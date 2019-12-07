45 Cheap But Awesome Things On Amazon That Make Your Home Cozy & Super Inviting

There's nothing quite as comforting as kicking back in a cozy, inviting home after a long day. To some, that means your lights turn on automatically when you walk through the doors. To others, it's having a variety of super-plush throw pillows that add a pop of color and texture to every room. But no matter how you define the word "inviting," you can find a ton of cozy accessories to decorate your home with on Amazon.

Throw pillows and smart light bulbs aren't the only ways to make your house feel like a home. If you're an essential oil enthusiast, I've made sure to include a diffuser with seven color-changing mood lights. Or, if your home lacks natural lighting, you should try grabbing the LED light bar that easily installs in kitchens, closets, or even dark hallways. And don't get me started on the reversible electric throw blanket — because I'm less than 10 seconds away from ordering one for myself.

At the end of the day, you want your home to feel inviting when you walk through the doors. You could decorate it with lavish accessories, but why waste the money? There are tons of chic home products available on Amazon — and none of the ones I've included here will break the bank.

1. The Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 Color-Changing Mood Lights URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made with seven color-changing mood lights that make it easy to set a mood, but this essential oil diffuser also doubles as a humidifier. The automatic shut-off helps prevent it from overheating when the water reservoir runs dry, and it's able to run continuously for up to six hours.

2. A Comfy Bathrobe Made From Super-Plush Fleece Women's Fleece Bathrobe Long Shawl Collar Plush Robe $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to stay warm and cozy after a shower, try out this bathrobe. It's made with super-plush fleece that keeps you toasty while you dry off, and it's available in a variety of different colors. Available sizes: small - x-large

3. The Motion Sensor Light That Turns On When You Get Out Of Bed Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of blinding yourself with a bright overhead light, use this bed night light so that you don't strain your eyes. It's made with a built-in motion sensor so that it only turns on when you get out of bed, and you can adjust how long it takes to turn off when there's no movement in the room.

4. A Luxurious Bathtub Pillow That's Extra-Thick Homer's Choice Bath Pillow $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with six super-strong suction cups that keep it firmly secured to your tub, this bathtub pillow makes it easy to relax after a long, stressful day. It has a thick, contoured shape that helps keep your neck and head supported, plus it dries quickly in order to avoid absorbing any unwanted odors.

5. The Set Of Essential Oils With Over 3,500 Positive Reviews Lagunamoon Essential Oils Set $9 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 3,500 positive four- and five-star reviews, this set of essential oils is a clearly a hit with Amazon shoppers. Each order comes with a variety of scents, including peppermint, lemongrass, and eucalyptus, plus the bottles are made from dark glass in order to prevent any degradation.

6. A Shag Area Rug That's Mold- And Stain-Resistant Unique Loom Shag Area Rug $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to add a pop of color to any room in your home, search no further than this shag area rug. It's mold- as well as stain-resistant, and unlike other shag area rugs, this one won't shed.

7. The Bath Towel Set Made With Egyptian Cotton Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do you get two bath towels, two hand towels, as well as two washcloths with each order, but this towel set is also made from heavyweight Egyptian cotton that's super-absorbent. One Amazon reviewer even raved about how they're "soft and thick."

8. A Floor Pillow Made With Chic Textured Chenille Intelligent Design Azza Poly Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of shelling out for expensive furniture, just grab a few of these soft floor pillows. They're made with textured chenille that gives them a classy appearance, and they're particularly great as a place to sit if you like to meditate.

9. The Faux Fur Pillow Cover That Adds A Chic Touch To Any Room Ojia Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't pay for real fur — grab this faux fur pillow cover and save yourself some money instead. It's made from 100% polyester that feels soft against your skin, and the zipper closure helps prevent the pillow from sliding out while you nap.

10. A Motion Sensor Light That Easily Installs Underneath Cabinets RXWLKJ LED Under Cabinet Lights $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen could use a little extra light, why not install this motion sensor light underneath your cabinets? It also works great in dark hallways or closets, and the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours. The battery is rechargeable, and the built-in magnet makes it easy to install.

11. The Lamp Made With Real Salt From The Himalayas LEVOIT Himalayan Sea Salt Rock Lamp $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with real salt harvested from the Himalayan mountains, this salt lamp has a touch-dimmer switch so that you can easily adjust the brightness. The base is durable as well as termite-resistant, plus each order comes with two light bulbs.

12. A Quilted Comforter That's Hypoallergenic LINENSPA Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it as an insert in your duvet, or use this quilted comforter by itself to keep you cozy in bed. The box stitch design helps prevent the microfiber filling from bunching up, and it's also reversible so that you're almost getting two comforters for the price of one.

13. The Curtain String Lights That Are Weatherproof Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Lights $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Hang them outside to brighten up your yard, or hang these curtain string lights inside to help set a romantic mood in your home. They're weatherproof so that you won't have to worry about damage from rain or snow, plus there are eight lighting modes to choose from, including waves, flash, slow fade, twinkle, and more.

14. A Pair Of Pillow Covers Made From Thick Cotton Linen 4TH Emotion Farmhouse Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in a variety of colors and sizes, these farmhouse pillow covers are made from thick, high-quality cotton linen. There's a zipper that keeps your pillow snugly inside so that it doesn't wiggle its way out, plus many Amazon reviewers noted how they're "well-made."

15. The Microfiber Bed Sheets That Are Wrinkle-Resistant AmazonBasics Lightweight Microfiber Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, these bed sheets are made from cozy microfiber that feels soft against your skin. They're available in dozens of colors and patterns, and they're even wrinkle-resistant to help keep your bed looking fresh.

16. An Electric Throw Blanket That's Reversible Serta Reversible Fleece Heated Throw Blanket $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of burying yourself in layers of blankets when the weather gets cold, just curl up underneath this electric throw blanket. There are five heat settings to choose from depending on your preferences, and it's even reversible: one side is made from soft microfiber, whereas the other is ultra-plush sherpa.

17. The Covers That Protect Your Refrigerator Door Handles From Smudges OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Just wrap them around your refrigerator door handles, and these covers will help keep them clean from dirty smudges. You can also use them on your oven, dishwasher, and microwave handles, plus they're available in four colors: red, black, grey, or dark red.

18. A Bath Mat Filled With Super-Soft Memory Foam Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a non-slip backing that prevents it from sliding across your floors, this bath mat is filled with plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet. It's available in a variety of colors, plus it has over 2,500 positive four- and five-star reviews — how can you go wrong?

19. The Electric Kettle Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Kettle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With a cordless design that makes it easy to fill and pour, this electric kettle is perfect for anyone who loves a good cup of coffee or tea. It's BPA-free as well as made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus the automatic shut-off prevents it from overheating if the water ever boils dry.

20. A Heating Pad That You Can Comfortably Drape Over Your Shoulders Ambershine Heating Pad $34 | Amazon See on Amazon You can drape it over your shoulders, or you can use this electric heating pad practically anywhere else on your body to help relax your muscles. It only takes a few minutes to heat up, and the automatic shut-off kicks in after two hours. There are six temperature settings to choose from, plus the controller is removable so that it's easy to wash.

21. The Clothes Hangers Coated In Non-Slip Velvet AmazonBasics Velvet Clothes Hangers (50-Pack) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas plastic hangers can let you clothes slide off, these hangers are coated in soft, non-slip velvet that helps prevent your clothes from falling to the ground. They're super-slim in order to help save you space, plus each one is sturdy enough that it can hold up to 10 pounds.

22. A Reed Diffuser Made With Eco-Friendly Bamboo Wide Fresh Reed Diffuser $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep it in your bathroom to help freshen it up, or put this reed diffuser practically anywhere else in your home as a chic air freshener. The reeds are made from eco-friendly bamboo, and one Amazon reviewer raved that it works "better than smoky candles."

23. The Bed Sheets That Are Hypoallergenic Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they hypoallergenic, but these bed sheets are also resistant to wrinkles. They're made from a blend of eco-friendly bamboo fibers as well as soft microfiber, plus they're even stain-resistant just in case you accidentally spill something while relaxing in bed.

24. A Portable Humidifier That Runs At A Near-Silent Level SHSTFD Mini Portable Humidifier $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If the air in your home or office is uncomfortably dry, try using this portable humidifier to moisten it up. It runs at a near-silent level so that it won't disturb you while you're sleeping, and the seven color-changing mood lights work great as a night light, or even as a fun way to set the mood in your home.

25. The Pillowcase Made From 100% Mulberry Silk ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Cotton creates friction against your hair that can lead to frizz or breakage, which is why this pillowcase is made from 100% Mulberry silk. Not only does the silk produce less friction, but it's also breathable so that you won't be left feeling hot and sweaty while you sleep.

26. A Pair Of Memory Foam Pillows Made With Hypoallergenic Covers Plixio Bamboo Hypoallergenic Pillows (2-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a tendency to overheat while you sleep, these memory foam pillows are extra-breathable to help keep your body temperature comfortable. The removable cover is hypoallergenic as well as made from eco-friendly bamboo fibers, plus you can even adjust their softness by removing the shredded memory foam filling.

27. The High-Quality Bed Skirt That's Fade-Resistant HC COLLECTION Hotel Luxury Bed Skirt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in twin through California king sizes, this bed skirt is fade-resistant so you won't have to worry about the color growing dull in the washer. There are over 10 colors to choose from so that it'll match the color scheme in your bedroom, and it's made from hypoallergenic, soft microfiber.

28. An Area Rug That Mimics The Appearance Of Real Sheepskin Fur Ashler Soft Faux Sheepskin Area Rug $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use this area rug to spruce up any floor in your home, or you can use it as a seat cushion on a bench. The top is faux Mongolian fur designed to look real, plus it's available in purple, navy, white, black, grey, and more.

29. The Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Smudge Your Home Chakra Palace Smudge Kit Gift Set $22 | Amazon See on Amazon People smudge their homes in order to clear away negative energy while raising vibrations, and this kit comes with everything you need to get started. It has over 1,300 positive four- and five-star reviews on Amazon, and one reviewer even raved that it's "awesome for anyone, especially first-timers."

30. An Invigorating Home Spray With Light Lemongrass Notes Antica Farmacista Room Spray $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using clunky aerosol sprays to get your home smelling fresh, try using this chic spray. It has light notes of lemongrass, orange, and Italian verbena, plus the gorgeous glass bottle looks great perched on practically any shelf in your home.

31. The LED Light Scones Made With Built-In Timers Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces (2-Pack) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If your walls are looking a little bare, why not hang up one of these LED light scones? They come with a convenient remote control so that you can turn them on without getting up, and they also feature a built-in timer in order to help preserve the batteries.

32. A Rock Fountain That Helps You Achieve Zen In Your Home BBabe Rock Fall Tabletop Fountain $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Put it on your desk at the office, or put this rock fountain in your home as a calming way to help balance its zen. Listening to the trickling water is a great way to help yourself relax, and there's even a built-in LED light so that you can still enjoy it in the dark.

33. The Shelf That Easily Attaches To The Edge Of Your Bed Bunk Buddy Bedside Shelf $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of cluttering up your nightstand, use this bedside shelf to hold your books, smartphone, laptop, and more. It's perfect for college students who sleep in lofted beds, plus it takes less than one minute to install since there are zero tools required.

34. A Motion-Activated Night Light That Fits In Your Toilet LumiLux Toilet Light $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made with a dimmer so that you can adjust the brightness, but this toilet night light also features a built-in motion sensor so that it only turns on when someone is in the room. There are 16 different colors to choose from as well as a rotating carousel mode, and the flexible arm makes it easy to attach to your toilet bowl.

35. The Soap Dispenser That's Completely Handsfree ELECHOK Touchless Soap Dispenser $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of touching that grimy soap pump when you wash your hands, use this handsfree soap dispenser. The built-in motion sensor dispenses soap when you place your hands below, and the base is waterproof as well as leakproof in order to prevent corrosion.

36. A Pair Of Smart Light Bulbs You Can Control Using Your Voice meross Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Pair them with Alexa or Google Assistant so that you can control them using voice commands, or use the free downloadable app to set schedules so that these smart light bulbs are on when you come home. They have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, plus you can even change their color to set the mood in your home.

37. The Throw Pillow Inserts Made From 100% Cotton Basic Home Down Feather Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional pillow inserts, these inserts are designed with downproof stitching that prevents the feathers on the inside from poking through. The exterior is made from 100% cotton, and they're available in several different sizes to suit a variety of throw pillows.

38. A Shower Soap Dispenser That Helps Save You Space Better Living Soap and Shower Dispenser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You could keep cluttering up your shower with shampoo and soap bottles, or you could condense them all down into this mounted soap dispenser. Each order comes with waterproof adhesive so that there are no tools required for installation, plus it's made from durable ABS plastic.

39. The Organizer That Can Hold Practically All Of Your Makeup sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it hold up to 30 makeup brushes, but this makeup organizer also has adjustable shelves so that it can accommodate bottles of practically any shape or size. It assembles in just a few minutes without any tools necessary, and it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth if it ever gets dirty.

40. A French Press Made With A Reusable Filter KONA Stainless Steel French Press $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of spending money on wasteful coffee filters, just use this French press coffee maker. It's designed with a reusable, stainless steel filter that's resistant to rust, and the borosilicate glass is extra-durable. Many Amazon reviewers even raved about how it's great for brewing loose tea leaves.

41. The Chic Picture Frame With Over 900 Positive Reviews Umbra Prisma Picture Frame $15 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of boring, flat picture frames? Then upgrade to this geometric one for a cute addition to any table or desk in your home. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes, plus the sleek finish is super-chic. And with over 900 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear this frame is a hit with Amazon shoppers.

42. A Hanging Organizer With Adorable Cloth Pockets VIVIMONKEY Hanging Pocket Organizer $15 | Amazon see on amazon Use it to organize your bedroom accessories, or hang this organizer in your living room as an easy place to store remotes and magazines. It's made out of thick linen fabric that holds its shape after you hang it, and it's even water-resistant for added durability.

43. The Step Trash Can Made From Stainless Steel Simplehuman Stainless Steel Trash Can $20 | Amazon see on amazon I actually have this stainless steel trashcan in my bathroom, and the push-to-open step makes it easy to open when my hands are wet or dirty. It fits easily into tight spaces (mine is between my toilet and shower), and the inside bucket is removable so that it's easy to empty.

44. A Toilet Paper Stand With Space For Two Extra Rolls AmazonBasics Toilet Paper Stand $25 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a free-standing toilet paper holder, this one is a very cute option. The wood spindle gives it a classy touch, and the fabric sling can hold up to two extra rolls. One Amazon reviewer even wrote about how he was able to assemble it in just "two minutes."