Contractors Say Your Home Could Be So Much Nicer For Less Than $45 With Any Of These Clever Things

While doing a total home remodel sounds like a dream, the price tag associated with that can be so seriously jaw-dropping that it’s just not realistic for most people — but fear not. Bustle touched base with a bunch of contractors and other home-improvement specialists to get their expert recommendations on cheap things that can dramatically improve the look and feel of your space. Best of all, all of these are under $45 but still manage to make a big impact.

On this list you’ll find a variety of picks for all of the rooms in your home: There are stylish pulls to freshen up your kitchen cabinetry, genius storage solutions to minimize bathroom clutter, new accessories to spruce up a loved couch, atmospheric lighting solutions for the patio, and the list goes on. Plus, there are plenty of genius solutions that actually work for annoying home problems like clogged drains so you can save yourself a lot of hassle and money.

Basically, we’re calling the pros so you don’t have to. Scroll on for more of the most clever ways to fix the eyesores around your home for cheap. And trust me, your wallet will thank you.

1 Easy-To-Use Clog Removers To Eliminate Pesky Back-Ups In Your Drains Green Gobbler Drain Clog Remover (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you have a drain in your home (like your sink, toilet, or shower) that empties dreadfully slow, these drain clog removers from Green Gobbler can work wonders to fix the clog. All you have to do is pour a pack into the drain, add 2 cups of hot water, and let it stand for 15 to 30 minutes — presto! All fixed. The process is a little different for toilet clogs, but it’s equally as simple. And five handy clog remover tools are also included, should you need them. As if the thousands of glowing Amazon reviews wasn’t already convincing, Jake Romano, general manager at John The Plumber, backs up these types of products, too, saying, “these cheap tools have a surprising success rate.”

2 Upgrade Your Trash Can To This Motion-Sensor Option NINESTARS Motion Sensor Trash Can Amazon $30 See On Amazon One item in that your home that you may have never considered upgrading? Your trash can. “Instead of sticking with the same plastic can you've used for years, consider moving on to a sleeker version,” recommends Andre Kazimierski, CEO of Improovy Painters St. Louis. This motion-sensing trash can fits the bill perfectly, since it has a clean appearance and it’s slim to not take up much space. Plus, it has motion-sensor technology; the lid will automatically open and close when you’re in range, so you never need to touch it.

3 These Moss Poles To Train Plants To Grow Upwards The Blooming Jungle Moss Pole (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon “A simple way to add some life and color to your home is to bring in some fresh flowers or plants,” explains Jennifer Spinelli, founder and CEO of Watson Buys. And these super clever moss poles will ensure that any gorgeous climbing plants that you decide to bring in will grow upwards, mimicking their natural environment. Your plants will easily cling to the natural fibers of the poles, though string is included to tie them as needed.

4 A Hanging Display To Show Off Your Favorite Photos Mkono Hanging Photo Display Amazon $15 See On Amazon Another one of Spinelli’s ideas for easily elevating your home while on a budget? Incorporating more pictures but sticking a bunch of photos on the wall won’t cut it. This specific hanging display has an elegant feel with its golden chain (it’s 61.5 inches long) and multiple-sized wooden stars. It can display up to 25 images at a time, and since they’re held in place with clips, they can simply be swapped out to freshen up the display as desired.

5 Organize Your Pantry With These Stylish Storage Containers Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon A cluttered pantry filled with half empty boxes of food can be an eyesore, but these storage containers from Simply Gourmet can remedy that. The set comes with six stylish containers that are perfectly-sized for a variety of foods, including dried pasta, cereal, crackers, oatmeal, and more. The coordinating locking lids are airtight to keep everything nice and fresh. And you can utilize the included chalkboard labels for even better organization. While the pantry is the obvious choice for this pick, Marcus Barnett, COO of Newton Products mentioned that you will find these containers useful in other spots around your home, too, like “in the kitchen, garage, or office space.”

6 These Furniture Sliders To Change Up The Layout Of Any Room Without Damage Slipstick Premium Furniture Sliders (16 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These furniture sliders will allow you to move large furniture pieces (think couches, dressers, tables, and more) around with ease, which according to Spinelli can “give a whole new look to a room without having to spend any money.” Genius! The set comes with 16 heavy-duty sliders — the eight felt sliders are designed for wood and other hard surfaces, while the eight plastic ones are meant for carpet and rugs. They can be reused over and over again, so you can experiment with your furniture placement as often as you please.

7 Hang String Lights To Brighten Your Outdoor Space VMANOO Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon These string lights can totally transform the ambience of your outdoor space — they’ll make it warm, inviting, and positively romantic. The 25-foot strand is made from thick rubber to be plenty durable, and it’s totally waterproof to withstand the elements. Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Lawn Love, notes that there are many spots that you can utilize these lights, including “among trees, along your deck or patio, or even under an umbrella.”

8 Increase The Storage Space In Your Bathroom With This Cabinet WODETREE Upgrade Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet Amazon $25 See On Amazon Alex Woollam, licensed plumber and founder and CEO of Waterline Plumbing, explains that one way to ensure that your bathroom is more functional overall is to add storage space. This storage cabinet will provide exactly that — it features a multi-tier design that can hold up to three rolls of toilet paper, cleaning products, or even decorative items. It’s slim size means it can squeeze into nearly any space. And its white finish will be a good compliment to practically all aesthetics.

9 This Ultra-Chic Bath Mat That’s Way Nicer Than Your Old One French Connection Nellore Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve had the same bath mat for who knows how long, it’s time to invest in a new one. “Upgrading your bathmat is always a good idea because they often get old, stained, or torn over time,” explains Woollam. This one in particular from French Connection will blow your old mat out of the water — it’s literally so chic with its woven design and tassel fringe, plus it’s thick to absorb any water that drips on it. Let’s not forget the fact that it’s machine washable for your ease.

10 A 3-Tiered Waterfall To Create A Serene Environment AMOOTEK Lotus Leaf Tabletop Fountain Amazon $29 See On Amazon Another way that Woollam suggests sprucing up your bathroom on a dime? Add accents to the space that incorporate a water feature. “These additions will not only look great but can also provide a relaxing atmosphere in which to take a shower or bath,” Woollam notes. This fountain from AMOOTEK that Woollam recommends is particularly soothing since it boasts a three-tiered waterfall, natural rocks, and a colorful light scene. Cue the ahhh’s.

11 Fill Your Home With The Lovely Aromas Of Essential Oils Everlasting Comfort Pure Essential Oils Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Matt Hagens, carpenter and founder and CEO of Obsessed Woodworking, mentions that one super low-cost way to add “a touch of elegance and tranquility” to your home is with essential oils. Not sure which ones you like best? This starter set from Everlasting Comfort comes with six different options for you to try out, including lavender, vanilla, tea tree, and more. Place the essential oils in a humidifier or diffuser, and enjoy as the lovely aromas fill the room!

12 Change Out Ordinary Dimmer Switches With These Convenient Smart Ones Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ben Neely, owner of Riverbend Homes, is a big fan of installing smart dimmer switches in a home. This smart dimmer switch from Kasa is a particularly superior option, since it’s packed with features that are actually handy. Utilize the “schedules” feature to have your light automatically turn on and off, and tweak the brightness level to achieve the perfect ambience. This pick is compatible with Android and iOS devices (using an app), plus it can be controlled with your voice as it pairs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana supported devices.

13 These LED Puck Lights To Add Extra Light To A Room Brilliant Evolution Wireless Color Changing LED Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These LED puck lights from Brilliant Evolution are so simple to install (with the included adhesive or screws, depending on your preference) and use — but the visual impact that they make is huge. Marcus Barnett, COO of Newton Products, particularly recommends utilizing these in spots like “under kitchen cupboards or bookshelves” for the biggest effect, but honestly, they’d look great anywhere you choose! These lights are powered by batteries, and the included remote controls can tweak all of the different settings, including the dimmer, auto-off function, and brightness levels.

14 A Grout Scrubber Brush To Bring Your Tile Back To Its Former Glory ITTAR Grout Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Is the tile in your home seeming a bit lackluster? Neely recommends the power pair of a grout cleaner (scroll down for his recommendation for this) and a heavy-duty grout scrubber brush like this one “to make all the tile look like new.” The brush boasts a long, adjustable handle that ensures you won’t need to bend down awkwardly as you use it — and it’s made from strong stainless steel for durability. The stiff scrubber head rotates 180 degrees, allowing you to reach all of the grout crevices with ease.

15 This Heavy-Duty Grout Cleaner That Will Restore The Original Color Clean-eez Heavy-Duty Grout Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon This grout cleaner from Clean-eez is Neely’s recommendation — and it also boasts a 4-star rating overall on Amazon, after a whopping 12,100-plus reviews, to back it up as well. The heavy-duty cleaner is said to take years of grease, grime, and dirt off of your grout, making it appear good as new in a snap! It’s safe to use on white or colored grout, as well as ceramic and porcelain tile. And this large, quart-sized bottle should last you a while.

16 Add A Light & Natural Look To Your Home With These Linen Curtains FantasDecor Semi Sheer Linen Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $36 See On Amazon These linen curtains from FantasDecor will add a light and natural look to your space, while giving you a little extra privacy at the same time. Made from 70% linen and 30% polyester, the curtains feature an open weave design that’s subtle, but nice. A rod pocket opening on top makes this pair of panels compatible with curtain rods up to 2 inches in diameter. Choose from a variety of neutral color options (including stone blue, ivory, and dove gray), as well as four various lengths that should work with most window sizes.

17 A Circular Wall Mirror To Make Any Room Appear Larger Beauty4U 16" Wall Circle Mirror Amazon $41 See On Amazon Richard Fung, owner of Forever Homes, loves adding mirrors to spaces since “they make your room look expensive and larger than it is” and who doesn’t want that? This 16-inch circular wall mirror features a classic metal frame with a gold finish, though it’s available in other sizes and finishes options, too. Hang it in an entryway, use it at a vanity, place it above a fireplace... there’s tons of spots it’d work!

18 These Blackout Curtains That Keep Out Up To 99% Of Light KEQIAOSUOCAI Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $39 See On Amazon These blackout curtains from KEQIAOSUOCAI feature three layers of thick, woven fabric to block out up to 99% of light and UV rays — reviewers particularly love using them in bedrooms, kid rooms, or really anywhere that can benefit from a little extra privacy. Dustin Fox, owner and realtor at Fox Homes, particularly loves pairing bold curtains like these with see-through drapes (like a mesh fabric) layered underneath for a little added style.

19 A Pair Of Pine Wood Floating Shelves To Add Warmth & Texture To A Room BAOBAB WORKSHOP Floating Wood Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $50 See On Amazon “One easy job that looks really nice is adding a wood effect floating shelf or fire mantel,” suggests Carl Lewis, carpenter and founder of The DIY Fix. He recommends these floating shelves from BAOBAB WORKSHOP are truly stunning — they’re made from 100% solid pine wood, and you can see the natural knots in shelves even with the stained finish. The stainless steel hidden brackets are strong and plenty durable (be sure to utilize the above drywall anchors to install them for the most support). This pick would be great in a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, or really anywhere else you could use a bit of extra stylish storage.

20 These Drywall Anchors Which Can Support Up To 50 Pounds Ansoon Zinc Self-Drilling Drywall Anchors with Screws Kit (25-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon To securely put up those shelves on your walls (or anything else), you’ll need the shelf itself as well as these self-drilling anchors, which strongly lock into drywall to hold up to 50 pounds worth of items. The set comes with 25 screws and 25 anchors that are both made of durable zinc.

21 This Starter Kit To Grow Beautiful Succulents & Cacti Indoors GARDEN REPUBLIC Cactus Succulent Seed Starter Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon As Hagens puts it: “Adding plants and flowers can help to decorate without spending much money.” With that being said, this seed starter kit is the perfect option for a bunch of plants without a huge expense since it comes with everything needed (included seed packets, soil disks, pruning sheers, grow bags, and plant markers) to grow beautiful succulents and cacti. You’ll have a green thumb in no time!

22 These Pulls To Give Your Kitchen Cabinets New Life Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon “You can install new hardware on your kitchen cabinets and present a much-improved look for a fraction of the cost of doing a gut kitchen remodel,” explains Bill Samuel, general contractor and residential real estate developer. These specific cabinet pulls are particularly great because they’re sleek and simple to vibe well with most kitchen aesthetics. And they’re available in many different quantities so you can get the exact number that you need. Choose from three finish options — black, brushed brass, or satin nickel.

23 These Floating Shelves For Decorative Storage Greenco 3 Cube Floating Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Built-in cabinetry and shelving can certainly add a nice touch to a home. However, the price tag that comes with them is usually not so nice. Theresa Raymond, a real estate professional and broker, notes that you can actually create a similar look for much, much less with products like these floating shelves. They mount directly onto the wall (all of the necessary installation hardware is included), and the end result is a clean storage solution to hold everything from artwork to plants to knick knacks and more.

24 A 4-Pack Of Recessed Ceiling Lights To Brighten A Room Sunco Lighting Ultra Thin LED Recessed Ceiling Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Another low-cost upgrade that Raymond recommends is installing recessed lighting in your ceilings, since it “adds more interest to your space.” This specific set from Sunco comes with four recessed lights that are each 6 inches in size. They’re straightforward to install, and they’re actually dimmable allowing you to set them to the exact brightness that you desire. This particular pick is the daylight option (5000 Kelvin), but there’s other choices available like warm white or cool white.

25 This Quart Of Paint To Create A Chic & Functional Accent Wall Krylon Brush-On Chalkboard Paint Amazon $23 See On Amazon Never underestimate the power of paint — scoop up this quart of chalkboard paint to create a matte accent wall in your home (for less than $25, mind you). The black paint is designed for interior use, and the finish is smooth and slate-like. This pick turns an ordinary wall into a functioning chalkboard, should you want to use it as that.

26 These Versatile Mulch Nuggets That Are Safe & Stylish Playsafer Rubber Mulch Nuggets (40 LBS) Amazon $46 See On Amazon The versatility of these mulch nuggets is hard to rival — they can be utilized around outdoor playgrounds and swing sets to create a safer play area since they’re made entirely from shock-absorbing rubber. They’re also a great choice for beautifying your flowerbeds or other landscaping areas; the color is guaranteed to stay in tact for up to 12 years... Yes, you read that right! And the rubber material won’t decompose, so it doesn’t need to be reapplied as often as other mulch options. This pick comes with 40 pounds of mulch, but larger quantities are also available should you need it.

27 Update Your Bathroom Cabinetry With These Pulls Asidrama Kitchen Cabinet Handles (10-Pack) Amazon $44 See On Amazon “If you are looking to upgrade the bathroom, new cabinet knobs along with a matching towel and toilet paper rack is an excellent way of transforming the space,” explains Glenn Wiseman, RASDT, RHDT, and sales manager at Top Hat Home Comfort Services. These particular cabinet handles are a great choice since they come in a variety of colors, sizes, and packs to work in nearly any bathroom. Reviewers on Amazon confirm these are super sturdy — the price tag is quite low considering the superior quality.

28 These Matte Black Hardware Pieces To Refresh Your Bathroom For Cheap Tudoccy Bathroom Hardware Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon To round out your bathroom refresh, pick up this set of five hardware pieces that are a perfect match with the above cabinet pulls. The set includes a 16-inch hand towel bar, a toiler paper holder, and three hooks (which can be used for bath towels, robes, or really whatever you desire), all of which have a stylish matte black finish. All of the necessary hardware for installation is included.

29 A Fresh Chandelier That’s Less Than $40 LMSOD 8-Light Sputnik Chandelier Amazon $37 See On Amazon Marty Ford, president of BulletpRoof Roof Systems Ltd, indicates that if you’re not ready to tackle a full-on home reno, swapping out light fixtures can “brighten up any room and add a touch of style at the same time.” This particular chandelier from LMSOD is totally in right now with its gold finish and sputnik design with spots for eight light bulbs. And most importantly... let’s chat about the price. For less than $40, it honestly can’t be beat.

30 This Pair Of Pillow Covers To Change Up A Room In Seconds decorUhome Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ford also recommends changing out your accessories as a way to freshen up your home while on a budget. “Throw pillows, blankets, and wall art are all great ways to inject some personality into your space,” he explains. At less than $15, these pillow covers from decorUhome are well-priced (you’ll just need to purchase inserts separately for them), yet high in quality, featuring plush faux fur on front and a velvety reverse that’s plenty cozy. Choose from different sizes and colors based on what works best in your space.

31 A Wood Chain Accessory To Add Depth To Your Home Peakoly Wood Chain Link Decor Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re short on space, Kamil Kowalski, president of LimakWay Remodeling, stresses the importance of being creative in your decorating. One way to do so? Utilize an accent piece “to add some color and depth to a small space without making it too crowded,” she explains. This chain decor accessory is a great example of that. It features a stunning wood grain texture (it’s made from solid pine wood) with a white wash finish that’s neutral enough to vibe well in most homes. Another cool thing about this pick? It can be configured in any way that you please — drape it over your favorite book design, place it on a shelf with other decorative accents, pair it with a wooden tray... it’s your call!

32 A Luxurious Picture Frame For Less Than $20 Lawrence Frames Linen Pattern Picture Frame Amazon $14 See On Amazon A luxurious picture frame can make any photo or piece of artwork truly pop — and this one from Lawrence Frames costs less than $20, so you can achieve this while sticking to a budget. The frame can be used either horizontally or vertically, and if desired, it can actually be hung up on the wall with the included hangers. This pick is designed for a 4-by-6 inch image, though a larger 5-by-7 option is also available should you need it.

33 A Quart Of Metallic Gold Paint To Add Glam Throughout Your House Modern Masters Metallic Paint Amazon $39 See On Amazon As Raymond explains it: “Gold is a color that represents elegance and luxury.” And so if you want to add that vibe to your home, one way to do so on the cheap is to buy this quart of metallic paint and use it to give a refresh to items around your space! Raymond particularly recommends updating a “mirror and picture frames, trays, and vases” with it, but honestly there’s limitless potential here. The water-based formula dries to the touch in 30 minutes, and the paint contains real metallic particles that won’t lose their luster over time.

34 Mason Jars For Tons Of Projects Around Your Home Otis Classic Glass Mason Jars (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This set comes with 12 mason jars for under $20 — and let me tell you, the uses you’ll find for them around your home will blow you away! One idea that Fox has in particular is to turn the jars in little lamps by putting small bulbs inside. “They can be connected to the main circuit or controlled by battery switches,” he adds. Other ideas include utilizing them as storage for spices in your kitchen or cotton balls in your bathroom. Or you could even use them decoratively, like as small vases... the sky is the limit.