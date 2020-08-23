41 Things Under $20 You Didn't Realize Are So Damn Useful

Don't get me wrong: Impulse purchases are fun — but what's really best for your wallet: being frivolous with your cash, or focusing on necessary items that you're going to use on the reg? If you're trying to save up, the latter is probably the wiser choice (however, I'm all for treating yourself on the whim). Still, I've been making an effort to only buy the useful products available on Amazon — and they've been really damn useful.

You know what else is useful? Amazon itself. Not only does the internet superstore offer free shipping on products that are eligible with Prime, but it also holds a ton of clever items for less than $20. And because my must-have purchases range from the wild to the wonderful, I've made sure to include a little something for everybody in this list. Feeling sore after working out? There's a roller stick in here that'll help soothe aching muscles all over your body. But if you'd rather spend your day on the sofa instead of the stair master, don't worry — the memory foam slippers will be there for you.

It doesn't matter whether you're trying to save money or make your home look better. When it comes to shopping on Amazon, there are tons of quality products to choose from. Here are some of the most useful under $20.

1 This Ergonomic Pineapple Corer Made From Stainless Steel Newness Ongoing Pineapple Corer Amazon $18 See on Amazon Don't risk cutting yourself with a knife whenever you want a slice of pineapple — just use this corer. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and you can use it to cut up one slice at a time (or slice up the whole pineapple at once).

2 A Handheld Roller Stick For Sore, Aching Muscles Idson Muscle Roller Stick Amazon $9 See on Amazon Whether your calves, thighs, biceps, or even shoulders are sore, this roller stick can help. The rollers all move independently, so that there's very little risk of pinching your skin or hair — and the steel rod core means you can press down extra hard without having to worry about warping it.

3 The Bedside Organizer That Attaches To Your Wall Bright Life Bedside Organizer Amazon $14 See on Amazon No room for a nightstand? Just stick this bedside organizer onto your wall. It comes with strong adhesives so that you don't have to do any drilling. Plus, it's large enough for phones, remotes, magazines, and more.

4 A Pack Of Long Brushes For Scrubbing Awkward Bottles BluBox Bottle Brush Cleaner 5 Pack Amazon $10 See on Amazon No matter how narrow or tall your bottles are, these brushes can bend and twist to clean every inch of them. The bristles are made from tough nylon that scrubs away stubborn dirt and grime, and each brush is completely BPA-free.

5 This Phone Charger That's Completely Wireless Anker Wireless Phone Charger Amazon $12 See on Amazon You don't need to go searching around for a power brick the next time your phone battery is low, as this charger is completely wireless. There's no need to remove your case — simply lay your phone on top, check to see that the LED light indicates it's charging, and it's ready to go.

6 A Container That Lets You Cook Eggs In The Microwave Sistema Microwave Easy Eggs Amazon $7 See on Amazon Poached, scrambled, omelettes — no matter how you like your eggs cooked, this microwave-friendly container can get it done without dirtying up the stove. There's a steam release vent built into the lid to help prevent your eggs from overcooking, and it's even completely BPA-free.

7 The Bar Of Soap That Helps Wash Away Unwanted Blemishes Nubian Heritage Soap Bar Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your skin is in need of a good detox, give this bar of African black soap a try. It's suitable for people with eczema, psoriasis, blemishes, excess oil, and more. Plus, it even helps exfoliate skin — and it's infused with vitamin E, oats, and aloe vera.

8 A Pair Of Slippers Made With Soft Memory Foam Insoles RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $21 See on Amazon These slippers are perfect for chilly morning trips to the mailbox, and they're definitely more comfortable than most. Not only do they feature memory foam insoles that contour to the shape of your feet, but they're also available in styles with waffle-knit construction that let your feet breath better.

9 These Ice Sphere Trays That Are Made From Flexible Silicone Ticent Ice Cube Trays & Sphere Ice Molds - Set of 2 Amazon $11 See on Amazon Regular plastic trays tend to crack after a few freezings, whereas these ice ball molds are made from durable, flexible silicone that's durable and easy to use. It's simple to pop your frozen spheres out without any damage, and the extra-large, slow-melting cubes are great for cocktails, whiskey, or even just soda.

10 The Cord Locks That Help Tighten The Elastic Bands On Your Mask Moosth Cord Locks Amazon $13 See on Amazon Got a drawstring that lost its lock? This pack of 100 has got you covered. I like to use them on the ends of my face masks to adjust how tightly they fit. Each one is made from durable silicone, so you don't have to worry about them breaking.

11 These Pouches That Help Extend The Lives Of Your Soap Bars BBTO 10 Pack Exfoliating Natural Sisal Soap Bag Pouch Soap Saver Amazon $12 See on Amazon Pop your bars of soap into these pouches, and they'll help prevent them from turning into slimy, sudsy messes. They're made from natural sisal that's great for exfoliating, and you don't have to take your bars out to get clean — keep them inside while you scrub yourself down and you're ready to go.

12 A Reusable Coffee Dripper Made From Stainless Steel LHS Pour Over Coffee Dripper Stainless Steel Amazon $13 See on Amazon Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this coffee dripper is also completely reusable. The fine mesh sieve won't let grounds leak into your final cup of brew, and the wide stand keeps it stable while you're pouring water.

13 The Hair Towel That Helps Reduce Unwanted Frizz YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $12 See on Amazon Because microfiber creates less friction against your hair than regular cotton, this microfiber towel can help reduce frizz right out of the shower. It also absorbs more water than cotton, so you'll spend less time under a hair dryer. Plus, it's large enough for extra-long hairstyles.

14 A Shaving Guide For A Professional Beard Trim The Cut Buddy Plus Neck Shave Guide Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're unable to make it to the barber anytime soon, this guide can help you get a quality shave in the comfort of your own home. It's shaped to fit all sorts of head sizes and shapes, and each order also comes with a marking pencil for precise detailing.

15 The Silicone Strainer That Snaps Onto Pots & Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap n Strain Strainer Amazon $12 See on Amazon Whether you're cooking in a pan or pot, this silicone strainer is universally designed to snap onto both. The clips on the edges expand to fit pots and pans of various sizes, and it takes up hardly any space compared to a full-sized strainer.

16 A Pack Of Lid Lifters Made From Durable Silicone YAXAMING Spill-proof Lid Lifter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Need to leave your pot lid cracked open while you're cooking? Just pop one of these lifters onto the rim. They're made from heat-resistant silicone that won't melt against hot metal, and they're great for preventing pots from boiling over.

17 The Brightness-Adjustable LED Book Light You Can Wear LEDGLE LED Book Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Hang this book light around your neck, and you'll be able to read no matter where you are. The brightness is adjustable up to three levels, and it's easily recharged via USB. While reading, you have the choice of three light temperatures: daylight white, natural white, or warm white.

18 A Hinged Organizer For Your Tea Bags mDesign Stackable Tea Bag Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don't keep that cardboard tea box kicking around — just transfer all your bags into this organizer. It's large enough for tea bags, creamers, sugar, salt, coffee pods, and more. Plus, the clear lid is hinged so that it doesn't get lost.

19 The Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves Coyaho 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon It doesn't matter how tall or short your bottles are — the adjustable shelves on this makeup organizer can accommodate all types of serums, creams, lotions, and more. There are slots in the top where you can stash brushes and other tools, and it even rotates so you can easily see and access all of your items.

20 A Finger Massager That Helps Soothe Aching Hands Gaiam Restore Hand Therapy Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you suffer from simple joint pain or even arthritis, this finger massager can help. It's great for helping increase blood circulation as well as reduce stiffness, and the alternate side lets you target specific areas for a deeper massage.

21 The Convenient Trashcan Made For Your Car KMMOTORS Jopps Foldable Car Garbage Can Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of letting trash build up inside of your car, why not toss it all into this waste basket? The straps are adjustable, so you can hang it on your center console, behind a seat, or even just place it on the ground. You can also use it as a travel cooler.

22 A Volume Hair Cream Made With Sweet Almond Milk & Honey Camille Rose Naturals Almond Jai Twisting Butter Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this twisting butter great for adding volume to limp strands, but it's also suitable for all types of hair (per the manufacturer). The sweet almond milk and honey in the formula are meant to leave your locks feeling soft and silky, and it can even help moisturize dry scalps.

23 The Personal Alarm That Fits On Your Keyring KOSIN Safe Sound Personal Alarm Amazon $20 See On Amazon This personal alarm can come in handy in case of emergencies, and it's super portable; just loop it onto your keys in case you ever need it. The included batteries last for up to a full year, and it even features a built-in flashlight in case you need to be located in the dark.

24 A Cleaning Gel For Tight Nooks & Crannies TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $9 See On Amazon Air vents, keyboards, camera lenses — you name it, this cleaning gel can squeeze into those tight corners to get rid of any dust or grime. It's reusable up until the color turns dark, and it's completely biodegradable so you don't have to worry about its impact on the environment once it's been used up.

25 These Convenient Headrest Hangers For Purses & Bags High Road Contour CarHooks (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use these headrest hooks to keep your purse off the floor of your car, or even use them to hang up grocery bags so they don't spill over. Each one is able to hold up to 40 pounds, and the closed-loop design helps prevent accidental snags onto clothing.

26 A Toilet Bowl Night Light For Dark Trips To The Bathroom Best 007 Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of blinding yourself during midnight trips to the bathroom? Just pop this night light into your toilet and allow it to gently illuminate your way. It's motion activated so that the battery doesn't go to waste, and there are eight colors to choose from. However, you can enjoy them all by using the rotating carousel mode.

27 These Tongue Scrapers Made With Medical-Grade Stainless Steel MasterMedi Tongue Scraper (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you're hoping to remove odor-causing bacteria from your mouth, these tongue scrapers can help get the job done. They're made from medical-grade stainless steel, and each one is flexible enough that you can squeeze it to fit into smaller mouths. Plus, each one comes with its own travel case.

28 A Kitchen Knife Sharpener That Comes With A Safety Glove Kitchellence Knife Sharpener And Glove (2 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cooking with dull knives is never a good time, so why not restore your blades with this three-step knife sharpener? The non-slip base keeps it steady as you drag your blades through, and each order also comes with a cut-resistant glove to help keep your hands guarded.

29 The Funnel That Lets You Use The Bathroom On The Go GoGirl Female Urination Device Amazon $13 See On Amazon Do you need to go to the bathroom — and fast? This lady funnel can come in handy. Just pop it under, make sure it's pointed away from your feet, then let go. It's made from 100% medical-grade silicone, and the splashguard helps keep your clothes clean.

30 The Wallet That Helps Block Prying RFID Signals Travelambo Womens Walllet RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Case Wallet with Zipper Pocket Amazon $15 See On Amazon Electronic pickpockets can access your sensitive credit card information through your wallet — unless your cards are in this travel wallet. Not only does it block incoming RFID signals, but there's also space for up to 18 cards, cash, and coins. Choose from dozens of colors, including gold, blue, pink, green, and more.

31 This Hydrating Cream For Dry, Cracked Feet O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon The next time your feet are cracked and peeling, try slathering them in this moisturizing foot cream. The allantoin in the formula helps it penetrate the thick skin on your feet, and most reviewers were able to see results after just a few days.

32 A Batter Dispenser For Everything From Pancakes To Cupcakes KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pancakes, cupcakes, waffles, muffins, crepes — you name it, this batter dispenser can help cut down on the mess it takes to make it. The dispensing trigger is built into the handle so that it's easily accessible, and there are measurement markings on the side so you know exactly how much batter you've used.

33 The Meat Thermometer With An Easy-To-Read LCD Screen Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is the LCD screen on this meat thermometer large and easy to read, but it's also backlit so that you can even see it in the dark. Waterproof and durable, it's able to read temperatures all the way from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Batteries come included.

34 These Chilling Sticks For Bottled Beverages Brisked Beer Chiller Sticks Amazon $19 See On Amazon I like to use these chilling sticks whenever our ice machine breaks, which is often. If you also want to use them, just keep them in the freezer until you have a lukewarm beer, soda, or any other bottled beverage — and then stick one inside and give it a swirl. Each order comes with three, and they're 100% reusable.

35 This Kit That Turns Your Drill Into A Powerful Scrubber Hiware Drill Brush Car Detailing Kit (4 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon When regular scrubbing won't get the job done, use this kit to get rid of stubborn grime from your carpet, grout, or even on your car. It turns any power drill into a motorized scrubber, and each kit comes with three different brush heads to tackle a variety of jobs.

36 A Pack Of Beeswax Food Wraps That Are Reusable Bee’s Wrap Assorted (Set Of 3) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from a blend of organic cotton and beeswax, these food wraps are an eco-friendly way to save meals for later. They're reusable for up to a full year, and you can even wash them if they get dirty. Each order comes with three: one small, one medium, and one large.

37 These Rubber Grips That Help Open Jars Of All Sizes Prepworks by Progressive Jar Grips Amazon $6 See On Amazon No matter how stubborn your jars are, these rubber grippers can help pop them open. They come in three different shapes to tackle jars of practically any shape or size, and one reviewer with arthritic hands even called them a "godsend."

38 A Sink Faucet Caddy For Sponges & Scrubbers Kathson Sink Caddy Amazon $4 See On Amazon Most sink caddies become soiled after just a few weeks — but not this one. Not only do the ventilation holes on the side help drain away water to keep it clean, but you can even adjust how low it hangs (depending on the size of your sink).

39 The Salad Chopper That Doubles As A Strainer WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl Amazon $9 See On Amazon Chopping up salad greens isn't an exact science, but you can help make sure that every leaf gets properly sliced using this bowl. It also keeps your hands away from the knife blade while you're preparing your greens, and you can even use it as a strainer.

40 A Pair Of Cotton Swab Jars Made From Sleek Clear Acrylic SheeChung Qtip Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can't go wrong with these cotton swab jars, as the clear acrylic looks great on any bathroom countertop or vanity. They're shatter-resistant, and you're not limited to just cotton swabs; they're also large enough for cotton balls, hair ties, bobby pins, and more.