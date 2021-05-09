59 Clever Ways To Get Incredibly Cozy

You might think that getting cozy is as easy as wrapping yourself in a fuzzy blanket — but you’d be wrong. Coziness isn’t just getting comfortable; it’s a state of mind. That means dimming the lights, throwing on your favorite oversized sweatshirt, then maybe even breaking out a few scented candles to help set a cozy ambiance. And if all you’ve got is a pair of fuzzy socks? Don’t worry — you can find tons of clever ways to get cozy on Amazon.

To truly get as snug as a bug in a rug, you’ve gotta transform your entire room into a relaxing paradise. That’s why I’ve made sure to include everything from lounge-worthy tracksuits to a soothing lunar lamp that looks just like the moon. No, really — that lamp really does look like the moon, and you can even switch its color between warm white, cool white, or yellow. But if that isn’t enough, there are also orthotics insoles that add comfort to every step, faux sheepskin rugs with ultra-high piles, and even a memory foam pillow with a built-in sleeping hood.

Coziness is about more than just getting comfortable — it’s about transforming your home into a relaxing oasis. And with so many clever ways to get cozy, you’ll wonder why you never thought about any of these products sooner. Especially that moon lamp.

1 This Comfy Tracksuit That Comes In Dozens Of Colors PRETTYGARDEN Loungewear Outfit (2-Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Purple, army green, dark khaki, blue tie-dye — this tracksuit comes in dozens of colors to suit any style. It’s made from a polyester-spandex blend that moves with you, while the drawstring waist gives it shape. One reviewer even wrote that they’re “the comfiest to sleep in and run errands in!” • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 A Pajama Set That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of ZESICA Waffle Knit Loungewear Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon With more than 1,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers approve of this adorable pajama set. It’s soft and slouchy, making it perfect for lounging around the house on lazy days. One reviewer raved, “I love this set so much! So cute and cozy, I can easily dress it up with some chunky jewelry and sneakers or just wear it as comfy lounge wear.” • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 The Mug That Helps Your Hand Stay Warm Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only is this mug ovenproof, but the handle is designed so that your hand gets enveloped in warm, toasty ceramic whenever you hold it. This one is specifically made for people who are right-handed, but you can buy a left-handed mug here.

4 An Oversized Cardigan You Can Wear Year-Round Imily Bela Knit Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon Unlike some cardigans, this one is lightweight enough for cool summer nights, yet heavy enough for winter outfit layering. It’s made from a soft acrylic-cotton blend, and you can pair it with everything from leggings to skirts. Choose from more than 10 colors: brick, mustard, teal, and more. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 These Lounge Pants That Are Soft & Stretchy Daily Ritual Wide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can rest assured that these lounge pants are just as cozy as they look. They’re made from breathable viscose with a hint of elastane for stretch, and one reviewer wrote about how they have a “nice and loose, yet classy fit.” Not to mention, they’re available in six different colors. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Faux Sheepskin Rug That Won’t Shed LOCHAS Faux Fur Rug Amazon $18 See On Amazon Some faux sheepskin rugs will shed fibers all over your home — but not this one. The nonslip suede backing also helps prevent you from tripping, while the ultra-soft fur works great as an accent piece in any room. Choose from five colors: white, black, grey, light blue, or pink.

7 The Orthotics Insoles Made From Premium Sheepskin WALK·HERO COMFORT AND SUPPORT Sheepskin Arch Supports Amazon $15 See On Amazon Swap out your current insoles for these orthotic ones. They’re made from high-quality sheepskin that absorbs moisture to help keep your feet dry, while the deep heel cups help absorb shock as you move. Plus, they even feature a bonus layer of memory foam — just for the sake of comfort. • Available sizes: Women 6 — 14.5: Men 4 — 16.5

8 A Zippered Hoodie That’s Long Like A Tunic GRACE KARIN Long Hoodie Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon On lazy days where you want to curl up on the couch, this tunic-style hoodie is a must-have. The cotton-polyester blend has a hint of spandex for stretch, while the full-zip closure lets you bundle up if you feel chilled. Plus, it comes in dozens of colors — peacock, lake blue, dark green, and more. • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 This Heated Coaster That Keeps Mugs Warm VOBAGA Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Prefer to sip on your morning coffee? This heated coaster can help keep your cup of Joe warm so that you can take your time. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels — and it’s even spillproof, just in case your drink tips over.

10 A Pair Of Joggers That Are Warm & Cozy Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $10 See On Amazon These joggers are extra-thick, making them perfect for everything from errands to watching television. The relaxed fit gives you room to move, while the tapered leg makes you look more put-together than you would in regular sweatpants. Choose from over 20 colors. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 These LED Torches That Flicker Like Real Fire Sunlitec Solar Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Searching for ways to add warm light to your patio? Look no further than these LED torches. Each one is powered using a sleek solar panel, which means there’s no need to buy costly fuel — and the LED bulb even flickers like a real flames.

12 A Turtleneck That’s Perfect For Chilly Mornings Saodimallsu Knit Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from high-quality knitted material, this turtleneck features an oversized fit that’s perfect for getting cozy on chilly mornings. The batwing sleeves are oh-so on trend — and the slouchy fit pairs effortlessly with everything from leggings to denim. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 The Throw Pillow Covers Made From Soft Velvet Woaboy Velvet Throw Pillow (2-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Adding colorful throw pillows to your home is an easy way to add pops of color to dull rooms, and these ones are made from soft velvet. They’re as comfortable to nap on as they are colorful to look at, while the pom-pom details are them a cute touch. They’re available in seven sizes and over 20 colors.

14 A Scarf That Feels As Soft As Cashmere MaaMgic Cashmere Shawl Amazon $16 See On Amazno True cashmere is expensive, whereas this cashmere-like scarf is available for less than $20. It’s so large that you can also wear it as a shawl, and one reviewer even wrote that “the material is tight woven and very soft, but it still drapes well unlike other tight woven materials.” It’s available in five different colors, including tan, black, champagne, and more.

15 This Pullover You Can Wear Off Your Shoulder Adreamly Waffle Knit V-Neck Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a lightweight waffle knit, you can wear this breezy top while relaxing at home or when meeting up with friends for dinner. You can even wear it on or off your shoulder, and it comes in more than 10 colors: apricot, mauve, black, and more. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Cover That Keeps Your Seatbelt From Chafing VaygWay Faux Fur Seatbelt Cover (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from soft faux sheepskin, this cover protects your body from uncomfortable seatbelt chafing while providing some extra coziness on the go. It’s designed to fit any seatbelt no matter the car — and each order comes with four, or enough for your family and friends.

17 The Pullover Made From Seriously Soft Fleece Shawhuwa Fleece Crewneck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Some days you just want to curl up in a warm sweater, and this one is made from ultra-cozy fleece. The drop shoulder gives it a slouchy feel, while the loose fit won’t leave you feel restrained as you relax. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors: grey, khaki, pink, and more. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Beanie Made From Warm Acrylic Carhartt Knit Beanie Amazon $17 See On Amazon With more than 95,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, this beanie is an absolute hit with Amazon shoppers. It’s available colors range from bright lime to iron ore, and many reviewers raved about how it’s “well-made” and “fits perfectly.” It’s meant to be hand-washed only.

19 This V-Neck Sweater That Won’t Weigh You Down Asvivid V-Neck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Not only is this V-neck sweater perfect for chilly evenings, but the baggy style makes it perfect for tucking into a pair of jeans. The color-blocked stripes are a cute twist on an old trend — and many reviewers wrote about how it fits “true to size.” • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 The Cotton Dress With A Unique Twist Detail Core 10 Twist Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Semi-fitted with a hemline that hits just above the knee, this cotton dress is perfect for nights out on the town — or even a post-work happy hour. The cotton-modal fabric won’t leave you sweating, and it even contains a touch of spandex to give it some stretch. • Available sizes: X-Small — 1X

21 These Drawstring Shorts Made With Cozy Fleece Goodthreads Fleece Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only are these shorts made with soft fleece, but the drawstring lets you adjust how tightly they sit around your waist. They’re available in a variety of fun colors — from sargasso sea to lemon yellow — and many reviewers wrote about how they’re great for lounging. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A Racerback Bra Made Without Clasps Hanes Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon With wide shoulder straps for a supportive fit, this racerback bra is a must-have for lazy days on the couch. It’s made without any clasps so that it’s oh-so easy to pull on, while the wireless design means there’s zero risk of any loose ends digging into your skin. • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 The Socks Made From Thick Wool JOYCA & Co Wool Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cold feet are no match for these socks, as each pair is made from a thick wool-cotton blend. Unlike some socks, these ones won’t leave your feet itching — and they even help wick away moisture to help keep your toes dry if they sweat. They’re available in over 10 color combinations, all of which are incredibly comfortable.

24 A Pack Of Scented Candles That Burn For 180 Hours Combined LANUOS Candle Set (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Each one of these scented candles burns for about 15 hours, which means the entire pack of 12 provides up to 180 hours of light. They’re made with eco-friendly soy wax that smell like lavender, toffee, cranberry, and more — while the tin containers are reusable as mini planters and candy bowls.

25 This Quarter-Zip Fleece That’s Fluffy & Warm Angashion Zip Up Fleece Amazon $37 See On Amazon Looking for cute alternatives to athletic hoodies? This quarter zip is made from cozy fleece that’ll keep you warm — and with so many cute plaid shades to pick from, you might want to grab it in more than a few colors. Just make sure to go up one size when ordering, or two sizes for a baggier fit. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 A Pair Of Sweats Lined With Toasty Fleece Yeokou Sherpa Lined Sweatpants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Unlike some sweats, this pair is lined with fleece to keep you warm when temperatures dip low. The side pockets are great for keeping your hands toasty, as well as large enough for your phone or keys. Choose from eight colors, including light grey, pink, navy, and more. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Knit Leggings You Can Wear For Any Occasion Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Work, errands, lazy Sundays — these leggings are perfect for all of it as well as everything in-between. They’re made from double-knit fabric to help them maintain their shape all day, yet are lightweight enough that they won’t leave you sweating. They’re available colors include burgundy, charcoal, and others. • Available sizes: X-Small Short — XX-Large Extra-Long

28 A Long Cardigan That Comes In Fashionable Prints Angashion Leopard Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Tired of all the plain cardigans in your closet? This one comes in a ton of fun prints — including 20 different shades of leopard. The oversized style makes it perfect for layering, while the pockets are large enough to keep your hands warm. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 The High-Waisted Skirt With — Yes — Pockets Exlura Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Tuck a loose tee or tank top into this high-waisted skirt — the elastic waistband makes it easy to wear it with a variety of tops. It even features useful pockets on both sides, while the pleated fabric gracefully moves with you as you walk. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Sweats Made From 100% Cotton find. Wide Leg Sweatpants Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a good pair of sweats, and these ones are made from 100% cotton. The wide-leg cut adds variety to closets full of tight leggings, and many reviewers wrote about how they fit true-to-size. They even have an adjustable drawstring waistband and can be cleaned in the washing machine. • Available sizes: 00 — 10

31 This Calming Moon Lamp That Changes Colors Ehobroc Moon Lamp Amazon $31 See On Amazon Put this moon lamp on a nearby table, and it’ll cast a warm glow to help you relax after a long day. The rechargeable battery lasts for about eight hours — and there are even three colors to choose from: cool white, warm white, or yellow.

32 A Pair Of Slippers Covered In Premium Fleece HALLUCI Cross Band Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Step out of those cold socks and into these comfortable slippers when you get home. They’re covered in soft, premium fleece, while the memory foam insole contours to the shape of your feet when walking. Plus, the soles are waterproof, so you can even wear them on short trips outside. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 These Socks That Reviewers Adore Barefoot Dreams Heathered Socks Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only do these socks come in eight different shades, but shoppers adore them so much that 96% of the reviews are either four- or five-stars. Each pair is made from thick polyester that’s oh-so soft against your skin — and one reviewer wrote that “these are the most heavenly pair of socks your toes and feet will ever touch in your lifetime.”

34 A Travel Pillow With A Built-In Hood HoodiePillow Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t need to pack a separate eye mask if you’re traveling with this pillow; the built-in hood will help shield your eyes from light. It’s made from premium sweatshirt fleece, while the pillow itself is filled with soft memory foam to help you get cozy.

35 The Oversized Shawl That Feels Like A Blanket Epsion Color Block Shawl Amazon $26 See On Amazon Throw on this shawl the next time you’re feeling a little chilled. It’s made with polyester and acrylic and is available in more than 20 colors to suit your style, while the oversized fit makes it the perfect top layer for any outfit. “It's so gorgeous and super comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “The colors pop just like the picture, and I love that it’s versatile.”

36 A Breezy Pajama Set Made From Soft Satin IN'VOLAND Plus Size Pajama Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Soft, silky, and stretchy — this pajama set hits all the right spots. It’s made from breathable satin that won’t leave you overheated at night, while the elastic waistband on the shorts moves with you — not against you. Choose from eight vibrant colors, including a gorgeous green/black jasper shade. • Available sizes: 16 — 26

37 This Hoodie With A Stylish Twist In Front Core 10 Twist Front Hoodie Amazon $22 See On Amazon This trendy hoodie features a stylish twist in the front that sets it apart from the competition. The medium-weight fabric is perfect for yoga class, yet warm enough for chilly evenings. Plus, the touch of spandex gives it stretch. It’s available in six colors, including one with black and white speckled fabric. • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

38 A Laptop Desk With Space For Your Phone HUANUO Lap Laptop Desk Amazon $40 See On Amazon With space for your laptop, a mouse, and your smartphone, this laptop desk is a must-have if you enjoy working in bed. The faux wood grain is an elegant touch, and there’s even a bonus storage pocket where you can stash small computer accessories. Plus, the cushion underneath makes it comfortable to work on.

39 The Long-Sleeve Top With Adorable Ruffle Sleeves Core 10 Ruffle Top Amazon $34 See On Amazon Pair this top with some high-waisted jeans or leggings, and you instantly have a cute outfit you can wear to lunch. It’s slightly cropped, while the medium-weight fabric works great as a base layer. Plus, the ruffle sleeves are an adorable touch. • Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

40 A Hammock Chair That Makes Patio Hangouts So Much More Comfortable Y- STOP Hammock Chair Amazon $47 See On Amazon Hang this hammock chair on your patio for a comfy, lounge-worthy place to sit. It’s made from a soft cotton-polyester blend, so it’ll make you patio hangouts so much cozier. Plus, there’s even a pocket on the side where you can stash phones, books, and more.

41 These Skinny Jeans With A Pull-On Waistband Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon I wear these skinny jeans whenever I’m bartending on the weekends. They’re very stretchy — to the point where I’d describe them as jeggings more than denim — but they still look like real jeans up close. And unlike some pants, these ones don’t lose their shape as easily if you wear them multiple times before washing. • Available sizes: 2 — 28

42 A Flannel Shirt With A Long Boyfriend Style IN'VOLAND Plus Size Flannel Amazon $27 See On Amazon Something about flannel shirts is just inherently cozy, and this one has a little extra length for you to wrap yourself in. It’s made from a blend of polyester and cotton, while the boyfriend cut gives it a loose fit. Choose from dozens of colors, including a vibrant shade of blue. • Available sizes: 16 — 28

43 The Rug Made From Fluffy Faux Sheepskin Noahas Luxury Fluffy Rugs Amazon $20 See On Amazon Using a variety of textures to decorate is an easy way to add variety to your home, and this faux sheepskin rug is a very affordable option. It’s available in seven different sizes, as well as six colors — and the ultra-high pile envelops your feet in soft fluffiness with every step.

44 A Pom-Pom Throw Blanket That’s Suitable For Any Season LOMAO Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from 100% microfiber, this throw blanket is lightweight enough for any season. The pom-poms along the edges are a cute touch, and many reviewers raved about how it’s “so soft.” Choose from more than 15 colors: mustard, lake blue, grape, and more.

45 These Joggers That Make You Look Put Together Tiksawon Drawstring Joggers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Even though they’re technically joggers, these pants look so chic that you could get away with wearing them out at night — or even just to happy hour. The elastic waistband gives them a cozy feel regardless of what you’re doing, while the fitted cuffs look great with everything from heels to sneakers. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

46 A Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Don’t waste your money on disposable hand warmers — upgrade to this rechargeable one. Not only can it help you save money over time, but you can also use it as a power bank to charge your devices. The best part? The temperature is also adjustable up to three levels.

47 The Smooth Bra That Helps Wick Away Moisture Hanes Wire Free Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Unlike some bras, this one is made from smooth fabric to give it a seamless look underneath your clothes. The comfort-flex fit is designed to contour to the shape of your body for comfort, while the wide straps help everything stay in place with minimal shifting. • Available sizes: Small — 3X

48 A Memory Foam Reading Pillow Covered In Plush Velvet Ziraki Large Plush Shredded Foam Reading Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike some reading pillows, this one is covered in ultra-plush velvet — and it’s even filled with shredded memory foam to help maximize comfort. The built-in handle makes it easy to carry, while the arms on the sides give you a cozy place to rest your elbows.

49 This Cotton-Blend Cardigan That’s Extra-Long Amazon Essentials Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Looking for a cardigan that’s a little on the longer side? This one is not only extra-long, but it’s made from a breathable cotton-modal blend that makes it great for layering. It looks just as good with leggings as it does jeans, and you have the choice of four colors: navy, charcoal, camel, or black. • Available sizes: 1X — 6X

50 An LED Curtain With 8 Different Light Modes Twinkle Star Curtain Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Waves, slow fade, twinkling — this LED curtain features eight different modes to help you set a relaxing mood in your home. The bulbs are waterproof so that they’re safe to use outdoors, and they work particularly great for brightening up dark, plain rooms.

51 The Mock Neck Sweater Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Cable Stitch Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $60 See On Amazon With hundreds of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that reviewers can’t get enough of this cozy mock neck sweater. The oversized fit gives you room to move, while the dropped shoulder gives it a slouchy feel. Choose from 10 colors, including a gorgeous shade of camel. • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

52 A Throw Blanket That Adds Color To Any Room Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Draping a throw blanket across your couch is an easy way to add a splash of color to dull rooms, and this one isn’t just colorful — it’s also made from soft, cozy microfiber. Choose from five different sizes, as well as more than 20 colors.

53 This Cowl Neck Poncho That’s Seriously Warm Cable Stitch Cowl Neck Sweater Amazon $70 See On Amazon Made from an acrylic-nylon blend, the cowl neck on this sweater makes it easy to help keep the cold wind at bay. It’s oversized, making it perfect for layering on top of a T-shirt — and it even comes in three colors: light grey, caramel, or black. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

54 A Trio Of LED Candles That Look Like Real Flames comenzar No Flame Flickering Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Buying candles can add up over time, whereas these LED ones are an easy substitution to help you save some money. The bulbs flicker just like real flames, and each one only requires three AAA batteries to provide up to 150 hours of light. Plus, each order also comes with a remote.

55 The Knit Sweatshirt With A Draped Pleat Daily Ritual Wrap Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a draped pleat in the center, this sweater stands apart from the crowd — and it’s even made from soft knit fabric that won’t itch against your skin. The polyester-viscose blend is breathable, while the hint of elastane gives it some comfortable stretch. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

56 A Stylish 3-Piece Sweatsuit For Less Than $50 Linsery Loungewear Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $45 See On Amazon On lazy days where you don’t want to figure out what to wear, just throw on this three-piece sweatsuit. It’s made from stylish sherpa fleece to help you stay cool, while the high-waisted pants are on-trend with the cropped top. Plus, it comes in five colors: purple, white, pink, khaki, or black. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

57 This Soft Poncho Made From 100% Cotton virblatt Hooded Poncho Amazon $60 See On Amazon This poncho is made from 100% breathable cotton that won’t weigh you down. Not only is it light and airy, but it’s also reversible — so it’s almost like you’re getting two ponchos for the price of one. Choose from three colors: grey, multicolor, or beige. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

58 The Jumpsuit That Does The Styling For You Daily Ritual Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Simply put on a pair of white sneakers with this jumpsuit, and you’ve got an easy outfit you can wear from running errands to dinner. You can even style it up with a chunky necklace — and it’s made from 100% breathable lyocell to help keep you cool. • Available sizes: 2 — 16