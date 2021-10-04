Shopping
43 Clever Tricks To Save Money Around The House That People Swear By
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Have you ever been shocked at how high your credit card bill is? There have been more than a few times where I was convinced there had been an error on mine — that it should have been much, much lower than it was. The truth was that I’d been unknowingly wasting tons of money on little expenses that added up into one giant bill. But now that I know better, I’ve decided to share some of my clever tricks to save money around the house — and they all start with Amazon.
I know what you’re thinking: “How is spending money going to help me save it?” For starters, many of the products I’ve chosen to share with you come with free two-day Prime shipping. And for two, every pick can help you save money in a variety of categories. Take these blackout curtains as an example. Not only are they great for sleeping in, but the thick fabric also helps insulate your home against the weather outside. Or, if your greens are always going bad, try keeping them fresh inside of this herb saver container.
Still interested in smart ways to save money? Keep scrolling for some clever solutions that people swear by — including myself.