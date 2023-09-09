Cool Things Under $30 On Amazon That Make Your Home Look Nice As Hell

For many people, a home can feel like an extension of who you are, so it makes sense to want your space to look the best it can. Thankfully, giving your pad a little makeover doesn’t need to break the bank, thanks to these cool things on Amazon. Whether you’re on the hunt for clever kitchen and bathroom storage, cleaning products to make everything sparkle, or unique and eye-catching decor to add some flair, there’s something here for you. The best part? Everything here costs $30 or less, so you can make your home look nice as hell on a budget.

1 An All-In-1 Tool That Makes Quick Work Of Small Hole Repairs 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t let nicks and dents distract from how nice your home can look, thanks to the help of this small hole repair kit. It’s incredibly easy to use since it combines everything you need for a quick fix with just one tool. Just squeeze out the spackle, spread it on with the putty knife at the end, and sand it all down with the cap when it’s dry.

2 This Machine-Washable Rug That Will Tie Any Space Together Ottomanson Machine-Washable Runner Amazon $18.08 See On Amazon If you’re trying to liven up a drab hallway or kitchen, a runner makes an excellent addition — and this one is available in a wide array of styles and dimensions. The best part? It’s machine washable, so it’s a great choice for areas that see a lot of foot traffic or food spills. It’s finished with a charming fringe trim, which is sure to give any space a homey feel. Available sizes: 10

Available styles: 44

3 The Waffle-Knit Blanket That’s Lightweight But Cozy PHF Lightweight Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon A simple way to add an extra dash of visual interest to a room is with a strategically draped throw blanket, and this one is a wonderful option since it’s also perfect for lounging. It’s made from 100% cotton, ensuring it’s both soft to the touch and washable, and features a classic waffle-knit design. Snag it in multiple sizes from a throw to an oversized king option. Available sizes: Throw — Oversize King

Available colors: 16

4 These Handy Drawer Dividers That’ll Tidy Up Your Kitchen In A Flash Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Messy drawers can distract from your kitchen’s true potential, so tidy them up with these drawer dividers. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, these dividers come four to a set, allowing you to create up to five separate compartments per drawer for optimal tool sorting. The ends are coated in foam rubber to prevent damage, and the adjustable length ensures they’ll fit a range of drawer sizes. Available colors: 3

5 A Sleek Wall-Mounted Towel Holder For Keeping Spares On Hand mDesign Wall-Mounted Towel Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ensure your bathroom looks neat and functions well by always having towels at the ready using this wall-mounted towel holder. Made from durable steel, this rack comes with all the hardware needed to install it and can store up to six towels at once. And because it comes in a range of neutral shades like white, black, bronze, and brass, you’ll be sure to find one that matches your decor. Available colors: 8

6 The Minty-Fresh Cleaner That Knocks Out Hard Water Stains Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon This hard water stain remover makes easy work of foggy windows and cloudy shower doors, so your home can look its best. Whether it’s lime scale, calcium, or other mineral deposits from hard water, this cleaner can wipe them away. It’s safe to use on tile, grout, fixtures, and of course, glass. It even leaves behind a pleasant, minty scent after use.

7 This Convenient Rack That Keeps Plastic Bags At The Ready mDesign Wall-Mounted Bag Dispenser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Extra grocery bags may be useful, but they can also be unsightly, so stash them away with this wall-mounted bag dispenser that fits easily inside a cabinet. It can store up to 50 bags at once and has a convenient slot through which to pull one out when you need it. Plus, all the hardware you need to mount it comes included. Available colors: 2

8 An Understated Cotton Rope Basket To Store Clutter With Style CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Storage Basket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether it’s towels, toys, pet supplies, or anything else that might otherwise get dropped on the floor or flung on a chair, stash it in this storage basket instead. It’s made from cotton rope and can be folded flat to save space when not in use. It even has faux leather handles and comes with handy labels for extra organization. Choose from chic neutrals like graphite, creamy white, and brown. Available colors: 9

9 These Under-Stair Lights That Add A Chic Accent Glow Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon An easy way to transform your space is to add these wireless LED lights. They come three to a pack and install with either adhesive tape or screws, both of which come included. They have added features to preserve battery life, such as an auto-off function that kicks in after 30 seconds of inactivity, as well as a darkness sensor, so they won’t turn on during the daytime.

10 The Stick-On Accessories That Prevent Rug Curling iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Your rugs can look their best with these corner-curling stoppers. The set comes with four grippers that adhere to the underside corners of your rug. Not only do they stop the edges from lifting, but the rubber backing also helps prevent the rug from sliding around underfoot, too.

11 A Reusable Pet Hair Roller That’s Earned 100K+ Ratings ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Snag this pet hair roller that rids your home of unwanted fur without tons of single-use adhesive sheets. Simply roll it back and forth over upholstery or other surfaces to generate static cling, then open the internal chamber to peel away and dispose of the fur. This unique design makes it indefinitely reusable — no wonder it’s a best-seller on Amazon.

12 This Handheld Power Scrubber For Tough Stains & Grime Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want to shine up surfaces so they look like new — but don’t want to exhaust yourself doing it — try this power scrubber that does the hard work for you. It runs on four AA batteries and is water resistant, making it a great choice for cleaning grout and sink fixtures, but it can even be used on things like grill grates and car wheels. It boasts both pulse and scrub settings, and won’t tire out your hands thanks to its cushy, ergonomic grip.

13 The Wood Restoration Treatment That Breathes New Life Into Old Furniture Howard Products Restor-A-Finish Amazon $10 See On Amazon Wooden furniture can easily show wear and tear, so help it sparkle like new with this wood finish. Simply select the color that best matches your furniture (it comes in shades like cherry, walnut, and neutral), apply it, then wipe it off to reveal a rich, fresh finish. It even helps to remove heat rings from surfaces, as well as reduce the appearance of scratches. Available colors: 7

14 The French Linen Pillow Shams That Add Natural Elegance To Your Bed King Linen French Linen Shams (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These pillow shams are here to add a touch of European style to any bed set. Made from stone-washed French flax linen, they have a natural vibe, and feature edging on all sides for a finished look. They fit most standard-size pillows and have hidden envelope closures in back, so your pillows are guaranteed to not peek through the sides. They’re machine washable and super breathable, making them an ideal selection for those who tend to sleep hot. Available colors: 15

15 The Handsome, Minimallist Toiletry Holder That Elevates Your Bathroom Luxspire Toothbrush Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Store your bathroom essentials with style in this toothbrush holder. It has a rectangular, minimalist construction with a generous three compartments for toothbrushes, razors, makeup brushes, and more. But perhaps the most useful feature is the removable plug on the bottom that lets you easily drain out any water that’s collected. Choose from black and marble finishes. Available styles: 4

16 This Suction Sponge Caddy That Organizes Your Sink simplehuman Slim Sink Caddy Sponge Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t let your sponge sit soaking at the bottom of your sink where it gathers germs and odor — wring it out and store it in this sink caddy where it’ll have a chance to properly dry. Featuring a chic brushed stainless steel finish, the slim caddy stays flush against the side of your sink using suction cups and a small hanger. The bottom features a perforated design for optimal drainage, too.

17 A 20-Pack Of Universal Eraser Pads You Can Use On Anything STK Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Remove scuffs, stains, and grime, so your home can look its nicest with the help of these cleaning pads. They basically work like eraser sponges: Just add water, wring them out, and scrub. They’re safe to use on a multitude of surfaces, including sinks, stoves, walls, leather, marble, and more. The extra-thick design ensures they can stand up to nearly any challenge.

18 This Clever Outlet Concealer That Hides Unsightly Cords Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your power cords are starting to feel like an eyesore, cover them up with this electrical outlet cover. It’s easy to use: Just plug the white plate into your existing outlet, then plug your bulky power cords into the integrated extension cord that features three AC outlets. Then, simply tuck the extension out of sight behind furniture or large appliances.

19 These Matching Oil & Vinegar Dispensers For A Coordinated Kitchen Home Acre Designs Olive Oil Dispenser Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Grab these oil and vinegar dispensers and instantly make your kitchen look more tied together. They’re made from ceramic porcelain and feature stainless steel spouts with flapper caps that open when you begin to pour and close when you stop. They’re dishwasher safe for extra convenience, too.

20 A Set Of Charming Beaded Coasters That Come In So Many Fun Designs Folkulture Beaded Coasters (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your surfaces from heat and water rings and make a bold design statement with these decorative coasters that feature your choice of fun designs like whimsical mushrooms, tropical birds, and ombré patterns. They’re made with glass beads that give them a glossy finish, and each pack comes with four. The standard size ensures they’ll fit a variety of wine glasses, water glasses, mugs, and more. Available colors: 9

21 The Reusable Dishcloths That Will Replace Your Single-Use Paper Products Brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want to get your house looking clean without excessive paper waste, try these adorable patterned Swedish dishcloths. These washable, biodegradable cloths are made from wood pulp and cotton, making them super absorbent. And because they’re so durable, you can use them for up to a year before replacing them. Put them to work scrubbing dishes and sopping up spills. Available styles: 4

22 This Double-Sided Duster That’s Perfect For Cleaning Fans Estilo Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cleaning those high-up places can be a challenge, but this ceiling fan duster makes it easy. It features a unique donut shape with a hollow center, allowing it to slip over and fully dust both the top and bottom of each blade in one motion. Plus, the handle has an adjustable length that can go from 27 inches to 47 inches with ease. Use it to clean the tops of bookshelves and ceiling corners, too.

23 The Magnetic Knife Strip That Keeps Your Kitchen Tools Right On The Wall Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t waste precious drawer or counter space for your cutting tools — store them on the wall with this magnetic knife strip instead. It comes with 3M adhesive tape for mounting, and is safe to use on tile, glass, wood, and more. Available in 10- and 16-inch sizes, you can store as many knives as you can fit, ensuring they’re right at hand and easy to grab. Available sizes: 10 inches, 16 inches

Available colors: 3

24 A Broom & Dustpan Set That Streamlines Quick Cleanups kelamayi Broom & Dustpan Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Your back will thank you for snatching up this broom and dustpan set. Thanks to the extendable broom handle and upright pan, you can easily sweep up messes without having to squat or bend over. On top of that, these tools feature easy-to-grip handles, plus convenient teeth to comb out debris from the broom bristles. Available colors: 5

25 This Textured Doormat To Liven Up Your Entryway & Catch Debris SliptoGrip Natural Coir Doormat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dress up your doorway and keep your home free of dust, mud, and dead leaves with this doormat. It’s made from natural coconut coir which has sturdy fibers to help capture debris. Plus, its nonslip rubber backing ensures it’ll stay in place. You can choose from several designs, some of which feature whimsical text, while others boast attractive patterns. Available colors: 8

26 The Solar Spotlights That Create Dramatic Landscape Effects JSOT Solar Spotlights (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Give your outdoor space the attention it deserves with these dramatic solar-powered spotlights. Just drive the stake into the ground and use the adjustable head to tilt the bulbs to create stunning spotlight lighting on your landscape features. They even have two brightness modes, so you can customize the illumination. Because they recharge with time spent in the sun, they’re easy on your electric bill, too. Available colors: 2

27 These Patterned Drawer Liners That Are Infused With Soothing Scents Elodie Essentials Scented Drawer Liners (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These drawer liners not only protect your furniture, but they can improve the aromas in your home. Each of the six liners per pack is scented with fragrances like lavender, linen, and rose. The charming pattern is an added bonus, too. Simply cut them to your desired size and adhere them to your drawers. Available colors and scents: 5

28 A Decorative Garland That Brightens Up Drab Walls Vellax Moon Phase Garland Amazon $13.95 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a little extra flair to an empty wall, consider this moon phase garland. Made with a rustic hammered metal finish, this garland depicts the moon as it waxes and wanes, lending a romantic, celestial vibe to any space. It’s lightweight, weighing just 5 ounces, and comes in silver and gold finishes. Available colors: Silver, Gold

29 The Picture Hanging Kit To Help You Create The Gallery Wall Of Your Dreams Pickily Picture Hanging Kit (225 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hang art like a pro with this picture hanging kit. It comes with a variety of hooks and hardware to hang even heavy frames, including pieces that can support art weighing up to 120 pounds. The stainless steel hooks come finished with an attractive brass plating, and the kit contains enough hardware to hang 100 frames total.

30 This Elegant Bed Skirt That Ties Everything Together HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Slip this bed skirt under your mattress to bring a whole new level of luxury to your room. Not only do bed skirts help tie a room together, they also help conceal any under-bed storage you may be using. This one is made from soft microfiber and features a sleek, tailored shape. It features a 14-inch drop and is machine washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available colors: 12

31 A Set Of Shower Curtain Loops With A Beaded Design SBC Shower Curtain Rings (12 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Yes, even your shower hardware can look nicer, and these curtain loops prove it. Instead of a stiff hook construction, these bead loops have a more contemporary, relaxed aesthetic. But they’re still easy to use — the roller balls glide easily across the rod. Choose from colors like modern white, antique brass, and black nickel. Available colors: 12

32 The Soothing Sage Candles For Energy-Cleansing Vibes Magnificent 101 Pure Sage Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s not just about how your space looks, but how it smells and feels, and these sage candles are designed to cleanse energy and infuse your space with a comforting aroma. Also available in a palo santo option, they’re made with 100% soy wax and have a 42-hour burn time. And whether you believe in the cleansing properties of sage or not, there’s a good chance you’ll appreciate the earthy, southwestern fragrance. Available fragrances: 3

33 These Dried Grass Arrangements You Can Use Again & Again puthiac Dried Pampas Grass (120 Pieces) Amazon $13.88 See On Amazon Invest in these budget-friendly bundles of dried pampas grass and you’ll have decorative bouquets you can rearrange whenever the mood strikes. Each order comes with 120 grass fronds, including white pampas, reed pampas, and bunny tails. They measure 17 inches tall — perfect for dramatic displays — and can be fluffed up by placing them in the sun. Available styles: 6

34 A Unique Ceramic Vase For A Chic Decor Accent Ryddelig Home Ceramic Vase Amazon $19 See On Amazon Opt for this striking, unexpected ceramic vase for a head-turning decor element in any room. Its unique hollow structure sets it apart from other vessels and makes it the perfect vase for dried flowers or pampas grass. It’s finished off with a matte coating and comes available in small, medium, and large sizes. Available colors: 2

35 The Convenient Hanging Organizer That Tidies Up Any Closet Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get your closet looking nice as hell with this hanging closet organizer, and you can bid farewell to the days of sweaters and accessories lying in a haphazard heap on the floor. This organizer has five shelves and six exterior mesh pockets to store all your essentials, including purses, tops, and belts. It’s supported by two sturdy metal hooks that hang over your closet rod just like hangers. Available colors: 4

36 This Practical Water Hyacinth Basket That Makes Storage Cute mDesign Woven Hyacinth Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon A little extra storage never hurt anyone, so why not make it nice to look at with this woven basket? Made from water hyacinth, this basket is great for storing extra tissues and toilet paper in the bathroom, but can also be used for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or jewelry and accessories in the bedroom. Just wipe it down with a damp cloth to clean. Available colors: 5

37 These Clever Corner Shelves That Maximize Shower Storage AKTECKE Corner Shower Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s no need to cut back on your shower products when you can fit so much on these corner shower shelves, thanks to the generous size and removable side cups. The adhesive design makes them easy to install since they don’t require any drilling, and the powder-coated stainless steel material ensures they’re both attractive and sturdy. Available in multiple finishes, they come in a pack of two, making them a serious bargain. Available colors: 4

38 A Coordinated Set Of Bamboo Spice Jars ComSaf Spice Jars and Bamboo Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Make your hodgepodge collection of seasoning containers uniform and neat with this 12-pack of coordinated spice jars. Featuring a pleasing square shape, the 4-ounce glass jars come fitted with bamboo lids that are airtight for freshness. To up your organization even more, you’ll get 184 labels printed with common spice names, plus labels to record expiration dates.

39 The Versatile 2-Tier Storage Rack With Chic Metal Accents FSyueyen 2-Tier Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give the glow-up treatment to your bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom storage with this two-tier rack. This stylish bi-level storage solution mimics the look of a mini bar cart with glossy metal side rails that connect to two trays for compact organization. Available in a handful of two-tone designs, the cart has feet equipped with nonslip grippers to help ensure it’ll stay put. Available colors: 4

40 These Matching Dispensers That Keep Your Hand & Dish Soap Straight MOMEEMO Soap Dispenser Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Answer the age-old question for good with this soap dispenser set that clearly indicates which bottle is for handwashing and which is for dishwashing. Made from ceramic with bamboo accents, the 16-ounce bottles feature dispensers with twist-lock pumps to help prevent dripping. The set comes with a tray for optimum organization. Available colors: 3

41 A Pair Of Elegant Monogrammed Towels For A Personal Touch SKL Monogrammed Hand Towels (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grab this set of two monogrammed hand towels to give your bathroom a classic, timeless aesthetic. Made from 100% cotton, these towels feature gray, thread-embossed initials, and yes, they’re available in every letter of the alphabet. They’re 26 inches long and finished off with charming fringed hems. Grab a set for a housewarming gift, too.

42 The Spray That Banishes Stains From Just About Anything EMERGENCY STAIN Remover Spray Amazon - $8 See On Amazon Keep your home looking its best by treating spills with this stain remover spray. Whether the stain is new or set in, it works quickly on everything from food to oil, grass, wine, dirt, and more. Better yet, it’s made without parabens or artificial fragrances for a gentler formula that’s still effective.

43 An LED Lantern For Farmhouse-Style Illumination MJ PREMIER Cordless Lantern Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add ambience in an instant with this cordless lantern. Set inside a textured glass jar with metal handle is a battery-powered LED bulb that casts a warm yellow glow for a calming vibe. It’s practical, too, thanks to the built-in six-hour timer that helps preserve battery life. Available colors: 2

44 This Rustic Wire Basket For Organization In The Kitchen & Beyond Spectrum Utility Wire Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rather than shoving groceries into a cabinet all willy-nilly, arrange them neatly in this wire basket, so your kitchen can look its best. But its usefulness doesn’t stop there — you can also put it to work storing extra linens or cleaning products like soap, sponges, and sprays. It’s made from sturdy steel wire, with curved lines that soften the look. Available colors: 3