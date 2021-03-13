39 Clever Things Under $40 That Make Spending Time Outside More Enjoyable

Even if you aren't outdoorsy, you can still appreciate nature from the comfort of your own back yard. But personally, I'm a house cat; I can't handle being outside unless I'm also able to kick back and relax. That means I've gotta have lounge-worthy furniture, gorgeous ambient lighting, and ideally zero insects. And while you might think that's a real laundry list of items, don't be fooled — there are tons of clever things on Amazon that make spending time outside more enjoyable.

But if you aren't sure what sort of items you should be looking for, no worries. I've made sure to source a variety of products that can help turn any yard into a soothing eden of relaxation. There are cupholders that stake into the ground to keep your drinks from spilling, as well as globe-style string lights that add a romantic glow to dark patios. And if you're looking for something that'll really make your space stand out, let me direct your attention to the bug spray made for your entire yard. Not only can it help keep insects at bay for up to 12 weeks, but many reviewers were also impressed with how effective it is.

From insect repellants to hammocks, the sky is the limit when it comes to the brilliant Amazon products that can spruce up your outdoor space — keep scrolling for some of my favorites.

1 These Ground Stakes That Hold Drinks For You Decko Heavy Duty Outdoor Beverage Holder Stakes (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See on Amazon You don't have to risk spilling your drink all over the lawn — just allow these ground stakes to keep them safely out of the way. They're made from solid steel with a sleek power coat finish, and they work just as well at the beach as they do in your yard.

2 A Hammock That Can Fit Up To 2 People Kootek Portable Camping Hammock Amazon $25 See on Amazon Hang this hammock between two trees, and you'll instantly have a comfortable place for two people to sit off the ground. It can hold up to 500 pounds safely, and it folds up neatly into the attached bag — perfect for camping or music festivals.

3 The Bug Zapper That Lasts For More Than 30,000 Hours Loytio 4000V High Powered Electric Bug Zapper Amazon $16 See on Amazon Unlike pesticide sprays, this bug zapper has a lifetime of more than 30,000 hours — and it's even completely non-toxic. The UV bulb is safe to use around children and pets, while the ring on the top allows you to easily hang it wherever necessary.

4 An Inflatable Lounger That Fits In Your Backpack FRETREE Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa $30 See On Amazon Need a quick place to sit? Whisk this inflatable lounger through the wind to fill it up with air, then quick fold the opening shut to trap it inside. It's made from sturdy nylon that can support up to 400 pounds, and it folds down to a backpack-friendly size when you're done.

5 These String Lights That Cast A Warm Glow Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon I have these string lights hanging all over my patio. Not only are they waterproof, but they also cast a warm, romantic glow to help you set a relaxing mood. And unlike other string lights, these ones won't completely shut down if one bulb burns out.

6 The Outdoor Pillow Inserts That Are Water-Resistant Phantoscope Outdoor Pillow Inserts (4- Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These pillow inserts are hypoallergenic and suitable for outdoor use since they're water-resistant. The tight stitching helps prevent fraying at the seams, and the micro-polyester filling gives them a soft touch. They come in different sizes, too — so you can choose which ones fit your patio furniture best.

7 These Cushion Shams That Add Color To Patios MIULEE Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers (2- Pack) $14 See On Amazon With more than 20 colors to choose from, these waterproof shams make it easy to add style and color to boring patios. They're made from breathable polyester canvas, and the hidden zipper helps keep the inserts from slipping out while you lounge.

8 A Sprinkler Turret With 9 Different Water Patterns Dramm ColorStorm Turret 9-Pattern Sprinkler Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this sprinkler turret come with a lifetime guarantee, but there are also nine different water patterns to choose from when watering your lawn. The heavy-duty metal base is made to last through the years — and since it comes in six colors, you can even use them to decorate the yard.

9 This Weather-Resistant Smart Plug That's Safe To Use Outdoors Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug $22 See On Amazon Want to control your patio lights using voice commands? Just plug them into this smart outlet, then pair it with either Google Home or Alexa. The weather-resistant design makes it suitable for outdoor use, and it even has a range of up to 300 feet.

10 A Collapsible Fire Pit You Can Take With You F2C Folding Fire Pit w/Mesh Spark Screen Lid Amazon $36 See On Amazon Enjoy this fire pit in your yard, or fold the legs down so that you can take it with you on your next camping trip. It's made from durable, rust-resistant steel that won't collapse under heavy logs — and each order even comes with a heavy-duty tote bag for easy transport.

11 The Patio Lights That Are Solar-Powered SUNNEST Outdoor Solar Lights (12- Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Illuminate those dark patio walkways using these stake lights. Each one is made with a solar panel — no batteries or electricity required. Plus, they're made from rust-resistant stainless steel that can hold up against inclement weather.

12 A Pair Of Citronella Candles Made With Soy Wax Geelywax 3-Wick Soy Wax Citronella Candles for Indoor and Outdoor (13.5 Oz) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Light these citronella candles to help keep insects at bay while adding style to your outdoor space. The patterned tins are undeniably cute, while the soy wax burns cleanly with minimal soot. Each one is able to burn for up to 75 hours.

13 These Roasting Sticks For S'mores & More Ajmyonsp Extendable Roasting Skewers (10- Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon S'mores, hot dogs, pineapple — these roasting forks can help you cook all of those and more over your next campfire. The telescopic handle keeps you safely away from the flame, and it's made from stainless steel that's easy to clean.

14 A Backyard Game That's Fun For The Whole Family GoSports Slammo Game Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon The rules of Slammo are simple: Two teams of two hit the ball back and forth on the net. You can move wherever, however you want in order to bounce the ball, but the other team scores a point if you miss. And since each order comes with a travel bag, it's easy to play in your backyard, beach, or even while camping.

15 The Slippers Filled With Soft Memory Foam ULTRAIDEAS Women's Memory Foam Rubber Sole Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Step off of your cold floors and into these cozy slippers. They're lined with plush fleece to help warm up frosty toes, while the memory foam soles contour to the shape of your feet for even more comfort. Plus, the rubber soles are suitable for quick trips outside to the mailbox.

16 A Rock That Obscures Pipes & Fixtures Emsco Group Landscape Rock Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your yard has sprinkler valves, pipes, or any other type of fixture you'd like to obscure, this rock is right up your alley. It's able to withstand extreme weather, and its natural appearance allows it to effortlessly blend into the scenery. "We bought this rock to cover a propane tank," explained one reviewer. "We were impressed how good the rock looks."

17 This Portable Cooler With A Built-In Table Keter Go Bar 4.2 Gallon Cooler with Handle and Pop Up Table Amazon $37 See On Amazon Need somewhere to place your beer? Not only is this cooler large enough for up to 15 cans, but it also features a built-in table where you can rest your bottles. The table lowers once you're ready to pack up, while the oversized handle allows for easy transport.

18 A Cozy Hammock Chair With 2 Plush Pillows Caromy Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing Seat Amazon $33 See On Amazon Go ahead and relax on this hammock chair, as the set of pillows offer more cushion than usual. It’s held together by a wooden pole and even features stylish tassels along the bottom edge. Choose from three colors: coffee, grey, or white.

19 The LED Curtain With 7 Different Lighting Modes Lighting EVER 306 LED Curtain Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Hang this LED curtain outside for a romantic vibe, or even put it in your room to create a relaxing space. The waterproof design means there's no need to worry about rain. Plus, there are seven different lighting modes to choose from, including waves, slow-glow, twinkling, slow fade, and more.

20 A Tiki Torch That Simulates Real Fire Fuego Lights Solar Tiki Torches with Flickering Flame Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking for an outdoor light with a little extra flair? This one is still solar-powered, but also features a faux flame to make it look like a tiki torch. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, while the dusk-to-dawn sensor helps save power during the daytime.

21 These Tiki Torches Made With Long-Lasting Wicks TIKI 57-Inch Luau Bamboo Torches (4- Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Because these tiki torches are made with fiberglass wicks, they'll last longer than ones made from cotton — and the woven bamboo stand even gives them a beach vibe. The gas canisters are also made with wide mouths to help prevent spills, and they're large enough to provide up to five hours of flame.

22 A Reversible Rug You Can Use Inside Or Outside Fab Habitat Weather Resistant Reversible Rug Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only is this rug stain- and weather-resistant, but it's also reversible — so you're almost getting two for the price of one. It's made from eco-friendly recycled plastic for added durability, yet many reviewers still wrote about how it's "comfortable to walk on" with bare feet.

23 The Magnetic Screen Door You Can Walk Through Hands-Free Flux Phenom Reinforced Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $26 See On Amazon Since this screen door connects down the middle using magnets, you can easily walk right through it with confidence that it'll close itself behind you — no hands necessary. It's great for keeping bugs out while allowing the fresh breeze to roll in, and each order even comes with all the hardware needed for installation.

24 A Pump That Turns Bird Baths Into Fountains OKMEE Solar Fountain Upgraded 4-in-1 Nozzle Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don't need to mess with plumbing and wires to have a fountain in your back yard. Just place this pump in a bird bath, and voila — instant fountain. It's powered via the sun without any batteries necessary, and you can even use it in small ponds, pools, or even a fish tank.

25 This Inflatable Stool That Comes In Tons Of Prints Kozyard Inflatable Stool Ottoman for Indoor or Outdoor Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a splash of color to your patio with these inflatable stools. Not only are they a fraction of the cost of real furniture, but they also come in more than 10 fun prints — including a gorgeous palm leaf pattern. They're able to hold up to 260 pounds each, and one air pump comes included.

26 A Pest Repellant That Covers Your Entire Yard SPECTRUM Backyard Bug Control Spray (32 oz) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Attach this bottle to your garden hose, then spray it all over your yard to help get rid of mosquitoes, fleas, ants, and other pests. The potent formula lasts for up to 12 weeks; one reviewer even wrote that "it's been 3 weeks since I applied this stuff [...] and I can still walk into my backyard without gnats and mosquitos in my face"

27 The Backyard Bowling Set That's Fun For The Whole Family Hey! Play! Backyard Lawn Bowling Game Amazon $31 See On Amazon Looking for a fun backyard game for the whole family? Search no further than this bowling set. The pins are made from sleek pine wood, while the mesh travel bag allows you to keep them all together in storage. Plus, you can even play indoors on rainy days since they're suitable for grass and carpet.

28 A Tumble Tower Game For Your Next Party EasyGoProducts Large Wood Block Stack & Tumble Tower (54- Piece) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Get some guests together to play this tumble tower game at your next party for an instant conversation starter. The large blocks are made from real wood — not plastic — and the tower measures in at a whopping 5 feet once fully assembled.

29 This Bluetooth Speaker That's Completely Waterproof Hadisala IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Go ahead and drop this Bluetooth speaker in the pool — it'll still work once you pull it out (as long as you take it out before 30 minutes and it isn’t more than 1 meter deep). The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 15 hours, and there's even an aux input so that you can still play music from any devices that don't have Bluetooth.

30 These Wraps That Keep Hoses & Cords Together Easy-Carry Wrap-It Storage Straps (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from weather-resistant fabric with a nylon hook, these wraps make it easy to not just keep your hoses together, but move them as well. They're also great for rope, cords, and everything in-between. Each one can support up to 50 pounds.

31 The Canopy That Adds Shade To Hot Patios AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Sail Canopy Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not enough shade in your back yard? Allow this canopy to help you stay cool. It's made from high-density fabric that blocks up to 95% of the sun's UV rays, yet still lets the fresh breeze blow through. Choose from four colors: graphite, cream, sand, or terra.

32 This Fake Ivy Made With Silk Leaves DearHouse Artificial Ivy Leaf Strands (12- Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even if your thumb is more black than green, you can still enjoy refreshing greenery around your home with this fake ivy. The leaves are made from soft silk, and they look just as great hanging on a wall as they do cascading out of a flower pot.

33 These Solar Deck Lights That Are Waterproof TIJNN Outdoor Solar Deck Lights Amazon $34 See On Amazon Don't worry about these deck lights getting soaked in the rain, as each one is weather-resistant as well as waterproof. The solar panel on the top provides up to 10 hours of light at night — and it even features a color-changing mode in addition to plain warm white light.

34 A Folding Chair That Lets You Recline Backwards Dkeli Zero Gravity Recliner Chair with Cup Holder and Pillows Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not all folding chairs are created equal — this one not only lets you recline backwards, but it also features resting space for your legs. It's able to support up to 330 pounds, while the high-quality mesh is UV- as well as fade-resistant.

35 This Picnic Table For The Squirrels In Your Yard American Heritage Industries Squirrel Picnic Table Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stick a corn of cob onto this miniature picnic table, then nail it onto a nearby tree to give some lucky squirrel a snack. It's made from weather-resistant cedar wood, and each one is handmade in Cleveland, Ohio. One customer wrote, “It’s cool to watch the squirrels sit on the bench from my home office window.”

36 These Stemless Wine Glasses That Are Unbreakable Vivocci Unbreakable Stemless Wine Glasses (4- Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from shatterproof plastic, these stemless wine glasses are perfect for clumsy hands. The heavy base helps keep them from spilling over if tipped, and many reviewers raved about how they look like "real glass." Each one holds 20 ounces of liquid, but you can opt for a set with glasses that hold 12.5 ounces.

37 The Throw Blanket Made From 100% Cotton DII 100% Cotton Geometric Daimond Throw Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a decorative fringe along the side, this throw blanket has an old-fashioned look that looks cute strewn across any piece of furniture. It's made from 100% breathable cotton, and there are five colors to choose from: stone, artichoke, red, French blue, and mineral gray.

38 A Portable Charcoal Grill You Can Take With You Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bring this portable grill with you on your next camping trip, or even keep it in your yard to whip up a quick meal. The dual venting system helps keep the temperature even throughout, while the ash catcher helps keep mess to a minimum. The best part? It only weighs 2 pounds.