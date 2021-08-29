30 Comfortable Shoes Under $35 That You Can Wear With Anything

Nothing but respect for people who can function in shoes that aren’t comfy — that’s a superpower you could probably use to take over the world, is you ask me. For the record, I am not someone who can function well if my shoes don’t feel good on my feet. I can last maybe 90 minutes tops in a pair of shoes that pinch. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there for people like me who agree that comfy shoes are necessary. In fact, compiled right here into this list are shoes that are not only super comfortable, but that can also be worn with anything — and the best part? They cost less than $35.

These are the shoes that will be your new wardrobe staples, your go-to’s for work days, weekend mornings, and even evenings out. Classic ballet flats or updated silhouettes with unique details? Yep. What about slip-on sandals that’ll take you from the beach to the boardwalk to the bar? Got ‘em. Pointy-toed slip-ons, sporty sneakers, and my new favorite faux leather loafers? They’re all here.

So put your feet up, especially if you’re in need of more comfortable shoes like all of the ones on this list. And then stroll — I mean, scroll — through your options.

1 These Simple, Yet Versatile Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you ask me, a classic ballet flat is always a good idea. From Amazon Essentials, these faux leather slip-ons give you the look and feel of real leather, but without the cost. Pair them with jeans for weekend errands, business attire for a day of work, or even a dress for an evening out. Available colors: 32

2 A Pair of Casual Canvas Sneakers That You’ll Want To Wear Every Day ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These low-top canvas tennis shoes have sturdy rubber outsoles and are nearly identical to name brand shoes, but for a fraction of the cost. They work with invisible socks, or with a pair you want to show off, and look great with pants, shorts, skirts, and dresses. With so many colors and styles available, you’re bound to find one (or a few) that you love. Available colors: 15

3 These Adorable, Effortless Sneakers That You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Shelly Sneaker Amazon $18 See On Amazon Few shoes are as convenient as a white canvas sneaker. You can tie it with the included laces, convert it to a slip-on, or even decorate it your own way as buyers have done with these shoes. The cotton canvas and rubber sole are lightweight, too — making for an easy, cute choice for errands and outings. Available colors: 5

4 The Slip-On Athletic Walking Shoes That You’ll Want In Every Color TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $22 See On Amazon These slip-on athletic shoes have thick, cushioned insoles, lightweight mesh uppers, and latex arch inserts, making them super comfortable and versatile. Plus, the elastic mouth of the shoe makes putting them on and taking them off easy, so you can put your energy towards the long walk you’ll enjoy in them. Available colors: 35

5 A Pair Of Running Shoes That Will Have You Looking Forward To Workouts Flysocks Lightweight Mesh Running Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon You had me at “lightweight mesh,” because what else does one even need in running shoes? With a whopping 45 colors to choose from, supportive insoles and rubber outsoles, these are a great choice for runners and walkers alike (as well as anyone who wants to sport a certain color to support their favorite team). Available colors: 45

6 These Chic Ballet Flats That Instantly Elevate Your Outfit DREAM PAIRS Flats Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you ask me, a neutral pair of ballet flats is a wardrobe staple. They work in any season, with everything from shorts and skirts to pants and dresses. The toe of this pair has a slight square shape, differentiating them from rounder styles, and the elastic pull tab at the heel makes them easy to slip on and off while offering some give for walking. Available colors: 6

7 These Flats By Crocs With Stylish Heel Cutouts Crocs Sloane Flat Amazon $34 See On Amazon Crocs have come a long way, haven’t they? With cute heel cut-outs and a stylish shape, no one will believe these lightweight flats are from the brand known for iconic foam clogs. Plus, they’re durable and easy to clean, making them a great choice for anyone who appreciates form and function. Available colors: 7

8 These Flats With Floral Designs & Flexible Outsoles HEAWISH Women's Floral Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Do you love florals and monochromatic styles? Normally, a combination of the two would be a tall order, but these floral flats are the best of both worlds. They have a whimsical flower pattern complete with cutouts, but they’re all one color. Plus, they’re super flexible and even foldable, so you know they’re easy to walk in, too. Available colors: 3

9 These MVP Pointed-Toe Flats You’ll Need Multiple Pairs Of Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in both faux leather and microsuede, these ballet flats have a slightly more pointed toe than round- and square-shaped versions. They can be a great choice for to complete a work outfit, an evening look, or just about anything in between. Plus, the thin padded insole and rubber outsole add comfort and durability, too. Available colors: 11

10 A Pair Of Wedge Sandals With A Subtle Platform DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals Amazon $31 See On Amazon These ankle-strap sandals are like the Goldilocks of summer shoes: The straps are thick, but not too thick. That way, they should stay secure on your feet. Not to mention, there’s a high — but not too high — platform to give you some extra height, and the open-toe allows you to display your pedicure, as well (which is always a plus). Available colors: 6

11 The Suede Flats With Toe Weaves That Set Them Apart Ataiwee Pointy Toe Suede Slip On Ballet Flats (Wide Width) Amaozn $34 See On Amazon If you want the versatility of a ballet flat but with a pop personality, these pointy-toed suede flats with notched tops may be your new favs. They’re available with or without a top weave, and all are sized as wide-width (thanks to an extra 8% of room). Available colors: 14

12 These Low-Top Slip-On Sneakers With Paint-Splattered Outsole Options Lugz Clipper Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether you go for a white pair or one of the brighter, more colorful choices (or even the paint-splashed soles), these slip-on sneakers will be your go-to’s. The canvas material makes them light and breathable while the rubber outsoles provide support — and although they’re comparable to similar name brand options, they’re much more budget-friendly. Available colors: 18

13 These Knitted Walking Shoes That Are Perfect For Easy, Breezy Days TIOSEBON Walking Sock Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon If a sneaker is named a “walking sock shoe,” you know it’s going to be comfortable. The knitted mesh fabric on these lightweight sneakers makes them super cozy. Complete with soft insoles and outer traction, they’re a great choice for walking, light workouts, shopping, errands, and more. Available colors: 18

14 These Sleek Faux Leather Slip-Ons That Pass For Designer JENN ARDOR Slip-on Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a variety of patterns and bright colors available, these fun and comfy slip-ons will add some personality to casual outfits. Regardless of whether you’re drawn to them for the tie-dyed choices, animal prints, or quilted detailing, take comfort in knowing that — according to many happy buyers — they’re going to be comfortable, too (thanks to the faux leather construction with rounded toes). Available colors: 21

15 The Padded Slip-Ons With Cute & Subtle Platforms Soda Hike Slip-On Double-Layer Foam-Padded Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike some similar shoe styles out there, the extra cushion of foam inside these sporty slip-on sneakers will put a bounce in your step. The platform is roughly 1.25 inches, giving you a boost without being a challenge to walk in. Plus, the sole provides just the right amount of traction. Available colors: 21

16 These Airy Slip-Ons So Your Feet Can Breathe All Day Soda Tracer Perforated Slip-on Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon The perforated detailing and the range of colors and patterns on these casual slip-ons sets them apart from close styles on the market. Many buyers especially praised their comfort — and with so many colors to choose from, you’ll be tempted to try a few different options. Available colors: 57

17 The Classic Loafers You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Moc Driving Style Loafer Amazon $30 See On Amazon These faux leather loafers will be your new favorite weekend shoes. If you ask me, they’re a simple addition to all kinds of outfits, from jeans and T-shirts to sundresses and denim jackets. They have reliable rubber outsoles, too — so you’ll likely feel stylish, comfortable, and stable when you walk in them. Available colors: 3

18 These Updated Faux Leather Loafers With Pointed Toes Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon These faux leather flats elevate the traditional loafer with a more pointed toe and sleek shape, plus genuine leather lining and pillowed cushions. A great choice to round out your work wardrobe, they’ll get you through the longest of days still looking as put-together as when you left the house. Available colors: 2

19 These Colorful & Casual Loafers Specifically Made For Walking VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Did you know that you can get leather loafers in every color under the sun? These easy walking shoes come in more than 30 colors and styles, some of which are stylish two-tone options with leather accents. The variety, plus their durable soles and traction and metal accessory, might just make them your next go-to’s. Available colors: 32

20 A Pair Of Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats That Stay In Place & Look Super Cute Jessica Simpson Mandalaye Square Toe Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you want to give a nod to ribbons on real toe shoes (or merely keep your shoes in place), these ankle-wrap ballet flats with a square-shaped toe will do the trick. Thirty different colors and styles are available, including gingham, plaid, and — wait for it — a luxe black quilted option. Available colors: 30

21 These Knit Flats For A Cute Pop Of Texture DREAM PAIRS Work Pointed Toe Knit Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon These flats have a chic, pointed silhouette — but their knitted uppers sets them apart from similar styles on the market, managing to be both fashion-forward and modern. The best part? They come in necessary basic colors, as well as some fun patterns like polka dot and leopard print. Available colors: 7

22 A Pair Of Classic Slide Sandals For Indoor & Outdoor Wear FUNKYMONKEY Double-Buckle Adjustable Flat Sandals Amazon $19 See On Amazon Be warned, you might find yourself eyeing multiple pairs of these slip-on double-buckle sandals, so you can have one for the gym shower, one for around the house, one for the beach, and... the list goes on. These are made with EVA foam — so in addition to being super comfy, they’re waterproof and easily washable. Available colors: 47

23 These Ballet Flats With A Cute Scallop Ruffle Edge Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat Amazon $32 See On Amazon The subtle edge detailing on these ballet flats makes them look delicate, and you’ll feel just as good wearing them to work as you will pairing them with leggings and a sweater. Even better, they’re machine washable, so you’ll be able to keep them looking clean and new no matter how often you wear them. Available colors: 7

24 An Elegant Pair Of Ballet Flats That Feel As Good As They Look Naturalizer Flexy Ballet Flat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made of synthetic leather, these lightweight, flexible flats from Naturalizer are a great choice for someone who needs to look polished while working on their feet (or someone who simply appreciates a sleek shoe from a brand that’s been around since 1927). Among their many color choices are neutrals and basics, and some extras like “violet sky.” Available colors: 14

25 These Knit Slip-Ons That Are Like A Cozy Sweater For Your Feet Skechers Cleo-Sherlock-Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer Ballet Flat Amazon $30 See On Amazon These knit flats from Skechers have earned a sky-high 4.6-star average rating from buyers. In addition to their black and white pattern options, overall style, and breathability, the rubber outsoles provide reliable traction for easy movement. They also have memory foam cushioned insoles for extra softness and comfort. Available colors: 4

26 A Sporty Low-Top Sneaker For Any Day Of The Week Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $31 See On Amazon These fan-favorite low top sneakers come in a plethora of styles and colors (including stripes, dots, plaids, animal prints, and more), and they’re an especially great choice for anyone who likes the look of laces but doesn’t like to tie and untie them constantly. They’re easy to slip on and off, and the cushioned sole is a plus for any long days of walking or other activity. Available colors: 51

27 These Stretchy Sandals That Will Have You Eager For Sunny Weather Crocs LiteRide Stretch Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Why aren’t all sandals stretch sandals like this pair from Crocs? With cushy, foamy insoles that the brand is known for, the elastic toe and ankle straps add both comfort and versatility. They come in a range of bright, beach-inspired colors and are perfect to pair with a swimsuit, sundress, or pair of casual shorts. Available colors: 9

28 An Elegant Wedge Sandal That You Can Dance In All Night LifeStride Yolo Wedge Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon A comfortable, sleek sandal with a slight wedge and stylish ankle strap? BRB, going to go paint my toenails to prepare for my shipment. These are a great choice for anyone who wants something slightly more formal than a standard flat sandal, but who doesn’t want to sacrifice comfort (bridesmaids, assemble). Available colors: 6

29 These Versatile Slip-Ons That Are Part Ballet Flat, Part Walking Shoe Skechers Unisex-Adult Go Walk Lite-15395 Ballet Flat Amazon $33 See On Amazon These Skechers flats have the appearance of a ballet flat on top, with the durability and sensibility of a sturdy outsole on the bottom of each. The style — plus the cushioned insole that provides some rebound — make them a great choice for traveling, walking, commuting, and more, bringing simplicity and style to any outfit. Available colors: 2

