Try These 5 Couples Poses For Photos That Aren't Cheugy

Think about all the occasions you’ve been photographed with your partner. Now think about how many of those photos were actually usable for a grid post. Unless you’re both naturally photogenic, posing for photos with your significant other can be quite the hassle. You want to keep things fresh so your pics don’t always look the same, but there are only so many poses you can do before you start to run out of ideas. Thankfully, users on TikTok are spilling their secrets on how to get the shot every time, and you can put their hacks to the test with these five TikTok-approved couples photo poses.
The arm-around-the-waist move is tired, the hand-on-the-chest is very been-there, done-that, and the classic prom pose is so overdone. If you and your partner are always assuming the same old positions in your photos, it’s time to expand your selection of go-to poses. Of course, no one knows how to perfect a pose better than content creators or professional photographers, and TikTok has more than enough of those to go around. Whether you’re commemorating your bae-cation, making memories at a wedding, or posing for a date night photo opp, these tips on how to pose with your partner are seriously clutch.