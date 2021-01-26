If you need to add any more caffeine to your daily routine — hey, some of us do — Coca-Cola with coffee is finally available in the United States. The popular canned drink was first introduced in 2018 and has primarily been sold overseas in countries like Italy, Japan, and Brazil. But as of Jan. 25., you can now grab a can at grocery stores and online retailers in the U.S.

The classic bubbly drink is infused with Brazilian coffee, which amps up the usual 34 milligrams of caffeine to 69 milligrams in a standard 12-ounce Coke. To put things in perspective: the average cup of coffee contains around 95 milligrams of caffeine, so it’s safe to say that this new drink could help you get through your morning or mid-afternoon work without the chaotic caffeine crash.

Coca-Cola with Coffee will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla, and caramel, with zero-sugar options available in the vanilla and dark blends. The beverage company says that the new refreshments “sip like a Coke and finishes like a coffee,” which gives both soda and coffee lovers the best of both worlds.

The ready-to-drink beverage can be found in your local coffee aisle and unlike other coffee drink alternatives, does not include dairy in its formula. You can check out Coca-Cola's site to find the nearest location its being sold.