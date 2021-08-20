50 Cool Things That Seem Expensive But Are Surprisingly Under $20 On Amazon

My money doesn’t feel like it goes as far as it used to. Granted, that’s probably because I’m spending a lot more — but I can’t help it. There are just some things in life that I can’t go without, like my Bluetooth earbuds. Luckily for both of us, there are tons of cool things on Amazon that seem really expensive despite being less than $20.

1 These Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sync these smart plugs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them using voice commands — without having to get off the couch. There’s no smart hub required, and if you don’t have Alexa? You can also use the free downloadable app to control them remotely.

2 A Pitcher Designed For Making Cold Brew TAKEYA Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend money on cold brew every day — just use this pitcher to make your own at home. The airtight lid helps keep your brew fresh until you’re ready to drink, while the permanent filter means there’s no need for wasteful paper ones. Choose from three colors: black, white, or stone.

3 The Tags That Help You Find Your Keys ldcx Key Finders Amazon $19 See On Amazon Always losing your keys? Loop one of these tags onto your keyring, then press the corresponding button on the remote the next time they go missing. The tag will let out a loud ring, allowing you to easily find it from over 100 feet away.

4 A Slow-Burning Soy Candle With A Cotton Wick Lulu Candles Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly soy wax with a cotton wick in the middle, this candle is free from any parabens and is completely vegan. Many reviewers raved about how it’s able to burn for up to 40 hours, and it’s available in various different scents such as pineapple evergreen, espresso bean, and more.

5 This Heated Coaster That Helps Keep Your Drinks Warm Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of your coffee turning cold before you can finish drinking it? Just keep your mug on top of this heated coaster. It’s perfect for coffee, hot chocolate, tea, and more. Plus, the surface easily wipes clean with a damp cloth — just in case of spills.

6 A Shower Curtain With A Luxurious Waffle Weave AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike some shower curtains, this one is made from heavy-duty polyester with a stylish waffle weave. The result? A modern, elegant bathroom that’ll have guests impressed — and the grommets on top are even rust-resistant. Choose from six colors, including a warm shade of grey.

7 These Earbuds That Are Water-Resistant Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud Amazon $20 See On Amazon Go ahead and sweat as hard as you can in these earbuds — they’re water-resistant enough for even the toughest workouts. The 12 hours of battery life lets you go days without having to recharge them, while the secure fit helps isolate your ears from outside noise. “For the price they are a good buy,” wrote one reviewer. “They have an amazing fit and decent sound quality.”

8 These 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks That’ll Refresh Your Skin DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only are these eye masks made with real 24-karat gold, but they can also help sooth unwanted inflammation and puffiness. Each one is individually-packaged, making them easy to take with you when traveling. These also contain various vitamins along with hyaluronic acid.

9 The Wine Glasses Made From Chic Acrylic XINGUO PLASTIC Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for classy wine glasses that are a little sturdier than the rest, search no further than these ones. They’re made from chic acrylic that’s shatter-resistant, as well as BPA-free — and each one is large enough to hold more than half of a bottle of wine.

10 An Electric Wine Opener That Pops Up To 30 Bottles Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon No twisting or turning required — just place this electric wine opener over your cork, then press the button on the side to get your vino flowing. It’s able to pop up to 30 bottles before the battery needs to be recharged. Plus, each order comes with a convenient foil cutter.

11 These Floating Shelves That Are Easy To Install Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Even though you’ll have to drill into your walls to put these floating shelves up, I was able to get all three mounted within about 15 minutes — and I am not a handy sort of person. The farmhouse style adds a rustic touch to any room, and they’ll even work great for spices in the kitchen.

12 A Pair Of Joggers That Are Perfect For Lazy Days MIROL Active Drawstring Joggers Amazon $19 See On Amazon With hundreds of four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that these joggers are an absolute steal at less than $25. They’re made from soft polyester with a hint of stretchy spandex — and the drawstring closure lets you adjust how high or low they sit on your hips. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 The Sleek Laptop Sleeve With Pockets For Your Work Essentials Voova Waterproof Computer Cover Bag with Pocket Amazon $2 See On Amazon Made from tough Oxford fabric, this laptop sleeve is resistant against spills, rain, splashes, and more. The zippered pockets on the front give you ample storage space for everything from documents to tablets — and there’s even a handle on the side so you can carry it like a briefcase.

14 A Turkish Beach Towel Made From 100% Cotton Smyrna Original Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only was this Turkish towel actually made in Turkey, but it’s also made from 100% soft, absorptive cotton. Choose from dozens of colors — from rich navy to pistachio green. “I absolutely love this towel and will definitely be buying more,” raved one reviewer. “This Turkish cotton was incredibly soft, stayed soft after washing, absorbed water very well, and did not hold sand like typical cotton towels do.”

15 These Foam Slides That Are Stylish & Affordable LUFFYMOMO Adjustable Slip on Double Buckle Slides Amazon $17 See On Amazon With dozens of colors to choose from, don’t be surprised if you wind up grabbing more than a few pairs of these slides — especially at such a great price. They’re made with soft EVA soles that help absorb shock as you move, and the buckles let you adjust how tightly they fit. Available sizes: 6 — 11

16 The Matte Lipsticks That Help Hydrate Your Pout BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Amazon $12 See On Amazon With six gorgeous matte shades to pick from, these liquid lipsticks are an absolute steal for less than $15. Unlike some, these ones help moisturize your lips — and the long-lasting formula stays put for hours without fading, chipping, or cracking.

17 An Oversized Beach Towel That Dries Quickly Exclusivo Mezcla Oversized Cabana Striped Beach Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this oversized beach towel is large enough that you’ll have room to comfortably move around. The cabana-style stripe gives it a resort-like feel — and it even comes in more than 10 rich colors. “This towel is good quality and stands up well to washing,” raved one reviewer. “The colors are true and do not fade or bleed in the wash or the sun.”

18 These Curtain Tiebacks With A Touch Of Glamour Melaluxe Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only will these tiebacks keep your curtains pulled, but they also add a little touch of glamour to any room. They hold together using strong magnets embedded in either end — and you have the choice of ordering them in sets of two, four, or six.

19 The Throw Pillow Insert Filled With Soft Down basic home Decorative Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ultra-soft, plush pillows, search no further than these ones. They’re filled with real down, and made with a 100% cotton exterior that’s stitched to keep the feathers from poking out. Plus, they come in a variety of sizes to suit any style.

20 A Yoga Mat That Comes With A Handy Carrying Strap Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s no need to jam this yoga mat into your gym bag — just sling it over your shoulder using the carrying strap, and it’s ready to go. The best part about it? The mat itself is extra-thick, helping cushion your joints as you stretch.

21 These Soap Dispensers Made From Sleek Glass SUNRISE Glass Hand Dish Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Still using plastic soap bottles on your vanity? Then it’s time to upgrade to these ones made from sleek glass. Each order comes with two: one for hand soap, as well as a second for dish soap. And since the glass is amber-colored, it even helps prevent degradation from UV-light.

22 A Pair Of Slippers Made With Faux Fur Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Step off those cold hardwood floors and into these soft, fuzzy slippers instead. The faux fur uppers wrap your feet in warmth, while the rubber outsoles are tough enough for trips out to the mailbox. Plus, the insole is filled with soft memory foam — just for the sake of comfort. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

23 This Dispenser That Helps Soap Last Longer Fangsky Foaming Soap Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Consider using this soap dispenser one of the easiest ways to save money. It whips your soap into a foam, helping stretch it out so that it lasts longer. That means less money spent on soap — and the infrared sensor even lets you use it completely touch-free.

24 The Rope Baskets That Are Perfect For Small Items UBBCARE Cotton Rope Storage Baskets Amazon $18 See On Amazon Books, toiletries, flowers, silverware — you name it, these rope baskets will make a great place to keep it. They’re made from 100% cotton, with handles on either side to help you carry them around the house. Choose from three colors: black, brown, or light brown.

25 A Receiver That Adds Bluetooth To Your Car COMSOON Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t have Bluetooth in your car? Just plug this receiver into any AUX port, and you’ll be able to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone. The battery lasts for up to 16 hours before it needs to be recharged — and there’s even a built-in microphone so that you can answer hands-free calls.

26 This Container That Protects Your Makeup Sponge From Dust CORNERIA Makeup Sponge Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Ever notice how your makeup sponge tends to be a magnet for dust? Then grab this container. Not only will it keep your sponge safe from dirt, but the ventilated slats on the top also let air circulate through so that it doesn’t become mildewy when damp.

27 A Small Lamp That Comes In So Many Different Colors Simple Designs Ceramic Globe Table Lamp Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space on your nightstand for a giant lamp? This small one will probably fit — and it even costs less than $10. The globe base is made from chic ceramic, allowing it to blend effortlessly with any style. Plus, it even comes in more than 10 fun colors.

28 The Rosehip Oil That’s Packed With Antioxidants Cliganic Organic Rosehip Seed Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Organic and non-GMO, this rosehip oil is overflowing with antioxidants as well as vitamins A and C. Apply it after you’ve cleansed your skin; it only takes a few drops to help moisturize your skin while rejuvenating your complexion. It can even be used in your hair for extra smoothness.

29 These Abstract Prints That Won’t Break The Bank Whaline Abstract Line Art Poster Amazon $10 See On Amazon Buying art for your home can be expensive, whereas these gorgeous prints are available for less than $15. Both sides of each print are covered with film, helping keep them pristine against tears and water. Just pop them into frames — they’ll instantly create a stylish accent wall.

30 A Wireless Charger That Works With Nearly Any Phone Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon As long as you have a Qi-enabled smartphone, this charger will be able to power it up — no wires or USB bricks necessary. The best part? You don’t need to remove your case in order for it to work. Plus, it’s also compatible with AirPods.

31 The Lightweight Hoops Plated With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to break the bank to afford stylish jewelry — and these adorable hoops are proof. They’re plated with real 14-karat gold, with sterling silver posts that won’t turn your ears green. “Beautiful,” wrote one reviewer. “And just the right size for everyday wear.”

32 This Fish-Shaped “Soap” Bar That Removes Unwanted Cooking Odors Kikkerland Fish Magic Soap Amazon $13 See On Amazon Think of this metal fish as a bar of soap that only works on unwanted cooking odors. While it won’t lather up, it’ll still remove pungent fish, onion, and garlic odors from your skin — regardless of whether or not you use it with water. And since it’s made from stainless steel, you can rest assured it’ll last forever.

33 This Dehumidifier That Fits Into Small Spaces Eva-dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $20 See On Amazon When your bathrooms or closets are smelling a little damp, try leaving this dehumidifier out. It’s completely silent when running — and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to four weeks before it needs to be plugged in again. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how it “works well.”

34 A Blanket Made From 100% Breathable Bamboo SE SOFTEXLY Cooling Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re a hot sleeper like I am, a cooling blanket — like this one — is an absolute must-have. It’s made from 100% breathable bamboo, with a gorgeous waffle knit that’ll never go out of style. Drape it over your couch so that it’s always within reach for a quick nap, or even cuddle underneath it on warmer, toasty nights.

35 The Drill That Takes Home Manicures To The Next Level AIRSEE Portable Electric Nail Drill Amazon $20 See On Amazon Still sanding away at your nails with an emery board? Now’s your chance to upgrade to this electric drill. With 56 sanding bands and 11 different drill bits, it makes it easier than ever to shape your nails however you like — and it works especially well when you’re trying to remove gels or acrylics.

36 An Oil & Vinegar Bottle Made From Elegant Glass Fox Run Bubble Design Oil and Vinegar Bottle Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the little things that make your kitchen look picture-perfect — like this elegant oil and vinegar bottle. It’s made from chic glass, while the spiral down the center keeps them both separated. Or, if you don’t keep oil and vinegar out, you can also use it for marinades and dressings.

37 These Kitchen Towels You Can Use For Anything Zeppoli Cotton Kitchen Towels (15-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Even though they’re advertised as kitchen towels, these rags are so absorbent that you can use them to tackle any job. Dusty light fixtures, muddy floors, dirty pets — the list goes on. And since they’re made from 100% cotton, they’re also highly-absorbent, as well as quick-drying.

38 The Smooth Lip Balms That Reviewers Adore Rosebud Three Lavish Layers Lip Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon With hundreds of four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that these lip balms are favorites when it comes to keeping your lips chap-free. The creamy formula glides onto your skin — and since a little goes a long way, many reviewers found their tins lasting longer than expected. One even wrote that “after six months of several-times-daily use, I still am not even close to needing to replace these tins.”

39 This Handmade Bowl Made From Solid Jujube Wood Cospring Handmade Wood Bowl Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whereas some wooden bowls are built from multiple pieces that can eventually break apart, this one is handmade from a single, solid piece of jujube wood. The plant-based finish is 100% food-safe, making it great for salads, desserts, or even soups — just make sure to wipe it with olive oil every now and then in order to keep the wood from drying out.

40 A Nourishing Hair Mask That’s Loaded With Argan Oil Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether your hair is dry or damaged, this nourishing mask can help. It’s loaded with hydrating argan oil and keravis protein, which work together to help improve your hair’s elasticity. And unlike some masks, this one is made without any sulfates or parabens.

41 The Headbands Made From Premium Velvet ANBALA Knotted Headbands (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With hundreds of positive reviews, you can rest assured that these headbands look just as good in person as they do in the photos. Each one is made with soft, premium velvet — and many reviewers wrote about how the soft tips didn’t leave their head feeling sore.

42 A Mini Curling Iron That Helps Smooth Unwanted Frizz PHOEBE Mini Curling Iron Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its ceramic tourmaline heating plates, this mini curling iron helps smooth down unwanted frizz as it glides through your strands. The nylon bristles are heat-resistant, helping keep your scalp protected — and it only takes about one minute to reach temperature.

43 These Quick-Dry Nail Polishes In Gorgeous Neutral Shades Eternal 4 Collection Amazon $13 See On Amazon Few things are as frustrating as ruining your freshly-painted nails — that’s why these polishes are formulated to dry extra-fast. The long-lasting, vegan formula has a high-shine finish that makes quick manicures look professional. Choose from two sets: wild nudes (pictured), or dark nudes.

44 A Fashionable Backpack That Comes In 4 Colors ZOCILOR Convertible Backpacks Purse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from high-quality faux leather, this backpack is just as fashionable as it is functional. You can wear it like a backpack, or as a long-strap shoulder bag — and it’s large enough to fit all your daily essentials. Pick from four colors: black, brown, coffee, or silver.

45 The Polarized Sunglasses That Are Undeniably Stylish SOJOS Classic Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay designer prices for designer-inspired sunglasses — and this stylish pair is proof. The lenses are polarized, with an additional coat of UV protection to help keep your eyes shielded from the sun. “They stay nice and tight on your head,” wrote one reviewer. “Really comfortable, too.

46 A Pair Of Classic Sneakers You Can Wear Everyday ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an affordable pair of everyday kicks, search no further than these classic ones. The non-slip rubber soles are perfect for any occasion — whether it’s casual day at work, or you’re lifting weights at the gym. Plus, they come in 15 different colors. Available sizes: 5 — 11

47 This Pack Of Earrings That’ll Match So Many Outfits FIFATA Acrylic Dangle Earrings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just one look at these stylish earrings, and you’ll see exactly why thousands of reviewers have left four- and five-star reviews. The ear studs are made from sterling silver— and many raved about how the lightweight material doesn’t leave them feeling sore. Plus, the colors and designs means they’ll match with various different outfits.

48 A Stand That Makes It Easy To Read Your Phone LISEN Angle Height Adjustable Phone Stand Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re reading recipes or watching movies, this stand will hold your phone up so that it’s easy to see the screen. It’s compatible with any smartphone — and it’ll even work with certain tablets, as well as the Nintendo Switch. Plus, the weighted base keeps it from tipping over.

49 This Colorful LED Strip Light That’s Easy To Install DAYBETTER Led Strip Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just how simple is it to install this strip light kit? Just peel off the adhesive backing, then stick it wherever you like — it’s that easy. You can place it underneath your kitchen cabinets for some chic lighting, or even behind your television to add to the movie experience. Plus, each order comes with a remote.