25 Creepy Ghost Story Podcasts You’ll Want To Finish Before Halloween

One of the best ways to celebrate Halloween is to spend the entire month scaring the pants off yourself. It's hard to explain why, exactly, we enjoy terrifying ourselves during October every single year, but it's also hard to deny how fun it can be. As entertaining as it is to re-watch your favorite horror movies for a dose of Halloween fear, sometimes you want to do something a little different — and that's where ghost story podcasts come in.
There are a whole bunch of podcasts about ghost stories out there. Some are based on true accounts and some completely made up, but all are always incredibly creepy.
With many people working from home, having something to keep you company while you work is crucial. Whether you want something to really wake you up in the morning or something to spook yourself to sleep at night, there’s a podcast in this list for you. While some tell made-up ghost stories — perfect for listening while sitting around a homemade bonfire — some are based on (supposedly) true stories... which make them even creepier.
Obviously, you can listen to these podcasts at any time of the year, not just when you're feeling in a Halloween mood. Plus, many of these shows have dozens of episodes in their archives so you can listen from the beginning. Here are 25 podcasts to get yourself in the spooky spirit this October and all year round.
1 Real Ghost Stories Online is a daily paranormal podcast about... well, exactly what it sounds like: real ghost stories told by real people. These aren't just mythical tales of spooky urban legends, but real accounts from real people. And, if you have your own story to share, you can call in or write to them. Real Ghost Stories Online 2 Scary Stories To Tell On The Pod
Hosted by comedians Anna Drezen and Andrew Farme,
is perfect if you like your lore with a little bit of levity. Each episode, they read and discuss a classic creepy tale from everyone's favorite childhood nightmare fuel: the book series Scary Stories To Tell On The Pod Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. 3 Lore
You've likely heard about
, the award-winning horror podcast that focuses on true life scary stories. But if you've yet to start listening, now is the time. Each episode takes on a dark historical tale with a "modern campfire experience," so instead of real people talking about ghost stories, it's basically a creepy look at history, which is endlessly interesting. If you somehow burn through all 159 episodes of Lore Lore, you can check out Lore creator Aaron Mahnke's 2020 limited series featuring voice acting by Keegan-Michael Key called . 13 Days of Halloween 4 The NoSleep Podcast
If you're really into spine-crawling horror stories, then you're probably already familiar with Reddit's
spooky NoSleep subreddit. The thread is made up of horrifying tales from users, and the NoSleep Podcast is basically an extension of that. The podcast features original stories from the thread, and they're always terrifying. 5 The Moonlit Road
Horror buffs know that the American South is full of spine-tingling ghost stories.
is a podcast that focuses on these ghost stories and dark legends. If you're looking for shorter scary stories, this podcast is perfect since each episode typically shorter than 15 minutes. It’s now on hiatus, but the backlog is definitely worth working through. The Moonlit Road 6 The Wrong Station features short and fictional scary stories perfect for when you need a short, spooky break. Tune in every Sunday throughout October for a new spooky episode. The Wrong Station 7 Knifepoint Horror is a fantastically creepy podcast full of stories about ghosts and other supernatural happenings. Narrated by Soren Narnia, these stories describe events exactly as they happened. There's a lot of detail, and all of them are going to make it hard for you to sleep at night. Knifepoint Horror 8 The Last Podcast On The Left
If you're looking for both real and fictional ghost stories, you'll love this podcast.
is hosted by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski, and they cover everything from Jeffrey Dahmer to popular hauntings to cryptoid encounters. It's scary, funny, and entertaining. The Last Podcast On The Left 9 The Wicked Library has over 150 episodes that each tell horror stories by new and independent authors. These are all original short stories narrated along with musical scoring to make things extra creepy. The Wicked Library 10 Tanis
If you were a fan of
The Black Tapes , you'll want to check out . The bi-weekly podcast is a deep dive into the myth of Tanis and explores truth, conspiracy, science, and where the three blend. Wondering what Tanis is? You'll just have to tune in and find out. Tanis 11 Snap Judgement Presents: Spooked is a podcast designed to make believers out of skeptics. Real people narrate their real-life supernatural encounters, and you can judge for yourself what’s fact or cap. Certain episodes are available for free via Spooked by Snap Judgment Apple Podcasts, but to experience the full trove, you’ll want to subscribe on Luminary. 12 Alice Isn't Dead is another spooky podcast that is about one story rather than a whole bunch of short stories. It's a series of audio diaries from a truck driver who is searching for her wife who she thought was dead. The stories about all of her mysterious encounters and paranormal dangers, and is super entertaining. The entire storyline is now available to listen, so no waiting for the next installment. Alice Isn't Dead 13 Anything Ghost
If you're looking for a show with lots of episodes, check out
, which has been around since 2006. This one is more real ghost stories by real people, with a mix of the host, Lex Wahl, reading personal experiences. It also features local ghost legends as well as real callers telling their own stories. Anything Ghost 14 Shadowland
For all things spooky and creepy, tune into
. Created by Seth Jablon and Christina Kallerey, each episode covers one single scary topic, like UFOs, ghost towns, or weird science. While the whole podcast isn't totally Halloween focused — although there are two episodes called " Shadowland All Kinds Of Haunted," which are all about the supernatural — it covers all sorts of mysterious topics that will give you goosebumps. 15 The Horror of Dolores Roach
There are two seasons of
that are perfect for Halloween. A unique take on the Sweeney Todd tale, the series follows a woman named Dolores Roach who is hiding underground in New York City. However, as you may have guessed, she isn't alone. Yes, we're talking Mole People. The Horror of Dolores Roach 16 The Creeping Hour
If you're looking for something spooky but kid-friendly, you'll want to check out
. Hosted by the Creeps (three friends who say they've "listened to so many scary stories that they turned into monsters themselves"), the podcast is a horror anthology series with each episode featuring a different creepy tale. It’s now on hiatus, but there are five stories to choose from. The Creeping Hour 17 Ghost Town
Scary stories always feel a whole lot scarier when they're based on something that might actually be real. In the podcast
, Jason Horton and Rebecca Leib talk about some of the most mysterious places out there. There are episodes about everything from haunted hotels to spooky old legends to weird investigations and so much more. Ghost Town 18 Parcast Presents: Halloween Parcast Presents: Halloween is a podcast entirely focused on Halloween. They're currently on Season 13 which gives you hundreds of hours worth of stories on everything from the Kraken to Slenderman. They also talk about haunted spots, criminal cases, and real-life villains. It's a must-listen if you're looking for something scary. 19 My Favorite Murder
It's only right we include
My Favorite Murder , the OG spooky crime podcast, on this list. Created by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, each episode discusses two murders, mysteries, even natural disasters that have intrigued them or fans. You'll absolutely become a Murderino after you give it a listen. 20 Generation Why is a true-crime podcast where creators Aaron and Justin talk through unsolved murders, controversies, mysteries, and conspiracies. They break down the theories, give their own thoughts, and will likely leave you with more questions that answers. Generation Why 21 The Magnus Archives
If you’re a dedicated fan of arcane artifacts and threatening libraries, you’ll like
. It’s a London-based podcast in which head archivist Jonathan Sims tries to bring the archives of supernatural research organization the Magnus Institute up to date, only to discover that there’s something lurking behind it all... The Magnus Archives 22 And That’s Why We Drink
Sometimes the supernatural needs a dose of laughs so you don’t get nightmares, and the terrifying true crime and supernatural tales of
by Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz, are tempered with some lightness. And That’s Why We Drink, 23 Chilling Tales For Dark Nights
If short bone-tingling tales are your bag,
will send a thrill down your spine. Hosted by Steve Taylor, the show dramatizes short stories of terror and supernatural mayhem from many different authors, with voice actors, effects, the whole deal. Chilling Tales For Dark Nights 24 NIGHTLIGHT: A Horror Fiction Podcast
A horror podcast that focuses exclusively on fiction from Black authors performed by Black actors,
is peppered with extraordinary tales across a whole host of genres. Dystopian fiction, old-fashioned ghost stories, cyberpunk? You’ll find treasures here. NIGHTLIGHT 25 Let’s Not Meet
Truth can be stranger (and more horrifying) than fiction, and the stories featured on
narrated by Andrew Tate, come from survivors of truly terrifying real-life events. If near-misses and could-have-beens give you the shivers, this is the pod for you. Let’s Not Meet,