Contractors Say You Can Save A Sh*t Load Of Money Upgrading Your Home With Any Of These Clever Things

When it comes to your home expenses, your rent or mortgage is just a fraction of the money you’ll pay while living there. From everyday utilities to emergency repairs — and all the decor in between — the expenses really add up.
That’s why Bustle got in touch with over a dozen home experts, from specialized contractors to professional interior designers, for their top-secret tricks to upgrading homes while saving money. Even better: Most of these solutions are available on Amazon for less than $40. And you can tackle these quick projects on your own without having to call in a professional — especially since these pros were happy to share their insights for free.
