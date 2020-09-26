47 Cheap Ways To Make Your Home Look SO Much Better

Home improvement doesn't always mean dropping a ton of money to make things look better. In fact, there are many cheap ways to make your home look and feel better in an instant. Small improvements and additions can make a huge impact on your home and its overall ambiance — and thanks to Amazon, finding these types of life-changing pieces is now easier than ever.

To give you a head start on your new home-upgrading project, I've combed through the marketplace and uncovered some great finds. So before you begin shopping, it may be worth checking out these items that'll quickly turn your dwelling space into the comfortable, yet aesthetic environment you always knew it could be.

From stainless steel contact paper that can be used to spruce up your appliances to decorative rugs that'll add texture and depth your living space, this list has it all. There are tons of organizing solutions, too — like bathroom storage cabinets, laundry carts, refrigerator door shelves, and over-the-door hangers for your key wardrobe pieces. There's even a wicker essential oil diffuser that looks as great as it works.

Whether you're hoping to change a little or a lot, the products below will certainly make your home look and feel better than it ever has before.

1 A Set Of Golden Measuring Cups & Spoons STYLED SETTINGS Measuring Cups and Spoons Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon This set of modern measuring cups and spoons will add a new air of ambiance to your kitchen. The eight-piece set of gold-finished stainless steel utensils provides everything you need to whip up your favorite recipes. It comes with four measuring cups and four measuring spoons that nest together for easy storage. You can choose copper, too.

2 This Rattan Wicker Essential Oil Diffuser kobodon Essential Oil Wicker Diffuser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Use this essential oil diffuser to dispense your favorite scents throughout your home. It's made of rattan wicker — which gives it a stylish look — and it can also be used as a cool-mist humidifier and night light. Keep it in your living room or on your nightstand for easy use and enjoyment.

3 A 2-Piece Sink Protector To Keep It Looking Nice Joseph Joseph Sink Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon Preserve the integrity of your sink and delicate kitchenware using this sink protector. Simply place the two-piece system into your sink to cushion and pad the contents you put on top of it. It can be easily configured to fit around your drain as needed.

4 The Self-Watering Planter To Keep Your Greens Thriving Window Garden Self Watering Planter Amazon $18 See On Amazon Grow your own plants without hassle by using this self-watering garden planter. It ultimately reduces the need for watering from days to weeks, and super simple to use. Made with a water level indicator, it also tells you when and how much to water your plants when it's time to refill.

5 This Natural Beeswax Polish To Rejuvenate Your Furniture VOKOO Beeswax Furniture Polish Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your furniture will look good as new after a few swipes of this beeswax furniture polish. Made of all-natural beeswax and mineral oil, this formula is free of GMOs, paraffin, and toxins. It comes in a two-pack and is simple to use with just the swipe of a soft cloth.

6 The Contact Paper That Looks Like Gorgeous Marble practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon You can easily give your countertops, cabinets, and drawers a new look with this marble contact paper. It's self-adhesive and easy to install whenever you need it. The paper removes easily and the marbled design will look great with your home's overall decor.

7 An Over-The-Cabinet Organizer That Store Your Hair Styling Tools Home Intuition Hair Styling Station Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Anyone who has a lot of hair tools knows how hard it can be to store all of your items while keeping the cords and attachments from getting tangled. This styling station is the perfect solution. Made of durable steel with a rust-resistant coating, it has sections that can fit three styling tools, accommodating brushes, curling irons, and hair dryers with nozzles up to three inches wide. It hooks on the inside of your cabinet, so it stays totally out of the way when your tools are not in use.

8 A Clear Organizer That Holds Makeup & Jewelry Ikee Design Jewelry Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Store your makeup, jewelry, and other items in this countertop organizer. It features four drawers and several compartments that can hold lipstick, mascara, and other items or beauty tools. The translucent color makes it a perfect accompaniment to your existing bathroom or bedroom decor.

9 This Magnetic Utensil Block That Can Hold Up To 12 Kitchen Knives ADMLC Magnetic Knife Block Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made of bamboo, this magnetic knife holder offers a sleek design with great functionality. It features a strong magnetic hold and is dual-sided to accommodate up to 12 knives at a time. Simply sit it on your kitchen countertop for easy use.

10 The Vitamin C-Infused Shower Head Could Help Improve Skin, Hair, & Nails Dominow Vitamin C Filter Shower Head Amazon $24 See On Amazon You're going to absolutely love this shower head with a built-in vitamin C filter. The device comes with three lemon balm inserts that work to remove chlorine, rust, iron, and other heavy metals to help soften your water. It could also help improve your hair, skin, and nails. It's easy to install, so you can put it up in minutes without the use of tools.

11 A Memory Foam Bathroom Rug That Curves Around Your Toilet FindNew Contour Bath Rug Amazon $14 See On Amazon This memory foam bathroom rug is contoured to curve around your toilet perfectly. It feels soft and cushy under your feet to keep you warm and cozy when you're in the bathroom. Choose from five neutral colors.

12 This Cable Management Box That Keeps Wires Out Of Sight DMoose Cable Management Box Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can easily get rid of unsightly wires while using this cable management box. It's large enough to store power strips, USB cables, surge protectors, and more in the home or office. Made with a wood-grain lid, it looks great and is compact enough to store on tables, countertops, or anywhere organization is needed.

13 A Pleated Bed Skirt That Comes In A Variety Of Colors AmazonBasics Pleated Bed Skirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add some extra detailing to your bed with this pleated bed skirt. The classic styling with structured corner pleats makes it an ideal accompaniment to any bedroom's decor. Made from 100% polyester, it's wrinkle-resistant and machine washable for easy care. Choose from several colors.

14 This Roll Of Stainless Steel Contact Paper That Can Transform Your Kitchen Livelynine Stainless Steel Contact Paper Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use this stainless steel-colored contact paper to give old appliances, cabinets, and shelves a contemporary update. Each roll features trimming guidelines on the back for easy cutting and placement. Meanwhile, the self-adhesive backing allows you to peel and stick so there's no need for glue or mess.

15 A Rolling Cart That Can Be Stored In Small Places Whitmor Slim Rolling Household Cart Amazon $20 See On Amazon This rolling cart is so thin that it can fit neatly in the smallest of places. It's made of durable metals and has four wheels for easy transporting. Use it for laundry, arts and crafts, and more — and then, store it away wherever you'd like.

16 This Cotton Swab Holder That Can Help Prevent Vanity Clutter Qtip Cotton Swab Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cotton swab dispenser makes keeping and using your beauty tools simple and organized. Made of premium acrylic plastic, it's clear so you have a full view of what's inside. This design can also be used to hold bobby pins, toothpicks, or other small items.

17 These Under-The-Shelf Baskets That Slide In Without Tools Simple Houseware Under Shelf Basket Amazon $14 See On Amazon These under-the-shelf baskets will help you save tons of space. Without the use of tools, they install to instantly add extra storage wherever you need it most. Slide them onto the shelves in your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, and more.

18 A Durable Braided Rug That's Great For High-Traffic Areas nuLOOM Braided Rug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this braided rug looks great with just about any decor. It's available in several sizes and constructed to withstand heavy traffic areas, making it a great addition for homes with pets and children. Choose from a variety of colors.

19 The 3-D Window Film That Offers Privacy While Still Letting The Light In LEMON CLOUD Privacy Film Amazon $13 See On Amazon This 3-D window film offers privacy without obstructing your home's natural lighting. Made of premium vinyl material, it comes on a roll and can be applied through static cling (alleviating the need for damaging adhesives). It goes on in minutes and can be repositioned as much as you'd like.

20 A Bin Holder That Fits Right Into Your Cabinet Lynk Professional Bin Holder Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keep your trash, laundry, or other items out of sight using this bin holder. It's designed to fit into your cabinet and can slide in and out as needed. This slider is adjustable and can be manipulated to fit bins of various sizes.

21 The Tub & Tile Refinishing Kit That'll Make Your Bathroom Look Brand New Rust-Oleum Tub & Tile Refinishing Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Your bathroom will look like new after you use this tub and tile refinishing kit. Each kit covers up to 110 square feet, making it great for any DIY bathroom project. Just follow the instructions and enjoy the beautiful results.

22 An All-Surface Spray Paint & Primer That Dries Quickly RUST-OLEUM All Surface Spray Paint Amazon $7 See On Amazon Paint and prime at the same time using this all-surface spray paint. It works great on wood, plastic, wicker, vinyl, and more — and it completely dries in less than 30 minutes. Choose from a variety of shiny and metallic colors.

23 This Under-The- Sink Mat That Helps Protect Cabinets From Leaks & Spills Drymate Under Sink Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Protect your cabinets from leaks and spills with this under-sink mat. The absorbent fabric helps to keep things dry where you need it most, while the slip-resistant backing ensures that it'll stay in its proper place. Choose from two colors that can be cut to fit your cabinet space precisely.

24 The Cloth That Effortlessly Removes Watermarks From Furniture Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon This watermark-removing cloth easily gets rid of pesky white ring stains left behind by wet cups and glasses on wood. It instantly polishes furniture, renewing and restoring it to its original state. The product is fully reusable and can even be applied to metal and chrome surfaces.

25 A Small Storage Ottoman That Can Keep Your TV Room Organized B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Amazon $17 See On Amazon You'll never regret adding this storage ottoman to your home. It's small enough to fit into pretty much any corner or space, but it offers enough room inside to store small items such as blankets, remotes, and toys. It comes with a lid to ensure everything stays neatly within, and it's offered in a variety of colors to match your decor.

26 A Bathroom Storage Cabinet That Fits Right Next To Your Toilet AOJEZOR Bathroom Storage Cabinet Amazon $36 See On Amazon Stick this small storage cabinet in your bathroom for quick and simple access to important things. It can easily store toilet paper, paper towels, and more — and it features doors as well as shelves that help disguise its contents. The slim design means you can tuck it into any small space, but the exterior makes it possible to use it as bathroom decor.

27 An 8-Pack Of Storage Cubes That Can Be Labeled TomCare Storage Cubes (8-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You'll be able to stay completely organized with this eight-pack of storage cubes. Made of fabric, they're completely foldable and feature transparent slots so you can label each bin's contents. Great for the home or office, these cubes are offered in four different colors.

28 These Command Strip Cord Bundlers That Hold Wires On The Wall Command Cord Bundlers (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can wrap and bundle your cords right onto your wall by using these cord bundlers. The damage-free hooks have the ability to stick onto many surfaces without leaving damaging holes, stains, or sticky residue. They come in a pack of six and can be used over and over again with refill hanging strips.

29 A Decorative Litter Box That Looks Like A Planter Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box Amazon $48 See On Amazon You can disguise kitty litter in this hidden litter box, which looks like a decorative clap planter. This pot is sized to accommodate large cats and small kittens alike, and it even has a ventilated system that helps control odor. One thrilled customer wrote, "Basically, if you're thinking about ordering this litter box, do it!"

30 The Air Conditioner Cover That Protects It From Rain, Snow, & More Luxiv Window Air Conditioner Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon Cover your window box with this air conditioning cover to give the outside of your home a new aesthetic. It's made of high-quality cloth with a waterproof inner layer that additionally protects your AC unit from the outside elements. The cover's two adjustable straps help keep it intact and make it super easy to get on and off.

31 This Slipcover That'll Give Your Sofa A Total Makeover Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give your sofa a whole new look with this stretchy slipcover. Made of spandex and polyester, it stretches to fit and cover every inch of your seating area with ease. It's soft, comfortable, and also provides an extra layer of protection for your couch. Choose from an array of great colors to match your home's decor.

32 These Decorative Bookshelves That Look Like They're Floating STORAGE MANIAC Floating Bookshelves Amazon $25 See On Amazon These floating bookshelves will add tons of character to your home. Hang them in your living room, bedroom, and beyond for a simple and unique way to store your books. They're offered in a pack of four, each of which can hold up to 15 pounds of books.

33 A Transparent Table Protector That Helps Prevent Furniture Damage NECAUX Table Protector Amazon $17 See On Amazon This PVC table protector works wonders to alleviate damage to your tabletops. The waterproof padding is also non-slip and heat-resistant up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit. It's even transparent, pliable, and easy to clean.

34 This Wall Protector That Prevents Damage From Door Knobs Prime-Line Wall Protector Amazon $3 See On Amazon Shield your walls from damage with this wall protector. Place it behind any door to prevent the knob from scraping or piercing through the wall behind it. They're durable and easy to apply within minutes, thanks to the self-adhesive backing.

35 A Duster Spray That Attracts Dirt & Debris Fuller Brush Duster Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon This duster spray attaches to dirt and debris, removing it easier than ever before. Simply spray the formula onto the surface that needs to be cleaned and watch it attract dust like a magnet. Use a duster or cloth to wipe away the remaining debris, and you're all set.

36 The Magnetic Refrigerator Shelf That Holds Your Kitchen Essentials Sunix Magnetic Fridge Shelf Amazon $19 See On Amazon Maximize your kitchen space by using this magnetic refrigerator shelf. It attaches to the front of your fridge and can easily store items such as rolls of plastic wrap, condiments, dish towels, kitchen utensils, and more. The strong magnets can hold up to 20 pounds in total and there are three sizes available.

37 A Mountable Clothes Hanger That Adds Storage Space To Your Home LANRCYO Over The Door Hanger Amazon $23 See On Amazon Mount this clothing hanger on any wall or surface for additional storage space. Designed with high-quality aluminum, it features durable construction that's perfect for your bedroom, bathroom, or laundry room. It comes with everything you need to install it, making it a simple and easy solution for any home.

38 A Mail & Key Holder That Also Mounts Onto The Wall TP Home Wall Mail Holder Amazon $35 See On Amazon Optimize your space by installing this mail and key holder. Simply mount it on the wall to alleviate clutter on tabletops and counters. It features six metal key hooks and a slot for incoming and outgoing letters, stamps, and more.

39 These Sofa Support Boards That Prevent Your Cushions From Sinking In LAMINET Sofa Cushion Support Amazon $33 See On Amazon Say goodbye to sunken couch seating with these sofa cushion supports. Simply slip them under your cushions to make your sofa more firm and sit down to feel the difference. Made of vinyl-covered particleboard, these inserts are sized to fit most sofas perfectly.

40 This Cupboard Organizer That Slides In & Out For Easy Use Joseph Joseph Cupboard Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon How perfect are these under-the-cabinet organizers? Designed to use the space beneath your shelves, these three containers are mounted in place and slide in and out for easy accessibility. Each container comes with an airtight lid to keep items fresh and offers simple installation without the use of tools.

41 This 3-Tiered Shelf Organizer That Makes Your Items More Visible Joseph Joseph Shelf Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This three-tiered shelf organizer comes with a drawer compartment that can also store smaller items. It's durable and easy to place in your cabinets for stackable organization and better visibility of items such as spices and sauces. This product is compact, so it won't take up much space.

42 A Digital Alarm Clock With Temperature & Humidity Readings JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wake up in the know with this digital alarm clock that also features temperature and humidity readings. It's equipped with the ability to set three alarms and can also be programmed to only alert Monday to Friday. Super-sleek and stylish, the LED lighting can be adjusted in brightness and even be shut off if needed.

43 A Fruit Basket That Has Hooks For Your Bananas Sunix Bamboo Fruit Basket Holder Amazon $36 See On Amazon Store, hang and display your fruit in his fruit basket holder. It has two tiers and side hooks to hold bananas or other hanging fruits. The wooden design also looks great on any countertop.

44 This Cutting Board Set That Comes With A Storage Rack Kiwasa Chopping Board Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This chopping board set offers something for every need. It features four boards and a rack that neatly stores them when they're not in use. Each board is BPA-free and has a handle that makes it easy to maneuver and use.

45 A Set Of Markers That Make Wooden Furniture Look Brand New Katzco Furniture Repair Markers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get rid of nicks, scuffs, and other imperfections in an instant using this set of furniture repair makers. You simply choose the proper color and swipe away to cover imperfect areas over the wood. This set comes with 17 pieces in total, including a set of wax sticks and a sharpener to keep everything in working condition.

46 These Motion-Sensing Lights That Adhere To Your Walls Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing LED Nightlights (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Looking for a subtle glow after hours? Try these motion-sensor lights, then. If you need to use the bathroom or want a midnight snack, they'll turn on when you walk by and stay on for 30 seconds. That way, you won't need to turn the overhead lights on and disrupt others who are relaxing in your home. Plus, they're easy to install with tools or adhesives (both of which are included).