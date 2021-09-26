45 Clever Ways To Hide Eyesores In Your Home With Almost No Effort

Those home renovation shows on TV are the best, right? They send a crew in to eliminate all the eyesores in somebody’s run-down place, then vanish in a flurry of happy tears and hugs, with the person who lives there never so much as lifting a finger. If that crew hasn’t stopped by your pad lately, and you have some nagging projects to tackle, these genius ways to fix unsightly problems in your home are a good place to start.

If all your extra stuff is taking over your space like crabgrass, there are so many amazing products on this list to help you tame unsightly clutter, like these vacuum storage bags that shrink down the contents, so you can store linens or off-season clothes without taking up a bunch of space. Or, if you don’t think your clutter is an eyesore, but your friends or family do, get this storage ottoman that simply lets you whisk everything into its hollow body before they come around, thereby making everyone happy.

You’ll also find some great DIY repair products to get the stuff around your house looking ship-shape, like this wood furniture repair kit that covers up water rings, scratches, and scuffs — and using it is as easy as coloring. Speaking of which, this grout pen restores your bathroom tile to sparkling white. Who needs some fancy TV show crew to spruce up your place? You can be your very own home renovation expert with these effortless Amazon solutions.

1 This Box That Tames Your Cables Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $16 See On Amazon You definitely have a snarl of cords somewhere in your house, whether it’s near your computer, router, and printer setup, or by your TV and soundbar. Conceal that tangle of cables with this cord organizer. With a sleek design, it has space for a large power strip and multiple slots for threading cables through.

2 A Chic Basket That’s Ideal For So Many Purposes Goodpick Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use it for throw blankets, laundry, or toys — this rope basket can be just about whatever you need it to be. Available in six colors, it’s constructed from durable cotton and has two handles woven right into the sides. Made from organic cotton, you can even throw this basket in your washing machine for a quick refresh if it gets dirty.

3 The Repair Kit For The Small Holes In Your Wall 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Patch those small wall holes that get left behind after hanging art with this highly rated repair kit that will make everything look good as new — your landlord will be happy that you did. The kit contains everything you need, from spackling compound to a putty knife, and reviewers have reported it’s “easy to use” and provides “professional results.”

4 These Storage Bags That Let You Stash Stuff Under Your Bed Undereasy Under-Bed Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designed to slide right under your bed, these storage bags are perfect for stashing extra towels, off-season clothes, and any other items you need out of the way. These zippered bags feature transparent top panels, so you can see what’s inside, and handles that let you easily pull them out.

5 An Organizer For Your Styling Tools SimpleHouseware Cabinet Door Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get a handle on the clutter in your bathroom cabinet with this over-the-door organizer that’s ideal for your styling tools. Made from sturdy metal with an attractive chrome finish, it features padded hooks that won’t scratch your door and three sections for your blow-dryer, straightener, brushes, and other tools.

6 The Under-Sink Shelves That Add Vertical Storage Space DecoBros 2-Tier Cabinet Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a slide-out bin and a shelf on top, this cabinet organizer instantly doubles the amount of storage space available in whatever cupboard it’s put in. It’s great for storing cleaning or beauty products in the bathroom, or stowing all of your dish-washing needs under the sink in the kitchen. It’s made from durable metal, and you can choose from either a chrome or a white finish.

7 A Charging Station That Gives All Your Devices A Home MSTJRY Charging Station Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don’t you get frustrated when your devices are scattered all over the house? Your tablet is hooked up in one room, your smartphone in another — you get the picture. With space for up to five devices, this charging station gives them all a home while they power up, eliminating clutter and ensuring you’ll always know where they are.

8 This Repair Kit That Spruces Up Your Wood Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve inherited furniture, enjoy thrifting, or have simply had your pieces for a long time, chances are you need this furniture repair kit that helps conceal scratches, nicks, and other damage. It comes with a range of colors, so you can repair all shades of wood, from maple to mahogany, and all you have to do is color in the damage with a marker or crayon.

9 A Bench That Disguises Clutter & Adds Seating YOUDENOVA Storage Bench Amazon $40 See On Amazon Friends dropping by and your house is a mess? Just chuck all of your clutter into this storage bench. With sturdy construction, the linen ottoman is available in gray and black, and the tufted, padded seat also provides extra seating. While it’s sturdy enough to hold up to 350 pounds, it can fold flat for storage.

10 A Lidded Hamper To Keep Laundry Out Of Sight Simple Houseware Laundry Hamper with Lid Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in eight colors, this laundry hamper comes with its own lid, making it the perfect choice to keep dirty laundry out of sight until it’s time to do the wash. Lightweight with handles for easy portability, it’s durable, yet it collapses flat for storage. Available colors: 8

11 A Cloth To Remove Water Marks From Wood Guardsman Water Mark Remover Amazon $5 See On Amazon Water marks can totally ruin the look of wood furniture, but this cloth can help remove those rings quickly and easily with just a little bit of elbow grease. Also great for heat-induced haze and marker stains, this reusable cloth won’t strip the finish of your wood, but will leave it looking brand new.

12 This Easy Way To Corral All Your Makeup Masirs Cosmetics Organizer Amazon $0 See On Amazon Made from from sturdy, transparent acrylic, this makeup organizer lets you clean up cosmetics clutter and organize your beauty products. The top unit has compartments for lipsticks, mascara, brushes, and other items, while the bottom unit has four drawers for compacts, eyeshadow, and jewelry. Stack them on top of each other or place them side by side on your counter.

13 The Eraser Sponges That Get Rid Of Marks On Your Walls Oh My Clean Eraser Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These budget-friendly magic cleaning sponges use the power of melamine to remove just about any dirt or grime you’re faced with, whether we’re talking scuffs on the doorframes, marks on the walls, or grease on the stove. Extra-thick and durable, this 20-pack will last you through multiple cleaning sessions.

14 An Organizer That Hangs On Your Cabinet Door Simple Houseware Cabinet Door Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon When your kitchen items are overflowing everywhere, this organizer can help you regain control. It hangs over your cabinet door and gives you a place to store baking sheets, cutting boards, and food storage supplies like aluminum foil and plastic wrap. The hooks are padded to protect your cabinet door, but you can also mount this to the wall with the included hardware.

15 These Soap Dispensers With An Upgraded Aesthetic CHBJDAN Amber Glass Soap Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perfect for hand soap, sanitizer, or lotion, these amber glass dispensers will add the perfect, upgraded touch to your sink area. Each set comes with two, and you can choose from five different finishes on the pump, like matte black, copper, or oil-rubbed bronze.

16 This Genius Way To Clear Up Bathroom Counter Clutter iHave Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get rid of all that annoying clutter on your bathroom counter with this wall-mounted organizer that holds all your toothbrushes. That’s not all, though: the organizer also provides space for frequently used essentials, like a razor, dental floss, moisturizer, and more. To top it off, it comes with three rinse cups that hang directly over your toothbrushes.

17 The Remote Control Caddy That Spins Union Basic Remote Control Holder Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you have a bunch of remotes sitting on your coffee table: one for the actual TV, one for the soundbar, one for your streaming accessory... the list goes on. Give them a home with this swiveling caddy that rotates 360 degrees. It’s available in a myriad of different styles and colors and has plenty of room to hold your glasses and phone, too.

18 These Pillow Covers That Quickly Transform Your Couch MIULEE Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you want to transform that eyesore of a couch you inherited — but don’t have the budget to reupholster — you can start instead by revamping your throw pillows with these velvet pillow covers. Available in a whole rainbow of colors, they come in nine sizes and feature covered zippers for a streamlined look. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 35

19 This Spare Roll Holder That Hooks Onto The Toilet mDesign Toilet Paper Roll Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This toilet paper holder that hooks right over the tank is a great way to keep extra rolls on hand, and it doesn’t even take up any extra space in the bathroom. With space for up to two rolls, it comes in multiple finishes, like chrome, matte black, and bonze.

20 This Slipcover That Revitalizes Even The Saddest Of Sofas Easy-Going Stretch Slipcover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crafted from soft and durable fabric with a bit of spandex for a snug fit, this slipcover is the solution to a couch that’s turned from darling to disgraceful. Also great if you’re just looking to keep pet hair off of your couch or loveseat, it’s available in a myriad of colors and is machine-washable for easy care. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 38

21 These Stick-On Sheets That Give You A Backsplash In No Time Art2D Peel-and-Stick Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon $34 See On Amazon An easy home DIY project, these genius stick-on sheets give you the ability to update the look of your kitchen with the appearance of a tile backsplash, and you won’t have to pay a professional installer. Available in five colors, you’ll love the upkeep once they’re installed — grease and stains wipe right off.

22 A Drawer That Stores Single-Serve Coffee Pods Mind Reader Single-Serve Pod Drawer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Neatly file away single-serve coffee pods, but keep them easily accessible, with this storage drawer that also doubles as a stand for your coffee machine. Perfect for use either at home or in the office, it holds up to 30 pods, and is a great way to maximize counter space.

23 This Pen That Restores The Look Of Grout Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dirty grout can take even the prettiest bathroom from glam to grungy, but this grout pen makes it sparkling white again — and it’s much more effective than spending hours scrubbing. Just draw directly on the grout with your choice of a wide tip or a narrow tip, and get ready for an easy, fuss-free bathroom makeover.

24 The Sink Caddy That Keeps Your Sponge From Getting Moldy simplehuman Sink Caddy Amazon $15 See On Amazon There are few things worse than picking up a smelly sponge when it’s your turn to do the dishes, but this sink caddy allows it to drain dry fast , which helps prevent odor-causing germ accumulation. Crafted from brushed stainless steel, it hooks onto the side of your sink and has suction cups for a secure fit.

25 This Narrow Cart That Offers Extra Storage In So Many Places SPACEKEEPER 4-Tier Storage Cart Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a width of just over 5 inches, this cart fits into the gap between the washer and the dryer, the bed and the nightstand, or the toilet and the vanity, so you can organize whatever you need, wherever you need to. With four shelves, you get plenty of space, and the convenient casters let you roll it out for easy access to your items.

26 These Storage Cubes That Whip Any Room Into Shape Royexe Storage Cubes (8-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you need a quick and easy way to whip any room into shape, these storage cubes are the answer. Available in six colors, they’re perfect for not only stowing your belongings, but sorting them, too. Indispensable for crafting areas, home offices, extra linens, and more, they come with label cards, so you know what’s in each bin.

27 A Skinny Cabinet For Bathroom Necessities AOJEZOR Bathroom Storage Cabinet Amaozn $25 See On Amazon With a slim profile that’s narrow enough to fit in the smallest of bathrooms, this cabinet serves as a toilet paper dispenser and storage unit. Available in black and white, it has an interior shelf that can be removed if you want to stash away taller items, like a plunger or scrub brush. Plus, the top shelf is perfect for tissues or room freshener.

28 The Rug That Pulls Your Whole Space Together LOCHAS Ultra-Soft Area Rug Amazon $29 See On Amazon So, your hardwood floor is scratched up or you’ve got tile you don’t love — cover it up with this area rug that has a soft, fluffy pile and a cushy middle layer that makes it feel like you’re walking on air. It’s available in a bunch of sizes and so many shades, so you can go for neutrals like khaki or gray, or opt for brights like cobalt blue to add a pop of color. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 22

29 These Canisters That Are Great For So Many Uses AOZITA Cotton Swab Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon While these canisters are technically designed for storing items like cotton balls and swabs, they’re also perfect for bringing order to so many small items, whether we’re talking about he kitchen, craft room, or your home office. Crafted from unbreakable plastic, they wipe clean and have lids.

30 These Organizers That Make Sense Of Your Fridge Utopia Home Fridge and Pantry Organizers (Set of 8) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sort out all that stuff in your fridge so that you can actually see what you have — and what you need to put on your grocery list — with these organizing bins. The set of eight gives you plenty of room for a little bit of everything, and you can organize like with like, so you can find just what you need, any time you need it.

31 This Easy Way To Get Food Storage Lids Under Control YouCopa StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon I almost dread having to put leftovers away after dinner because when I open the cabinet where I keep my storage containers, who knows how many lids are going to come flying out? This organizer keeps all those lids in order, and with five adjustable dividers, you can customize it to make it work for you. Available in five different styles, it can be used in a drawer or a cabinet.

32 A Shower Caddy For All Your Shampoos & Soaps KINCMAX Shower Caddy Amazon $25 See On Amazon Enjoy your shower without all those bottles falling off the ledge and onto the floor when you install this shower caddy that attaches easily with strong adhesive backing. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it has plenty of room for everything you need, and even has hooks for your razor, washcloth, and loofah.

33 The Caddy That Stores Tea Bags & Condiment Packets Mind Reader Tea Bag Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your cupboard is packed with boxes of tea bags, this organizer will help you wrangle them — and give you back some precious cabinet storage space. But it’s not just good for tea — when you end up with all those extra packets of ketchup, mustard, and soy sauce after ordering takeout, you can keep them stored and handy for future use.

34 These Drawers That Go On The Underside Of Your Desk YOOUSOO Under-Desk Drawers (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make your workspace an oasis of calm by attaching these stealthy hidden drawers under your desk that clear up clutter and give you a space for pens, headphones, and other essentials. The set comes with two, and they install easily in just minutes using the included adhesive.

35 A Stainless Steel Holder For Your Kitchen Utensils FineDine Utensil Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cooking utensil holder has plenty of room for all your spatulas, spoons, whisks, and other tools you use on the regular while cooking. Available in five finishes, it has a nonslip base that won’t slide around when you reach for something, and the removable interior dividers keep items neatly separated and upright.

36 This Cleaner That Removes Hard Water Stains Bring It On Cleaner Water Stain Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon Formulated with non-toxic oxygen bleach, this cleaner is extremely powerful when it comes to getting out the stains left behind by hard water, rust, calcium, and other minerals. And it’s a total bathroom fixer-upper, too — use it to restore discolored tile, so that it looks sparkling new again.

37 These Spice Jars That Add Zen To Your Cupboard AOZITA Glass Spice Jars with Labels (Set of 24) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your spice cabinet is in a jumble, this jar and label set will give it some zen-like neatness and organization. Simply transfer your existing spices into the uniform jars to create a streamlined appearance, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to feel a sense of calm when you open the cabinet door. It comes with waterproof labels that include both preprinted versions of the most commonly used spices, plus blanks for you to fill in on your own.

38 The Magnetic Rack That Attaches To The Side Of Your Fridge Hoopoton Magnetic Fridge Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed with ultra-strong magnets, this storage rack can be attached to the side of your fridge, where it gives you a paper towel holder and a shelf for storing condiments, oils, and other cooking essentials. In addition to the kitchen, you can also attach it to a tool cabinet in the workshop, or the side of your washer or dryer in the laundry room.

39 A Hanger For Your Iron & Ironing Board Whitmore Ironing Caddy Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep that iron and ironing board handy — but out of the way — with this caddy that hangs conveniently over any standard door. The sturdy hanger can also be mounted to the wall, and whichever way you choose, it pretty much guarantees your ironing board will finally be out of the way.

40 These Vacuum Storage Bags That Pack Away Off-Season Clothes AirBaker Vacuum Storage Bags (8 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pack away your off-season clothes or extra linens and towels with this vacuum storage bag set. The set comes with a hand pump to compress the contents down, so you can store your belongings without squeezing them into an overflowing closet. Just as good, these protective bags keep your items safe from moths, moisture, mold, and mildew.

41 An Entryway Organizer That Holds All The Stuff You Bring In The Door Dahey Wall-Mounted Entryway Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sometimes the items you carry when you walk in the house — keys, mail, sunglasses — collect into an unsightly mass in your entrance. This wall-mounted organizer makes sense of all of that, with a partitioned area for mail and the like, plus four double-headed hooks for keys, leashes, and hats. There’s even a small shelf for displaying flowers, a succulent, or a framed photo.

42 These Risers That Double Storage Space In Your Cabinets Simple Houseware Kitchen Cabinet Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Expand the capacity of your cabinets with these risers that help you get more space out of your cupboards. Made from ultra-sturdy steel, they’re corrosion-resistant and easy to clean, and you can tuck one under the other, so that you get a customized fit for your cabinet.

43 A Universal Knife Block That Holds Blades Of All Sizes Laxinis Universal Knife Block Amazon $14 See On Amazon Organize your knives with this chic universal knife block that’s a smart solution to storing a mismatched group of blades. Designed to hold up to 12 knives plus a pair of kitchen shears, it features flexible slots, so you don’t have to worry about having leftover knives that just don’t fit. It’s made from stainless steel with an attractive brushed finish, and has a weighted rubber base for stability.

44 A Fabric Shaver That Restores The Look Of Upholstery Beautural Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon When your favorite couch gets a case of the pills, pull out this fabric shaver and give it a once-over that’ll make it look good as new. It features three shaving heights and two speeds, so you can safely whisk away fuzz, pilling, and lint. This battery-powered shaver comes with two extra blades, and can also be used on your clothes.