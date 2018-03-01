I can't get through a day without coffee, and I don't have plans to change that anytime soon. I went through a brief, dark period where my doctor recommended I switch to decaf to help with anxiety — that lasted a matter of weeks. There are plenty of legitimate reasons to give up coffee, though. Maybe you're worried about your dependence on coffee, or you want to try to vary your routine. You can even take a break just to test your willpower — I have friends who give up coffee for Lent. Regardless, there are plenty of natural coffee alternatives that won't make you miserable.

I tend to ignore any life advice that requires me to do extra work — for example, exercising regularly has been shown to boost energy, but I'm not about that life, which is why I've only included caffeine alternatives that you can pour in a cup. If your goal is to feel chipper without coffee, it may be a good idea to consider a daily supplement or a doctor's appointment, since a lack of energy can be a sign of a mineral deficiency like iron-deficiency anemia. If you just want to change up your routine, these coffee substitutes will get the job done — and some even contain caffeine.

1 Fruit-Infused Water Amazon Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher, $18.99, Amazon I know that drinking water may sound like it won't do much of anything, but it's actually been proven to help with energy — especially if you add a slice of lemon. According to Medical News Today, early studies have shown that it may help improve metabolic health, although more research is needed.

2 Kombucha Amazon Kombrewery Classic Kombucha Blend, $18.95, Amazon Kombucha is a probiotic drink that actually dates back thousands of years, even though it seems super trendy right now. It can give you an energy boost, but be careful: Thanks to its fermentation, you probably don't want to sip it behind the wheel.

4 Chai Tea Amazon Organic Chai Tea, 20 Count, $22.68, Amazon Chai tea lattes are seriously my favorite, although I add a shot of espresso, which probably defeats the purpose. A cup of brewed chai tea by itself, however, has about one-third the caffeine content of a cup of coffee, according to Livestrong.

5 Matcha Amazon Matcha Green Tea Powder, $9.95, Amazon Matcha is super versatile — it can be used in recipes, and matcha tea can boost your energy while also help calm you down. The taste may take some getting used to, but the benefits are worth it. According to Got Matcha, though, the green-tea derived drink can have up to half the amount of caffeine that's in a cup of coffee, so you might not want to reach for it if caffeine's what you want to cut out.

7 Hot Chocolate Amazon Hot Cocoa Mix, 50 Count, $10.52, Amazon If you're a creature of habit, it may help to try something that is slightly reminiscent of coffee and still indulgent. Hot cocoa doesn't have nearly as much caffeine as coffee, though it still has some, but it's still a pleasure to drink.