlike manual can openers which can be awkward, this electric can opener gets the job done with the press of a button. It comes in four fun colors and has a contemporary look so you’ll enjoy seeing it in your kitchen. Plus, it’s battery-operated, so you’re not stuck only using it next to outlets.

11 A 2-Pack Of Kitchen Shears That Can Handle All Your Cutting & Trimming Needs iBayam Kitchen Scissors (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These fan-favorite kitchen shears have sharp and strong edges that work on everything from small herbs and soft dough up to meat and poultry. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe and easy to maintain. Each pair of scissors is 8.5 inches, and they come in packs of two with a wide variety of colors to choose from.

12 These Cleaning Kits That Make Your Dryer Lint-Free Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon While it’s important to clean your dryer vents, finding the right equipment to do so could be tough. However, this dryer vent cleaner helps you go beyond the simple clearing of a lint trap, thanks to its vacuum attachment host and long brush. It comes in blue and black.

13 This Charming Soup Ladle That You’ll Look For Excuses To Use OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll be cooking soup everyday with this adorable ladle shaped like the Loch Ness Monster. Nessie comes in a bright aqua blue, and it’s heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, so you can plan to keep it for years to come. The best part? The ladle can stand on its own in the middle of your soup pot.

14 A Burger Press So You Can Have Restaurant-Quality Burgers At Home Proigtz 3-in-1 Burger Press Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you like to put things in your burger instead of on your burger, then I hope you’re sitting down. This three-in-one burger press not only allows you to make perfect patties, but it also allows you to make stuffed burgers, too. The parts are removable and dishwasher safe, so cleaning and maintenance is a breeze.

15 This Next-Level Mattress Cover That Prevents Messes Before They Happen Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement Amazon $23 See On Amazon A mattress cover offers protection from spills or drips that happen on your bed, so it’s a good investment for the longevity of your mattress. This zip-on option secures snuggly, comes in twin through California king sizes, and you can buy them in single, double, and 10-packs.

16 An 8-In-1 Set Of Tools That Will Change Your Entire Food Prep Process ReaLegend Kitchen Utensils 8-in-1 Kitchen Gadgets Amazon $8 See On Amazon This eight-in-one kitchen gadget fits together to be roughly the same size and shape as a wine bottle, but with a few added bells and whistles. The eight pieces — a funnel, spice grater, egg masher, lemon squeezer, egg separator, cheese grater, measuring cup, and can opener — stack on top of each other for a bright and charming display.

17 A Lettuce Keeper So You Never Have To Throw Away Wilted Leaves Again WalterDrake Lettuce Keeper Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lettuce keeper helps save you from the soggy salads. Your lettuce (and other vegetables) will stay fresher longer, thanks to the container’s cool and humid environment as well as the reservoir that collects excess water. It’s approximately 7 by 8 inches, so plan your fridge space accordingly.

18 This Game-Changing Veggie Chopper That Gives You Tons Of Options Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Since vegetables don’t grow in minced and chopped shapes (if only!), a versatile vegetable chopper is perhaps the closest we’ll get. This option from Fullstar comes with seven different inserts and an additional peeling tool, so you can slice and dice to your heart’s content. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

19 This Microfiber Duster Kit That Will Have Your Home Sparkling Homga Microfiber Duster Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dusty light fixtures and ceiling fans will be a thing of the past with this duster kit. It has an extension pole that reaches 100 inches, plus two dusting heads (microfiber and chenille), as well as a handheld duster, giving you everything you need to reach the highest corners of your home.

20 A Compact Laptop Cleaner To Protect & Maintain Your Tech OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon This laptop cleaning tool makes it easy to brush and sweep away dust and debris, and it’s compact so you can keep it in your computer bag or in your desk drawer. The microfiber pad side of the tool works on laptops and phone screens, too.

21 This Makeup Brush-Cleaning Set To Keep Your Brushes Soft & Refreshed RICRIS Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon This fan favorite makeup brush cleaner makes it so easy to clean and maintain your brush collection. The motorized spinner handle comes with eight different collar attachments so you can fit different sized brushes — and the custom bowl has a protective cover to save you from splashes.

22 A Pet Hair Remover So You Don’t Leave Your Home Covered In Fur ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon As much as I love my dog, I don’t necessarily want to bring his fur with me on my clothes whenever I go somewhere. Enter this pet hair remover, which uses a brush (instead of adhesive pads) to gently collect fur. It’s reusable and easy to pack with you on the go, too.

23 A Classic Broom & Dustpan Set That Works Like A Charm YANXUS Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon A broom and dustpan are cleaning staples for most homes, so it makes sense that we want one that’s reliable and durable. This set has an optional extension pole, plus a full handle for the dustpan so you’re not stuck squatting to use it. Even better, the dustpan can stand upright on its own.

24 These Reusable Burner Covers That Protect Gas Stovetops YRYM HT Stove Burner Covers Amazon $10 See On Amazon No matter how careful you are, cooking can be messy. These stovetop burner covers, which can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, catch spills and splatters and make it easy to maintain the surface of your stovetop. You can cut them to get the perfect size, and they can be cleaned by hand or by dishwasher.

25 A Handheld Cordless Vacuum For Quick & Easy Jobs Around Your Home beyond by BLACK+DECKER Cordless dustbuster Amazon $30 See On Amazon This handheld vacuum allows you to complete tasks like vacuuming underneath your couch cushions as well as other chores quickly and easily. This best-seller is lightweight, and it comes with a wall mount charger so you never have to fuss with cords.

26 This Carpet Stain Remover That’s Perfect For Pet Owners Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Occasional messes are a reality for most pet owners, so having a reliable stain and odor remover on hand can be clutch. This enzyme cleaner works on the full range of fluids pets can leave behind, and it’s safe for most carpets and upholstery, too. There are three scents to choose from: fall spice, light lavender, and spring mint.

27 This Spin Mop That’s Easy To Wring Out & Wash O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $30 See On Amazon This mop and bucket set has a built-in wringer with a pedal, so be warned that you may never want to use another style. The microfiber brush head is also great for scrubbing, and the shape allows you to reach corners and crevices. Plus, it’s removable and machine washable.

28 These Bottle Cleaning Tablets For Water Bottles, Travel Mugs, & More Bottle Bright Amazon $8 See On Amazon These bottle-cleaning tablets dissolve and clean right in front of your eyes, and no scrubbing is required since the bubbles do all the work. They’re especially great for coffee and tea stains, according to many reviewers. And since they’re individually wrapped, you can bring and can use them on the go.

29 This Dish Scrubber With Changeable Brush Heads For Maximum Efficiency NileHome Dispensing Dish Brush (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This dishwashing brush comes with four interchangeable brush heads, so you can handle even the toughest of dishes. It stores your dish soap too, so you can dispense it with the press of a button. The versatility plus the stainless steel handle and hanging loop make it a standout compared to similar brushes on the market.

30 A Pair Of Dishwashing Gloves That Help Protect Your Hands & Nails ROCOD Rubber Dishwashing Glove (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only do these dishwashing gloves save your hands from the hot soapy water, they also offer you a layer of protection from unpleasant messes, too. This two-packs of gloves come in three sizes and three colors, and they have cuffs for extra protection. The best part? They’re reusable.

31 These Foam Sponges For All Your Random Cleaning Needs Magic Sponge Eraser (100-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon All you do is wet these melamine foam sponges with water and they can handle dirt, grime, and stains on a number of different surfaces. They’re available in white and gray, or in double-sided packages for multi-purpose cleaning throughout your home.

32 A Hardwood Floor Cleaner That Smells Like Cedar Bona Cedar Wood Scent Hardwood Floor Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Hardwood floors can be gorgeous, but a downside is the need to take care of them. Enter this scented hardwood floor cleaner that’s water-based and infused with rosemary and cedar wood essential oils. It dries fast with no residue or film and leaves floors shiny and clean.

33 This Electric Toilet Brush & Holder That Might Even Help You Enjoy Cleaning Your Bathroom Good Papa Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $35 See On Amazon This electric toilet brush comes with a holder, and the included motor — which you control with a simple press of a button — powers the spinning brush head so cleaning is a breeze. The base has a USB-charging port, so it’s easy to use and charge.

34 This Cleaning Brush That’s Designed For Your Garbage Disposal Mr. Scrappy Universal Garbage Disposal Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon No more fishing or poking into your garbage disposal with spoons or spatulas when you have a garbage disposal brush. The long shape of the brush and the circle of bristles at the bottom are perfect for most home garbage disposals, and the top grip makes it easy to clean and scrub while keeping your hands out of the way.

35 This Dryer Egg That Leaves Your Clothes Soft & Scented Ecoegg Dryer Egg Amazon $18 See On Amazon This reusable dryer egg can replace your need for fabric softener, dryer sheets, or other additions to your dryer by helping to circulate clothes and ultimately reducing drying time and energy used. Two different scents are available — fresh linen and spring blossom — and they’re hypoallergenic, too.

36 This Clever Trash Bin That Hangs Where You Need It Most Subekyu Small Hanging Kitchen Trash Can Amazon $18 See On Amazon This hanging trash bin makes it easier than ever to keep your countertops clean and clear of messes. It simply hooks over drawers or cabinet doors, giving you plenty of options for easy hanging. When it’s not in use, it collapses to save space. Multiple sizes are available.

37 A Pineapple Corer & Slicer That Makes It Super Easy To Enjoy Your Favorite Fruit AENTGIU Pineapple Corer and Slicer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Now, you can have fresh pineapple at the ready. Just remove the stem, and this pineapple corer and slicer slides right into the center of your fruit. With a few twists, it’s peeled and sliced for you. It comes apart so the fruit is easy to retrieve, and it’s dishwasher safe, too.

38 A Sleek Oil Sprayer For Accurate & Elegant Application PUZMUG Oil Sprayer for Cooking Amazon $9 See On Amazon Does anyone else feel awkward trying to pour small amounts of oil from a large bottle, or is it just me? This stainless steel and glass oil sprayer is a quicker and more fool-proof way to manage portions, and the modern design will look nice on nearly any countertop. It works with water, vinegar, and other liquids, too.

39 These Mop Slippers That Are Adorable & Functional Selric Bear Super Chenille Microfiber Washable Mop Slippers Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re trying to scrub your floors as you walk around, these microfiber mop slippers have you covered. Multiple animals and colors are available (including pink pigs and pink bunnies), and they come in three adult sizes and one kids’ size.

40 A Set Of Pumice Scrubbers That Are Game Changers For Toilet Cleaning Vridale Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’ve ever used pumice stones on your feet, you probably know them as amazing exfoliators. As it turns out, pumice stones with handles can do wonders for toilet bowls and hard water build-up. The handle gives you control with less contact with the water, and there’s a loop so you can hang them for storage, too.

41 This Stain Remover That Solves Some Of Your Main Laundry Problems OxiClean Max Force 4 In Power Laundry Stain Remover Spray (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stains are inevitable, so it’s a good idea to have a stain remover spray on hand before you actually need it. This two-pack set from OxiClean promises to handle the worst of the worst when it comes to stains, like grass and grease. Each bottle is 12 ounces, so you’ll be set for a while (depending on how big those grass stains are, of course).

42 These Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags For No-Fuss Air Freshening Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (12-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This package of charcoal air purifying bags comes with enough that you can have one in every room, and extras too (gym bag, perhaps?). The charcoal absorbs moisture and smells, giving you fresher air without any extra bulk or machines in your home. They’re long lasting, too; you can expect them to work for up to two years.

43 A Toilet Cleaning System That Requires Little Effort From You Fluidmaster Flush 'n Sparkle Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaning System Amazon $10 See On Amazon Once installed in your tank, this easy and efficient toilet-cleaning system dispenses bleach with every flush, cleaning your toilet automatically after use. The included cartridge lasts for months, and replacements are available, too.

44 This Crevice Brush That Reaches All The Random Corners & Cracks Of Your Home UWEME Crevice Gap Cleaning Brush Tool (6-Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This gap-cleaning brush set is perfect for all the nooks and crannies in your home where dust and debris can collect. Six different brushes in two different sizes are included, and two of them have built-in dustpans that are just 0.63 inches wide, allowing you to clean corners you once thought impossible.

45 The Oven Liner Mats That Help Protect The Inside Of Your Oven From Spills & Drips ThreadNanny Teflon Oven Liners Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve ever cleaned the inside of an oven, then you know it can be a good idea to try to prevent messes before they start. These nonstick oven liners help protect the bottom of your oven and can be easily removed, washed (they’re dishwasher-safe!), and reused. They come in a pack of two and measure 17 by 25 inches.