Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are so hot right now. Sure, their good looks, envy-inducing glutes, and those steamy shower scenes in Heated Rivalry may have a little something to do with the fanfare, but when you see them interact in the press or speak well behind each other’s backs, you can’t help but be completely charmed by their friendship too.

On Jan. 11, when Williams was asked on the Golden Globes red carpet if he missed his costar (who was also at the event, just not at his side in that particular moment), without missing a beat, he replied, “Yes, I need to hold him right now,” before earnestly adding, “He’s my emotional support person in life.”

There’s something very sweet about a public display of male friendship that feels uninhibited and real. The Heated Rivalry press circuit is a reminder of how endearing non-toxic bromances are. In 2026, young men are inundated with harmful messages about masculinity: they’re supposed to “man up” and provide; be stoic, not open. Against that backdrop, the co-stars’ bond makes a glorious statement: They’re hunky, they’re hilarious, they’re besties — and they don’t care who knows it.

Storrie has spoken just as highly of Williams, including during his appearance on a Dec. 26 podcast. “We’re kind of like soulmates. You know those people you just instantly click with, and you’re like ‘You’re mine’?” The two met via Zoom for a chemistry read and then connected in person once they arrived in Toronto for filming in early 2025. They don’t shy away from complimenting each other, they have no problem getting touchy-feely, and they have matching tattoos (a heart that says “sex sells,” a nod to the show’s success).

During a moment in time when the manosphere encourages misogynistic displays of masculinity, and a quarter of guys ages 15 - 34 report feeling lonely, it’s refreshing to see two men on the rise embracing friendship. The Hollywood heartthrobs are physically strong and emotionally soft; happy to speak highly of each other rather than compete. It’s invigorating to witness.

“I’m actually so deeply in love with their friendship, it’s so healing to see two men having no issue with loving their friend out loud and publicly,” says one comment on a fan-made edit of the costars. “Friends who hype you up like this are everything!” wrote another.

Their romantic chemistry on-screen was only made possible because of their rapport off-screen.

They’ve both kept their sexualities private from the media, and Williams has said the physical nature of their friendship has nothing to do with queer-baiting. They say their romantic chemistry on-screen was only made possible because of their rapport off-screen. “It’s really interesting to watch people sexualize our very amicable signs of affection,” Storrie told Variety in December. “If I have my hand on his leg as we’re sitting down doing a press thing it’s because he’s my best buddy and I love him.”

There are plenty of other aspirational pairs besides the Heated Rivalry leading men. Throughout Stranger Things, Dustin and Steve primarily served as comedic relief, but during the final season that aired earlier this winter, their kinship was beloved by fans for its open communication and emotional support. They even hug.

IRL, there’s Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, childhood friends for over 40 years, who famously collaborated on the critically-acclaimed film Good Will Hunting in 1997 and will soon reunite on screen for a Netflix action movie. That press tour is sure to be quite bromantic.

Then there’s Martin Short and Steve Martin, who met a few years before they first worked together on Three Amigos! in 1986, and have been appearing in projects together ever since (most recently, Only Murders in the Building). "Steve's best quality is who he is as a man," Short told PEOPLE in 2019. In the same interview, Martin said of Short, “He’s kind of the perfect person.”

The SmartLess podcast trio, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, have been friends for two decades and have a cult-following podcast to boot. The list goes on: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman! Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler! Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul! Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

As people online constantly remind each other, “to have a village you need to be a villager.” Community is everything. Whether it’s A-list industry vets, Hollywood newcomers, fictional characters fighting otherworldly forces, or some guys you know from high school, when boys are being boys — and by “being boys” I mean being earnest and proud about their friendships in the public eye — it’s a charming display. After all, isn’t the point of any of this to have someone to share it all with?