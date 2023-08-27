Clever Things For Your Home Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Reviewers are obsessed with these clever things for your home and for good reason: They are all under $35 on Amazon and are so useful that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. We’re talking helpful decluttering tools and storage containers that’ll make your home look like you hired a professional organizer, kitchen must-haves you’ll likely own for literally ever, and everything in between.

Keep scrolling and you might just find yourself adding to the thousands upon thousands of five-star reviews.

1 These Oven Liners That Prevent Hard-To-Clean Messes ThreadNanny Nonstick Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place these heavy-duty liners on the bottom of your oven to keep it mess-free and eliminate annoying cleanup. With over 21,000 five-star reviews, these thick liners are an Amazon favorite thanks to how easy they are to use — you can even cut them down to size to fit your oven — and how well they work to catch spills and eliminate burnt-on messes. They’re oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and easy to clean in the dishwasher.

2 A Roll-Up Dish Rack That Saves Space Attom Tech Home Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of a bulky drying rack cluttering your countertop, opt for this roll-up dish rack that thousands of reviewers swear by. It consists of stainless steel rods and nonslip silicone ends that keep it securely in place over the kitchen sink. In addition to drying dishes, the clever rack doubles as a trivet for a hot cooking pot, an extra prep surface, or a spot to dry rinsed fruits and veggies. And once you’re done, it rolls up for easy space-saving storage.

3 This Clever Bath Mat That Doesn’t Block The Door MontVoo Non Slip Bath Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon This faux suede bath mat is perfect for small spaces since its low-profile design doesn’t block the door from opening. For under $25, it seriously delivers — it’s super absorbent and quick-drying, doesn’t pill like a regular chenille mat, and the rubber backing secures it in place to help prevent any slips. Plus, it comes in six sizes and a variety of colors such as gray, lavender, and royal blue.

4 This Hair Catcher That Prevents A Clogged Drain ShowerShroom Revolutionary Hair Catcher Amazon $14 See On Amazon Prevent a clogged drain and avoid hefty plumbing bills thanks to this cheap but highly effective stainless steel hair catcher. It’s designed to catch every single hair — whether yours or your furry pet’s— without affecting water flow and it fits any standard 4-inch shower stall drain. Place it in the drain opening, let it do its magic, then take it out and remove the collected hair before inserting it back in place.

5 A Dish Soap Dispenser To Streamline Your Kitchen Sink S&T INC. Soap Pump Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon Streamline your kitchen sink with this genius dish soap dispenser that eliminates clutter. The top of the dispenser is designed to hold a sponge and when you press down, a perfect amount of dish soap is dispensed directly onto the sponge, saving you time and preventing waste. The compact container holds up to 13 ounces of soap and has rubber feet for sturdiness.

6 These Silicone Trivet Mats To Prevent Surface Damage Walfos Silicone Trivet Mats (4 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect surfaces from heat and moisture damage using these silicone trivet mats. The honeycomb design traps vapor and condensation and the food-grade silicone is heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of their nonslip, flexible material, the trivets can also be used in place of pot holders to remove hot baking sheets from the oven or to open stubborn jars and bottles.

7 A Door Draft Stopper That Helps Maintain Room Temperature Holikme Door Draft Stopper $8 See On Amazon Get rid of annoying drafts and save money on energy bills with this under-$10 investment — a door draft stopper. Available in five colors, the self-adhesive strip attaches to the bottom of any interior or exterior door to cover a gap of up to an inch high. The silicone material can be cut down to size to fit your door and besides keeping cold air out in the winter and heat in the summer, the Amazon fave also helps reduce noise levels.

8 These Silicone Cooking Utensils That Won’t Scratch Pots & Pans Hot Target Silicone Spatula Set (9 Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add this set of silicone utensils to your kitchen and you’ll finally have enough whisks, tongs, and spatulas. The nine-piece set includes three different sizes of each utensil, all of which are heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe. The tongs have an easy-to-operate locking mechanism and the silicone coating ensures these cooking tools won’t scratch your pots and pans.

9 A Milk Frother To Make A Coffee Shop-Style Drink At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon Save money on those daily coffee runs and make an at-home version of your favorite caffeinated beverage with the help of this highly rated electric milk frother. It whips up perfectly creamy foam in just 15 seconds and its ergonomic handle makes it easy to use. The battery-operated frother is available in multiple colors and comes with a stainless steel stand for sleek and space-saving storage.

10 This Plastic Bag Dispenser That Provides Compact Storage Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your collection of grocery bags is overflowing, contain them all in this clever bag saver and dispenser. The large open top makes it easy to place bags inside and the wide front opening allows for easy access without bags falling out. Mount the stainless steel holder on the wall or inside of a cabinet door to keep your kitchen neat and clutter-free and bags within easy reach.

11 These Oil & Vinegar Dispensers With Built-In Measuring Cups Belwares Cooking Oil Dispensers (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Transfer oil and vinegar from those boring grocery store bottles into these cool-looking oil dispensers that have built-in measuring cups for added convenience. The lightweight glass bottles have a wide opening for easy refills and a drip-free spout to eliminate messes, and they allow you to monitor exactly how much oil you’re pouring without dirtying a measuring cup.

12 A Cookware Organizer To Make More Space In Your Cabinets AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Gain more cabinet space and safely store pots and pans in this extendable cookware organizer. The metal rack is designed to hold lids and pots of any size and shape inside its 10 U-shaped slots that keep items securely in place. The organizer extends between 12 and 23.2 inches in length and it features nonslip silicone feet to prevent surface damage and ensure sturdiness.

13 A Pet Hair Remover That Has A Whopping 111,000+ 5-Star Reviews ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Remove pet hair quickly and easily with this reusable roller that’ll also save you lots of money in the long run. It has garnered tens of thousands of positive reviews and is a must-have for every pet owner. The roller collects hair in an interior chamber and then releases it at the push of a button, making it a way more practical and economical option than a disposable lint roller.

14 This Stylish Caddy To Corral Shower Essentials Moforoco Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get your favorite products off the shower floor and corral them in this stylish caddy that offers plenty of shelf and hanging space. Its minimalist design gives it a modern look and allows for quick drainage to prevent mildew from forming. Each caddy can hold up to 40 pounds and comes with self-adhesive hooks that can be attached to tile, marble, tempered glass, and smooth solid metal surfaces.

15 These Apothecary Jars For A Chic Storage Solution SheeChung Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Remove cotton balls and Q-tips from their bulky packaging and store them in these chic apothecary jars. The set is a shopper favorite and includes two clear acrylic jars with removable lids. They provide a stylish storage solution, save countertop space, and have the look of glass without the risk of breakage. Plus, they’re under $10, and you really can’t beat that.

16 These Rug Grippers That Prevent Corners From Curling iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Secure rugs in place using these corner grippers that prevent unsightly curling which can create potential tripping hazards. The V-shaped grippers attach to the bottom of the rug and adhere to the floor, whether it’s hardwood, tile, or carpet. Just peel off the backing and stick the grippers onto each corner, press them down in position, and watch the grippers flatten the rug in seconds.

17 An Adjustable Organizer For Food Storage Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Storage Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re tired of never being able to find a lid that matches a food storage container, store the lids in this clever adjustable organizer. It includes five removable dividers and has built-in handles for easy carrying. The popular organizer comes with rave reviews, many of which say it’s a total game changer when it comes to kitchen storage.

18 An Over-The-Sink Colander With An Extendable Design BLUE GINKGO Over-the-Sink Colander Amazon $18 See On Amazon Drain pasta water or rinse produce from the farmer’s market in this over-the-sink colander. It extends between 14 and 19 inches to fit most sinks and takes up minimal storage space when it’s not in use. Made from BPA-free plastic, the colander comes in six colors and features evenly spaced holes on the bottom that allow for good drainage without letting small pieces slip through.

19 This Outlet Extender That Has A Handy Built-In Shelf Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get this outlet extender so you can plug in multiple devices while resting them on the handy built-in shelf. The highly rated extender offers six outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port to maximize space, allowing you to charge up to nine devices at the same time. It also has a built-in surge protector to keep your devices safe and delivers a fast charge.

20 A Hanging Purse Organizer To Clean Up The Closet Floor ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get purses off the closet floor and safely store them in this hanging purse organizer which comes in four colors. It’s double-sided and features eight clear pockets that keep bags visible and easy to access through the side openings. The swivel hook at the top rotates 360 degrees and in addition to purses, the vinyl organizer would work well to hold extra towels or blankets.

21 These Door Handle Covers To Keep Appliances Clean OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get these clever door handle covers and protect appliances from fingerprints and other messes. They are double-sided for longevity and have hook and loop fastening so they can easily be repositioned and attached to handles on a fridge or dishwasher. They’re machine-washable for a quick clean and if you’re wondering whether to give these a go, just check out the 13,000-plus perfect five-star ratings.

22 A Compost Bin With A Locking Lid To Prevent Odors From Escaping OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin Amazon $23 See On Amazon This compact compost bin features a locking lid that prevents foul odors from escaping, and the lid is removable for easy emptying. A curved handle makes for convenient carrying and its smooth interior walls are designed to prevent any unwanted buildup. The small size is perfect for a countertop and if you’re looking for a cheap way to start composting, this OXO bin doesn’t cost a fortune yet comes with rave reviews.

23 These Puck Lights For Cheap Under-Cabinet Lighting Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Give your kitchen a big makeover on the cheap with these LED puck lights that are a great option for under-cabinet lighting that doesn’t require any electrical wiring. The battery-operated lights include a handy remote that allows you to control brightness and schedule an automatic shut-off time. As for installation, it literally takes seconds — the lights come with heavy-duty adhesive tape as well as screws to give you mounting options.

24 These Cutting Boards That Make Meal Prep Easy HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Chop veggies and dice meat on these reversible plastic cutting boards that have nonslip handles and feet to make meal prep easy. The three-piece set includes boards in small, medium, and large sizes, each of which has juice grooves to catch liquids and minimize cleanup time. The nonporous textured surface is ideal for cutting food and the boards stack well so as not to take up too much storage space.

25 These Glass Mixing Bowls That Double As Storage Containers FineDine Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids (8 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mix cookie dough and store potato salad in these lidded mixing bowls that double as food storage containers, making the reviewer-loved set a seriously good deal. The nesting glass bowls are easy to store and the BPA-free lids snap on for an airtight seal that prolongs freshness. Both the bowls and lids are clear to allow you to see what’s inside, and the bowls are dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleanup.

26 These Reusable Silicone Mats That Keep Baking Sheets Clean HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Use these silicone baking mats to avoid scrubbing burnt-on messes when all you want to do is eat your freshly baked cookies. In addition to keeping baking sheets clean, these mats feature macaron templates to help you pipe uniform shapes and sizes of the delightful treat. The baking mats also eliminate the need for any spray or grease as they provide a nonstick surface.

27 A Set Of Clear Organizers To Get The Junk Drawer Under Control Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers (25 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Clean out the junk drawer and use this set of clear plastic organizers to keep it neat and tidy. The popular 25-piece set offers four different sizes of storage containers that you can mix and match to fit your needs. It also includes self-adhesive rubber feet to stick on the bottom to keep the clear organizers in place and prevent them from sliding around.

28 This Stacking Mat For A Clever Bottle & Can Storage Solution Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Can Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Maximize space and store cans and bottles in a compact way using this clever stacking mat. Its minimalist design takes up less room than a bulky organizer while holding up to 10 cans. Use this lightweight rubber space-saver on a fridge or pantry shelf and you’ll gain more storage space and make your kitchen look like it was organized by a pro.

29 These Airtight Food Storage Containers For A Cheap Pantry Upgrade Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade your pantry and empty bulky boxes into these airtight food storage containers that come with cute chalkboard-style labels. The four-piece set is made from BPA-free plastic and its tall design is ideal for holding staples such as spaghetti, rice, or cereals. Each container has a locking lid that provides a leakproof seal and prolongs freshness.

30 A Non-Electric Food Processor That Makes Meal Prep A Breeze Ourokhome Store Manual Vegetable Chopper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make meal prep easier with the help of this vegetable chopper that has an ultra-sharp stainless steel blade for a quick chop. The manual mini processor uses a pulling mechanism to control the type of chop — for example, it takes about 15 quick pulls to mince garlic and 20 to dice an onion. The 2-cup capacity is ideal for cooking weeknight meals and the bowl can be rinsed with warm water while the blades are dishwasher-safe.

31 These Reusable Dishcloths To Replace Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Reduce disposable paper towel use and save yourself more money than you think by switching to these reusable Swedish dishcloths. They are washable, which means that each plant-based cloth is the equivalent of approximately 15 rolls of paper towels. Their textured surface enhances their high absorbency and makes cleaning surfaces and dishes quick and easy.

32 These Clear Bins That Offer Versatile Storage ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Use these clear plastic bins to store accessories in a closet or cleaning supplies in the bathroom — they’re a cheap yet versatile storage solution for any room in your home. The deep design and built-in handles make them ideal for holding a variety of items and as well as moving them from one spot to another. The bins are also a reviewer favorite with an overall 4.8-star rating from over 9,000 customers.

33 A Backlit Makeup Mirror That Has 3 Magnification Levels Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add this backlit makeup mirror to your vanity and enjoy three levels of magnification whether you’re applying foundation or doing your evening skin-care routine. The mirror features an LED light and touchscreen operation for easy use, and it pivots 180 degrees so you can always get the right angle. It’s also super lightweight and portable, so you can easily throw it in your bag for travel.

34 This Silicone Tray To Protect & Organize Countertops Happitasa Silicone Kitchen Sink Organizer Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this silicone tray to declutter your kitchen sink area and protect the countertops. It has raised edges to contain any dripping liquid and a ridged base to allow for good airflow and help prevent mildew from forming. The nonslip bottom grips the countertop and in addition to storing dishwashing essentials, it can be used for toothbrushes and toothpaste or as a draining tray for potted plants.

35 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’ll Save You *So* Much Money Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enjoy an iced coffee without the daily splurge thanks to this cold brew coffee maker that has garnered thousands of positive reviews. The glass pitcher has a removable ultra-fine mesh filter that traps ground coffee while allowing for rich flavor. The included scoop and funnel ensure mess-free preparation and a locking lid seals in freshness for up to three weeks.

36 These Extra Long Oven Mitts To Prevent Painful Burns HOMWE Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Protect your arms and safely retrieve baking dishes from a hot oven using these extra long oven mitts. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone and have a quilted lining for comfortable use. The extended size protects your hands, wrists, and forearms from burns and unlike regular fabric mitts, the silicone doesn’t absorb water for an added layer of protection.

37 These Food Storage Containers To Hold Leftovers FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Eliminate food waste and store leftovers in these glass food storage containers that come with leakproof locking lids. The set of six mini containers is perfect for small portions, dips, and snacks, and given their glass design, they are made to last for years to come. The containers are microwave and dishwasher-safe and a serious bargain for a little more $20.

38 A Shower Curtain Liner That’s Soap Scum-Resistant LiBa Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon With over 150,000 five-star reviews, this heavy-duty shower curtain liner is clearly a hit with Amazon shoppers. Unlike flimsy liners that don’t stay put and are instantly covered with mildew, this one has three ultra-strong magnets that help keep it in place and is soap-scum-resistant for durability. Multiple colors, styles, and sizes are available to provide the right fit for your bathroom.

39 A Cast Iron Skillet That’s A Do-It-All Kitchen Item Fresh O2 Australian Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sear a steak and make a delicious breakfast hash in this pre-seasoned cast iron skillet that’s a versatile kitchen must-have you can use for many years to come. The highly rated skillet is durable, has two handles to help with its weight, and can be used to cook meals on the stove, in the oven, and even over a campfire if you’re cooking in the great outdoors.

40 These Magnetic Grill Lights For Outdoor Cooking Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get these magnetic grill lights so you can get the right char on burgers even if it’s pitch dark outside. There’s no need for an outlet or an annoying extension cord, the base of each battery-operated light has a strong magnet that attaches it in place. The lights are weatherproof and have a flexible gooseneck design so you can direct them to shine wherever needed.

41 A Meat Tenderizer That Has A Flat & Spiked Side Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Hammer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Let this double-sided meat tenderizer do all the hard work for you, whether you use the flat or spiked side to prep meat. The top-heavy mallet has a nonslip rubber handle for a secure grip, so it doesn’t slide out of your hands. Besides tenderizing meat, it’s also a great tool for crushing cookies for pie crusts or garlic for cooking.

42 This Professional Carving Knife Set For Precise Slicing Master Maison Professional Carving Knife Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon This under-$35 carving knife set is a great investment because you’re getting an 8-inch knife, a dual-stage sharpener, and an edge guard that protects your hands while you slice and the knife when it’s stored away. What’s more, the knife is made from German stainless steel and features a long, narrow edge that’s designed to make thin and precise slices.

43 A Bacon Grease Container For A Practical Way To Store Cooking Fat Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you want to let it cool before discarding it or save it for flavoring future dishes, store bacon grease in this stainless steel container. It includes a fine mesh strainer to catch any solid particles as well as a lid to prevent spills. The container has an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 8,000 reviewers who say it looks nice, is well made, and is the perfect size.

44 A Utensil Rest That Catches Drips & Minimizes Cleanup Time Zulay Kitchen Utensil Rest Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep utensils on hand and minimize post-cooking cleanup time with this silicone utensil rest. Unlike a traditional spoon rest, this oversize drip pad has four built-in slots to hold multiple utensils simultaneously. The raised edges contain drips and the silicone grips the countertop and protects it from any heat damage.