In the best of times, money provides security and the ability to treat friends to a round of cocktails. But when money is tight, it places limits on life dreams. While there’s no magic stone that’ll deliver cash to your doorstep, turning to crystals for money — whether to ease anxieties or encourage new wealth — can’t hurt.

“Whatever our personal relationship with money is, odds are there are wounds that need to be healed,” says Daisy Rivera Avalos, an empowerment coach who focuses on crystal healing. “This is where we can incorporate crystals for money that can help.” That could mean using crystals to empower you to eliminate debts, bring in the capital to cover a down payment on your dream home, or course-correct impulsive spending habits.

“I see crystals as little friends who want to lend us their energy,” says Nikki Novo, a spiritual teacher and intuitive healer. “If I was low on vitamin D, I would take a supplement. And if I’m low on self-esteem, I can find a crystal that can lend me that energy.” Similarly, crystals for money are thought to give you the power to sort out the issues holding you back financially. Each of these crystals for money — no matter if they spur empowerment or protection — bring an important finance-centric energy.

Read on to see which of these five crystals is the right fit for your money goals.

Malachite

Emerald-hued malachite shares the color of money, but the connection goes far deeper. Malachite is a stone of transformation. “It can assist with releasing any fear and doubt that we have in ourselves and money,” says Rivera Avalos. Consider malachite an energy magnet, bringing good fortune along for the ride — and leaving money worries behind.

How to use it: Since malachite is associated with the heart and throat chakras, wear a malachite necklace to feel its positive, protective energies all day long. Alternatively, meditate with a piece of malachite over your heart. Ask yourself: “What does my heart want?” and “How can I adjust my relationship with money to help me achieve my goals?”

Amethyst

Amethyst is beloved for its protective qualities, including safeguarding us from ourselves when it comes to money. (No more late-night online shopping sessions, if amethyst has anything to do with it.) “It can help us to stop overspending and to be intentional when we do spend,” says Novo. Amethyst also cuts through stress, bringing clarity in its wake. If you’ve been too caught up in money worries to ask your boss for that much-deserved salary increase, amethyst can help sharpen your focus to get a give-me-a-raise game plan together.

How to use it: When you’re feeling frazzled by money woes, hold an amethyst worry stone between your index finger and thumb, gently moving your thumb back and forth across its smooth surface. Once the amethyst calms your nervous system, you’ll be able to clearly see next steps.

Green Jade

There’s nothing novel about turning to green jade to attract money. Chinese cultures have tapped into the stone’s energy to attract wealth for centuries. “It is a stone of abundance, good fortune, and wealth,” says Rivera Avalos. “It also encourages you to go after what you want, and sheds all the limiting beliefs that we carry within.” Think of green jade as the cool, calm, and collected crystal. It’ll clarify your long-term vision, helping you make choices that add to your wealth, and prevent you from making rash monetary decisions.

How to use it: Keep a green jade stone on your nightstand, or tuck one under your pillow. Green jade’s soft vibrations can be difficult to feel during the chaos of the day, so take advantage of its calming properties at night. You’ll wake up with a clearer vision of what you want and how to achieve it.

Pyrite

It’s easy to see why pyrite’s nickname is “fool’s gold.” You’ll feel far from foolish once you tap into the good fortune that pyrite channels. It also emboldens empowerment and courage — just what you need to overcome your money fears. “Pyrite supports your inner warrior,” says Rivera Avalos, “and makes room for greater opportunities in life spiritually, financially, and emotionally.” Think, leaving your dead-end job, starting your own business, or investing in something you believe in.

How to use it: Incorporate pyrite into your daily work life to attract more prosperity. Say you’re working towards a specific goal, like a certain number of sales by the end of the year. Write it down on a small piece of paper, set it on your desk face up, then anchor it with a pyrite stone.

Iolite

Before we can welcome wealth into our lives, we often have to settle old debts and confront self-sabotaging money habits first. That’s where iolite comes in. “Iolite’s powers are in money management,” says Novo. Whether you need to tackle your credit card bill or commit to managing your budget more closely, iolite will lend the energy needed to help you make financial decisions in a practical, mature manner.

How to use it: Keep an iolite in your purse or wallet. Every time you reach for your credit card, the iolite’s presence and energy will serve as a reminder to ask yourself, “Does this purchase support my long-term goals?”