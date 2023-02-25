Whether you’re traveling or just taking a quick trip to the park, these collapsible dog bowls are an easy and compact way to make sure that your pet always has the food and water that they need. These two silicone dishes can hold nearly two cups of food or 12 ounces of water each. Each of the pop-up pieces can be folded down to just half of an inch tall when it’s time to get back on the road and they come with a key ring to attach to a bag or leash.