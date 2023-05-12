We all have that one friend who is practically incapable of taking a bad photo. No matter what angle or time of day you catch them, they always know how to work a camera. Though confidence in front of the camera is definitely a skill that can be learned, there are four zodiac signs that are just naturally photogenic, which might explain why you and your bestie always take good pictures together.

From group pics to solo snaps, photogenic people can’t help but dominate every photo they’re in. There’s no use in being jealous about it because according to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, they probably get their natural charisma in front of the camera from their zodiac sign. Their “charming and effortless” personalities are captured with every click of the camera, and they captivate every photo just like they do with every room they walk into. It’s no wonder why the most photogenic members of the zodiac are fire and air signs because they all have a “fun-loving and outgoing” spirit that translates on film and beyond. If this sounds like you or someone you know, you could be one of these four signs.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leos never leave the house without looking like they’ll be photographed by the paps, which is why the fire sign takes the number one spot. “With their magnetic personalities and larger-than-life presence, they were practically born to be in front of the camera,” Bell shares. “They tend to have a natural charisma that makes them stand out in photos. They exude confidence and charm in equal measure so they can pose easily and look effortless in photos. They know how to capture attention and hold it with ease.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libras have a natural beauty to them that cannot be replicated, so it’s no surprise they’re naturals in front of the camera, too. “Libras are known for their charm, elegance, and love for aesthetic beauty,” Bell explains. “Their love of the camera is simply an extension of their appreciation for beauty and social nature.” The astrologer also believes the air sign’s charisma comes through in every photo they take, so even if they’re not camera-ready they’re still going to stand out in a photo regardless.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarians love the camera, too, but maybe for a different reason than other signs. According to Bell, the fire sign has “a thirst for adventure and new experiences, and their love for capturing memories through photos is the perfect way to share their journey with others.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Because Geminis tend to have a large network of friends, you can imagine the sign is used to remembering their late-night antics with lots of pics. Lucky for them, their “witty and charming personality” shines through every picture they take, making them one of the most photogenic signs of the zodiac. “Their natural curiosity and love for experimentation make them pros at striking different poses and expressions in front of the camera,” says Bell. “Geminis see the camera as a tool to express their creativity and capture the essence of their experiences.”

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion